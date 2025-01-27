When it comes to how international recognition and awards such as Excellence FIAP Diamond3 have influenced his approach, Istvan shared, "Receiving international recognition and awards is of course an honor and a source of motivation, but it has never changed my basic attitude towards photography. My passion has always been driven by a deep love for storytelling, capturing emotions and preserving the essence of human life. The awards confirm that my vision resonates with others, but they don't define me as an artist. However, what these recognitions gave me was a greater sense of responsibility. They inspire me to keep growing, to refine my craft, and to keep looking for meaningful stories that deserve to be told. They have also allowed me to connect with a wider audience and fellow photographers around the world, which is invaluable. Photography is not just about personal achievements; it's about sharing perspective, inspiring emotion and contributing to visual heritage. Despite all the accolades, my greatest reward remains capturing powerful moments—portraits that convey raw authenticity, images that tell untold stories. At the center of everything, I stay true to my vision and always strive to create honest, emotional work."

