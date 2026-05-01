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It’s hard to really blame someone for what they’ve done before their pre-frontal cortex has developed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some very solid entertainment to be gained. Certainly, an adult doing something dumb is typically annoying, but seeing a kid pull off a similar feat is just funny.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts shared by adults that fit perfectly into the “kids are stupid” genre. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments section down below.

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#1

She Had A Flashback

A tweet describing a funny kid moment: a 3-year-old cried for a leg injury she remembered from 3 days ago.

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    #2

    She Doesn't Like His Little Brother

    A humorous tweet describes a 4-year-old faking a call from her brother's nursery. Kids do dumb and funny things.

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    6points
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    #3

    It’s The Same Dog Again!

    A funny Twitter post about a kid realizing the same dog is walked daily. Parents share dumb and funny kid moments.

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    5points
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    Every parent has witnessed the sheer, unadulterated shock on a baby’s face during a game of peek a boo. To an adult, it is a repetitive exercise in hiding behind your hands. To a child under eight months old, you are literally folding yourself out of existence. This hilarious reaction is due to a lack of object permanence. This is the understanding that things continue to exist even when they are out of sight.

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    During the sensorimotor stage of development, infants are still figuring out how the world works. Jean Piaget, a pioneer in child psychology, noted that babies initially believe that their perception creates reality. If they do not see the ball, the ball is gone from the universe. This is why a toddler might cry when you leave the room but stop the moment you return. They are not being dramatic. They genuinely thought you were deleted.

    #4

    That Was Unexpected

    A tweet sharing a funny kid moment: a child mistook one mom for two, calling her "pretty" and "the other mom." So dumb and funny!

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    #5

    That’s A Plan

    A tweet from Joey D'Arcy about a kid doing something dumb and funny by trying to blind himself for a guide dog.

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    4points
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    #6

    They Wrote On Walls??

    A parent sharing a funny kid moment, their 5 y/o reacting to ancient Egypt hieroglyphs, showing dumb kid humor.

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    4points
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    We have all seen the photos of a toddler hiding during a game of hide and seek by simply closing their eyes or putting a bucket over their head. While they are clearly visible to everyone in the room, they truly believe they are masters of stealth. This is a classic example of egocentrism. This does not mean the child is selfish. It means they lack the cognitive ability to understand that other people see the world from a different physical and mental perspective.
    #7

    He Should Have Checked Behind The TV Too

    A funny tweet about a kid's misunderstanding of TV studio audiences. Relatable dumb and funny kid moment.

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    4points
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    #8

    Kid Definitely Knows Something

    A funny kid story from Matt Bell's tweet where a kid shares a dumb family secret, highlighting funny parenting moments.

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    4points
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    #9

    Only Once Per Day

    A parent's funny parenting hack: allowing kids one hit daily made them stop. A moment that parents had to share.

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    4points
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    In the preoperational stage, which usually lasts from ages two to seven, children assume that if they cannot see you, then you cannot see them. Their brain is centered on their own viewpoint. They assume that their internal experience is a universal experience. If their eyes are dark, the whole world must be dark. This cognitive quirk makes for some of the best internet fail videos but also represents a vital step in learning how to navigate social spaces.

    #10

    Well, That Escalated Quickly

    A tweet from Meg Gallagher, sharing a funny story about a kid falling out a window and ringing the doorbell.

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    4points
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    #11

    They Work In Mysterious Ways

    A Twitter post from That Mom Tho, sharing a funny kid moment: her 3-year-old can spot an onion 3 feet away.

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    3points
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    #12

    Keep Quiet, Kid!

    A screenshot of a social media post about a kid doing something dumb and funny, yelling "BUT I'M NOT FOUR."

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    3points
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    If you want to win a trade with a five year old, just offer them two nickels for one dime. They will likely take the deal because two is more than one. This logic also applies to the famous conservation experiments. If you take two identical balls of clay and squash one into a flat pancake, the child will almost always insist the pancake has more clay because it takes up more space on the table.
    #13

    Her Honesty Saved The New Home Owners To Be

    Text reads: A kid did something dumb and funny by exposing her parent's lie about loud tube tracks during a property viewing.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    3points
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    #14

    Take Advantage While You Can

    A funny parenting meme about a toddler asking for toast, then rejecting butter, and the dad's clever solution. A kid did something funny!

    Yolo0o Report

    3points
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    #15

    Failed Surprise

    A kid's funny conversation about a Mother's Day gift, illustrating a dumb and funny moment parents had to share.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    3points
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    This happens because children at this age struggle with conservation. This is the logical thinking ability to see that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or container. When you pour juice from a short wide glass into a tall skinny glass, the child is convinced they just got a massive upgrade. They are focusing on only one dimension, like height, while ignoring the width. This is called centration. It is a bug in the young human operating system that eventually gets patched out as they enter the concrete operational stage.

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    #16

    Velociryan

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jaron Myers about a kid acting like a dinosaur at soccer. Funny kid moments parents share.

