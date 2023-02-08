70 Of The Weirdest Things Spotted On Official Social Media Accounts Of Companies And Celebrities (New Pics)
Sometimes we forget that behind every social media page there is an actual human being. No matter how corporate or PR driven the language, a human wrote the text. So when an official account posts something that more resembles your average Facebook comment, it tends to attract some attention,
Fortunately, there is a Facebook group dedicated to finding and sharing the best weird, funny and unhinged posts made by companies and celebrities.
While some celebrities, particularly those raised in the age of the internet, might actually just enjoy posting without a PR team, companies have their own motivations. Let’s face it, corporate marketing speech is just boring, so businesses want to be relatable. So by using the writing style and language of a real person, brands want to create a closer connection with their audience, making them feel more valued and understood. This, in turn, can increase brand loyalty and trust, as the audience feels like they have a personal connection with the official account.
Official social media accounts that come across as distant and unapproachable can make the organization appear unfriendly and out of touch with the needs of their audience. By being more relatable, organizations can showcase their human side, making them more likable and approachable. However, it's not hard to find examples where companies absolutely misread the room and just made people confused.
Wendy’s is often touted as the golden example of a good social media presence. Bored Panda has actually covered some of their famous roasts (not talking about meat here) in the past. But it’s not just jokes, their strategy has promoted sales, increased brand recognition and garnered a lot of, generally, positive attention. Many of Wendy’s competitors are now playing catchup, with mixed results.
This can be equally true for celebs. Some may choose to post without consulting a PR team because they want to present a more authentic and unvarnished version of themselves. By avoiding the input of a PR team, they can showcase their personality and opinions in a more unfiltered and genuine manner, which can help to build a stronger connection with their fans and followers. In the 21st century, it's pretty normal for people to be pretty active on social media anyway. If a celeb posted their thoughts on Twitter before they were famous, why should they stop?
I'm going with the first image because the second one is just too much to ponder.🤔
Didn't they win twice though? 🧐 🇫🇷 I'm a Christian Lavern, and you're not helping us in the spread love department. 😒
Um... I don't think Grandpa would mind if I took the cheapest option. #RIP Poppy
B(e) quiet (yo)u little brat i tried to it didn(')t work
Hey!!! That big box could potentially fall on a kid and hurt him/her!!!!!
Oh, fack you if this is real. It's not edgy or cool to hate on furries anymore, they're just a fandom like *every other one*.