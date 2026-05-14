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The genius who invented the screenshot function knew that memory often fails people. How many times have you captured your screen to retain some piece of information or even a silly joke you wanted to have a laugh at later, Pandas? Research shows that people take most screenshots for personal use, and only 24% with the intent of sharing with others.

The online community "Screenshots" celebrates the art of the screen grab by sharing all kinds of screenshots. They include text conversations, headlines, interactions in the comment section, and even social media posts – any kind of visual snippets that require the screenshot function. So, check out a collection of the funniest and strangest ones that Bored Panda has compiled for you right here!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

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reddit.com Report

15points
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    #2

    Okk

    A humorous screenshot of a text message conversation, where a mother unknowingly poses with Matt Damon, identified as Jason Bourne. These internet moments are amusing.

    _OhhSam_ Report

    13points
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    #3

    "I Am The Queen's Second Son; How Can You Do This To Me?"

    "I Am The Queen's Second Son; How Can You Do This To Me?"

    Hayasdan2020 Report

    12points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Art is in the eye of the beholder.

    2
    2points
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    #4

    I'm Not From America, Is She Right? LOL

    A screenshot shows packaged Wendy's bacon in a store, with a user comment below, highlighting internet moments.

    silencewillfall35 Report

    12points
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    #5

    My Mom Started Sending Me Photos Of Our Cats As Shapes

    My Mom Started Sending Me Photos Of Our Cats As Shapes

    FuzzydaKitten Report

    9points
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    #6

    True? 🤔

    True? 🤔

    CleetisMcgee Report

    9points
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    #7

    Based Media Literacy

    Based Media Literacy

    stopsussingmejannies Report

    8points
    POST
    isabelgalvez avatar
    Isabel Galvez
    Isabel Galvez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he became good because he almost died and the colours are irrelevant.

    3
    3points
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    #8

    I Love These Types Of Comments Man

    A funny internet moment: a Reddit post asking Why did you join reddit? and a user's amusing reply from Madagascar.

    lovelpo Report

    7points
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    #9

    Interesting Cc Typo, Did They Really Mean "End" Or "Anthem"?

    Interesting Cc Typo, Did They Really Mean "End" Or "Anthem"?

    GoPhundMe Report

    7points
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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I vote for the end and rebuild the nation into a Democratic Socialist society. 86 all billionaires.

    2
    2points
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    #10

    Senator Sanders, You're A Legend

    Senator Sanders, You're A Legend

    Cy_098 Report

    7points
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    #11

    These Street Names Are Downright Diabolical

    These Street Names Are Downright Diabolical

    Odale Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    The American Taxpayers Apparently

    The American Taxpayers Apparently

    OpheliaCloud Report

    6points
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    #13

    I’m Assuming English Isn’t His First Language

    I’m Assuming English Isn’t His First Language

    Horcrux922 Report

    6points
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    #14

    The Description Of This Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher

    The Description Of This Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher

    FunnyID Report

    6points
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    #15

    I Ran A Really Straight Marathon Through My City - The Straightathon!

    A map of Melbourne, Australia, showing a route highlighted in red from the city center to Chelsea Heights. An internet moment.

    NathanBaulch Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Microwave Mom

    A screenshot of a text conversation where someone mistakenly types "my mom is a microwave" instead of "microbiologist."

    Totallycutsy Report

    6points
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    #17

    My Dad Doesn’t Know The Difference Between A Tomato And An Orange

    My Dad Doesn’t Know The Difference Between A Tomato And An Orange

    Sea_Purpose_7587 Report

    5points
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    #18

    Wikipedia On Android Has A Bug: It Sometimes Shows An Article But With The Picture For The Previous Article Shown

    A Wikipedia page shows Michael Martin, Baron Martin of Springburn, with a strange bird-like creature above him. Internet moments capture this odd juxtaposition.

    scarlet_sage Report

    5points
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    #19

    "I Think We Should See Other People." *aggressively Unplugs Lips*

    "I Think We Should See Other People." *aggressively Unplugs Lips*

    LaterTumbleweed Report

    5points
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    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're seeing what I'm seeing right?

    3
    3points
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    #20

    Google Earth Satellite Imagery Caught Two Whales Surfacing On Jan 5, 2015

    An internet moment captured in a screenshot, showing an aerial view of a dark ocean with two light-colored disturbances.

    alry1 Report

    5points
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    #21

    I Think I Met My Wife

    A screenshot of a text message showing feet in a tub of water with two chicken drumsticks on a plate, labeled Internet moments.

    Likemang24 Report

    5points
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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicken in the bath distresses everyone

    4
    4points
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    #22

    Reddit Really Said: 👁️👁️ → 😁 In One Scroll

    Reddit Really Said: 👁️👁️ → 😁 In One Scroll

    Ok_Piccolo_1713 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Guy Becomes Convinced That He's A Prehistoric Tree

    Guy Becomes Convinced That He's A Prehistoric Tree

    YamEcstatic9438 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    ❄️ We're Listening Mayor _____

    A humorous internet moment screenshot: a Facebook post saying "I'm the mayor of my house So no school Monday," with 6.1K likes.

    Organic-SurroundSnd Report

    4points
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    #25

    I Was Tryina Study For A Test And I Saw This

    An amusing screenshot of a Google search query: "does copper pass through breast milk," highlighting funny internet moments.

