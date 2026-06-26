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Changing something in your room or home can instantly boost your mood. There’s the seven micro change rule in feng shui, for example: adjust seven items in your room to restore balance and energy flow. But major home renovations have an even greater effect. In fact, 55% of people who remodel their homes say they feel a major sense of accomplishment afterward.

It’s also fun to look at strangers’ home makeovers, even if you had nothing to do with it — there’s just something visually pleasing about a good before-and-after photo. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find you a new selection of home renovation pics that might even inspire you to take up that hammer, open that can of spackle, and get your hands dirty to transform a space in your own home.

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#1

Volunteer Work I Did For An Elderly Neighbor Who Needed A Wheelchair Ramp

A before and after image showing home renovations, with a new accessibility ramp and fresh paint for improved home appeal.

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    #2

    Gut Renovations , 100 Years Old House

    Amazing renovations: a small, outdated bathroom before and after, showcasing a complete redo with subway tile walls and a modern vanity.

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    #3

    House Renovation

    Before and after kitchen renovations: a messy space transformed into a modern kitchen with green cabinets and wooden countertops.

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    As with almost anything in life, there are trends and cycles in home and interior design. Millennial gray may have dominated interior design magazines over the last 10 years or so, but the tide has shifted in favor of color since then. Kitchens and bathrooms are the rooms homeowners renovate and redecorate the most, so the trends are most apparent there.

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    Kitchen designers report that people want these spaces to have some color. The most popular color for kitchens is green, as 86% of respondents in a kitchen and bathroom association, NKBA, survey said they would prefer it over others. Blue tones (78%) and browns (67%) are the subsequent choice, but whites and greys still make it to the top five.
    #4

    I Work For A Children’s Television Show And We Recently Renovated A Kid’s Room In Six Hours. He’s Had Rough Couple Of Years And Is A Huge Harry Potter Fan

    A cool home renovation of a Harry Potter themed bedroom, featuring Gryffindor colors and Hogwarts Express sign.

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    #5

    Attic Renovation Start To Finish

    Before and after home renovations showing an attic living room transformation with new fireplace and built-in shelves.

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    #6

    Renovating My Late Fathers Home

    Before and after home renovations showing an old, overgrown house transformed into a modern, stylish residence with updated landscaping.

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    Kitchen backsplash is where many homeowners are advised to have fun. It doesn’t have to be just functional and practical — it can be the focal point of the room. Senior economist at Houzz, Marine Sargsyan, told Forbes that kitchen islands, larger kitchens, and extended backsplashes are all the rage now.

    According to The Houzz 2025 Kitchen Trends report, 67% of homeowners are covering their walls with backsplash up to the ceiling. People don’t shy away from borrowing space from other rooms, like dining rooms and living rooms, to make their kitchens bigger. 18% even go so far as to build an addition to the home to make their kitchen bigger.
    #7

    Kitchen Renovation - Grey To Green

    Before and after kitchen renovations with green cabinets and stainless steel appliances, inspiring home makeovers.

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    #8

    I Wanted To Share My Before And After Door Design

    Home renovation of an entryway, featuring a striking before and after of a red double door transformation.

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    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great change. The first one looked like hospital doors.

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    #9

    Renovating Our Guest Room Into A Nursery (Before / After Photos)

    A before and after image showing a room renovation, from a rustic room with exposed beams to a whimsical child's room with pastel decor and a crescent moon light. This renovation might inspire you to redo your home.

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    Regarding backsplash, traditional styles are making a comeback. Homeowners are choosing tried-and-tested tile shapes and patterns for their kitchen walls, with 68% opting for traditional rectangular tiles. Ceramic tiles remain the most popular, but kitchen designers invite people to try out other styles as well.

    Although ceramic is the classic choice, these can breathe some life into your kitchen, too:

    1. Subway tiles
    2. Brick tiles
    3. Natural stone
    4. Marble
    5. Colored grout
    6. Metallic and pearlescent finish
    #10

    Brought Some Life Back Into This House - Before/After Pics!

    Garden home renovation, turning an overgrown, neglected backyard into a beautiful outdoor living space with a wooden deck, artificial grass, and stone walls.

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    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow really good. The "now" looks like ai rendering concept before.

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    #11

    Before And After Renovation

    Home renovations: a before and after of a rustic stone and brick building with old wooden doors, transformed with new windows and a paved patio.

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    #12

    Cleaning My Grandad House After He Passed Away

    Image of miscellaneous items on a table, including a red Michelin guide, sunglasses, and small toy figures wrapped in tissue. These items might be part of an inspiring home renovation.

    When I Was 6, I Used To Put My Playmobil Characters To Bed In Kleenex Tissues. I Am Now 30 And I Discovered He Kept Them Asleep In A Drawer All This Time.

