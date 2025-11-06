As much as we value individuality, some situations feel so clear-cut that it seems only a lunatic could have a different take on them. But, for better and oftentimes worse, people are full of surprises.

#1 There's a guy who rides a motorized bicycle through my neighborhood dressed like a circus ringmaster. It has been going on for 6 weeks now.



Not a motorcycle or a moped, a bicycle with pedals with a 2-stroke engine attached. Goes around 29 mph? It is loud. I can hear him coming for a few minutes, so at least 2 miles of sound carry.



Black tailcoat. Top hat. Puffy white shirt. Scarlet vest. Maroon and gold vertically striped slacks. One time I saw him check the time on a gold pocket watch. Another he puffed on a corn cob pipe.



Every morning at 7:15 he is headed north, every night at 9:45 south. 7 days a week.



I think, "where is he going dressed like that with such punctuality?" "Surely nowhere around here would allow him to dress like that, and he has no backpack, pannier, or other means of transporting a wardrobe change." "He must work 3rd shift, south of town from 10-7, that's 8 hours and an hour lunch." "But 7 days a week?"



I tried following him at night, because I assumed he was heading to work, and following him home would have been creepier than the already super creepy following to work. I had to do it in a car because like I said, he can book it on that motorized bike. I lost him in 2 turns. He runs stop signs, I don't.



The next night I was waiting in my car ready to go. I had 'The more you ignore me the closer I get' by Morrissey cued up. He was late. Super late. Rounding 10PM now. Then I see his flashy white headlight. He must have ran out of gas; he is pedalling, but I was so amped i tried anyways. He was moving at around 6 or 7 mph. I couldn't stay behind him, but I know my every route in, out, and through my neighborhood, I've lived here for 21 years and run 3x a week, so I'm like an atlas of this block. I lost him at around 5 turns. To be fair he saw me about 8 times, he may have gotten scared I was stalking him, probably because I was.



But last night, oh last night, I followed him the whole time. He was back to motor power, and ran every stop sign and red light on the way. I was catching up to him slowly at 30, so that's why i assume he is going 29. He can't lose me now. I have his scent. This is it. I will finally know. After 6 weeks closure.



Anyways he works at Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 In India, they regularly marry girls forcibly to someone whom they don't want to be married to. And everyone is like, this is how society works.

#3 Out at a restaurant with my wife and her family.



My mother in law starts choking on her food. No one does anything. So I go to help. Did basic first aid years ago.



5 hits to centre of back. Nothing. She is now foaming at the mouth.



Go to try Heimlich maneuver, on third thrust this huge lump of lamb comes up and lands in her plate.



Her husband, son and other daughter look at me, say nothing and carry on eating their food.



I sit down look at my wife and feel like I am in alternative reality. Did that just happen? Was it really that inconsequential?



To this day only my wife acknowledges what happened and that I saved her mum's life in the middle of a busy restaurant.



I twitch when I think about it still years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The divide we see in these stories can be seen on a broader level, too. For example, an analysis of over 13,000 Britons found that most of them feel disconnected from society. The results paint a picture of growing skepticism and mistrust, particularly among younger people. The research found that only 7% of 18–24-year-olds think "most people can be trusted," compared to 21% of those aged 75 and older. Financial insecurity was also one of the strongest predictors — among those with an income under £10,000 ($13,000) per year, 63.5% said they felt disconnected from the society around them.

#4 We have a local superhero in our town. Polarman.



Goes around dressed in full costume all the time and helps out people around town. Really nice guy. I think he's on disability or something so he can't work but he still wants to make the world a better place.



The best part is new people seeing him for the first time and everybody else just being like "oh that's just Polarman".

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 There was a gas leak in the building where my first morning college class was held. The class still met. There was still a strong gas smell, so I questioned the safety of the situation. The teacher mocked me for being concerned and sarcastically said that he wouldn't take attendance if anyone wanted to leave. I was the only one who did. I had to text my husband to confirm that I was being reasonable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A few years back I liked a girl and she invited me to her youth group. Everything was going fine, until the pastor said "Alter call" and then everyone walked up to the front and started rolling around. I really wish I was making this up, there were even people holding down other people as they were shaking/rolling. Afterwards we all went to Pizza Hut and acted as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans also trust each other less than they did a few decades ago. According to the Pew Research Center, the share of adults who say “most people can be trusted” declined in the country from 46 % in 1972 to 34 % in 2018, and an identical 34 % said the same in 2023–24. This matters because levels of social trust seem to go hand in hand with many features of a healthy society, creating a "virtuous circle." Trust makes it easier for people to work together to solve problems. It benefits the economy because it's related to confidence that other people will respect contracts, repay loans, and behave honestly. Plus, higher trust is associated with better-functioning democratic institutions.

#7 I'm starting to wonder if I'm crazy that I think it's a big deal every time news comes out about another data leak or a website or app hoarding and [misusing] our data. No one does anything, stops using anything or even cares an hour later.



We have no privacy anymore and there are no consequences ever for someone mishandling personal information.



But no one seems to care.



And now people seem to be intentionally letting it happen to them. Millions of people have gone out and bought devices to bring in to their home to listen to their private conversations.