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    3points
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    #17

    Homophones Can Be Confusing Especially To Kids

    A tweet from @nofankyouimgood sharing a kid's dumb and funny reaction to becoming an "aunt," thinking it meant an "ant."

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    3points
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    #18

    Amazed By The Littlest Of Things

    Screenshot of a tweet from @MumOfTwo about a kid doing something so dumb and funny at the zoo.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    3points
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    Young children are notoriously bad at lying. If a three year old eats a chocolate cupcake, they will stand there with frosting smeared across their nose and insist they have no idea who did it. They fail at this because they have not yet developed a robust theory of mind. This is the realization that other people have different thoughts, knowledge, and beliefs than they do.
    #19

    O_o

    A screenshot of a tweet by @DiegoComedy, sharing a funny kid moment about Pixar's Soul, highlighting parents sharing dumb and funny kid moments.

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    3points
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    #20

    We Had Them At Home, Son

    A humorous social media post about a kid discovering and loving the toy trucks his parents donated, a funny kid moment.

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    3points
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    #21

    Cry Fest

    A screenshot of a funny parent sharing a relatable story about their kids arguing over dinner, illustrating a dumb and funny kid moment.

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    3points
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    Before age four or five, a child often thinks that because they know they ate the cupcake, you must also know they ate the cupcake. They do not realize your brain is a separate container of information. When they tell a story and skip all the important details, it is because they think you already have access to the movie playing in their head. Developing this skill is a massive leap in brain power.

    #22

    Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid

    A smartwatch displaying a request to approve a wikiHow page about watching YouTube secretly. Funny kid moment.

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    2points
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    #23

    A Boy At A Museum In Haifa Today Broke A 3500 Years Old Jar

    Smashed ancient pottery inside a museum, glass barrier in foreground, a display with other vases, and a person in shorts. Kid did something dumb.

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    2points
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    #24

    Cute, But Also Stupid

    A kid searches for "really hot girl" on Google, followed by "dad gabby made me look that up dont yell at me." Dumb and funny.

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    2points
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    It allows for empathy, complex social play, and eventually, the ability to tell a half decent lie. When a child trips over a chair, they might turn around and hit the chair or yell at it for being mean. To an adult, this looks like a comedy routine. To the child, it is a logical response to a living entity. This is known as animism. It is the belief that inanimate objects have feelings, intentions, and consciousness.
    #25

    Back In The Days

    A funny tweet from Donald Zimmer, where a kid's comment about the internet coming by mail makes parents laugh.

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    2points
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    #26

    Yummy

    A tweet by Jennifer Michelle Greenberg about a kid doing something dumb and funny: a 2-year-old drinking A1 sauce.

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    2points
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    #27

    Same

    A tweet from Henpecked Hal lists funny, dumb reasons their kid cried, like wanting same-length fingers or eating a sponge.

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    2points
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    In their world, the sun follows them because it wants to keep them warm. The clouds are sad when it rains. The toy is lonely because it was left under the bed. This happens because children are trying to make sense of the world using the only model they know, which is themselves. Since they have feelings and motives, everything else must have them too. While it leads to some "dumb" moments like apologizing to a piece of broccoli, it is actually a sign of a very active and creative mind trying to connect the dots of existence.
    #28

    Right In The Feels

    A Twitter post from James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn, where a kid did something dumb and funny about schoolwork.

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    2points
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    #29

    A Win Is A Win

    A funny tweet from a parent about their kid eating an omelet for the first time because it's a Bluey omelet.

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    2points
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    allimarston avatar
    Alli Marston
    Alli Marston
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Typical kid thinking. My son had a limited diet when he was 5/6 yo. His dad introduced him to McDonald's hamburgers, which I guess was a win cause at least here was one other thing he would eat? But he always refused steak if we had it for dinner. Until I made a filet one night and told him it was the same kind of meat they use in Mickey D's hamburgers. Turns out he loved filet mignon. That might have been a mistake LOL

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    #30

    Sudden Realization

    A tweet by Kristen Mulrooney describes her 3-year-old realizing their dog is a pet. Funny kid moment.

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    2points
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    #31

    Terrified

    A tweet about a kid doing something so dumb and funny, spitting a chicken nugget into coffee.

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    2points
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    #32

    I Wonder Who Did It

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a kid's suspicious theory on missing hot cocoa, showcasing a dumb and funny kid moment.

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    2points
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    #33

    What?

    A funny tweet from Kay Finelli, sharing a kid's dumb yet hilarious comparison of coffee to shampoo.

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    2points
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    #34

    My Son Ate A Screw Found On The Street. Thank God, No Injury, It Came Out Naturally

    X-ray of a kid's torso, revealing a s***w inside their body. A funny, yet dumb moment parents had to share.

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    2points
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    #35

    Rip

    A kid in a yellow shirt stands on a chair at a restaurant, holding food. Dumb and funny kid moments.

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    2points
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    #36

    Internet

    A tweet by Brianne M. Kohl about her kid mishearing a name for a year, a dumb and funny story parents share.