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    Let’s say you get inspired by this list to transform one of your rooms: how long is it going to take? Experts say that the planning phase often lasts longer than the physical work. According to the 2026 Houzz & Home Study, homeowners spend an average of 9.5 months on their kitchen renovation and about 5.8 months doing actual construction. Many renovation projects get thwarted by unexpected finds. A whopping 51% of homeowners say they end up spending way more money than they expected before buying the house.

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    #13

    DIY Remodel Of The Lakehouse My Grandfather Built. More Comfy Than Ever

    An amazing home renovation with a large open living area featuring a blue wall, vaulted ceilings, and updated decor.

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    #14

    Insane Home Transformation In Record Speed

    Before and after kitchen renovations with new island and white cabinets, inspiring home makeovers.

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    #15

    Not To Everyone’s Taste But Very Proud 100% DIY

    Before and after bathroom renovations with green tiles and checkered floor inspiring home renovation projects.

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    Due to financial and time constraints, some folks are opting for micro-renovations. For some, big, months-long projects are not possible, so folks decide to take 1 to 3 days to give their homes a makeover with cosmetic improvements, like paint jobs, re-grouting and finishing, replacing cabinet handles and hinges, or adding wall-mounted storage.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    How’d We Do? Master Bath/Closet

    Before and after home renovation of an attic bathroom, displaying a bright, modern space with new fixtures and a skylight.

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    #17

    Wife And I Refreshed Our Half Bath In The New Home We Bought

    Bathroom renovations with new floral wallpaper and wainscoting inspire home makeovers.

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    #18

    Two Years After My Divorce And I Can Proudly Say The House Is Finally Looking Like Myself Again

    Cool renovations: a cozy bedroom transformed into a vibrant living space with a daybed, pink chair, and plants, inspiring home redo ideas.

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    Research actually shows that micro-renovations result in higher house value in the long run. When doing large renovations, homeowners get back about 60% of the cost in resale value, while micro-renovations recoup an average of 83%. So, don’t hesitate to pick up that paint and brush and breathe new life into your kitchen or bathroom cabinets!
    #19

    One Year Ago I Convinced My Partner I Could Renovate A 60yo House Abandoned For The Last 20 Years

    Amazing home renovations, from a rustic pink house to a clean white exterior, with a man tiling a shower.

    One year ago i managed to convince my partner we should buy a house and i would restore it myself. Needed new full eletrical and plumbing installations. A load bearing wall to come off and so much more. Mind you I had never touched a construction tool. I'm a filmmaker. Had absolutely none of the skills necessary and a mental health condition that makes me prone to abandon projects. This week i'm finishing the bathroom (last pictures). After this, the house will be fully usable. I am so tired of showering with cold water, outside with a garden hose. Next i will do the kitchen. Other than having a cousin help lifting a concrete beam and my mom and partner help moving debree, i did everything by myself. I am normally very not proud of myself, but currently i am a bit. Just hope i have the mental strength to finish it. I cannot believe my partner went along.

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    #20

    Accidentally Knocked Down A Nice Old Lady's Wall, Thankfully Good Friend And I Rebuilt It The Next Day

    Before and after home renovations featuring a man building a new cinder block wall, transforming an open space into a secure fence.

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    #21

    Bathroom Remodel Is Finally Done

    Before and after bathroom renovations with marble shower and dark flooring, inspiring cool renovations.

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    Which transformation from this list was your favorite, Pandas? Let us know which room you would gladly include in your dream home. If you’re in the process of planning a renovation, be sure to check out these red flags home professionals noticed in people’s homes, and home decorating ideas so good people just had to share!
    #22

    Secret Bookshelf Door. Wife Wanted A Bookshelf, But We Still Needed To Get To The Water Shut-Off

    Inspiring home renovations revealing a hidden bookshelf door. Before, a plain wall; after, a secret entrance disguised as a bookshelf.

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    #23

    Aw The Vision And Made It Happen

    Complete kitchen home renovation, updating an outdated wooden kitchen with new dark green cabinets, marble backsplash, and modern appliances.

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    #24

    Such Style And Elegance In This Beautiful Renovation

    Before and after of a hallway renovation, featuring a bold blue color scheme and improved lighting.

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    #25

    Absolutely Gorgeous, Colors Make Every Renovation Look Better

    Before and after of a living room renovation, highlighting the stylish interior design and decor.

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    #26

    Note Found In A House A Carpenter Was Renovating; Written In 1975

    A before and after sequence during home renovations revealing a hidden message from 1975 found in a wall, followed by a photo of the woman who wrote it.

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    #27

    So My Uncle And I Redid My Bathroom Shower. (It Was Really Just Him, But I Helped!)