Why does no one cares about this?!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I had a boss who committed medical malpractice regularly.

It took me longer than I would have expected of me to realize he didn't just have "a streak of bad luck" but was grossly incompetent.



Nobody else cared really, often not willing to see instances of negligence, wrong decisions being made. Even telling me "he's a nice guy" or everything was fine, I was being unfair/crazy. After living through nearly a year of gaslighting, shrugging and several instances of me trying to convince people above my paygrade to care I did give up mostly and then quit.



He's still working.



EDIT: for all the people saying the same thing in

comments/pm:



Of course I reported him.



Listing American institutions doesn't help much for cases outside of the US.

#9 One of my coworkers(bob) will regularly pull a knife on another coworker (John). John teases bob and plays it off as a joke when bob takes the knife out.... this happens so regularly that it’s just accepted as normal... it’s starting to feel normal for me too...

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Pretty much every time I see anyone else parent. They ignore bad behavior when it's cute, and reinforce it by laughing. It blows my mind. This is why my two nephews (and soon my niece) all need speech therapy. Their mom leaves them with their grandparents who think it's just ADORABLE that they say "My need to go bafroom." So they giggle and applaud this life changing developmental issue which could have been fixed with mild correction and actual education.



The oldest one is so tired of being teased for it, and so frustrated by being unable to correct it that he now has anger issues and is in 3 kinds of counseling a week.



All because you thought it was cute.

#11 The president of the Untied States says some really awful [stuff] and yet we all keep on keeping on like this is normal. Any other president would be crucified for many things, but here we have actual hateful speech and it's just swept under the rug after a "Oops he did it again" news cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I remember being invited to a pool party in the fourth grade. I having a grand time until I went in the deep side and started drowning. I remember everyone staring at me while I was screaming and flailing my arms. My dad was the only one who jump inside to save me.



Long story short...I hate people.

#13 I was at my highschool best friends house for a little smoke get together. There was about 5 people and I knew all of them. Her mom was hanging out with us and she 100% is the “I’m your friend before I’m your parent” type. I’m probably the only person that thinks the mom is a horrible person for the things she has put her kids through.



So anyways, she goes to bathroom and 20 minutes later scream/calls my friend -her daughter- to help her. had it been anyone else I would have treated it like an emergency but her mom is dramatic so no one except My friend moves. She goes into the bathroom with her and it’s another 20 minutes before my friends back. Someone asks what was wrong with Her mom, She nonchalant says,



“a tampon was stuck in my mom so I helped her get it out.”



It took me a solid minute to process it and everyone was having small talk about the method of getting the tampon out. She used her hands and got it out herself because her (overweight) mother couldn’t reach. everyone was completely chill with it so I just sat back and wondered for the rest of the night and then years if that was weird or not, never wanting to ask anyone about.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I used to work as a paramedic.



We got a call at a local hotel lounge and when we got there a large guy was out on the dance floor. No pulse. We started our cardiac arrest protocol right on the dance floor. The music was still blasting, the lights dim and the waitstaff was still serving drinks. It felt like we were part of the floor show.



But it could have been worse, at least they all quit dancing.

#15 Panama papers. The elite 1% were all hiding their money and had 1000s I’d high ranking officials names on it. The news ran with is for one day and then dropped it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I was at a bakery on a random weekday afternoon when about 20 pirates (Like full on puffy shirts, eye patches, bandanas, weapons. I'm not exaggerating here, full on pirates) walk in. The swords and daggers all stayed sheathed and they all ordered some food and coffee in full on pirate-talk and then left. After they all cleared out, everyone else just kind of shrugged and went about their day. It wasn't "Talk like a Pirate" Day. I assumed they were cosplayers/LARPers but it was a weekday around 3pm. Pirates gotta eat too, I guess?

#17 Circa 2010.



At the cafeteria of a very large office building, I was about to put a bagel in the conveyor toaster oven when I noticed other people had shoved their muffins in there and got them stuck.



Then the muffins caught on fire.



The people responsible for the muffin-fire were smiling and laughing at the smoke and flames. I jumped in to pull the electrical cord and blow out the fire. An audible “awww!!” came from the disappointed muffin crowd.



I have brought up this anecdote in job interviews to differentiate myself from other candidates (whom may be of the muffin-fire mindset). Seems to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I was walking to school and approaching a crossroad. i was 20 meters from the crossroad and a very short fat person in a yellow robe with a pointy hat walked over the road and nobody looked. just me switching between staring at the fat wizard, the other people on the sidewalks and softly saying "what the hell". Now i don't or if it is a part of a religion or just a role player but that caught me of guard.

#19 It's almost 10am, the storm Karen is on the way, I've heard nothing from my boss on whether she'll make us go or not (I asked at 5:31am), and my co-worker wrote me to ask if I'm at the office because she's "getting ready to leave to go to the office".



They're acting as if nothing's going on, as if it's going to just magically disappear. It hasn't started raining yet, it's actually quite sunny, that's true, but the rain is forecasted to begin at around 11am and by the time I'd be clocking out, the streets through which I'd have to pass to get back home would be flooded. Also, I'd be stuck on the highway under blinding rain.



