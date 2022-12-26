Christmas is all about peace and joy, and adding a bit of humor to the mix can only enhance the flavors. Smiles and giggles have the power to lift spirits and create a sense of connection and warmth, and these things are exactly what we need in such uncertain times.

So we at Bored Panda decided to continue our tradition and put together a collection of priceless moments when people brought a dash of wit to their holidays. Whether it's cracking jokes around the dinner table, playing silly games, or sharing humorous memes, a bit of amusement can go a long way in creating lasting memories.

Continue scrolling to check out our list and if you want more Christmas fun, open up its 2021 and 2020 predecessors.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped). Other 2 Photos Are After A Long Day, On The Ferry Back Home

Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped). Other 2 Photos Are After A Long Day, On The Ferry Back Home

I printed out a desaturated photo of a Santa costume and wandered the aisles of the fabric store to find just the right neutral shade. There's a surprising variation of types of greys - then I had to match the body paint to the fabric also so it didn't look more blue-grey than it should. 

brodyqat , brodyqat Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#2

Decorating For Christmas On A Tight Budget

Decorating For Christmas On A Tight Budget

malinowski14 Report

32points
POST
Okie (she/her)
Okie (she/her)
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwww…I’m stealing this idea…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

moneyballbingo Report

29points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mail/delivery people are so underrated. If they stopped working, a huge crisis would unfold. osSi if there are any mail-person pandas out there, thank you.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Wife Insisted We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

Wife Insisted We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

Greellx Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card

This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card

malsies Report

26points
POST
#6

My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since

My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since

Jew_Gravy Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#7

One Year, My Dog Was A Sheep In The Church Christmas Pageant. She Loved Every Second Of It

One Year, My Dog Was A Sheep In The Church Christmas Pageant. She Loved Every Second Of It

Shabettsannony Report

26points
POST
#8

We Have Been Putting This Little Chewbacca In The Christmas Tree For Ages And I Never Really Knew Why... I Just Found Out My Mom Thinks He Is A Gingerbread Man

We Have Been Putting This Little Chewbacca In The Christmas Tree For Ages And I Never Really Knew Why... I Just Found Out My Mom Thinks He Is A Gingerbread Man

inmemoryoflilly Report

25points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣🤣 TBF, Mom is right, he looks made of gingerbread.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Our 2022 Christmas Craft: Snowman Hair

Our 2022 Christmas Craft: Snowman Hair

Little_Lo Report

24points
POST
#10

Every Year My Girlfriend And I Make Our Own Christmas Card With Our Cats

Every Year My Girlfriend And I Make Our Own Christmas Card With Our Cats

123qwe33 Report

24points
POST
#11

Delivery Person Didn't Come To The Porch Tonight. Guess They Aren't A Fan Of Santa Meyers

Delivery Person Didn't Come To The Porch Tonight. Guess They Aren't A Fan Of Santa Meyers

aperson7780 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#12

This Was My Submission To My Company's Christmas Door-Decorating Competition

This Was My Submission To My Company's Christmas Door-Decorating Competition

apunchtotheface Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#13

Local Sheriff Caught The Grinch Before Christmas

Local Sheriff Caught The Grinch Before Christmas

RandomUser2937 Report

23points
POST
#14

My Parents' Neighborhood Has A Christmas Themed Golfcart Parade Every Year. This Was My Dad’s Golf Cart

My Parents' Neighborhood Has A Christmas Themed Golfcart Parade Every Year. This Was My Dad’s Golf Cart

DecadeofStatues Report

22points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proof- Christmas movie 😉

0
0points
reply
#15

My Colleague Took A Week Off Over Christmas

My Colleague Took A Week Off Over Christmas

libertydan Report

22points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awh thsf just seems like a waste of paper

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

I Decorated My Door At Work

I Decorated My Door At Work

nlnj_a Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#17

Gingerbread Zoom Call

Gingerbread Zoom Call

MagPie76 Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#18

Here's My Attempt At This Old Christmas Gag. Had To Take It Down Because Too Many People Were Coming To The Rescue

Here's My Attempt At This Old Christmas Gag. Had To Take It Down Because Too Many People Were Coming To The Rescue

namakbhai Report

22points
POST
#19

Ready For Christmas Lads

Ready For Christmas Lads

twitter.com Report

21points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes I love the minimalist vibes going in here 😁

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#20

My Brother-In-Law's First Christmas As A Father Went Well

My Brother-In-Law's First Christmas As A Father Went Well

JosephSim Report

21points
POST
G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow! this is really cool! the baby is so cute!! also, those lightsabers look really realistic. epic.

