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The genius who invented the screenshot function knew that memory often fails people. How many times have you captured your screen to retain some piece of information or even a silly joke you wanted to have a laugh at later, Pandas? Research shows that people take most screenshots for personal use, and only 24% with the intent of sharing with others.

The online community "Screenshots" celebrates the art of the screen grab by sharing all kinds of screenshots. They include text conversations, headlines, interactions in the comment section, and even social media posts – any kind of visual snippets that require the screenshot function. So, check out a collection of the funniest and strangest ones that Bored Panda has compiled for you right here!

More info: Reddit