29 Images By Istvan Kerekes That Capture The Resilience And Beauty Of Everyday PeopleInterview With Artist
Istvan Kerekes isn’t just a photographer; he’s basically a magician with a camera. With over 2,000 awards (yes, that’s three zeros), including the Excellence FIAP Diamond3 distinction, this Hungarian artist knows how to make us feel things.
Whether he’s trekking through the Carpathians or hanging out in communities where life is anything but easy, Kerekes captures humanity in its rawest, most real form. "Photography is my passion," he says—clearly an understatement when you’re racking up more trophies than most people have selfies. His photos don’t just tell stories; they pull you in, slap you with emotions, and leave you staring, awestruck.
More info: kerekesistvan.com
Given the chance, Bored Panda reached out to the photographer. Asked what originally inspired him to pursue documentary photography and focus on environmental portraits, Istvan explained to us, "For me, photography has always been a means of storytelling – an opportunity to capture the essence of human life and the deep connection between people and their environment. From the beginning, I was drawn to the raw authenticity of documentary photography. It allows me to preserve fleeting moments, emotions and traditions that would otherwise fade away. I draw inspiration from the people themselves – their faces, their struggles, their joys and the landscapes they inhabit. I am particularly fascinated by rural communities, where life is often written on people's faces and reflected in their surroundings. Environmental portraits are the perfect way to show not only the individual, but also the world they belong to, making the story fuller and more complete."
Reflecting on how he connects with his subjects to capture such authentic and expressive portraits, he said, "Before I pick up my camera, I connect with my subjects, sometimes through conversation, sometimes simply by being present in their world. I want them to have fun, forget about the camera and reveal their true selves. In the rural communities where I often work, people's lives are shaped by tradition, hardship and resilience. By respecting their stories and taking a genuine interest in their world, I create an atmosphere where authenticity is natural. I also pay close attention to environmental protection. Expanding the identity of the person's environment, I add depth and narrative to the image by incorporating it into the portrait. Light, texture and composition all play a role. A great portrait is not just seen—it is felt. My goal is to create images that evoke emotions in the viewer, making them feel as if they know the person in the photograph. That is the magic of photography, and that is why I do what I do."
Asked to recall some of his most memorable experiences in over 20 years of photography, Istvan noted that his adventures have been many and varied. From near-misses with charging elephants to diving into epic underwater scenes, his portfolio attests to the excitement and unpredictability of his pursuits. Still, his overarching commitment to documenting life in a sincere, unfiltered way remains the foundation of all his work.
When it comes to how international recognition and awards such as Excellence FIAP Diamond3 have influenced his approach, Istvan shared, "Receiving international recognition and awards is of course an honor and a source of motivation, but it has never changed my basic attitude towards photography. My passion has always been driven by a deep love for storytelling, capturing emotions and preserving the essence of human life. The awards confirm that my vision resonates with others, but they don't define me as an artist. However, what these recognitions gave me was a greater sense of responsibility. They inspire me to keep growing, to refine my craft, and to keep looking for meaningful stories that deserve to be told. They have also allowed me to connect with a wider audience and fellow photographers around the world, which is invaluable. Photography is not just about personal achievements; it's about sharing perspective, inspiring emotion and contributing to visual heritage. Despite all the accolades, my greatest reward remains capturing powerful moments—portraits that convey raw authenticity, images that tell untold stories. At the center of everything, I stay true to my vision and always strive to create honest, emotional work."
Summarizing the overall message or emotion he strives to convey through his photographs, Istvan put it simply: "I want my photographs to create a sense of connection, to make viewers stop and feel something deep – whether empathy, admiration or even contemplation. In such a fast-moving world, photography can capture moments, highlight the beauty and hardships of everyday life, and remind us of our common humanity. Ultimately, my work is about authenticity. Whether it's a portrait or a documentary, I want my images to be honest and timeless and speak directly to the people who view them. If my photographs can evoke emotions and make people think about the world and the people living in it, then I have achieved my goal as a photographer."