Teen Calls Friend’s Mom “A Weirdo” For Checking Her Phone, Parents Go To War

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting teenagers can be hard at the best of times. There’s no set manual on how to do things. And not everyone will agree with the way you choose to raise your children as they make their way into adulthood. Some moms believe you should keep your teen on a tight leash, while others prefer to give them lots of freedom.

Two parents clashed recently when it became apparent that their parenting styles did not align. Their daughters are friends… The one thinks it’s okay to intercept her 14-year-old’s phone. The other, not so much. Things got really heated when the “strict” mom decided to reprimand the other parent for failing to discipline their child properly. Netizens are divided over how each of them handled the situation.

RELATED:

This mom is known for checking her daughter’s phone and responding to texts

Share icon

Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When she got called a “weirdo” by one of her teen’s friends, all hell broke loose

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kegfire / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Immediate-Phrase-999

ADVERTISEMENT

Why open communication and trust are key to maintaining healthy parent-teen relationships

There can often be conflict between teenagers and their parents when it comes to privacy. The parents have a need to know more, while the teens have a want to share less. The teenage or adolescent years are a time when soon-to-be adults are pushing for autonomy and freedom. Many test the boundaries as they explore and seek out their independence.

Teenagers might become more secretive because they may fear judgment or punishment from parents. They might feel pressured by their peers and friends to do things that they don’t think their parents would approve of.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts over at mypostiveparenting.org say that open communication and trust are key to maintaining a healthy parent-teen relationship. This means parents should aim to create a safe and non-judgmental environment so that their teenager feels comfortable talking about their thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

“Encourage regular conversations about their day, interests, and concerns,” reads the site. “Be an active listener to what they have to say without jumping to conclusions or passing judgement.”

They add that you can show your teen you trust them by respecting their privacy and giving them space to make their own decisions. “Avoid interrogating or constantly questioning them about their activities, as this can cause resentment,” warns the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts are divided over whether it’s okay to go through your teenager’s phone. While some say it’s a big no-no, others feel it’s not only fine but absolutely necessary. “We are giving our kids way more than ‘just a phone’ when we give them a smartphone,” cautions digital wellbeing speaker Dr. Kristy Goodwin. “They have a camera, the internet, apps, and a plethora of other potential dangers when they access a phone.”

SecureTeen is a safety app that allows parents to ​​monitor their children’s call logs, messages, social media accounts, location, and other things. But they warn that while tracking can help keep your teen safe and keep you in the know, it can never replace the bond and love between a parent and child.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you haven’t developed that love and understanding yet, and you are about to track them, you are in danger then,” reads the site.

Some people needed more info before they could come to a conclusion about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens felt Gina was out of line and should not invade her daughter’s privacy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone agreed, with some saying Gina was within her rights to set boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some felt that both parents were in the wrong and they should set a better example for their teens

ADVERTISEMENT