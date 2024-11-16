ADVERTISEMENT

Many an artist has tried to answer the age-old question of what it means to be a woman. Gwen Stefani sang "I'm just a girl" with sustained sarcasm, Britney Spears explored where the line is between girlhood and womanhood. And even now, in 2024, Charli XCX still hasn't found the answer to why it's so confusing to be a girl.

The Girls Instagram page is doing similar work, but through funny relatable content. A veteran meme account, created in 2015 and still going strong with more then seven million fans, it's proof that sometimes girls just want to have fun while scrolling through some funny memes.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Girl-Memes

girls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    females Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So many things lately seem to be for girls: dinner, math, even the men we're collectively crushing on get the highest honor of being baby girls. The word "girl" has become a suffix online that one can use with almost anything: hot girl summer, hot girl walk, girlypops (as in friends), girl-coded, and so on.

    However, some argue that these kinds of terms can be icky and infantilizing. Lillian Stone writes for the BBC that there's nothing inherently gendered about these things. Girl dinner is just snacks and side dishes thrown into a "meal." Hot girl walks are just that, simply talking walks.
    #4

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Critics agree that "girly" trends can build community and drive positive conversation. Professor of marketing Shilpa Madan explains that they fulfill a need to belong. "As human beings, we have an innate desire to belong to social groups. When something is labeled as a 'girl' thing, it creates an immediate sense of relatability, fostering a feeling of community and shared sisterhood."

    In that way. even the memes in this list labeled as relatable for girls are similar. Critics also warn that these types of trends reinforce harmful gender stereotypes. It's almost similar to razors and their pink tax or the giant Stanley Tumbler trend. If there's something "girly," capitalism is sure to jump on it immediately.
    #7

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Rebecca Jennings argues that these trends are not trends at all but marketing campaigns. She says women on social media dub things "girl dinner" and "hot girl walks" because they know it has the potential to go viral.

    "In other words, women on TikTok are thinking like the marketing teams at Simon & Schuster, analyzing the data and determining which cute name for an otherwise uninteresting habit or aesthetic has the most likelihood of going viral," Jennings writes.
    #10

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my next life, I’m coming back as a house cat. I can sleep all day and nobody expects anything more than that from me

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Jennings also proposes an interesting idea: that being a "girl" means self-actualization. She draws from Robin Wasserman's 2016 essay "What Does It Mean When We Call Women Girls?" and suggests that in a lot of popular culture, women are "girls" when they're on the road to self-discovery. They're not yet wives or mothers, they're still transitioning from girlhood to womanhood.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll be amazed at how much info you can get when you use this correctly

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Similarly, in The Girl on the Train, the main character is, as Wasserman notes, "unmoored," just like the girls on HBO's hit show. She is a wife erased by marriage, and when she loses her identity as a wife, she's no longer a woman. Or, as Wasserman writes, "no one at all."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    females Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But, alas, we may be looking too deep into things. Maybe Pedro Pascal being a "baby girl" and us labeling ourselves as "strawberry girls" is just a way to have some harmless, unserious fun. And maybe fight the term's misogynistic undercurrent? As the host of the podcast "Adulting" Oenone Forbat told USA Today, these types of trends can be a "reclamation of feminine energy."
    #22

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We're empowering ourselves through being lazy with "girlrotting" or looking for "lazy girl jobs." Gone is the aesthetic of the early 2020s where women showcased daily routines, healthy meal preps, and fashion inspo. "Reducing being a girl to a series of increasingly feral behaviors removes some of the term's baggage," Palmer Haasch writes for Business Insider.
    #25

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For the current generation on TikTok, "girl" might no longer be infantalizing, pejorative, or even empowering. "As self-described girls online assert ownership of Pilates and iced lattes as well as 'Ulysses,' irritable bowel syndrome and tinned fish, so-called girl culture might just be the ruling order," Marie Solis writes for The New York Times.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But we here at Bored Panda don't discriminate. We cover girl memes and men's humor, we showcase hilarious boyfriends and husbands and funny wives and girlfriends as well. Don't forget to upvote your favorites here and then head over to the other posts to see more!
    #31

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is sick rn so I've been sleeping on the couch with the dogs so he can get some uninterrupted rest, and I slept so well last night.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marygale5680 avatar
    Mammie
    Mammie
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this "she gets mad" and I'm not sure which way I like it better.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    females Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    females Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    normadennis2004 avatar
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is our family motto. Imagine the fun at holiday get-togethers!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    females Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Find a going-out-of-business sale at a bowling alley and you're golden.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And me, realizing that spending all my money to impress people that don't pay me is not as valuable as rent or groceries.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you don’t get them right on the first try, may as well toss that pad and start over

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Relatable-Girl-Memes

    girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!