I forgot I could post an update right here: I ended up not going to work, it's almost 4pm and my boss never answered me. My co-worker did go to work, and my boss would live in her office if she could so she's definitely there as well. I think the heavy rain will be hitting my area by nightfall, but I still don't regret my decision.



I'm expendable to the company, but not to my family, my loved ones and myself. It's hard working with two people who put their jobs before their own well-being and health which makes you look lazy when you take care of yourself as I am, but their opinion of me and even my job is not worth my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Probably when my ex manipulated me into thinking I was crazy and there were very clear signs she was out cheating but she just said I was being controlling and paranoid. Turns out she was cheating and likely had been for a very long time.

#21 I showed an acquaintance a video of an old friend that moved away a few years ago. That friend had a very distinctive laugh. The acquaintance I showed it too proceeded to laugh like him the rest of the night like he had been laughing that way his whole life. He kept it up for months. He stole someone's laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Was at a staff meeting where the president of our company casually mentioned that she spits on her neighbors dogs when she walks past them. No one reacted, not even a glimmer of emotion on anyone's face. Thought I must have misheard or was going crazy until later in the day when a colleague privately brought it up to me and mentioned how insane it was.

#23 I was on a highway with my friend for our trip from San Diego to Vegas. It was beautiful early morning - and then on the other side of the highway there was this car crashed into the highway bridge, ablaze with bright fire and huge pillar of smoke rising from it. Everybody passed around it as if it was just another Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I witnessed the SpaceX launch while I was at a trashy country concert. Not normally my cup of tea, but my friend had free tickets and was really excited about it, so I figured why not have a good time with good friends, ya know? About halfway through the show everyone in the crowd is pretty trashed, and we're right in the middle of it. My friend and I notice a bright light in the sky, which slowly turned and grew in size, in the midst of an iridescent cloud. It moved like nothing else I'd ever seen before. We tried pointing it out to some of the other concert goers, but no one seemed to notice anything out of the ordinary. My friend and I were convinced we were either hallucinating, being attacked by aliens, or both. Didnt learn until the next day about the launch. Mildly disappointing, would have loved to be abducted by alien overlords while at a trashy country concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I went to a wedding the other day where the entire ceremony was spent with the priest talking about how everyone is going to suffer in hell. Everyone else was acting like it was the most romantic thing they’d ever heard, and even like grabbing each other’s hands and cuddling up and smiling at each other, and I was visibly dumbfounded. Is that a normal thing that happens at weddings? Am I the weird one for not being turned on by being told I’m a horrible person that deserves to suffer in hellfire?

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Boat tour.



Tiny catamaran 6 hours away from the nearest island (Kauai).



Rain storm.



Enormous waves that were like 3x the size of the boat.



Everyone was cheering for 6 hours like it was a rollercoaster.



I was terrified.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I nearly got run over by a 4wd when crossing the street. No one around me batted an eye or hesitated while walking despite the car coming through. I got very distressed, quite visibly, but everyone was so normal. For a second I thought I had imagined it.

#28 This was almost a decade ago. Right after we pulled the plug on my dad, I cried. Couldn’t keep it together and practically had to be left alone to get the tears out. I am not a crier so it felt awkward after when I left the room and regrouped with my brother and mother and loved ones who were there. Immediately after the whole day was so freaking surreal. We went out for lunch and everyone else carried on conversations like we weren’t just there to say goodbye to my dad. Like it was any typical day with a typical lunch. My beloved dad is gone, but hey, this sandwich is alright. Did you enjoy your soup? Dessert? Sure, let’s have dessert. When I got home I logged on and played games with my friend states away and just nonchalantly said my dad passed away, and kept on playing. In my head I just wanted to yell at me for going along with the flow. At the same time it dawned on me how the world kept spinning, didn’t stop in that moment or even slowed. The day moved onto the next and to the next like any other. All too surreal even when I think back on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was in my apartment when a tornado hit the building. Went through a long night of being evacuated to a nearby building that was also hit by the tornado and the ceilings were literally falling down around us and trying to go back to my apartment to get my dog. When law enforcement finally let me go get my dog and car before permanently cutting access the property off, all of my windows were shattered in the car and there was a random cat who had taken shelter in my car.



My phone was [put of battery] and I didn't know how to get to my parent's house (had just recently moved cities) because the highway was cut off due to the damage. I got lost and in the middle of nowhere driving to my parent's I knocked on someone's door to ask for directions, sobbing and covered in blood from the glass in my car.



Finally got to my parent's house that morning, bloody with a random cat and my dog and I was panicking. My dad uncomfortably laughed and said, "wow, that's crazy. Well, see you after work!" Kissed me on the head and left like there was nothing wrong.



I was actually kind of mad the first person I thought I could rely on didn't take me seriously, but then I was questioning if I really was just overreacting. Looking back I think he was just in shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I was deep in a line at cedar point and a girl passed out and started seizing. Everyone, including her friends, just looked at her. I crawled under the lanes to get to her and climbed up and yelled for the new people joining the line to go back out to the front and tell a staff member we had a medical emergency. They just started at me. I was finally yelling “this is not a joke get help!!” and they eventually turned back. Everyone just stood around nonplussed. EMTs finally arrived. I feel like everyone was too afraid to do anything out of embarrassment and not wanting to “make a big deal” or something? Dunno. She had heat stoke, btw.

