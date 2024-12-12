ADVERTISEMENT

Even though in this day and age, everyone and everything has a social media account, people still sometimes manage to share the most bizarre and incomprehensible things. Your weird uncle making a questionable post is one thing, but what about your favorite fast food chain? The “Weird stuff on official accounts” Facebook page is dedicated to cataloging and sharing the most unhinged posts made by companies and celebrities.

We got in touch with one of its admins, Tarren Brady, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

2 For 1

2 For 1

Adam McCormick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Pspspspsps Responsibly

    Pspspspsps Responsibly

    National Park Service Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Jacob Collins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Dear Diary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    homeplanet-unit4 avatar
    Paul Scheermeijer
    Paul Scheermeijer
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like would have liked to respond with 🔥🔥🔥🔥.. but then again... I would place burgers over jt..

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Jacob Collins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    iridianstarr avatar
    Iridian
    Iridian
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's probably regarding that proverb that states once you save someone's life, you are responsible for that person for the rest of their life. What have you done for him lately?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    FAIL Blog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    thisone0verhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Jacob Collins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ed Sheeran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay for Rod Stewart. F**k Greg Wallace for being a dirty old man, a pervert and a misogynist.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    My Fans Are So Creative! This Is What I Would Look Like As A Cookie. Yum

    My Fans Are So Creative! This Is What I Would Look Like As A Cookie. Yum

    Jackie Chan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    It's A... Mayo! We Couldn't Be Prouder

    It's A... Mayo! We Couldn't Be Prouder

    Hellmann's Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pssh my mom was 30 when she had me (in 1980). She and my dad had been married for eight years by that point, and I’m the oldest of two. Minus a few years, my SIL’s family is the same. I know “birthing age” has gone up in general, but it’s not like everyone got married and immediately had kids a few decades ago.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    JohnMayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Please Could Taylor Report To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6. Repeat Taylor To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6

    Please Could Taylor Report To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6. Repeat Taylor To Checkouts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 And 6

    Aldi UK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    *dabs*

    *dabs*

    UP&GO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarudhillon26 avatar
    SD
    SD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE vanilla Up & Go. Had it the first time in Australia and bring a couple of boxes every time I visit

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Brandon J McDermott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Me 10 Minutes Into The Movie That Took Me An Hour To Find

    Me 10 Minutes Into The Movie That Took Me An Hour To Find

    Rickey Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Eric Galloway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tasmania ordered theirs from Finland and when they arrived realised that the infrastructure to berth them wont be ready for another two years

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    David O'Neill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Rumor Has It, Santa Still Loves Pilk

    Rumor Has It, Santa Still Loves Pilk

    Pepsi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom
    tom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    let's not think of this as ruining perfectly good pepsi, but instead think of it as improving the milk

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Made A New Friend

    Made A New Friend

    Lim Kit Siang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Getting These Lads To Do Our Next Jingle

    Getting These Lads To Do Our Next Jingle

    Domino's Pizza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    You Ok Nutter Butter?

    You Ok Nutter Butter?

    Brittany Nicole Bottoms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    You Know Those Things Rick Astley Would Never Do? Well, A Steak Bake Wouldn’t Do Them Either

    You Know Those Things Rick Astley Would Never Do? Well, A Steak Bake Wouldn’t Do Them Either

    Greggs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Ellie Goulding

    Ellie Goulding

    Ellie Goulding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Shannon Kokesh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Channeling Lightning Mcqueen Before We Hit The Track

    Channeling Lightning Mcqueen Before We Hit The Track

    Visa Cash App RB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought the "I am Speed" psych-up was wierd until I realized there was a racecar driver named Lake Speed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Kinda Weird In A Very Meta Way, Even For Elon

    Kinda Weird In A Very Meta Way, Even For Elon

    Brian Sharkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    When They Leave You In Charge Of Dressing The Turkey This Thanksgiving

    When They Leave You In Charge Of Dressing The Turkey This Thanksgiving

    Jeff Foxworthy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    KFC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks Colonel, I might stop eating chairs now. Might.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Dr Pepper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Iykyk

