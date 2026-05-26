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There are animal photos that are cute, funny, chaotic, and strangely important all at once, and the Facebook page Important Animal Images has built its whole identity around that exact kind of internet treasure. The page shares all kinds of animal moments, from pets caught in ridiculous poses to wildlife photos that definitely deserve their own backstory.

After featuring several batches from the page before, Bored Panda is back with another collection of images that prove animals do not need much effort to be entertaining. Sometimes it is a perfectly timed expression, sometimes a suspiciously human-looking reaction, and sometimes simply a tiny creature existing in a way that makes the entire internet stop for a second.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest, cutest, and most wonderfully random animal images, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile or laugh today.

More info: Facebook