    Before and after bathroom renovations with old green walls and a bathtub replaced by a contemporary tiled shower and a new vanity.

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    #28

    I Renovated An Abandoned House In Catalunya - My First DIY Renovation Project! Happy To Answer Questions

    An inspiring home renovation transforming an old house with new balconies, windows, and an updated exterior.

    In 2019 I bought this 200+ year-old house that had not been lived in for over 20 years. It took 12 months of full-time effort (14 months including a break in winter). and I estimate it took about 3500 - 4000hours to build the house in total. Total project cost - around £140,000.

    As I had not done any house building work before this involved me learning how to do plumbing, electrics, welding, structural work, roof building, bathroom and kitchen installation, wood flooring, furniture making, tiling, heat recovery, and solar installation and so so much more. It was quite a journey, hard work at times but now I have a house, so totally worth it.

    I think by doing it DIY it saved me abot €80k to €100k in costs and probably was able to do it 2 years faster (especially as the pandemic would have stopped most contractors working for some months in Spain). The pain of doing it myself was probably the better option compared to 2-3 years of stress paying other people to do the work.

    I have provided a load of before and after images below. I put a video up of the build to give much more detail than I can with images about the house and the eco-systems I installed. You can see the full details on my YT Channel (search for Nate Murphy).

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    #29

    Before And After

    Before and after exterior home renovations with new siding and landscaping, inspiring home renovation projects.

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    #30

    Pantry Renovation, Before And After

    Before and after home renovation of a pantry, showing new cabinets, countertops, and organized shelves.

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    #31

    How Did I Do?

    Amazing home renovation of a bathroom with blue and white tiles, a new vanity, and a glass shower.

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    #32

    Before / After Slavic Bathroom

    Cool home renovation of a small bathroom with beige tiles transformed into a modern space.

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    #33

    I’ve Got A Good One For You

    Living room home renovation, before and after, with new hardwood floors and updated decor.

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    #34

    Before And After

    Before and after home renovation of a kitchen with dark walls and modern fixtures.

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    #35

    Tadelakt Bathroom, After > Before

    Bathroom renovations featuring a charming new vanity with dual sinks and patterned tile flooring for home design.

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    #36

    Gave Some Life To My Painfully Grey House

    Living room renovations with a fresh paint scheme, new furniture, and festive decor to inspire home updates.

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    #37

    Bathroom Renovation. After, Before

    Modern bathroom renovations with green subway tiles and a sleek vanity for home improvement.

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    #38

    Bathroom Renovation Before/After

    A before-and-after comparison of a bathroom renovation, upgrading a dated space into a sleek, contemporary shower room.

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    #39

    A Classic Bathroom In Queens

    Before and after home renovation of a bathroom featuring a new vanity, bathtub, and tiled walls.

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    #40

    Manhattan Charm, Now With A Fresh Twist. Every Inch Was Worth The Effort

    Dramatic home renovation of a narrow hallway, transitioning from a plain white space to an elegant corridor with decorative wall molding and warm lighting.

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    #41

    Beautiful London Property Renovated To Perfection

    Before and after home renovation showcasing a stunning exterior transformation with a new white facade and elegant landscaping.

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    #42

    Such An Interesting And Bold Design Choice

    Before and after shot of a house renovation, showing the dramatic transformation of a rural home.

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    #43

    Some Final Pics Of The Arch!

    Modern bathroom home renovation with a stylish tiled shower arch and new flooring.

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    #44

    How Did I Do On My Son’s Nursery?

    Before and after home renovation of a bedroom, featuring new flooring, wall paneling, and a modern ceiling fan.

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    #45

    I Finished My Basement. 15 Work Days And $5500 Cad

    Before and after home renovation of a basement, transformed into a cozy entertainment area with new flooring and lighting.

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    #46

    Our Humble House Reno - I’m So Happy With It!

    Before and after home renovation of a house exterior, showcasing a refreshed facade, new siding, and updated windows.

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    #47

    From A Standalone Toilet And A Creepy Basement To Something New!

    Before and after home renovation of a basement, transformed into a modern living space.

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    #48

    It’s Different, But It’s Mine

    Home renovation showing a bathroom with unique jungle-themed wallpaper and a stone sink.

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    #49

    I Took Possession Of My First House A Month Ago And Wasted No Time

    Kitchen renovations showcasing a bright, open space with new appliances and marble countertops for home redo.

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    #50

    Bathroom Remodel

    A before-and-after look at a bathroom renovation, turning an old tub and shower into a stylish, dark-tiled modern shower.

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    #51

    My Current Project, Almost Done

    A before-and-after image of a home renovation, showing a run-down house transformed into a beautifully updated residence.