#31 I was on vacation in Spain and my husband and I were sitting outside eating lunch. A lady was crossing the street and a motorbike hit her. The lady HUNG ON TO THE FRONT OF THE BIKE like a ninja.



The driver slowed down, shoved her off, and kept going like nothing happened.



We went over to make sure she was ok. She was fine, just shaken up. I mean obviously. We couldn’t believe the guy left like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 On my wedding day, we told people to stand up to make us kiss. One drunk guy decided to change things up, ran up to the head table and gave my husband a huge kiss on the lips.



Nobody seems to remember this but us.

#33 I was working in the the United Arab Emirates. One night, I walking on a busy boardwalk with a lot of people from all over the world. This south Asian guy was standing by a lamppost, not really doing anything, when an SUV pulled up and four Emirati Arabs got out, grabbed the guy and threw him into the back and then drove off.



They didn't yell, didn't show any police badges, the guy barely fought back. Nobody said or did anything, even though the street was crowded full of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Went to a wedding at a strict Baptist church. Bride was a very fair-skinned red-head and so she wore a slightly off-white dress (so not blindingly white and a better complement to her fair skin - it was a lovely and modest dress she looked beautiful and appropriate for a conservative church wedding).



Apparently the color of her dress sent the church-ladies tongues clucking and eyebrows were raised - and so the Pastor made what I can only describe as the "Virgin Guarantee Announcement." During the service and to the entire congregation - he said, "I have had many conversations with Beth and Jim, and I can assure you that Beth is as pure as the God-driven snow."



Later, the bride's father gave a toast to the happy couple in which he told the new groom to "Be gentle tonight."



This was in 2010. No one batted an eyelash, I almost threw up my church punch and cookies.



ETA: Couple is married and has four children under the age of 6. I am not judging their religious beliefs - I was raised Catholic - I have just never been to a wedding in which the bride's virginity was validated by the Pastor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I was 13 years old, I had to give some papers to an old couple that lived right next to our house. When they saw me in front of their house, they invited me to come in to eat some cake. Then, a man, in his 40s, came in with a girl I thought was his daughter. She looked 14. They sat down at the table with us, and when she would stand up, he would grope her or slap her between the legs. She would just laugh about it with him, whereas the old couple would completely ignore it.

#36 Pretty minor, but my husband works at Starbucks, and one day when he was off we went up there so he could pick up his tips or something like that. In the meantime, one of his colleagues was making me a drink while dealing with the rest of the normal crowd of customers.



Waiting at the end of the bar, my husband comes around the corner after having left the back office behind the counter as a woman dressed in business clothes picks up like three cups of coffee, and, being polite, my husband asks, "would you like a tray for that maim?"



She looks up and sort of snarkily says, "No thanks, I own a business." and turns on her heel and walks out the shop. My husband just shrugs and says "alright, have a good day" after her.



All the while im standing there in the middle totally at a loss as to what her comment had to do with needing a tray? I heard it clear as day. "No thanks, I own a business"



Nani??? I really thought the way my husband reacted and the way she just went about her day made me doubt for just a second if i was losing my mind, and if there was something im missing here that correlates her owning her own business to whether or not she needed a carry out tray.



When we left, I had to ask my husband what the heck that was about. he just shrugs and says that a lot of times people who go to starbucks are so entitled they offer up strange information like that all the time, even if it has nothing to do with what was asked. He treated it like it was a normal thing, but i was like blown to the twilight zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I was waiting for my Chinese takeout by the door when I heard the whole restaurant go "OOOOOO". Outside was an elderly lady who had fallen and couldn't reach her walker. So I rush outside, grab her walker, and and tell her to take her time, and ask if anything hurts. Then I hear a lot of footsteps running towards us (I'm ground level on my knee talking to her). I look up and see people with blood all over their face and ripped bloody clothes running towards me. I still had her walker and was ready to swing for the fences, LITERALLY zombies running at the old lady on the ground! It happened really fast but they stopped immediately when I sprang up with a weapon. Apparently these high schoolers were filming a zombie AND Zombie Pirates movie, and were hanging out at the 7/11 nearby when they saw her fall.



I legit thought i was in the twilight zone. First I was annoyed that no one inside did anything except stare at her, but its just my luck that I happen to be there and be the one to help, thus getting swarmed by the end of the world. I helped her inside and as quick as the zombies arrived, they were gone, and the rest of the day I was waiting for the hidden camera man to reveal himself. No one acknowledged ANY of it, even though everyone saw it through the windows. No one said anything to me for the next 10 minutes until my food was ready.



I went to the liquor store after.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I’m from Australia so had never had this situation happen.



I was in Vegas at the time and didn’t realize they had open carry laws. I was in a department store lining up at the counter when a very intimidating lady walked in with a pistol strapped to her waist for everyone to see. I literally ran thinking she was about to hold the store up and knocked over a bunch of bollards where we were lining up. Once I realized no one was running away I had to act all cool like I was running back like I had left my wallet in the change rooms.

