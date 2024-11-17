Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of objects from the 1900s that have survived for decades and are still around today. From vintage sewing machines to toys that your parents might have played with, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these blasts from the past . Keep reading to also find conversations with Karen Bil Ratzlaff, creator of Hunting for Vintage , and Kara Lines, publisher of The Collector's Companion magazine. And be sure to upvote the items that you wish you could have in your home today!

Depending on how old you are, you might remember half of the 20th century , or you may not have even been born until the early 2000s. But whether you want to reminisce on your childhood or learn about what the world was like back then, we’ve got a list down below that anyone can find entertaining!

#1 I Just Spent Christmas With My 89 Year-Old Grandmother. While I Was There, I Found This Picture My Grandfather Painted Of Her In 1949 Share icon

#2 A Child's Car Seat From 1950's Share icon

#3 My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial Share icon My dream stove. I wanted a vintage stove for the longest time, and when this one popped up in my favorite color (for $400, no less) I made the four hour drive and shoved it in the back of my Honda Element and drove it right back home. She’s a dream. Works perfectly. Takes three grown men to move her, but she’s worth it.



To find out more about the wonderful world of vintage items, we reached out to Karen Bil Ratzlaff, creator of Hunting for Vintage. Karen was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how she first became interested in objects from the past. "Born into a lower middle class family, almost everything in our house was utilitarian and pedestrian. When I hit my teen years, I found myself drawn to older things because they seemed so exotic and intriguing," she shared. "I managed to snaffle what I thought were the best pieces in our house to decorate my bedroom—a vintage tiger painting from Japan and a tapestry from India. From that point on, vintage and antique things held more appeal than newer things."

#4 Grandpa Still Uses A Decades Old Computer That Still Runs Dos, Typing And Printing And Storing Things On Floppies Share icon

#5 1980 Mcdonald’s Burger Lamp Share icon

#6 The 1928 Toaster We Still Use Today Share icon

“When I finally had disposable income, I indulged a secret passion and started collecting vintage sterling silver charm bracelets,” Karen says. “They had gone out of fashion by then, but I adored them.” “My first purchase at an antique store (pre-eBay days) was both exciting and heartbreaking. Even with a 20% discount, I found out later I had paid way too much. I didn’t make that mistake again,” she noted.

#7 I Found This Ring In The Dumpster On Monday! Had It Appraised Yesterday And Found Out It’s A Handmade Gold Ring From The 60s-70s! It’s 14k Gold Band Is Worth $200+ (Stone Is Glass). I Also Found Those Tiny Hands With It Share icon

#8 Our New 1930 Majestic Radio 10 Gallon Tank Share icon

#9 The Original Phone Still Installed Inside My 1930’s Apartment Share icon

“Still, whether I’m hunting online or in person, it’s an adrenaline rush when I find that next piece for a collection. (I’ve been known to do a happy dance),” the vintage lover shared. “And some things I buy with ‘rescue' in mind, like an old, worn silver-plate with great details but likely destined for a landfill.” And if you’re not sure what to collect, Karen recommends wandering around an antique mall or a flea market. “What’s catching your eye and making your heart skip a beat?”

#10 I Work For The Railway And Found This Gatorade Carton In Near Mint Condition In A Tunnel. Date On The Top Says June 16, 1988 Share icon

#11 My Grandmother's Russian Playing Cards From 1967 Share icon

#12 Vendo 44 Vending Machine From The 50s. The Smallest Machine That Vendo Ever Made. Found At An Estate Sale! Share icon

Karen also shared some tips for anyone who wants to start their own collection of vintage items. “Do your research. Learn about it before you spend any of your hard-earned shekels,” she told Bored Panda. ADVERTISEMENT “Know that prices can vary widely between online sellers, antique stores, flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales, and that vintage things go in and out of fashion. One minute something is hot, hot, hot and then it’s not, not, not,” the expert continued. “Learn how condition affects the value. A missing dust jacket, a hairline crack or a hole makes a difference in the price.”

