A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy
Photography

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

All About Photo
All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of 24-year-old American photographer Evan Murphy. On view throughout July 2024, this captivating showcase includes seven photographs from Murphy's acclaimed series "I.D."

"Our identity is a journey, and especially for the queer community, this journey can be difficult to navigate in the world around us. Through a series of subjects, each frame narrates the journey of an LGBTQ individual navigating the intricate landscape of self and society. I.D. emphasizes queer youth; displaying stories of modern-day romantic connections, societal impacts, and self-liberation. There was an overwhelming amount of inspiration for the series simply based on the people in the queer community I was meeting in New York City. It was important for I.D. to not only represent my own feelings or experiences but highlight other people's stories as well."

More info: all-about-photo.com | evanmurphyphoto.com | Instagram

The Rest of Me

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Coming out is a pivotal moment for any queer person. A stepping stone of acceptance into a new journey of your identity. For some, the other side of this stepping stone isn’t music different, they look around and their life is almost the exact same. For transgender people, a unique journey begins that is heavily reliant on physical appearance. Using clothing from the subject’s wardrobe, this piece is meant to represent this time period of expression and discovery.”

When Morning Came

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“When photographing the sunrise, it can be both an equally peaceful and frustrating experience. You’re not entirely sure where the light will end up, or how fast it will fill your scene. There is a loss of control to surrender to, and ultimately a tranquil experience as the colors and light of your image slowly formulate. This brief feeling of tranquility where the light is blue, and we have a buffer between the night before and when real life begins is what I wanted to capture.”

I’m Already Gone

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Longing for a deep personal connection with someone is a devastating experience. Within the LGBTQ+ community, there are layers to romantic connections that can create a confusing landscape to navigate, especially for young people. Meeting people who are hiding, confused, or angry at this part of themselves is still normal. There’s a darkness that stays with you from these experiences, and that is what I wanted to capture.”

First Touch

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“For every queer person, there is a journey of acceptance and confirmation that takes place. While every story is different, there is always a moment when we know this part of ourselves is real. “First Touch” is representative of this moment of acceptance, and even more so, a confirmation of suppressed feelings. For some, a first sexual experience can be overwhelming and terrifying. For others, this first touch is an opportunity to finally exhale.”

Performance

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“Legislation fighting against drag shows has become prevalent in the past few years. Uproar and hate have been sent towards drag queens who are simply putting on a performance. Drag shows have been targeted as dangerous to children and have become one of the latest pinpoints of hate for the LGBTQ+ community. The outlandish narrative that drag shows are dangerous has forever damaged this simple desire for expression through makeup, clothes, music, and personality.”

Escape Code

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“For many young queer people, family members or loved ones turn their back as a direct result of coming out. This loss of foundation is not something to be taken lightly and is still a struggle so many people still face in their early adult lives. I wanted to capture the essence of a second family found within the gay community.”

The Time We Spent Together Was Kind

A Journey Of Identity: Navigating Self And Society As An Lgbtq Individual Through 7 Stunning Images By Evan Murphy

Image credits: © Evan Murphy

“To me, capturing intimacy means attributing to a certain level of intrusion. I wanted to invoke this theme throughout my work almost as if I’m not supposed to be there. While the subjects are photographed inside a home, I did not want the image to display a sense of foundation or certainty. While the subjects can be seen embracing, this image is meant to represent two people saying goodbye.”

All About Photo

All About Photo

Author, Community member

Read more »

Whether you are working in this industry as a professional or just as a photography enthusiast, as a buyer or a collector, in a festival or a gallery, All About Photo is made for you. All About Photo was born from the realization that no site on the web regroups portfolios, photo labs, framing stores, equipment and studio rentals, camera repair shops, schools, agencies, museums, galleries, institutes and centers, photo contests, portfolio reviews, exhibitions, fairs and festivals, books, online and paper magazines, in-depth interviews and articles as well as news of the photography world, all in one place. Our goal is to inform, educate, and inspire in all things photography-related. The result is one of the most far-reaching online magazine where you can find everything related to photography. We seek to present exceptional work from around the world as well as meaningful resources. Since its creation in 2013, All About Photo also presents an international perspective on contemporary photography, with an eye toward beauty, artistic significance and timeless quality. Each monthly edition of All About Photo Magazine (AAP Magazine), in print and online, focuses on a theme, while our annual competition All About Photo Awards - The Mind's Eye, is open to all genres and subject matter. Each competition was designed to help international emerging and established photographers succeed. We believe that exposure is fundamental for photographers of any levels to move forward creatively and professionally. Our mission is to seek talented photographers from around the world, publish their projects and promote them on our website, AAP Magazine and on our social profiles. All About Photo is a free and independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaité

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