#39 I don’t know why but I was thinking about this today. There’s a guy at work with a pretty messed up combination of personality traits. He has severe anger issues. He’s an alcoholic. He’s in financial debt because he lost a high paying job years ago but overspent on his house and lifestyle, before landing at my workplace making far less money. Basically walked in the door disgruntled as [hell]. He is extremely possessive of items that are company property, but that he uses in daily tasks. Like, to an obsessive compulsive level. If it’s “his”, then you basically can’t touch it. Stapler, pen, PC, you name it. He creates conflict constantly. Yells at people, swears at people, slams and throws objects around when he’s on a tirade. I’ve had a few run ins with him because we share responsibilities, but everybody in the building at one point or another has had an issue with the guy.



I mean, if you looked up the description on narcissistic personality disorder, he fits it to a clinical level. Dude is just horrible. So life is going along, drama and conflict every day. Different people are having problems with him every day. The usual. And then one of my coworkers tells me in passing, that a couple days prior the guy was joking about bringing a gun in and shooting up the place.



And I was just like........... wait. Say that again. So my coworker tells me the story and how it came up, and the guy said, “maybe I should just bring a gun in and shoot up the place.” And laughed.



I was just in shock. I mean, here’s this guy who has every red flag imaginable, making a verbal statement “joking” about bringing a gun into the workplace and shooting people. How is this not getting reported to HR? Blew my mind. So I sent a super detailed email to my boss basically profiling the guy, actually copy/pasted the FBI’s warning sign list and pointed out all the red flags, and then what he had said. I’m still surprised to this day he wasn’t fired immediately, which might be a bit naive but I sincerely am. Can’t say for sure how the company handled it, but his behavior definitely got toned way down afterwards. Dude is still a powderkeg, but it’s amazing how a person can straighten the appearances of themselves out when they’re at risk of losing something they need. Still blows my mind that everybody was so desensitized to his that they didn’t seem to care about what he said until I reacted to it though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 In a peak “Florida Man” move, my uncle, who lives there, almost [passed] when he flipped an airboat that he was driving down his street. Not on a body of water. On the street in front of his house.



Even now when he’s fully recovered it seems like I’m the only one in the family who recognizes how ridiculous it is that this happened.

#41 The 2016 presidential election where the democrats blatantly cheated, the republicans elected a failed reality show actor, and 99% of the people don't seem to have a problem with either of those things because they have an R or D after their name.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Working at a pub, welcome a family of 4, one of which being a very baby.



20 minutes into their visit, I hear a loud thud. I look over to see the mother pick the baby up off the floor. Dad isn't looking up from his phone. Sister takes no notice. Baby isn't even crying.



I can only imagine how often that poor baby is dropped.

#43 I was at a horse race last year and saw a bright green streak shoot across the sky directly in front of me. I mean BRIGHT green, then it flashed into a ball and vanished.



I said "whoa...did you see that?", and nobody saw it. I'm looking around the crowd and nobody is behaving like they just saw anything remarkable.



The local news confirmed that a bright meteor had been seen over the city, but somehow an entire grandstand full of people missed it directly in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The normalizing of psychological conditions, where instead of treating them we reenforce them.

#45 My wife and I did a trip to the US and one night we just wanted a simple pizza and beer dinner. So we went to a restaurant. They kept trying to get us to order a larger pizza because we ordered a salad and small pizza to share.



After 40 minutes we got the pizza, which was enormous, but it was the wrong one. We were starving and didn't want to wait 40 more minutes so we ate it anyway. The waiter came by and asked how it is, and I said "oh its good, but its not what we ordered."



He said he'd make us a new pizza right away. We said no thanks, we'll just eat this. He insisted, saying one of the pizza's will be free. We kept refusing because we probably weren't going to finish this pizza because it was so huge and we were flying home the next day. It would be a waist.



Five minutes later the hostess comes by and offers the same thing. We refuse. Then the cook. We refuse. Then the manager. We refuse. The four of them were really nice about it, but it just won't end and we're trying to eat out dinner.



We felt insane because we kept telling them, "we're not going to eat it, its just going to get throw out." and they keep looking at us like we ARE insane and saying, "but you'll HAVE it. You'll have YOUR pizza."



We finally get the bill, and the waiter polity say, "sorry about the mix up again, we removed the beers from your bill" I thanked him and tipped despite the mixup.



On our way out the hostess proudly gave us our pizza, now an extra large. We took it because we didn't want to fight on our way out, and it was left untouched on the dresser in our hotel room the next morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I heard someone reading the instructions on their microwaveable food say “Pierce film four times with a fork.” Simple enough right? He went on to question if that meant four holes with one prong of the fork or 16 holes all together. A gal interjected that some forks have three prongs and maybe it’s supposed to be 12 holes. The guy said the three prong fork would make bigger holes and maybe the film should be pierced five times with the four-pronged fork. At this point I feel like I’m having a stroke. Then they start looking for two different styles of fork to test the holes they make. I had to leave and find my coworker to ask if I was still alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I lived with my mother for a little bit, we never really saw eye to eye and it was a stressful situation for everyone involved. Anyway, I ended up going to Thanksgiving dinner at my father's and I got a call from my grandmother saying she was kicking me out (she owned the house, but it was just my mother and I), I spent some time couch surfing and living in my car before I got the news my mother [passed away], and for a few months after any time I talked to family they confirmed my mother was dead.



