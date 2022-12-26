113 Times People Greeted Christmas With A Sense Of Humor (New Pics)
Christmas is all about peace and joy, and adding a bit of humor to the mix can only enhance the flavors. Smiles and giggles have the power to lift spirits and create a sense of connection and warmth, and these things are exactly what we need in such uncertain times.
So we at Bored Panda decided to continue our tradition and put together a collection of priceless moments when people brought a dash of wit to their holidays. Whether it's cracking jokes around the dinner table, playing silly games, or sharing humorous memes, a bit of amusement can go a long way in creating lasting memories.
Continue scrolling to check out our list and if you want more Christmas fun, open up its 2021 and 2020 predecessors.
Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped). Other 2 Photos Are After A Long Day, On The Ferry Back Home
I printed out a desaturated photo of a Santa costume and wandered the aisles of the fabric store to find just the right neutral shade. There's a surprising variation of types of greys - then I had to match the body paint to the fabric also so it didn't look more blue-grey than it should.
Decorating For Christmas On A Tight Budget
Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman
Wife Insisted We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work
This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card
My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since
One Year, My Dog Was A Sheep In The Church Christmas Pageant. She Loved Every Second Of It
We Have Been Putting This Little Chewbacca In The Christmas Tree For Ages And I Never Really Knew Why... I Just Found Out My Mom Thinks He Is A Gingerbread Man
Our 2022 Christmas Craft: Snowman Hair
Every Year My Girlfriend And I Make Our Own Christmas Card With Our Cats
Delivery Person Didn't Come To The Porch Tonight. Guess They Aren't A Fan Of Santa Meyers
This Was My Submission To My Company's Christmas Door-Decorating Competition
Local Sheriff Caught The Grinch Before Christmas
My Parents' Neighborhood Has A Christmas Themed Golfcart Parade Every Year. This Was My Dad’s Golf Cart
My Colleague Took A Week Off Over Christmas
I Decorated My Door At Work
Gingerbread Zoom Call
Here's My Attempt At This Old Christmas Gag. Had To Take It Down Because Too Many People Were Coming To The Rescue
Ready For Christmas Lads
My Brother-In-Law's First Christmas As A Father Went Well
Gingerbread Competition At Work
Day 2 Of My Wife Not Noticing The Tomato In Our Christmas Tree
Last Year Our Sewer Pipes Decided Our Christmas Theme
My Father-In-Law Doesn't Like Dogs But He's Watching Him Over Christmas For Me. This Is What He Sends Me "He's Out Of Control!"
I Decorated My Christmas Tree With Like 50 Of The Same Picture Of My Roommate. I Hope He Likes It
It Is Going To Be Our First Christmas With Our Cat, Mr. Gray. I'm Not Leaving It Up To Chances
We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies
My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags
My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays
A Christmas Tradition
Forget Ugly Sweaters, Hello Tree Skirts
My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior
My Brother-In-Law Chef's Ginger Bread House
Gingerbread Dreadnought At Hawkshead Christmas Fair, England
Our Annual "Parenting Chaos" Christmas Card - 9 Years In A Row
Merry Christmas Or Whatever
Overpriced Christmas Favors I Made For Folks At Work
The Best Christmas Gift I've Ever Received
This Weird Inflated Santa At Our Local Council Christmas Family Day
Merry Christmas! Remember To Make The Most Of What You Have
The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year
My Christmas Tree Is Up
Nieces Complained Elf On The Shelf Was Too Easy To Find. I Took It To A New Level
Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents
I Made A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout For A White Elephant Exchange, But It Was Canceled. Now I Have A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout
My Work Buddy Tim Definitely Wins The Christmas Decoration Contest
My Kids Decorated The Tree All By Themselves
We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree So We Used Danny DeVito Instead
The Family Was Helping With The Christmas Village. They Think They're Funny
My Apartment Is Doing A Door Decorating Contest
Homemade Christmas Tree For The Plumber In My Family
My Daughter's Christmas List. My Daughter Told Me She Was Making A Christmas List For Santa This Year. I May Have To Have Her Provide An Audio File To Go With It
My Sister Thought This Was A Good Way To Stop Her Cat From Destroying The Christmas Tree
I Bought A Weighted Blanket Yesterday. Apparently, My Boyfriend Was Going To Get Me One For Christmas. Oops. Now He Has Beef With This One. I Just Came Home To Find This
The note says: "I’m sorry Paige, I know you just bought me but I’ll never be half the man your amazing BF is. So I had to end it all. Just throw me out. I’m sure he will get you a better one.
