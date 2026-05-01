53 Times A Kid Did Something So Dumb And Funny Their Parents Had To Share It (New Pics)
It’s hard to really blame someone for what they’ve done before their pre-frontal cortex has developed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some very solid entertainment to be gained. Certainly, an adult doing something dumb is typically annoying, but seeing a kid pull off a similar feat is just funny.
We’ve gathered some of the best posts shared by adults that fit perfectly into the “kids are stupid” genre. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments section down below.
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She Had A Flashback
She Doesn't Like His Little Brother
It’s The Same Dog Again!
Every parent has witnessed the sheer, unadulterated shock on a baby’s face during a game of peek a boo. To an adult, it is a repetitive exercise in hiding behind your hands. To a child under eight months old, you are literally folding yourself out of existence. This hilarious reaction is due to a lack of object permanence. This is the understanding that things continue to exist even when they are out of sight.
During the sensorimotor stage of development, infants are still figuring out how the world works. Jean Piaget, a pioneer in child psychology, noted that babies initially believe that their perception creates reality. If they do not see the ball, the ball is gone from the universe. This is why a toddler might cry when you leave the room but stop the moment you return. They are not being dramatic. They genuinely thought you were deleted.
That Was Unexpected
That’s A Plan
They Wrote On Walls??
We have all seen the photos of a toddler hiding during a game of hide and seek by simply closing their eyes or putting a bucket over their head. While they are clearly visible to everyone in the room, they truly believe they are masters of stealth. This is a classic example of egocentrism. This does not mean the child is selfish. It means they lack the cognitive ability to understand that other people see the world from a different physical and mental perspective.
He Should Have Checked Behind The TV Too
Kid Definitely Knows Something
Only Once Per Day
In the preoperational stage, which usually lasts from ages two to seven, children assume that if they cannot see you, then you cannot see them. Their brain is centered on their own viewpoint. They assume that their internal experience is a universal experience. If their eyes are dark, the whole world must be dark. This cognitive quirk makes for some of the best internet fail videos but also represents a vital step in learning how to navigate social spaces.
Well, That Escalated Quickly
They Work In Mysterious Ways
Keep Quiet, Kid!
If you want to win a trade with a five year old, just offer them two nickels for one dime. They will likely take the deal because two is more than one. This logic also applies to the famous conservation experiments. If you take two identical balls of clay and squash one into a flat pancake, the child will almost always insist the pancake has more clay because it takes up more space on the table.
Her Honesty Saved The New Home Owners To Be
Take Advantage While You Can
Failed Surprise
This happens because children at this age struggle with conservation. This is the logical thinking ability to see that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or container. When you pour juice from a short wide glass into a tall skinny glass, the child is convinced they just got a massive upgrade. They are focusing on only one dimension, like height, while ignoring the width. This is called centration. It is a bug in the young human operating system that eventually gets patched out as they enter the concrete operational stage.
Velociryan
Homophones Can Be Confusing Especially To Kids
Amazed By The Littlest Of Things
Young children are notoriously bad at lying. If a three year old eats a chocolate cupcake, they will stand there with frosting smeared across their nose and insist they have no idea who did it. They fail at this because they have not yet developed a robust theory of mind. This is the realization that other people have different thoughts, knowledge, and beliefs than they do.
O_o
We Had Them At Home, Son
Cry Fest
Before age four or five, a child often thinks that because they know they ate the cupcake, you must also know they ate the cupcake. They do not realize your brain is a separate container of information. When they tell a story and skip all the important details, it is because they think you already have access to the movie playing in their head. Developing this skill is a massive leap in brain power.
Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid
A Boy At A Museum In Haifa Today Broke A 3500 Years Old Jar
Cute, But Also Stupid
It allows for empathy, complex social play, and eventually, the ability to tell a half decent lie. When a child trips over a chair, they might turn around and hit the chair or yell at it for being mean. To an adult, this looks like a comedy routine. To the child, it is a logical response to a living entity. This is known as animism. It is the belief that inanimate objects have feelings, intentions, and consciousness.
Back In The Days
Yummy
Same
In their world, the sun follows them because it wants to keep them warm. The clouds are sad when it rains. The toy is lonely because it was left under the bed. This happens because children are trying to make sense of the world using the only model they know, which is themselves. Since they have feelings and motives, everything else must have them too. While it leads to some "dumb" moments like apologizing to a piece of broccoli, it is actually a sign of a very active and creative mind trying to connect the dots of existence.
Right In The Feels
A Win Is A Win
Typical kid thinking. My son had a limited diet when he was 5/6 yo. His dad introduced him to McDonald's hamburgers, which I guess was a win cause at least here was one other thing he would eat? But he always refused steak if we had it for dinner. Until I made a filet one night and told him it was the same kind of meat they use in Mickey D's hamburgers. Turns out he loved filet mignon. That might have been a mistake LOL
Sudden Realization
Terrified
I Wonder Who Did It
What?
My Son Ate A Screw Found On The Street. Thank God, No Injury, It Came Out Naturally
Rip
Internet
Poor Kids Need Money:(
Why Would You Think That
Didn’t He See The Pictures
No Thanks
Yeah Pack It Up
The Average Horror Fan Experience
A Caring Student
What If You Use 100% Of Jeremy
No Plans To Correct
The Finder
How I Locked My Closet Door When I Was 8
A Mint To Try
BP's AI is censoring the word "scráped" now, everyone! XD
I Am Titus
New Ways
Literally The Same Version Of Each Other
"You Mean It Costs Money?"
My Son Found This Tiny Spoon And Ate His Jello With It, Because "He Wasn't That Hungry, So He Just Wanted To Take Tiny Bites"
Maybe
Attempting To Communicate With My 12 Year Old…
So Many Cows
Kids Say Silly Things LOL
Reasons Why Kids Should Be Supervised
The Power Of A Talkative Child
Please
He's Cooler Than You
Good thing OP didn't realize at the time that the first year of a dog's life is actually more equivalent to like 15 human years, since dogs are usually more or less physically mature after a year XD