I never went to the funeral, my cousin called me and told me when it was and where but never sent out a paper invite or even a text. But anyway, a year later my grandmother called me to say she missed me and that she wanted me to come to dinner that day. I agreed, and after that she warned me my mother was going to be there just before she hung up. But sure enough she was there, alive and in the flesh. I asked my mother about [it] and without missing a beat she says:



"Arby's has great swiss dip sandwiches".



Any questions were ignored and everyone went on like absolutely nothing happened. I had no texts, no one to admit they lied, and no witnesses other than me because I'm an only child. I'm not entirely unconvinced that I dreamed it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I made out with a friend of a friend, and both now act like it didn’t happen. So I act like it didn’t happen, so it didn’t happen.

#49 Very first day working a new job at a bank. One of the supervisors accidentally armed the safe with his keys inside. Only the branch manager knew the password to open the safe and the branch manager already went home. Everyone very calmly discussed ways to break into the safe and retrieve the keys and gave several options of how they could do it without triggering the alarm. Eventually they got in, got the keys without triggering the alarm, and everyone went home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I went to the cliffs of moher in Ireland on a tour bus and three different guides warned us not to climb onto the ledges because those cliffs often have “shelves” or edges that have no support to them.



We get off the bus and there are signs everywhere saying not to climb onto the edge. The wind is so strong I’m standing at an angle. What do my peers do?? They get on the cliff for a picture.



Girl had the gal to ask me if I was afraid of heights and then claimed not to have notice all the signs.



So many tourists have died for similar reasons but I was the only one who was worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Went to my friend’s company Christmas party, he works there not an owner or anything. Party is at a nice hotel and starts in lounge area with about 50 people, mix of men and women. Pretty normal, open bar, friendly people. Then the owners say this part of the party is over we are moving to a private bar upstairs. Bar is all red lit, a group of women come in dressed in black lingerie. They bring out easels and canvases and start painting. Four different women in lingerie just painting as everyone drinks. While the fifth woman puts on a contortionist performance totally out of sync with the music that’s playing. The paintings arent of the party or guest and the women clearly don’t know how to paint. This goes on for two hours before the party officially ends and the women leave.

#52 I was sitting outside an antique shop with my mother, just people watching with her. This guy dressed in a white shirt, white shorts, and white tennis shoes crossed the street to where we were sitting and turned the corner that was next to us. I watched him the entire time. He was super distinct because of his clothes and the fact the he was talking into a bluetooth the entire time, and he seemed pretty frantic to whoever he was talking to.



When I turned back to face the street, the EXACT same guy was walking towards us. He was talking into a bluetooth, saying the same frantic things, and doing the same movements as the other one. I watched him turn the corner in shock. It was like time rewinded for a brief second. I asked my mom if she saw the guy, and she said she did, but only once. She thought I was messing with her.



This was about 2 years ago, and I've never really been able to let it go. No one else noticed, even though it was a really busy street. I know this sounds fake but I promise it isn't.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Ok so once i went to take a train to another city while i was in another part of my country. the train wasn't that full but It was still early so the train was starting to fill up. I noticed that everybody had put their bag next to them on another seat, thus taking up a whole seat. I had to ask someone to put their bag on the ground so i could sit. I got some to weird looks and an audible sigh before he finally put the bag down. Not much later the train was getting packed, but no-one asked someone else to put their bag on the floor. So eventually the train left and people were just standing there. So people were taking a 20 minute ride while standing. I was like ??? Are you guys stupid?

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This happened just last week. We were out at a concert when the fire alarm started going off. Everyone just went about their business. Meanwhile the wife and I were wondering if [this is the end].

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 My tour group and I were staying over night at a hotel in Singapore Airport earlier this year. In the middle of the night, my roommate and I were awoken to a deafening fire alarm. We instantly bolted out of bed, grabbed passports and wallets (not even our shoes) and sprinted out of our room (on the 6th floor). We located the exit stairwell at the end the hallway and just ran for it. Alarms are still going. In the hallway we passed other tourists who were just standing there. There’s a fire WHAT ARE YOU DOING?? We descended all 6 floors in less than a minute and burst out into the humid Singapore night. It was eerily quiet. We went round to the main entrance, still no one. We went back in the building and talked to the receptionist who seemed completely oblivious to the situation. Oh there was a fire alarm? Oh that’s ok. After ages of waiting it turned out it was a false alarm and someone had been smoking in their room.



Through the whole ordeal I kept thinking of all the stories in the news about people trapped in burning buildings. It was amazing to me how no one seemed to act in a time of danger. We later ran into one tourist couple from our home country who were also outraged at the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Got in the bus in South London and some dude dressed up like a 1990s wizard wearing a starry cape, gown, hat AND had a cat riding his shoulders got on the bus. He waved his wand over the Oyster card reader, it bleeped and he sat down. This dude had disassembled an oyster card, got the chip and inserted it into a wand!! Apparently he's quite well known around there and that's his normal outfit, yes the cat normally rides on his shoulders on the public transport and in the shops.

