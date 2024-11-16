ADVERTISEMENT

Many an artist has tried to answer the age-old question of what it means to be a woman. Gwen Stefani sang "I'm just a girl" with sustained sarcasm, Britney Spears explored where the line is between girlhood and womanhood. And even now, in 2024, Charli XCX still hasn't found the answer to why it's so confusing to be a girl.

The Girls Instagram page is doing similar work, but through funny relatable content. A veteran meme account, created in 2015 and still going strong with more then seven million fans, it's proof that sometimes girls just want to have fun while scrolling through some funny memes.

