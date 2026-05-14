60 Amusing Internet Moments That Will Live On Forever As Screenshots (New Pics)
The genius who invented the screenshot function knew that memory often fails people. How many times have you captured your screen to retain some piece of information or even a silly joke you wanted to have a laugh at later, Pandas? Research shows that people take most screenshots for personal use, and only 24% with the intent of sharing with others.
The online community "Screenshots" celebrates the art of the screen grab by sharing all kinds of screenshots. They include text conversations, headlines, interactions in the comment section, and even social media posts – any kind of visual snippets that require the screenshot function. So, check out a collection of the funniest and strangest ones that Bored Panda has compiled for you right here!
More info: Reddit
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"I Am The Queen's Second Son; How Can You Do This To Me?"
I'm Not From America, Is She Right? LOL
My Mom Started Sending Me Photos Of Our Cats As Shapes
True? 🤔
Based Media Literacy
Maybe he became good because he almost died and the colours are irrelevant.
I Love These Types Of Comments Man
Interesting Cc Typo, Did They Really Mean "End" Or "Anthem"?
I vote for the end and rebuild the nation into a Democratic Socialist society. 86 all billionaires.
Senator Sanders, You're A Legend
These Street Names Are Downright Diabolical
The American Taxpayers Apparently
I’m Assuming English Isn’t His First Language
The Description Of This Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher
I Ran A Really Straight Marathon Through My City - The Straightathon!
Microwave Mom
My Dad Doesn’t Know The Difference Between A Tomato And An Orange
Wikipedia On Android Has A Bug: It Sometimes Shows An Article But With The Picture For The Previous Article Shown
"I Think We Should See Other People." *aggressively Unplugs Lips*
Google Earth Satellite Imagery Caught Two Whales Surfacing On Jan 5, 2015
I Think I Met My Wife
Reddit Really Said: 👁️👁️ → 😁 In One Scroll
Guy Becomes Convinced That He's A Prehistoric Tree
❄️ We're Listening Mayor _____
I Was Tryina Study For A Test And I Saw This
I Think These Posts Are About Each Other
Went Right Over Their Head
My Gmail Inbox Reached A Perfectly Even 17,000 Unread Messages
I Like To Draw My Friends Pets In Weirdly Compromising Situations
Cartel Leader Passed During My Flight To Mexico
Caught A Plane On Google Maps!
My Total At The Grocery Store Was 69.69
Found On R/Youngpeopleyoutube
Agree?
I Have 1234567 Karma
This Is Needed
Dude! How come i never come up with genius ideas when im s d??? Dâmn it man! 🤣 thats actually a really great idea!! Wait...im stòned right now and i came with the idea that this is a genius idea!!! 😎😎 that settles it... Im a genius! 🤣🤣