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    2points
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    #37

    Poor Kids Need Money:(

    A kid begs using a Lady Gaga photo as his 'sick aunt'. Funny and dumb, this child's antics show kids doing dumb things.

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    2points
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    #38

    Why Would You Think That

    A screenshot of a funny kid story from Boredpanda.com where a child misunderstands making crosses for kittens.

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    2points
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    #39

    Didn’t He See The Pictures

    A funny tweet from Alison Stine about a kid who thought their parent just liked reading books and crying. So dumb and funny.

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    2points
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    #40

    No Thanks

    A Reddit post by n0tcayli, sharing a funny story about her 6-year-old practicing refusing bathtime. Kids do dumb and funny things.

    netphilia Report

    2points
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    #41

    Yeah Pack It Up

    A dad's tweet about his daughter giving up basketball for a dumb and funny reason. Parents had to share it.

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    2points
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    #42

    The Average Horror Fan Experience

    A Reddit post detailing a kid repeatedly scaring himself with a sound book, highlighting funny dumb kid moments.

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    #43

    A Caring Student

    A tweet from Gabiii recounting a kid's dumb and funny moment about lice, an example of parents sharing their child's innocence.

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    2points
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    #44

    What If You Use 100% Of Jeremy

    A tweet by Marcy G about her 7-year-old child who did something dumb and funny by naming her brain Jeremy.

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    2points
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    #45

    No Plans To Correct

    A kid's funny interpretation of being a ring bearer, mistaking it for a 'ring bear,' growling. Dumb and funny kid moments.

    netphilia Report

    2points
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    #46

    The Finder

    A kid's funny birthday card to mom includes a stolen $100 bill from dad's wallet. So dumb and funny!

    netphilia Report

    2points
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    #47

    How I Locked My Closet Door When I Was 8

    A door handle taped with tacks, a dumb and funny prank by a kid.

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    2points
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    #48

    A Mint To Try

    A tweet by Tracie Breaux about kids making mints from toothpaste, a funny kid moment their parents shared.

    netphilia Report

    2points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP's AI is censoring the word "scráped" now, everyone! XD

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    #49

    I Am Titus

    A text meme depicting a kid responding dumbly, "hey, my name's Titus too", to a lifeguard looking for a lost boy. Funny kid moment.

    Yolo0o Report

    1point
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    #50

    New Ways

    A tweet from @AlixEHarrow about her 4yo's funny, creative ways to describe food, avoiding the word "gross." Kid moments.

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    1point
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    #51

    Literally The Same Version Of Each Other

    A tweet about a kid calling his identical twin ugly, making the twin cry. A funny kid moment parents had to share.

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    1point
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    #52

    "You Mean It Costs Money?"

    A parent shares a funny story on X about their 8-year-old realizing braces cost money, showcasing a kid's dumb and funny moment.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    1point
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    #53

    My Son Found This Tiny Spoon And Ate His Jello With It, Because "He Wasn't That Hungry, So He Just Wanted To Take Tiny Bites"

    A purple incense stick with a burnt, curled tip held against a light wall. A kid did something dumb.

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    1point
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure that's an earwax scoop XD

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    #54

    Maybe

    A funny tweet about a kid thinking two different Michaels are the same, showcasing dumb and funny kid moments.

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    #55

    Attempting To Communicate With My 12 Year Old…

    A text conversation with a kid asking about pizza for dinner, exemplifying dumb and funny parenting moments.

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    #56

    So Many Cows

    A parent shares a funny story on Twitter about their kid's sibling putting 80 cows in their Minecraft house. #KidDidSomethingDumb

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    1point
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    #57

    Kids Say Silly Things LOL

    A tweet shows a kid did something dumb and funny by telling a neighbor his mom puts heavy things on him.

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    1point
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    #58

    Reasons Why Kids Should Be Supervised

    Finger with circular burn mark and social media text, a kid did something dumb and funny.

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    #59

    The Power Of A Talkative Child

    A social media post about a kid doing something dumb and funny: a chatty student seated next to a nonverbal child.

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    1point
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    #60

    Please

    A kid's funny budgeting activity: "Pls Don't let me live on my own I spent 32$ on Asparagus". Dumb and funny moment.

    netphilia Report

    1point
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    #61

    He's Cooler Than You

    A tweet by Fey (Trev97) about a funny, dumb childhood memory with their dog. A kid's amusing and silly perspective.

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    1point
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thing OP didn't realize at the time that the first year of a dog's life is actually more equivalent to like 15 human years, since dogs are usually more or less physically mature after a year XD

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    #62

    Hungry

    A screenshot of a tweet from @PerolasCriancas, sharing a funny story of a kid asking a host for food. It highlights a kid doing something dumb and funny.

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    1point
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    #63

    Kagina

    A tweet by oneawkwardmom about a toddler sharing his newborn picture, a funny and dumb kid moment.

    netphilia Report

    1point
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