0
0points
reply
#21

Gingerbread Competition At Work

Gingerbread Competition At Work

bown12345 Report

21points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hilarious and all too true at the same time. 🤣☹️

1
1point
reply
#22

Day 2 Of My Wife Not Noticing The Tomato In Our Christmas Tree

Day 2 Of My Wife Not Noticing The Tomato In Our Christmas Tree

FourHecks Report

20points
POST
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope you took it off the tree and ate it in front of her.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Last Year Our Sewer Pipes Decided Our Christmas Theme

Last Year Our Sewer Pipes Decided Our Christmas Theme

iatealltheicecream Report

20points
POST
#24

My Father-In-Law Doesn't Like Dogs But He's Watching Him Over Christmas For Me. This Is What He Sends Me "He's Out Of Control!"

My Father-In-Law Doesn't Like Dogs But He's Watching Him Over Christmas For Me. This Is What He Sends Me "He's Out Of Control!"

BroChieftain Report

20points
POST
#25

I Decorated My Christmas Tree With Like 50 Of The Same Picture Of My Roommate. I Hope He Likes It

I Decorated My Christmas Tree With Like 50 Of The Same Picture Of My Roommate. I Hope He Likes It

kingporgie Report

20points
POST
G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you should put lights for his eyes. :D

0
0points
reply
#26

It Is Going To Be Our First Christmas With Our Cat, Mr. Gray. I'm Not Leaving It Up To Chances

It Is Going To Be Our First Christmas With Our Cat, Mr. Gray. I'm Not Leaving It Up To Chances

runeknight5 Report

20points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mr. Gray with find a way. Hey, that rhymes!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies

Giblet15 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#28

My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags

My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags

14PulsarsV1 Report

19points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to use the Sunday comics pages as wrapping paper year round.

3
3points
reply
#29

My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays

My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays

Artaxerxes88 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#30

A Christmas Tradition

A Christmas Tradition

JonArvedon Report

18points
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get out of my swamp...er manger

2
2points
reply
#31

Forget Ugly Sweaters, Hello Tree Skirts

Forget Ugly Sweaters, Hello Tree Skirts

Minner227 Report

18points
POST
#32

My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

sinchok Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#33

My Brother-In-Law Chef's Ginger Bread House

My Brother-In-Law Chef's Ginger Bread House

Tweetystraw Report

18points
POST
G o l d f i s h
G o l d f i s h
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GINGER-BREAD XD (this shouldnt be as funny as it is 😂😭

0
0points
reply
#34

Gingerbread Dreadnought At Hawkshead Christmas Fair, England

Gingerbread Dreadnought At Hawkshead Christmas Fair, England

C_Spicywiener69 Report

18points
POST
#35

Our Annual "Parenting Chaos" Christmas Card - 9 Years In A Row

Our Annual "Parenting Chaos" Christmas Card - 9 Years In A Row

kakalacky_guy Report

18points
POST
#36

Merry Christmas Or Whatever

Merry Christmas Or Whatever

aesthel Report

18points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I Love the girl with the neon green hair’s outfit!

