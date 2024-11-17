ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on how old you are, you might remember half of the 20th century, or you may not have even been born until the early 2000s. But whether you want to reminisce on your childhood or learn about what the world was like back then, we’ve got a list down below that anyone can find entertaining!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of objects from the 1900s that have survived for decades and are still around today. From vintage sewing machines to toys that your parents might have played with, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these blasts from the past. Keep reading to also find conversations with Karen Bil Ratzlaff, creator of Hunting for Vintage, and Kara Lines, publisher of The Collector's Companion magazine. And be sure to upvote the items that you wish you could have in your home today!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Just Spent Christmas With My 89 Year-Old Grandmother. While I Was There, I Found This Picture My Grandfather Painted Of Her In 1949

I Just Spent Christmas With My 89 Year-Old Grandmother. While I Was There, I Found This Picture My Grandfather Painted Of Her In 1949

reverend_dan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Child's Car Seat From 1950's

A Child's Car Seat From 1950's

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial

My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial

My dream stove. I wanted a vintage stove for the longest time, and when this one popped up in my favorite color (for $400, no less) I made the four hour drive and shoved it in the back of my Honda Element and drove it right back home. She’s a dream. Works perfectly. Takes three grown men to move her, but she’s worth it.

schmisschmina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

To find out more about the wonderful world of vintage items, we reached out to Karen Bil Ratzlaff, creator of Hunting for Vintage. Karen was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how she first became interested in objects from the past.

“Born into a lower middle class family, almost everything in our house was utilitarian and pedestrian. When I hit my teen years, I found myself drawn to older things because they seemed so exotic and intriguing,” she shared. “I managed to snaffle what I thought were the best pieces in our house to decorate my bedroom—a vintage tiger painting from Japan and a tapestry from India. From that point on, vintage and antique things held more appeal than newer things.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Grandpa Still Uses A Decades Old Computer That Still Runs Dos, Typing And Printing And Storing Things On Floppies

Grandpa Still Uses A Decades Old Computer That Still Runs Dos, Typing And Printing And Storing Things On Floppies

potatohead657 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

1980 Mcdonald’s Burger Lamp

1980 Mcdonald’s Burger Lamp

VermicelliCareful539 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

The 1928 Toaster We Still Use Today

The 1928 Toaster We Still Use Today

Zefirka174 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

“When I finally had disposable income, I indulged a secret passion and started collecting vintage sterling silver charm bracelets,” Karen says. “They had gone out of fashion by then, but I adored them.”

“My first purchase at an antique store (pre-eBay days) was both exciting and heartbreaking. Even with a 20% discount, I found out later I had paid way too much. I didn’t make that mistake again,” she noted.
#7

I Found This Ring In The Dumpster On Monday! Had It Appraised Yesterday And Found Out It’s A Handmade Gold Ring From The 60s-70s! It’s 14k Gold Band Is Worth $200+ (Stone Is Glass). I Also Found Those Tiny Hands With It

I Found This Ring In The Dumpster On Monday! Had It Appraised Yesterday And Found Out It’s A Handmade Gold Ring From The 60s-70s! It’s 14k Gold Band Is Worth $200+ (Stone Is Glass). I Also Found Those Tiny Hands With It

breafkastfordinner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Our New 1930 Majestic Radio 10 Gallon Tank

Our New 1930 Majestic Radio 10 Gallon Tank

normalizecrocs , normalizecrocs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Original Phone Still Installed Inside My 1930’s Apartment

The Original Phone Still Installed Inside My 1930’s Apartment

StupidBump Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

“Still, whether I’m hunting online or in person, it’s an adrenaline rush when I find that next piece for a collection. (I’ve been known to do a happy dance),” the vintage lover shared. “And some things I buy with ‘rescue' in mind, like an old, worn silver-plate with great details but likely destined for a landfill.”

And if you’re not sure what to collect, Karen recommends wandering around an antique mall or a flea market. “What’s catching your eye and making your heart skip a beat?”
#10

I Work For The Railway And Found This Gatorade Carton In Near Mint Condition In A Tunnel. Date On The Top Says June 16, 1988

I Work For The Railway And Found This Gatorade Carton In Near Mint Condition In A Tunnel. Date On The Top Says June 16, 1988

shesgreasy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Grandmother's Russian Playing Cards From 1967

My Grandmother's Russian Playing Cards From 1967

napoleonreincarnate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Vendo 44 Vending Machine From The 50s. The Smallest Machine That Vendo Ever Made. Found At An Estate Sale!

Vendo 44 Vending Machine From The 50s. The Smallest Machine That Vendo Ever Made. Found At An Estate Sale!

TTVYoutubeYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Karen also shared some tips for anyone who wants to start their own collection of vintage items. “Do your research. Learn about it before you spend any of your hard-earned shekels,” she told Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Know that prices can vary widely between online sellers, antique stores, flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales, and that vintage things go in and out of fashion. One minute something is hot, hot, hot and then it’s not, not, not,” the expert continued. “Learn how condition affects the value. A missing dust jacket, a hairline crack or a hole makes a difference in the price.”
#13

1970s B/W Portable TV. $20 It Works!

1970s B/W Portable TV. $20 It Works!

Familiar_Big3322 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Coffee Maker Is So Old That It Was Made In West Germany

My Coffee Maker Is So Old That It Was Made In West Germany

Madmited Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Rainbow Lights Installed Inside Railroad Underpass Built In The 1930's

Rainbow Lights Installed Inside Railroad Underpass Built In The 1930's

ScipioA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

“Be wary if a seller labels something as ‘rare’ (often it isn’t), and take it with a grain of salt if a seller says, ‘It’s worth a lot more,’” Karen warns. “Buy the best pieces you can afford. (Better to have a couple of fabulous pieces than a dozen mediocre ones.) Don’t collect something with financial gain in mind. (Think Beanie Baby debacle.)”

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

My Great Grandmothers Sketches Of Her Teachers 1924

My Great Grandmothers Sketches Of Her Teachers 1924

2-cents Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Circular Playing Card Deck From 1929

This Circular Playing Card Deck From 1929

Blitz139 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Anti-Pix Chicken Glasses From 1939 - The Red Tinted Lenses Were Used To Stop Chickens From Seeing Blood On Each Other, Reducing The Risk Of Pecking Within A Flock

Anti-Pix Chicken Glasses From 1939 - The Red Tinted Lenses Were Used To Stop Chickens From Seeing Blood On Each Other, Reducing The Risk Of Pecking Within A Flock

BRSDHPSWB2F Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Kara Lines, publisher of The Collector's Companion magazine, to hear her thoughts on this topic. 

“Shopping for vintage is a bit like gambling, often returning home empty handed,” Kara says. “But when it pays off? Pure joy. It's a game of luck. It's a great feeling to be scanning the shelves and spot something you simply must have, knowing that there's only one, and you're the lucky person who happened to get it.”
#19

1950’s Cigarettes With Your Inflight Meal

1950’s Cigarettes With Your Inflight Meal

ddfish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Barbershop Still Uses Their Original Cash Register From 1904

My Barbershop Still Uses Their Original Cash Register From 1904

baggedlunch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Still Operational, Origional 1957 Wall Mount Refrigerator

Still Operational, Origional 1957 Wall Mount Refrigerator

hercule2019 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Kara pointed out that another great thing about buying vintage is resell value. “There's no reason to feel buyer's remorse. These things have already existed for decades, so the chances are, when you don't want it anymore, there will be someone else who does,” she explained. “You often hear the phrase, 'they don't make things like they used to’, and it is so true. I've got clothes from Primark that have fallen apart in a matter of months, but dresses from the 1940s that are as good as new.”
#22

Refitting Our New Houses Loft(Attic) And Found £500 Of 1981 Currency Wrapped In Insulation!

Refitting Our New Houses Loft(Attic) And Found £500 Of 1981 Currency Wrapped In Insulation!

Furryxian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Apparently, Lighter Fuel Was Also A Laundry Aid Back In The Day…

Apparently, Lighter Fuel Was Also A Laundry Aid Back In The Day…

reynosaurusreyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Late Father’s Belt Buckles From The Early 70’s

My Late Father’s Belt Buckles From The Early 70’s

Deandude2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re interested in starting your own vintage collection, Kara says to let it happen organically. “If you're consciously setting out to start collecting something, then you're probably doing it for the wrong reasons,” she noted. “Some people are driven by the urge to complete a set, but that's not for everyone. You don't have to approach it with a ‘gotta catch em' all’ mentality. Buy things you like, buy things that interest you, buy things that make you smile.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you’re looking for objects online, Kara warns readers to be careful which sources you trust. “One eBay seller can incorrectly label an item, and a dozen well-meaning bloggers will take it as gospel. The internet will always be a minefield of misinformation.”
#25

My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

hezzyb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Look What My Nana Found Going Through Her Old Bathroom Essentials

Look What My Nana Found Going Through Her Old Bathroom Essentials

My Nana found these perfume nips going through an old box of bathroom essentials and I was absolutely fascinated! She says they have to be at least 50+ years old by now. I'm tempted to use one on my wedding day next year.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

1950 Zenith TV

1950 Zenith TV

sverdrupian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these fascinating objects from the past, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and then let us know in the comments below what the best vintage item you own is. Then, if you’re looking for another similar list that will give you a blast from the past, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article!