#57 I went to mexico for new years one year. They had a firework display. They didn't have the huge fireworks like we have in the US in some areas. But it was still a pretty good firework display. Anyways, the fireworks fell over and some of them started firing into the crowd and for some reason the crowd acted like it was normal. I was trying to find somewhere to hide and everyone else was just standing there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My little step-brother's girlfriend made him delete all his social media, doesn't like him seeing his friends (or spending time with anyone that isn't her), and basically controls his life.



Our parents don't think twice about it, and just think they need to work things out amongst themselves. I've been trying to get him to leave her for like a year now, but she's got him convinced no one else will ever love him so he has no choice but to stay with her.

#59 At my ex's house. She lives with her parents and 2 other sisters, her son, her brother and the daughter of one of her sisters.

This was a heavy dynamics family and hige fights used to spark over the stupidest things. One night during dinner my ex parents in law started insulting my ex in the table and everyone just kept laughing and eating as if nothing. My ex was crying but still eating. Her son is mentally and physically disabled, still is the sweetest kid you cam ever get to know, he sat between her mither and I. I loved the kid. Her mother stands up after my ex kept ignoring her rage, picked a glass of soda and threw it at the kid. No one batted an eye and started yelling AT THE KID. I stood up, grabbed my plate and threw it like Captain America throws his shield in the direction her parents were sitting. The woman sat down again and calmly resumed eating. 5 minutes later they were all telling jokes, having a beer and lauguing together.



Until this day I do not know what the [hell] was wrong with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 When I was a freshman in homeschool in biology class, some guy was showing this snapchat video of a cat getting kicked across a backyard. Everyone was laughing except me.

#61 When I was 15 years old, I was at the local movie theatre with a group of friends. After the movie we walked to the ice cream shop next door, then proceeded to sit outside and eat our ice cream. A teenage boy was walking out of the movie theatre when a fully tinted black SUV pulled up to him. 4 men dressed in all red and masks grabbed this teenager, slammed his head against the wall, and threw him in the trunk as he screamed at the top of his lungs. Our friend group was watching this unfold and immediately called the police. Luckily, one of our friends got the license plate.



The weird part of this all was that, of the other 15+ people that witnessed this act, no one reacted at all. When we called the police, we told them what happened, where we were, and the license plate, make, and model of the vehicle. They refused to send a police officer to take our statements because we didn’t know the cross street of the movie theatre. To this day (14 years later), I still wonder if it was a prank, a g**g initiation, or if the teenager is still alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Allegedly during the movie Push, they filmed much of it in Hong Kong. There's a scene where a character is kidnapped at gunpoint and thrown in a van. They didn't get permits or block streets, so there were no extras. None of the bystanders on the streets reacted to the kidnapping.

#63 It was during Desert Storm. The aviation unit I was assigned to had set up in northern Saudi Arabia just a few miles from Iraq. The air war was still going on and it was maybe a couple weeks before the ground phase started. Anyway, I’m staying in one of those big army tents with a group of other guys. I wake up around 0200 with all kinds of crashes and booms going on. It sounds like artillery landing all over the place. I’m fixing to grab my M16 and dive under my cot when I notice a couple of my tent mates who’d been on duty standing in the middle of the tent chatting like nothing’s going on. Turns out it was just one of the two big rain storms Saudi Arabia gets in the springtime and it was all just thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I'm living it. Social media is making people act differently. No one cares about the truth, only attention and likes. Everyone (with the exception of very few) is living in a fantasy reality they created in their mind. People are delusional to the point where it seems as if there is no more common reality at all. A simple example: my car is making a funny noise. I've been to the dealership 6 times and they insist there is no noise. I could upload a recording and everyone on here would agree there is a noise. I could give you 100 more examples, I feel like I'm going insane.

#65 My grandmother passed away 3 years ago, and ever since then my grandfathers house has been basically falling apart because he won’t take care of it. I understand and kinda excuse him because he’s getting older, and I know he’s depressed because of losing his wife. But my uncle lives with him, and he is just ignoring it too.

The roof is falling in in some places, my grandpa’s dog was never house trained and so she pees and poops wherever she wants, and they don’t even clean it up. The floors and carpeting are now ruined because of that, and they don’t care to even do anything to fix it.

My Aunt, mom, and I go over once a week to try and clean up a bit, but it’s like plugging a leaking dam with a finger. I’m willing to bet the house will actually fall down in the next 10 years.

We’ve tried talking with my uncle and grandpa about this, and my grandpa actually said, word for word, “everything you’re telling me is true, but to be honest I just don’t care.” And my uncle, who is broke and unemployed, knows that when my grandpa passes, he’ll be really screwed with a house you can barely live in. But he just doesn’t seem to care enough to do anything about it.

My mom, aunt, and I seem to be the only ones in our family who are concerned about this situation.

I don’t know why everyone is just ignoring this...

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I was in Plano Texas at a 4 way intersection in the right most left turn lane. Driving an 18 wheeler.

I had a bluetooth headset on and my mom was talking , most likely complaining about work.



Across this giant intersection i see a small green Honda approaching from my left making a right hand turn. Really slowly. All of a sudden her drivers side door opens and she rolls out into the crosswalk.