#13 1970s B/W Portable TV. $20 It Works! Share icon

#14 My Coffee Maker Is So Old That It Was Made In West Germany Share icon

#15 Rainbow Lights Installed Inside Railroad Underpass Built In The 1930's Share icon

“Be wary if a seller labels something as ‘rare’ (often it isn’t), and take it with a grain of salt if a seller says, ‘It’s worth a lot more,’” Karen warns. “Buy the best pieces you can afford. (Better to have a couple of fabulous pieces than a dozen mediocre ones.) Don’t collect something with financial gain in mind. (Think Beanie Baby debacle.)” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Great Grandmothers Sketches Of Her Teachers 1924 Share icon

#17 This Circular Playing Card Deck From 1929 Share icon

#18 Anti-Pix Chicken Glasses From 1939 - The Red Tinted Lenses Were Used To Stop Chickens From Seeing Blood On Each Other, Reducing The Risk Of Pecking Within A Flock Share icon

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Kara Lines, publisher of The Collector's Companion magazine, to hear her thoughts on this topic. “Shopping for vintage is a bit like gambling, often returning home empty handed,” Kara says. “But when it pays off? Pure joy. It's a game of luck. It's a great feeling to be scanning the shelves and spot something you simply must have, knowing that there's only one, and you're the lucky person who happened to get it.”

#19 1950’s Cigarettes With Your Inflight Meal Share icon

#20 My Barbershop Still Uses Their Original Cash Register From 1904 Share icon

#21 Still Operational, Origional 1957 Wall Mount Refrigerator Share icon

Kara pointed out that another great thing about buying vintage is resell value. “There's no reason to feel buyer's remorse. These things have already existed for decades, so the chances are, when you don't want it anymore, there will be someone else who does,” she explained. “You often hear the phrase, 'they don't make things like they used to’, and it is so true. I've got clothes from Primark that have fallen apart in a matter of months, but dresses from the 1940s that are as good as new.”

#22 Refitting Our New Houses Loft(Attic) And Found £500 Of 1981 Currency Wrapped In Insulation! Share icon

#23 Apparently, Lighter Fuel Was Also A Laundry Aid Back In The Day… Share icon

#24 My Late Father’s Belt Buckles From The Early 70’s Share icon

If you’re interested in starting your own vintage collection, Kara says to let it happen organically. “If you're consciously setting out to start collecting something, then you're probably doing it for the wrong reasons,” she noted. “Some people are driven by the urge to complete a set, but that's not for everyone. You don't have to approach it with a ‘gotta catch em' all’ mentality. Buy things you like, buy things that interest you, buy things that make you smile.” ADVERTISEMENT And if you’re looking for objects online, Kara warns readers to be careful which sources you trust. “One eBay seller can incorrectly label an item, and a dozen well-meaning bloggers will take it as gospel. The internet will always be a minefield of misinformation.”

#25 My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time Share icon

#26 Look What My Nana Found Going Through Her Old Bathroom Essentials Share icon My Nana found these perfume nips going through an old box of bathroom essentials and I was absolutely fascinated! She says they have to be at least 50+ years old by now. I'm tempted to use one on my wedding day next year.



#27 1950 Zenith TV Share icon

We hope you're enjoying scrolling through these fascinating objects from the past, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and then let us know in the comments below what the best vintage item you own is.

#28 1960’s Desk Someone Found At A Garage Sale Share icon

#29 Bought A Dresser Off Marketplace And Found Some Vintage Goodies & “The Gloves I Wore To My Wedding 7-22-1949” Share icon

#30 My Kitchen Has A Built In Ironing Board Share icon

#31 An Antique Pocket Shopping List Share icon

#32 My Grandma Still Uses Her Mixer From The 70’s Share icon

#33 Banned Childrens Science Toy Kit That Cost $51 From 1951 Share icon

#34 Psa 10 Graded Woodstock Ticket Share icon

#35 Apollo 11 Original Flight Plans, Given To Me By My Grandpa Share icon

#36 Lunch Box From ‘89. Thermos From ‘97. New Old Stock. I’m So Excited Share icon

#37 23 Year Old Vtech Power Pad Still Going Strong! Share icon

#38 Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes Share icon

#39 Got A Green Phone From The 70's At Goodwill $27 And It Works Share icon

#40 A Sewing Needle Package I Found At My Grandma's Share icon

#41 Our House Still Has All The Original Doorknobs From 1928 Share icon

#42 Great Grand Mother Moka With An Interesting Design, At Least 60 Years Old Share icon

#43 My Dad Found These Batteries From 1945 Today Share icon

#44 1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included Share icon My grandfather got this off a friend in 1945 for 100$, the pepper shaker on top has been missing for 60 years but was found at an antique show completing the set. And it’s blue!



