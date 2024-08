ADVERTISEMENT

Raising kids never really gets easy; each age brings its own challenges. As kids become teenagers, they start developing their own identity. Sometimes, this might deviate from what the parents envisioned their kid would be like, but this is not really a reason for disowning them, is it?

This mother got mad at her daughter because her style didn’t align with what she had in mind for her teen. The girl liked a goth and punk-inspired aesthetic, whereas the mom wanted her to be “a girly girl.” The stepdad, caught in the crosshairs, asked for help from others: should he pick sides? And, if so, whose side should he pick?

A mom wasn’t happy about her daughter’s personality being the complete opposite of her own

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The stepdad, not knowing what to do, asked the Internet whether he should be taking sides

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: nenetus / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRAgirlcopdad

People pointed out that this wasn’t just a mother and daughter bickering, and the stepdad later agreed he failed to see the bigger problem

People also urged him to take his stepdaughter’s side