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

1960’s Desk Someone Found At A Garage Sale

1960’s Desk Someone Found At A Garage Sale

kazoogod420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Bought A Dresser Off Marketplace And Found Some Vintage Goodies & “The Gloves I Wore To My Wedding 7-22-1949”

Bought A Dresser Off Marketplace And Found Some Vintage Goodies & “The Gloves I Wore To My Wedding 7-22-1949”

georgemcday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Kitchen Has A Built In Ironing Board

My Kitchen Has A Built In Ironing Board

fattybommbatty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

An Antique Pocket Shopping List

An Antique Pocket Shopping List

Blackenix737 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Grandma Still Uses Her Mixer From The 70’s

My Grandma Still Uses Her Mixer From The 70’s

agiantkenyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Banned Childrens Science Toy Kit That Cost $51 From 1951

Banned Childrens Science Toy Kit That Cost $51 From 1951

bluepooner25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Psa 10 Graded Woodstock Ticket

Psa 10 Graded Woodstock Ticket

masterbuck10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Apollo 11 Original Flight Plans, Given To Me By My Grandpa

Apollo 11 Original Flight Plans, Given To Me By My Grandpa

killerkitteez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#36

Lunch Box From ‘89. Thermos From ‘97. New Old Stock. I’m So Excited

Lunch Box From ‘89. Thermos From ‘97. New Old Stock. I’m So Excited

ANCAP127 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

23 Year Old Vtech Power Pad Still Going Strong!

23 Year Old Vtech Power Pad Still Going Strong!

Veyron9190 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes

Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes

8zil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Got A Green Phone From The 70's At Goodwill $27 And It Works

Got A Green Phone From The 70's At Goodwill $27 And It Works

thrifterbynature Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Sewing Needle Package I Found At My Grandma's

A Sewing Needle Package I Found At My Grandma's

marimarcolino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Our House Still Has All The Original Doorknobs From 1928

Our House Still Has All The Original Doorknobs From 1928

honysty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Great Grand Mother Moka With An Interesting Design, At Least 60 Years Old

Great Grand Mother Moka With An Interesting Design, At Least 60 Years Old

mattottam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Dad Found These Batteries From 1945 Today

My Dad Found These Batteries From 1945 Today

aaronbaum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

My grandfather got this off a friend in 1945 for 100$, the pepper shaker on top has been missing for 60 years but was found at an antique show completing the set. And it’s blue!

mrl1957 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Found This 1960’s Wilson Baby Carriage In Perfect Condition For $70

Found This 1960’s Wilson Baby Carriage In Perfect Condition For $70

tayandsunday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Look At This Beautiful Abomination

Look At This Beautiful Abomination

Found this on Marketplace in my local feed. I know the LTT crew has done retro tech videos before but this beauty deserves to be saved.
Samsung GXTV with manuals and remote.

houseofwarwick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Late Grandma Still Had Her TV Operating Guide From 1962

My Late Grandma Still Had Her TV Operating Guide From 1962

Rogation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Antique Westinghouse Oscillating Fan

Antique Westinghouse Oscillating Fan

Here is my Antique Westinghouse fan. Its had the cord replaced sometime in its life and I have polished the brass, other than that it’s unrestored. Still runs strong and is over 100 years old.

Minute_Split_736 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

These Condoms Are Around 60 Years Old. Found In My Basement

These Condoms Are Around 60 Years Old. Found In My Basement

dawoooo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Grandma Has Used The Same Waffle Iron Since 1955

My Grandma Has Used The Same Waffle Iron Since 1955

ADuncan222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This 1950’s Stove Has A Built In Soup Pot

This 1950’s Stove Has A Built In Soup Pot

Blockwork_Orange Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Old Pair Of Specs From The 30's,in Original Case

Old Pair Of Specs From The 30's,in Original Case

H1gh_Tr3ason Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This House Built In 1947 Has A Built In Seat For Their Telephone Nook

This House Built In 1947 Has A Built In Seat For Their Telephone Nook

boho_chic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Doctor's Medicine Bag From The 1930's Complete With The Original Pills

Doctor's Medicine Bag From The 1930's Complete With The Original Pills

Proteon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

An 80's Camcorder I Found In My Parents' Attic. It Still Works!

An 80's Camcorder I Found In My Parents' Attic. It Still Works!

