Sometimes we forget that behind every social media page there is an actual human being. No matter how corporate or PR driven the language, a human wrote the text. So when an official account posts something that more resembles your average Facebook comment, it tends to attract some attention,

Fortunately, there is a Facebook group dedicated to finding and sharing the best weird, funny and unhinged posts made by companies and celebrities. 

So scroll down, upvote your favorites and comment on why you think that celeb or company decided to post. If you want some more weird stuff from official accounts, Bored Panda has got you covered. Check out our previous foray into the world of strange things from official accounts here

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#2

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

9points
POST
#3

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

8points
POST

While some celebrities, particularly those raised in the age of the internet, might actually just enjoy posting without a PR team, companies have their own motivations. Let’s face it, corporate marketing speech is just boring, so businesses want to be relatable. So by using the writing style and language of a real person, brands want to create a closer connection with their audience, making them feel more valued and understood. This, in turn, can increase brand loyalty and trust, as the audience feels like they have a personal connection with the official account.

Official social media accounts that come across as distant and unapproachable can make the organization appear unfriendly and out of touch with the needs of their audience. By being more relatable, organizations can showcase their human side, making them more likable and approachable. However, it's not hard to find examples where companies absolutely misread the room and just made people confused. 
#4

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#5

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

8points
POST
#6

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

JamesBlunt Report

8points
POST

Wendy’s is often touted as the golden example of a good social media presence. Bored Panda has actually covered some of their famous roasts (not talking about meat here) in the past. But it’s not just jokes, their strategy has promoted sales, increased brand recognition and garnered a lot of, generally, positive attention. Many of Wendy’s competitors are now playing catchup, with mixed results. 
#7

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

7points
POST
#8

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

7points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um... nevermind. 🫣😮‍💨

2
2points
reply
#9

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

7points
POST

This can be equally true for celebs. Some may choose to post without consulting a PR team because they want to present a more authentic and unvarnished version of themselves. By avoiding the input of a PR team, they can showcase their personality and opinions in a more unfiltered and genuine manner, which can help to build a stronger connection with their fans and followers. In the 21st century, it's pretty normal for people to be pretty active on social media anyway. If a celeb posted their thoughts on Twitter before they were famous, why should they stop?
#10

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

elonmusk Report

7points
POST
TopCat
TopCat
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this does not shout out narcissist, I don't know what does

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

6points
POST
#12

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

6points
POST
#13

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

FLITTER Report

6points
POST
#14

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

ww_us Report

6points
POST
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bwhaaaaa...Oh Kanye, you t**t.

2
2points
reply
#15

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

6points
POST
#16

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

gushers Report

5points
POST
#17

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

colesprouse Report

5points
POST
#18

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

hitRECordJoe Report

5points
POST
#19

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

joabaldwin Report

5points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going with the first image because the second one is just too much to ponder.🤔

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

5points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would probably do a better job than Elongated Muskrat.

5
5points
reply
#21

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

katyperry Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#22

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

5points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when you're a m****n Starboy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

NickAdamsinUSA Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#25

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

lavern_spicer Report

4points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't they win twice though? 🧐 🇫🇷 I'm a Christian Lavern, and you're not helping us in the spread love department. 😒

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

4points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um... I don't think Grandpa would mind if I took the cheapest option. #RIP Poppy

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

3points
POST
#28

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

3points
POST
Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

B(e) quiet (yo)u little brat i tried to it didn(')t work

1
1point
reply
#29

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

AldiUK Report

3points
POST
#30

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

3points
POST
Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey!!! That big box could potentially fall on a kid and hurt him/her!!!!!

0
0points
reply
#31

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

3points
POST
#32

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

3points
POST
#33

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

ryanair Report

3points
POST
#34

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

McDonalds_ID Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#35

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#36

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#37

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#38

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#39

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know but you sure as heck married one ...

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#41

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#42

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#43

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#44

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#45

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mark's mother's recipe, straight out of area 51

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#47

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#48

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#49

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

2points
POST
#51

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#52

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#53

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#54

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#55

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#56

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#57

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#58

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#59

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#61

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#62

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#63

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#64

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#65

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#66

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#67

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

1point
POST
#68

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

0points
POST
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, fack you if this is real. It's not edgy or cool to hate on furries anymore, they're just a fandom like *every other one*.

0
0points
reply
#69

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff

Weird stuff on official accounts Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Official-Social-Media-Accounts-Weird-Stuff