The car continues to slowly roll down hill. Another lady crossing the road rushed over to help the 1st lady up out of the road.

So there stands these 2 tiny Mexican women and me in my truck watching her car slowly and steadily roll down the hill picking up speed.



This white man with a earbuds in his ears and a cord running to what i guess was his cellphone in his pocket slips as pretty as you please into her little green Honda, steered it into a parking lot and then he hopped out and left. Didn't speak a word to either woman just bebopped off into the sunset as if his walk had never been interrupted.



The driver got in her car and left. The other lady walked on.



Mom realized i hadn't been listening and said 'what's going on' and all i could say was 'i don't know what i just watched but man have i got questions.'.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Went to a black church and people started speaking in "tongues."

#68 I was in Milwaukee, didn't know I was filling up gas in a bad part of town. After coming out of the bathroom to a guy arguing with the cashier, a guy was waiting at my car asking if he could use my phone, in a threatening "let me use your phone" as opposed to "can I use your phone?" Anyways, I told him I don't have one so he starts confronting me as to why there are chords in my car so I must have a phone, I'm getting scared, when an SUV pulls up and yells "anyone tryna party" that guy was like "hell yeah" gets in and they drive off. I guess they saved my life?

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 I was in Medellin, Colombia and I’m sitting on a public outdoor stairway near a street having a smoke. I’m watching people walk and traffic and people carry on with their business.



The street I was facing was pretty busy. Suddenly I see a bus, that had plenty of room behind it to casually switch to the right lane, speed up, jet in front of, and cut off a taxi cab that was probably going 40, slam the brakes on and come to a screeching halt...at the bus stop. Meanwhile the cab, who had to react to the bus driver, rear ends the bus- not enough to do serious damage- but it was pretty loud.



I start cracking up because the bus driver stops there every time. Like that’s a part of the guys routine. To me, you’d think he’d just casually switch to the right lane and glide into the stop. But apparently that was just me because everybody else was looking at me like I was some nutcase just laughing out of the blue. Oh how I love South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 At a vacation (family+friends and their families), we were chilling by the pool when one of the grown men asked my sister and her friend to take a photo for his son so "he would see what he's missing" (they are quite developed and get a lot of unwanted attention). The problem was that 1. The girls were very uncomfortable 2. They were 16-17.

They were sitting in the pool, telling him that "let us go back to the apartments to get dressed and put some makeup on maybe" and this man said that "nooo, the main focus is not gonna be on your faces". With all the parents sitting around and hearing this. I was the only one who loudly started telling the girls that they are not obliged to do this and kind of got them out of this situation. Later I heard that other parents said >I< made the situation uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I was in a fabric store about 20 years ago. It's usually a female-dominated area. I was waiting to check out. There was an older customer checking out. This obviously sketchy homeless-looking guy comes in and starts talking to her about her car, and how he has hubcaps just like that that he wants to sell her (Sounded like he was stalking her). I say, loudly, to that woman that if she waits for me to check out, I will go out to her car with her and wait till she leaves. SHE GOES OUT WITH THE GUY!!! The cashier acted like this didn't happen, I was livid. This was before cell phones, and by the time I got outside both were gone. I still worry about this lady.

#72 I was a volunteer MC at an event and this kid came up on stage so I was like aw cute he wants to be on stage. He then walks to the edge of the stage and sticks his arms out, so now I'm thinking he wants someone to get him off now. He proceeds to trust fall forward off the stage and the guy recording catches him. Not a single person reacted, not even the camera guy was phased...

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 A few years ago I (19 at the time) found out I had a sulphite sensitivity (didn't always have it - adult onset). At Christmas, we'd have wine with dinner (most wines have sulphites in them) and I drank a glass. Within minutes, something felt *off*. My tongue and lips were tingling and I could feel my airways closing up. I starting wheezing, but it felt like my chest was being squeezed and no amount of coughing/wheezing made it better.



My dad, who has asthma, grabbed his inhaler (the blue emergency one) and it seemed to help a bit. I drank some water and went to bed as normal. The fact that my parents weren't more concerned about my difficulty breathing was odd. I went to a doctor sometime later since it happened on more than one occasion. He didn't refer me to an allergist or anything but wrote me a script for an inhaler "in case it ever happened again".



Since then, I've learned about sulphite sensitivity a bit more and have tried to eliminate them from my diet, which has helped. My parents think it was that particular wine that set me off and that it was a one-time thing. Looking back, it seems weird that they were so calm about it, even though I probably should've went to ER (aren't you not supposed to share inhalers/prescriptions - since I could be allergic to something in that?!).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 I don’t know if this counts, but I experience this with my seizures. When coming out of them, I’m really disoriented and confused. The last time it happened, I remember wandering around my house and a ton of EMTs were there (someone has called 911 thinking I was alone) and at one point they asked me who the president was. In my mind, I thought about how Obama was technically President still but Trump had won the race and out loud believed I’d said the correct answer. I’ll never forget the looks they gave me. I’d apparently said “to celebrate the joy”.



There’s been lots of times where I think I’ve said one thing and I’m totally wrong, so people look at me like I’m crazy. Weird disconnect.