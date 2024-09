ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a world where today's animals have evolved into incredible new forms. That’s exactly what artist Paleorex explores in his captivating speculative evolution art. Through his work, he takes us on a journey millions of years into the future, showing us what creatures like cougars, birds, and reptiles might look like as they adapt to changing environments and climates. It’s like looking through a window into a world that could be, based on scientific ideas about evolution and how animals change over time.



Paleorex is currently sharing his imaginative creations on Instagram in anticipation of his upcoming book on future evolution "Life of Tomorrow", set to release before the end of the year. By following his Instagram and Patreon, you can join him on this incredible journey and even get a chance to be featured in the credits of his book!