#45 Found This 1960’s Wilson Baby Carriage In Perfect Condition For $70 Share icon

#46 Look At This Beautiful Abomination Share icon Found this on Marketplace in my local feed. I know the LTT crew has done retro tech videos before but this beauty deserves to be saved.

Samsung GXTV with manuals and remote.



#47 My Late Grandma Still Had Her TV Operating Guide From 1962 Share icon

#48 Antique Westinghouse Oscillating Fan Share icon Here is my Antique Westinghouse fan. Its had the cord replaced sometime in its life and I have polished the brass, other than that it’s unrestored. Still runs strong and is over 100 years old.



#49 These Condoms Are Around 60 Years Old. Found In My Basement Share icon

#50 My Grandma Has Used The Same Waffle Iron Since 1955 Share icon

#51 This 1950’s Stove Has A Built In Soup Pot Share icon

#52 Old Pair Of Specs From The 30's,in Original Case Share icon

#53 This House Built In 1947 Has A Built In Seat For Their Telephone Nook Share icon

#54 Doctor's Medicine Bag From The 1930's Complete With The Original Pills Share icon

#55 An 80's Camcorder I Found In My Parents' Attic. It Still Works! Share icon

#56 This Desk Lamp (Emeralite Banker’s Lamp) Is 100+ Years Old, And Is Solid As A Rock. So Cool Looking Share icon

#57 Small Set Of Chinese Porcelain Vases With Gold Chains. Bought In China 1940 To 1950's Grandfather Bought It For My Mom When He Was In The Navy Share icon

#58 My Grandma Still Has A Working Nintendo Along With A Few Games Share icon

#59 A Shaving Razor, My Dad Purchased When He Was In College In 1976; In Palayamkottai. He's Been Using It Since Then For 46 Years. Share icon

#60 I’m A Funeral Director And A Lady I Cared For Was A Seamstress For The Playboy Bunnies. She Had A Bunch Of Cool Old Playboy Memorabilia At The Wake, But This Was My Favorite Share icon

#61 This Fish Carving Cutlery From 1930 Share icon

#62 [oc] My Friend Owns A Mini Comtesse, A Rare French Micro Car That Was Manufactured In The 70s Share icon

#63 My Mom Has An Unopened Alice Cooper Record From 1972, Complete With Panties Share icon

#64 Found A Playboy At Work Today From 1978 That's Written Entirely In Braille Share icon

#65 Client Were Working For Has This Functioning Washing Machine From The 60s, An Absolute Gem Share icon

#66 Saw One Of The Oldest Typewriter (1910 C.) Share icon

#67 My Grandparent’s Bathroom From The 1950s Has A Built In Toilet Phone Share icon

#68 Pills From 1947 Share icon

#69 My Cousin Still Uses A Double Oven From The 1970's Share icon

#70 I Found A Book That Is Over 200 Years Old Share icon

#71 112 Year-Old Vaccine Cards Share icon

#72 My Great Great Grandfather's Pocketwatch That My Grandpa Recently Gifted To Me Share icon

#73 Found This Original 1914 Edison Lightbulb Share icon

#74 122 Year Old Pocket Watch My Grandfather Gifted Me,still Works Like A Charm With Original Internals,more Info In Comments Share icon

#75 Found This Amazing Unopened 1970s Desk Topper Set By Hallmark! Share icon

#76 My 1950's Fridge. Still Works Share icon

#77 My Grandfather's Gas On Gas Caloric Stove/Heater Purchased In 1958 That Has Been Used Everyday And Is Still In Pristine Condition Share icon

#78 The Chandelier At Our Cottage Has This Vintage Light Bulb From The Early 1900s. It Still Works! Share icon

#79 You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range Share icon

#80 I Have Some Bambi Model Sketches From Film Production. Drawn In 1939 Share icon