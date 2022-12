Continue scrolling to check out our list and if you want more Christmas fun, open up its 2021 and 2020 predecessors.

So we at Bored Panda decided to continue our tradition and put together a collection of priceless moments when people brought a dash of wit to their holidays. Whether it's cracking jokes around the dinner table, playing silly games, or sharing humorous memes, a bit of amusement can go a long way in creating lasting memories.

Christmas is all about peace and joy, and adding a bit of humor to the mix can only enhance the flavors. Smiles and giggles have the power to lift spirits and create a sense of connection and warmth, and these things are exactly what we need in such uncertain times.

#1 Desaturated Santa Is Still The Best Costume I’ve Ever Done (Not Photoshopped). Other 2 Photos Are After A Long Day, On The Ferry Back Home I printed out a desaturated photo of a Santa costume and wandered the aisles of the fabric store to find just the right neutral shade. There's a surprising variation of types of greys - then I had to match the body paint to the fabric also so it didn't look more blue-grey than it should.



#2 Decorating For Christmas On A Tight Budget

#3 Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

#4 Wife Insisted We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

#5 This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card

#6 My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since

#7 One Year, My Dog Was A Sheep In The Church Christmas Pageant. She Loved Every Second Of It

#8 We Have Been Putting This Little Chewbacca In The Christmas Tree For Ages And I Never Really Knew Why... I Just Found Out My Mom Thinks He Is A Gingerbread Man

#9 Our 2022 Christmas Craft: Snowman Hair

#10 Every Year My Girlfriend And I Make Our Own Christmas Card With Our Cats

#11 Delivery Person Didn't Come To The Porch Tonight. Guess They Aren't A Fan Of Santa Meyers

#12 This Was My Submission To My Company's Christmas Door-Decorating Competition

#13 Local Sheriff Caught The Grinch Before Christmas

#14 My Parents' Neighborhood Has A Christmas Themed Golfcart Parade Every Year. This Was My Dad’s Golf Cart

#15 My Colleague Took A Week Off Over Christmas

#16 I Decorated My Door At Work

#17 Gingerbread Zoom Call

#18 Here's My Attempt At This Old Christmas Gag. Had To Take It Down Because Too Many People Were Coming To The Rescue

#19 Ready For Christmas Lads

#20 My Brother-In-Law's First Christmas As A Father Went Well

#21 Gingerbread Competition At Work

#22 Day 2 Of My Wife Not Noticing The Tomato In Our Christmas Tree

#23 Last Year Our Sewer Pipes Decided Our Christmas Theme

#24 My Father-In-Law Doesn't Like Dogs But He's Watching Him Over Christmas For Me. This Is What He Sends Me "He's Out Of Control!"

#25 I Decorated My Christmas Tree With Like 50 Of The Same Picture Of My Roommate. I Hope He Likes It

#26 It Is Going To Be Our First Christmas With Our Cat, Mr. Gray. I'm Not Leaving It Up To Chances

#27 We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies

#28 My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags

#29 My Wife Made This Sign For The Holidays

#30 A Christmas Tradition

#31 Forget Ugly Sweaters, Hello Tree Skirts

#32 My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

#33 My Brother-In-Law Chef's Ginger Bread House

#34 Gingerbread Dreadnought At Hawkshead Christmas Fair, England

#35 Our Annual "Parenting Chaos" Christmas Card - 9 Years In A Row

#36 Merry Christmas Or Whatever

#37 Overpriced Christmas Favors I Made For Folks At Work

#38 The Best Christmas Gift I've Ever Received

#39 This Weird Inflated Santa At Our Local Council Christmas Family Day

#40 Merry Christmas! Remember To Make The Most Of What You Have

#41 The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year

#42 My Christmas Tree Is Up

#43 Nieces Complained Elf On The Shelf Was Too Easy To Find. I Took It To A New Level

#44 Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents

#45 I Made A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout For A White Elephant Exchange, But It Was Canceled. Now I Have A Life-Sized Gary Busey Cutout

#46 My Work Buddy Tim Definitely Wins The Christmas Decoration Contest

#47 My Kids Decorated The Tree All By Themselves

#48 We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree So We Used Danny DeVito Instead

#49 The Family Was Helping With The Christmas Village. They Think They're Funny

#50 My Apartment Is Doing A Door Decorating Contest

#51 Homemade Christmas Tree For The Plumber In My Family

#52 My Daughter's Christmas List. My Daughter Told Me She Was Making A Christmas List For Santa This Year. I May Have To Have Her Provide An Audio File To Go With It

#53 My Sister Thought This Was A Good Way To Stop Her Cat From Destroying The Christmas Tree

#54 I Bought A Weighted Blanket Yesterday. Apparently, My Boyfriend Was Going To Get Me One For Christmas. Oops. Now He Has Beef With This One. I Just Came Home To Find This The note says: "I’m sorry Paige, I know you just bought me but I’ll never be half the man your amazing BF is. So I had to end it all. Just throw me out. I’m sure he will get you a better one.

-Blanket"



#55 What The Grinch Does When He Isn't Stealing Christmas

#56 Merry Christmas