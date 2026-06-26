ADVERTISEMENT

Changing something in your room or home can instantly boost your mood. There’s the seven micro change rule in feng shui, for example: adjust seven items in your room to restore balance and energy flow. But major home renovations have an even greater effect. In fact, 55% of people who remodel their homes say they feel a major sense of accomplishment afterward.

It’s also fun to look at strangers’ home makeovers, even if you had nothing to do with it — there’s just something visually pleasing about a good before-and-after photo. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find you a new selection of home renovation pics that might even inspire you to take up that hammer, open that can of spackle, and get your hands dirty to transform a space in your own home.