Buggy-Love Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Desk Lamp (Emeralite Banker’s Lamp) Is 100+ Years Old, And Is Solid As A Rock. So Cool Looking

This Desk Lamp (Emeralite Banker’s Lamp) Is 100+ Years Old, And Is Solid As A Rock. So Cool Looking

InsidiousExpert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Small Set Of Chinese Porcelain Vases With Gold Chains. Bought In China 1940 To 1950's Grandfather Bought It For My Mom When He Was In The Navy

Small Set Of Chinese Porcelain Vases With Gold Chains. Bought In China 1940 To 1950's Grandfather Bought It For My Mom When He Was In The Navy

likeky12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Grandma Still Has A Working Nintendo Along With A Few Games

My Grandma Still Has A Working Nintendo Along With A Few Games

DERPYOLO22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

A Shaving Razor, My Dad Purchased When He Was In College In 1976; In Palayamkottai. He's Been Using It Since Then For 46 Years.

A Shaving Razor, My Dad Purchased When He Was In College In 1976; In Palayamkottai. He's Been Using It Since Then For 46 Years.

Gifthealvision , Gifthealvision Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I’m A Funeral Director And A Lady I Cared For Was A Seamstress For The Playboy Bunnies. She Had A Bunch Of Cool Old Playboy Memorabilia At The Wake, But This Was My Favorite

I’m A Funeral Director And A Lady I Cared For Was A Seamstress For The Playboy Bunnies. She Had A Bunch Of Cool Old Playboy Memorabilia At The Wake, But This Was My Favorite

merlinie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Fish Carving Cutlery From 1930

This Fish Carving Cutlery From 1930

Hazmainian_devil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

[oc] My Friend Owns A Mini Comtesse, A Rare French Micro Car That Was Manufactured In The 70s

[oc] My Friend Owns A Mini Comtesse, A Rare French Micro Car That Was Manufactured In The 70s

thedymtree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Mom Has An Unopened Alice Cooper Record From 1972, Complete With Panties

My Mom Has An Unopened Alice Cooper Record From 1972, Complete With Panties

wellfork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Found A Playboy At Work Today From 1978 That's Written Entirely In Braille

Found A Playboy At Work Today From 1978 That's Written Entirely In Braille

smokeymctokerson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Client Were Working For Has This Functioning Washing Machine From The 60s, An Absolute Gem

Client Were Working For Has This Functioning Washing Machine From The 60s, An Absolute Gem

Jormney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Saw One Of The Oldest Typewriter (1910 C.)

Saw One Of The Oldest Typewriter (1910 C.)

ITAraving Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

My Grandparent’s Bathroom From The 1950s Has A Built In Toilet Phone

My Grandparent’s Bathroom From The 1950s Has A Built In Toilet Phone

jerog1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Pills From 1947

Pills From 1947

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Cousin Still Uses A Double Oven From The 1970's

My Cousin Still Uses A Double Oven From The 1970's

rbevans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Found A Book That Is Over 200 Years Old

I Found A Book That Is Over 200 Years Old

_reps_for_jesus_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

112 Year-Old Vaccine Cards

112 Year-Old Vaccine Cards

metsrule008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Great Great Grandfather's Pocketwatch That My Grandpa Recently Gifted To Me

My Great Great Grandfather's Pocketwatch That My Grandpa Recently Gifted To Me

Romanzo71 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Found This Original 1914 Edison Lightbulb

Found This Original 1914 Edison Lightbulb

MacleanP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

122 Year Old Pocket Watch My Grandfather Gifted Me,still Works Like A Charm With Original Internals,more Info In Comments

122 Year Old Pocket Watch My Grandfather Gifted Me,still Works Like A Charm With Original Internals,more Info In Comments

Aggrivatedcalmness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Found This Amazing Unopened 1970s Desk Topper Set By Hallmark!

Found This Amazing Unopened 1970s Desk Topper Set By Hallmark!

Street-Marsupial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My 1950's Fridge. Still Works

My 1950's Fridge. Still Works

badbreak79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Grandfather's Gas On Gas Caloric Stove/Heater Purchased In 1958 That Has Been Used Everyday And Is Still In Pristine Condition

My Grandfather's Gas On Gas Caloric Stove/Heater Purchased In 1958 That Has Been Used Everyday And Is Still In Pristine Condition

seaweed_is_cool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

The Chandelier At Our Cottage Has This Vintage Light Bulb From The Early 1900s. It Still Works!

The Chandelier At Our Cottage Has This Vintage Light Bulb From The Early 1900s. It Still Works!

LuLuWanda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range

You Ever Seen A Stove Top Version Of A 1970s Okeef And Merritt With A Range

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Have Some Bambi Model Sketches From Film Production. Drawn In 1939

I Have Some Bambi Model Sketches From Film Production. Drawn In 1939

slithering-crow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!