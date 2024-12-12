ADVERTISEMENT

Even though in this day and age, everyone and everything has a social media account, people still sometimes manage to share the most bizarre and incomprehensible things. Your weird uncle making a questionable post is one thing, but what about your favorite fast food chain? The “Weird stuff on official accounts” Facebook page is dedicated to cataloging and sharing the most unhinged posts made by companies and celebrities.

We got in touch with one of its admins, Tarren Brady, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