5
5points
reply
#37

Overpriced Christmas Favors I Made For Folks At Work

Overpriced Christmas Favors I Made For Folks At Work

kittonmittonz Report

17points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool! Isn’t this the taped-down banana artwork thing?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#38

The Best Christmas Gift I've Ever Received

The Best Christmas Gift I've Ever Received

rachelmc923 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#39

This Weird Inflated Santa At Our Local Council Christmas Family Day

This Weird Inflated Santa At Our Local Council Christmas Family Day

_Silvern_ Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#40

Merry Christmas! Remember To Make The Most Of What You Have

Merry Christmas! Remember To Make The Most Of What You Have

Luigihiji Report

16points
POST
#41

The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year

The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year

HeyImAli Report

16points
POST
#42

My Christmas Tree Is Up

My Christmas Tree Is Up

ih8rts Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#43

Nieces Complained Elf On The Shelf Was Too Easy To Find. I Took It To A New Level

Nieces Complained Elf On The Shelf Was Too Easy To Find. I Took It To A New Level

ILLSTABUALLthesame Report

16points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“He knows when you are sleeping…he know when you’re awake…” 👹😈

2
2points
reply
#44

Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents

Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents

kippwinger Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#45

I Made A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout For A White Elephant Exchange, But It Was Canceled. Now I Have A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout

I Made A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout For A White Elephant Exchange, But It Was Canceled. Now I Have A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout

slinkyw Report

16points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you have a great Halloween decoration

2
2points
reply
#46

My Work Buddy Tim Definitely Wins The Christmas Decoration Contest

My Work Buddy Tim Definitely Wins The Christmas Decoration Contest

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lotion in the basket...! 🤣🤣🤣

0
0points
reply
#47

My Kids Decorated The Tree All By Themselves

My Kids Decorated The Tree All By Themselves

Sealkin Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree So We Used Danny DeVito Instead

We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree So We Used Danny DeVito Instead

panoparker Report

16points
POST
Delight Disaster
Delight Disaster
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does your speaker look like it has a giant belly button? Lol

2
2points
reply
#49

The Family Was Helping With The Christmas Village. They Think They're Funny

The Family Was Helping With The Christmas Village. They Think They're Funny

SSTralala Report

16points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need this! I could use it for Christmas village and Halloween town

0
0points
reply
#50

My Apartment Is Doing A Door Decorating Contest

My Apartment Is Doing A Door Decorating Contest

ecto1g Report

16points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see that fellow alien has caught on Christmas as well

1
1point
reply
#51

Homemade Christmas Tree For The Plumber In My Family

Homemade Christmas Tree For The Plumber In My Family

Woodythdog Report

16points
POST
#52

My Daughter's Christmas List. My Daughter Told Me She Was Making A Christmas List For Santa This Year. I May Have To Have Her Provide An Audio File To Go With It

My Daughter's Christmas List. My Daughter Told Me She Was Making A Christmas List For Santa This Year. I May Have To Have Her Provide An Audio File To Go With It

Peanut_Brief Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#53

My Sister Thought This Was A Good Way To Stop Her Cat From Destroying The Christmas Tree

My Sister Thought This Was A Good Way To Stop Her Cat From Destroying The Christmas Tree

trowelsoverdesks Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#54

I Bought A Weighted Blanket Yesterday. Apparently, My Boyfriend Was Going To Get Me One For Christmas. Oops. Now He Has Beef With This One. I Just Came Home To Find This

I Bought A Weighted Blanket Yesterday. Apparently, My Boyfriend Was Going To Get Me One For Christmas. Oops. Now He Has Beef With This One. I Just Came Home To Find This

The note says: "I’m sorry Paige, I know you just bought me but I’ll never be half the man your amazing BF is. So I had to end it all. Just throw me out. I’m sure he will get you a better one.
-Blanket"

Paigenacage Report

16points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is your BF one of our vindictive alien hedgehog troop by any chance? We came in great number ya know… there are 3000 alien hedgehogs somewhere out there all over Earth…

1
1point
reply
#55

What The Grinch Does When He Isn't Stealing Christmas

What The Grinch Does When He Isn't Stealing Christmas

ImAGoonYoureAGoon Report

16points
POST
#56

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

ElaborateCantaloupe Report

16points
POST
#57

We Had An Oscars Theme For Our Work Christmas Party. One Of The Guys Went As The Actual Oscar

We Had An Oscars Theme For Our Work Christmas Party. One Of The Guys Went As The Actual Oscar

tim_durgan Report

16points
POST