    OkPalpitation4277 Report

    4points
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    #26

    I Think These Posts Are About Each Other

    I Think These Posts Are About Each Other

    Its-Spectral Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Went Right Over Their Head

    A Reddit screenshot shows a user's comment about hypocrisy regarding foreign flags and American football. Internet moments.

    Trustbutnone Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    My Gmail Inbox Reached A Perfectly Even 17,000 Unread Messages

    My Gmail Inbox Reached A Perfectly Even 17,000 Unread Messages

    actstunt Report

    4points
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    #29

    I Like To Draw My Friends Pets In Weirdly Compromising Situations

    I Like To Draw My Friends Pets In Weirdly Compromising Situations

    karen_h Report

    4points
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    #30

    Cartel Leader Passed During My Flight To Mexico

    Cartel Leader Passed During My Flight To Mexico

    Buhstungus Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Caught A Plane On Google Maps!

    Caught A Plane On Google Maps!

    Separate_Match_918 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    My Total At The Grocery Store Was 69.69

    My Total At The Grocery Store Was 69.69

    daniellegd Report

    3points
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    #33

    Found On R/Youngpeopleyoutube

    Found On R/Youngpeopleyoutube

    No_Independence3117 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Agree?

    Agree?

    WillowDrift136 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    I Have 1234567 Karma

    A screenshot of a Reddit username 'waiting_for_rain' with an upvote count (25,167) and a comment count (1,234,567), an internet moment.

    waiting_for_rain Report

    3points
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    #36

    This Is Needed

    This Is Needed

    weblayco Report

    3points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude! How come i never come up with genius ideas when im s d??? Dâmn it man! 🤣 thats actually a really great idea!! Wait...im stòned right now and i came with the idea that this is a genius idea!!! 😎😎 that settles it... Im a genius! 🤣🤣

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Husband Ordered Me Mcdonalds For Dinner, The Code Is Iconic

    Husband Ordered Me Mcdonalds For Dinner, The Code Is Iconic

    StimPackEnjoyer Report

    3points
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    #38

    Can They Blame Us?

    Can They Blame Us?

    EldritchBoob Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Coincidence ?

    Coincidence ?

    Parzival486Z Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    I Love Science

    I Love Science

    Autisticblackdude5 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #41

    Windows Failed Catastrophically

    Windows Failed Catastrophically

    aayush_aryan Report

    2points
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    #42

    The Duality Of Reddit

    The Duality Of Reddit

    Willing_Bit4785 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It

    That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It

    lostinthesauceband Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Cara De Levigne Official Page Reacting To 3 Type Of Lesbians Meme

    Cara De Levigne Official Page Reacting To 3 Type Of Lesbians Meme

    Spirebus Report

    2points
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    #45

    “I’ve Got Some Bad News For You, Mike.”

    A screenshot of a social media post showing a lavish meal of lobster, steak, rice, and red velvet cake in a galley. This is an amusing Internet moment.

    jvrusci Report

    2points
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    #46

    Ahh, The Coincidence

    Ahh, The Coincidence

    aayush_aryan Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Stock Looks Like Batman

    Stock Looks Like Batman

    finitedarling Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    A Screen At My Local Burger King Bugged Out, Showing The System Bios

    A Screen At My Local Burger King Bugged Out, Showing The System Bios

    Kiraitaa Report

    2points
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    #49

    Kitkat Kitkat

    Kitkat Kitkat

    ValesKaneki Report

    2points
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    #50

    The Artemis 2 In Orbit Of Earth, From The Live Feed Of Orion

    A crescent moon from space, with a spacecraft visible in the foreground, creating a memorable internet screenshot.

    OkFroyo1707 Report

    2points
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    #51

    So We All Got Emotionally Baited?

    A screenshot of a Wikipedia homepage and a tweet discussing Wikipedia's earnings and hosting costs, capturing an amusing internet moment.

    TrT_nine Report

    2points
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    #52

    Everyday I’m Finding That I’m Not Normal LOL

    Everyday I’m Finding That I’m Not Normal LOL

    No_Philosopher3798 Report

    2points
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    #53

    Dashers Compliment Me More Than My Own Boyfriend Ever Does 😭

    A DoorDash notification screenshot showing a driver's message: Thanks so much for the tip, you're very pretty too btw, god bless!!

    XoXo_Lindsey Report

    1point
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    #54

    When I Zoom In On A Dot, It Turns Out To Be The French Flag

    A browser screenshot shows a URL for a PDF document about religious symbolism, highlighting the "ism.pdf" part. This Internet moment is a screenshot example.

    ikocac Report

    1point
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    #55

    My Steps Today

    My Steps Today

    reactionmeme Report

    1point
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    #56

    I Got Different Two Posts By The Same Person In Two Different Subreddits Side By Side

    I Got Different Two Posts By The Same Person In Two Different Subreddits Side By Side

    i-swear-im-competent Report

    1point
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    #57

    My WiFi Birthed A Baby!!

    My WiFi Birthed A Baby!!

    Annual_Ear_6404 Report

    1point
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    #58

    "I’ll Get Plastic Surgery Before I Ask You For A Coffee”

    "I’ll Get Plastic Surgery Before I Ask You For A Coffee”

    sakura00001 Report

    1point
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    #59

    Mr. Belding

    Mr. Belding

    kornykory Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Did I Just Catch The Greatest Google AI Stutter?😭😭

    Did I Just Catch The Greatest Google AI Stutter?😭😭

    Mammoth-Part-4849 Report

    0points
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