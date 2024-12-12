85 Of The Funniest And Most Bizarre Things Posted By Official Social Media Accounts (New Pics)Interview
Even though in this day and age, everyone and everything has a social media account, people still sometimes manage to share the most bizarre and incomprehensible things. Your weird uncle making a questionable post is one thing, but what about your favorite fast food chain? The “Weird stuff on official accounts” Facebook page is dedicated to cataloging and sharing the most unhinged posts made by companies and celebrities.
We got in touch with one of its admins, Tarren Brady, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Facebook
2 For 1
Pspspspsps Responsibly
I like would have liked to respond with 🔥🔥🔥🔥.. but then again... I would place burgers over jt..
Yay for Rod Stewart. F**k Greg Wallace for being a dirty old man, a pervert and a misogynist.
My Fans Are So Creative! This Is What I Would Look Like As A Cookie. Yum
It's A... Mayo! We Couldn't Be Prouder
Pssh my mom was 30 when she had me (in 1980). She and my dad had been married for eight years by that point, and I’m the oldest of two. Minus a few years, my SIL’s family is the same. I know “birthing age” has gone up in general, but it’s not like everyone got married and immediately had kids a few decades ago.
Please Could Taylor Report To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6. Repeat Taylor To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6
*dabs*
Me 10 Minutes Into The Movie That Took Me An Hour To Find
Rumor Has It, Santa Still Loves Pilk
Made A New Friend
You Ok Nutter Butter?
Nutter butter, not sure what it is, but it sounds rude.
You Know Those Things Rick Astley Would Never Do? Well, A Steak Bake Wouldn’t Do Them Either
Ellie Goulding
Channeling Lightning Mcqueen Before We Hit The Track
Kinda Weird In A Very Meta Way, Even For Elon
When They Leave You In Charge Of Dressing The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Dr Pepper needs to be struck off for sleeping with his patients.
Iykyk
New Reality
Dude was totally honest about what was up and cops are still giving him a hard time
Just Finished A Great Poo
The phone hand seems to be coming out the wall.
I Thought It Was Something Else At First Glance
Jug
Good Soup
Delivery For City
My Sweat Smells Awesome
Your One-Legged Half-Mannequin Has Better Places To Be
#spoilers
Mercedes Flambè
This Is A Leg Hand
Attention All Wendy’s Staff: Do Not Serve Plankton. Known Disguises Include Census Taker, Psychiatrist, Girl Scout, Pepper Shaker, And Robot Mr. Krabs
Welcome To Flavortown!! Check Out This Tasty New Monopoly Game (Link In Bio), You’re Going To Love It!! Very Excited To Add This To The Fieri Family Game Night!
Ariana Grande: [girl] Stole My Hair
No Show All Dough. Muscle And Hustle - Texas Tricep
This Counts Right?
Truly
Russell Brand can f**k off, he is a sex pest, also an off the rails conspiracy theorist.