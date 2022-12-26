Christmas is all about peace and joy, and adding a bit of humor to the mix can only enhance the flavors. Smiles and giggles have the power to lift spirits and create a sense of connection and warmth, and these things are exactly what we need in such uncertain times.

So we at Bored Panda decided to continue our tradition and put together a collection of priceless moments when people brought a dash of wit to their holidays. Whether it's cracking jokes around the dinner table, playing silly games, or sharing humorous memes, a bit of amusement can go a long way in creating lasting memories.

Continue scrolling to check out our list and if you want more Christmas fun, open up its 2021 and 2020 predecessors.