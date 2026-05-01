Every parent has witnessed the sheer, unadulterated shock on a baby’s face during a game of peek a boo. To an adult, it is a repetitive exercise in hiding behind your hands. To a child under eight months old, you are literally folding yourself out of existence. This hilarious reaction is due to a lack of object permanence. This is the understanding that things continue to exist even when they are out of sight.

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During the sensorimotor stage of development, infants are still figuring out how the world works. Jean Piaget, a pioneer in child psychology, noted that babies initially believe that their perception creates reality. If they do not see the ball, the ball is gone from the universe. This is why a toddler might cry when you leave the room but stop the moment you return. They are not being dramatic. They genuinely thought you were deleted.