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    #52

    Kitchen Makeover Is Finally Complete!

    Cool home renovations displaying a galley kitchen transformation. The original kitchen is white and bright, updated with dark blue cabinets and a patterned runner.

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    #53

    Hi Everyone! Let Me Show You My Bathroom. :) Before-After

    Home renovations featuring a before-and-after of a kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen shows a simple setup, while the bathroom is tidy with a large window.

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    #54

    Powder Room Update

    A before and after image showing a bathroom renovation, transforming an outdated bathroom with white tile and a simple vanity into a modern space with patterned wallpaper and a dark vanity. This renovation might inspire you to redo your home.

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    #55

    Garage Door Transformation For Mid Century House- What Do You Think?

    A before and after image showing a garage renovation, with the corrugated metal door being painted in various vertical stripes of color. This renovation might inspire you to redo your home.

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    #56

    Finished The First Of 14 Rooms In Our Fixer Upper

    A before and after image showing a bedroom renovation, with the room transforming from a messy yellow space to a child's bedroom with a boat-shaped bed. This renovation might inspire you to redo your home.

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    #57

    Office Remodel

    Before and after photo of a basement office home renovation, inspiring an organized and productive redo.

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    #58

    Before & After: A Bright, Affordable DIY Kitchen

    Before and after photo of a kitchen home renovation, inspiring a bright and inviting redo.

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    #59

    Cabin Construction

    Before and after photo of a rustic room home renovation, inspiring a unique and personalized redo.

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    #60

    This Barren Bedroom

    Before and after photo of a bedroom home renovation, inspiring a cozy and stylish redo.

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    #61

    Kitchen + Living Room Renovation

    Kitchen home renovations, showing a complete remodel with white cabinets, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors.

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    #62

    Office Remodel

    Before and after home renovation of an office space, showcasing a stylish desk and contemporary decor.

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    #63

    Saw The Vision And Made It Happen

    Before and after of a staircase renovation, revealing a modern, carpeted stair design.

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    #64

    What Began As A Stripped-Out, Empty Shell Was Transformed Into A Supremely Organised And Stylish Utility Room Through A Clever IKEA Starting Hack

    Before and after of a utility room renovation, showcasing clever storage and appliance upgrades.

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    #65

    Finishing Up Before I Unleash The Family

    Cool renovation of a modern kitchen with black cabinets, wooden accents, and a dining table.

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    #66

    Master Bath Renovation

    Home renovation of a bathroom, showcasing a before and after transformation with a new shower.

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    #67

    Before And After

    A before-and-after of a kitchen renovation, updating a traditional wood kitchen to a modern white and grey design.

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    #68

    Kitchen Remodel, Before & After

    A before-and-after of a kitchen renovation, transforming a cluttered, aged space into a bright, modern cooking area.

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    #69

    Bathroom Before/After

    Bathroom renovations before and after, showing a cramped laundry/bathroom transforming into a modern, organized space.

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    #70

    Main Bathroom Gut Renovation

    A before and after image showing a bathroom renovation, from a plain room with a double vanity to a luxurious bathroom with a freestanding tub and a tiled shower. This renovation might inspire you to redo your home.

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    #71

    1920's Bungalow Kitchen Remodel

    Before and after photo of a kitchen home renovation, inspiring a modern and functional redo.

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    #72

    Before And After: A Vintage Bathroom Gets Classic Italian Restaurant Vibes

    Home renovations of a bathroom, transforming it with a new dark wood vanity, mirrors, and patterned floor tiles.

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    #73

    This Gloomy-Looking Kitchen With "Sticky" Cabinets That Was Reworked Into A Much More Aesthetically Pleasing Place To Cook And Eat

    Kitchen renovations showcasing a before and after with dark cabinets replaced by white, and a new wooden countertop.

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    #74

    Complete Bathroom Remodel

    Bathroom renovations before and after, featuring a walk-in shower replaced with a tub and a new double vanity.

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    #75

    Master Bathroom Remodel

    Before and after home renovation of a bathroom, featuring a modern shower, vanity, and toilet.

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    #76

    Renovation Of Living Room

    Before and after home renovation of a staircase, transformed with new wood paneling and railing.

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    #77

    Gorgeous Decor On This Tiny Bathroom

    Small bathroom home renovation, transformed from a simple, unadorned space to a chic, modern powder room with floating shelves and stylish decor.

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    #78

    Some Before And Afters Of My 1964 Midcentury Ranch In The Woods

    Kitchen renovations showcasing a before-and-after view. The original kitchen has light cabinets and an island, updated with wood cabinetry and darker flooring.

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    #79

    Stupid Closet To Barn Door Closet Renovation

    Before and after home renovation of a bedroom with old doors replaced by new barn-style sliding doors.

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