A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of 24-year-old American photographer Evan Murphy. On view throughout July 2024, this captivating showcase includes seven photographs from Murphy's acclaimed series "I.D."

"Our identity is a journey, and especially for the queer community, this journey can be difficult to navigate in the world around us. Through a series of subjects, each frame narrates the journey of an LGBTQ individual navigating the intricate landscape of self and society. I.D. emphasizes queer youth; displaying stories of modern-day romantic connections, societal impacts, and self-liberation. There was an overwhelming amount of inspiration for the series simply based on the people in the queer community I was meeting in New York City. It was important for I.D. to not only represent my own feelings or experiences but highlight other people's stories as well."

More info: all-about-photo.com | evanmurphyphoto.com | Instagram

The Rest of Me

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Coming out is a pivotal moment for any queer person. A stepping stone of acceptance into a new journey of your identity. For some, the other side of this stepping stone isn’t music different, they look around and their life is almost the exact same. For transgender people, a unique journey begins that is heavily reliant on physical appearance. Using clothing from the subject’s wardrobe, this piece is meant to represent this time period of expression and discovery.”

When Morning Came

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“When photographing the sunrise, it can be both an equally peaceful and frustrating experience. You’re not entirely sure where the light will end up, or how fast it will fill your scene. There is a loss of control to surrender to, and ultimately a tranquil experience as the colors and light of your image slowly formulate. This brief feeling of tranquility where the light is blue, and we have a buffer between the night before and when real life begins is what I wanted to capture.”

I’m Already Gone

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Longing for a deep personal connection with someone is a devastating experience. Within the LGBTQ+ community, there are layers to romantic connections that can create a confusing landscape to navigate, especially for young people. Meeting people who are hiding, confused, or angry at this part of themselves is still normal. There’s a darkness that stays with you from these experiences, and that is what I wanted to capture.”

First Touch

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“For every queer person, there is a journey of acceptance and confirmation that takes place. While every story is different, there is always a moment when we know this part of ourselves is real. “First Touch” is representative of this moment of acceptance, and even more so, a confirmation of suppressed feelings. For some, a first sexual experience can be overwhelming and terrifying. For others, this first touch is an opportunity to finally exhale.”

Performance

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Legislation fighting against drag shows has become prevalent in the past few years. Uproar and hate have been sent towards drag queens who are simply putting on a performance. Drag shows have been targeted as dangerous to children and have become one of the latest pinpoints of hate for the LGBTQ+ community. The outlandish narrative that drag shows are dangerous has forever damaged this simple desire for expression through makeup, clothes, music, and personality.”

Escape Code

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“For many young queer people, family members or loved ones turn their back as a direct result of coming out. This loss of foundation is not something to be taken lightly and is still a struggle so many people still face in their early adult lives. I wanted to capture the essence of a second family found within the gay community.”

The Time We Spent Together Was Kind

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“To me, capturing intimacy means attributing to a certain level of intrusion. I wanted to invoke this theme throughout my work almost as if I’m not supposed to be there. While the subjects are photographed inside a home, I did not want the image to display a sense of foundation or certainty. While the subjects can be seen embracing, this image is meant to represent two people saying goodbye.”