    Iykyk

    Mark Zuckerberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    New Reality

    New Reality

    Kalilaskov As Media LTD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude was totally honest about what was up and cops are still giving him a hard time

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Just Finished A Great Poo

    Just Finished A Great Poo

    Arron Crascall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Chicken__Queen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Shakira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Worlds Smallest Sofa

    Worlds Smallest Sofa

    Eddie Hall - The Beast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Thought It Was Something Else At First Glance

    I Thought It Was Something Else At First Glance

    Johanna Elemenopee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Jug

    Jug

    Nina Uhl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Shannon Kokesh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Good Soup

    Good Soup

    Sonny Side Up Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Delivery For City

    Delivery For City

    Domino's Pizza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My Sweat Smells Awesome

    My Sweat Smells Awesome

    Buffalo Wild Wings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Your One-Legged Half-Mannequin Has Better Places To Be

    Your One-Legged Half-Mannequin Has Better Places To Be

    New York City Department of Sanitation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Rowan-Lee Taco Kirkham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    #spoilers

    #spoilers

    Robert Downey Jr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    NASA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Memes i stole to make your day horrible Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Neymar Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Mercedes Flambè

    Mercedes Flambè

    MadMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Is A Leg Hand

    This Is A Leg Hand

    Rhett and Link Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Jasper Nox Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Attention All Wendy’s Staff: Do Not Serve Plankton. Known Disguises Include Census Taker, Psychiatrist, Girl Scout, Pepper Shaker, And Robot Mr. Krabs

    Attention All Wendy’s Staff: Do Not Serve Plankton. Known Disguises Include Census Taker, Psychiatrist, Girl Scout, Pepper Shaker, And Robot Mr. Krabs

    Wendy's Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Welcome To Flavortown!! Check Out This Tasty New Monopoly Game (Link In Bio), You’re Going To Love It!! Very Excited To Add This To The Fieri Family Game Night!

    Welcome To Flavortown!! Check Out This Tasty New Monopoly Game (Link In Bio), You’re Going To Love It!! Very Excited To Add This To The Fieri Family Game Night!

    Guy Fieri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    NZXT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Sharpe Knowles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Ariana Grande: [girl] Stole My Hair

    Ariana Grande: [girl] Stole My Hair

    Ariana Grande Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    No Show All Dough. Muscle And Hustle - Texas Tricep

    No Show All Dough. Muscle And Hustle - Texas Tricep

    Matthew McConaughey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    This Counts Right?

    This Counts Right?

    Callum Stewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Truly

    Truly

    rustyrockets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Russell Brand can f**k off, he is a sex pest, also an off the rails conspiracy theorist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Me And My Crumblies Against The World

    Me And My Crumblies Against The World

    Long John Silver's Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Think I Got One Finally

    Think I Got One Finally

    Tony Haynes Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Minecraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Hat

    Hat

    Devin Townsend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Policía Nacional de Honduras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Hey Everybody This Is Really Important

    Hey Everybody This Is Really Important

    James Gunn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Keep On Keeping On

    Keep On Keeping On

    Xbox UK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Linkin Park Day

    Linkin Park Day

    Nik Nocturnal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Alexandra Louise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    For Your Safety, Always Stay Behind The Yellow Line

    For Your Safety, Always Stay Behind The Yellow Line

    Metrobús Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Give Your Halloween A Fruity Twist With Mentos—spookily Refreshing!

    Give Your Halloween A Fruity Twist With Mentos—spookily Refreshing!

    Mentos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Rosanna Pansino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    One Direction Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Porch Is Lit For Halloween

    My Porch Is Lit For Halloween

    Krista McCatlady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Tim Hortons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Working An Interesting Event Tonight. Wish Me Luck... The Safe Word Is Worcestershire

    Working An Interesting Event Tonight. Wish Me Luck... The Safe Word Is Worcestershire

    The Chef's Circle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Sean Royal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Zander Meyers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Dan Costa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Krystian Warszawski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Chandra Nurcholis Magis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    magikbones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Matthew McConaughey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!