Teen Calls Friend’s Mom “A Weirdo” For Checking Her Phone, Parents Go To War
Parenting teenagers can be hard at the best of times. There’s no set manual on how to do things. And not everyone will agree with the way you choose to raise your children as they make their way into adulthood. Some moms believe you should keep your teen on a tight leash, while others prefer to give them lots of freedom.

Two parents clashed recently when it became apparent that their parenting styles did not align. Their daughters are friends… The one thinks it’s okay to intercept her 14-year-old’s phone. The other, not so much. Things got really heated when the “strict” mom decided to reprimand the other parent for failing to discipline their child properly. Netizens are divided over how each of them handled the situation.

RELATED:

    This mom is known for checking her daughter’s phone and responding to texts

    Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

    When she got called a “weirdo” by one of her teen’s friends, all hell broke loose

    Image credits: kegfire / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Immediate-Phrase-999

    Why open communication and trust are key to maintaining healthy parent-teen relationships

    There can often be conflict between teenagers and their parents when it comes to privacy. The parents have a need to know more, while the teens have a want to share less. The teenage or adolescent years are a time when soon-to-be adults are pushing for autonomy and freedom. Many test the boundaries as they explore and seek out their independence.

    Teenagers might become more secretive because they may fear judgment or punishment from parents. They might feel pressured by their peers and friends to do things that they don’t think their parents would approve of.

    The experts over at mypostiveparenting.org say that open communication and trust are key to maintaining a healthy parent-teen relationship. This means parents should aim to create a safe and non-judgmental environment so that their teenager feels comfortable talking about their thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

    “Encourage regular conversations about their day, interests, and concerns,” reads the site. “Be an active listener to what they have to say without jumping to conclusions or passing judgement.”

    They add that you can show your teen you trust them by respecting their privacy and giving them space to make their own decisions. “Avoid interrogating or constantly questioning them about their activities, as this can cause resentment,” warns the site.

    Experts are divided over whether it’s okay to go through your teenager’s phone. While some say it’s a big no-no, others feel it’s not only fine but absolutely necessary. “We are giving our kids way more than ‘just a phone’ when we give them a smartphone,” cautions digital wellbeing speaker Dr. Kristy Goodwin. “They have a camera, the internet, apps, and a plethora of other potential dangers when they access a phone.”

    SecureTeen is a safety app that allows parents to ​​monitor their children’s call logs, messages, social media accounts, location, and other things. But they warn that while tracking can help keep your teen safe and keep you in the know, it can never replace the bond and love between a parent and child.

    “If you haven’t developed that love and understanding yet, and you are about to track them, you are in danger then,” reads the site.

    Some people needed more info before they could come to a conclusion about the situation

    Many netizens felt Gina was out of line and should not invade her daughter’s privacy

    Not everyone agreed, with some saying Gina was within her rights to set boundaries

    Some felt that both parents were in the wrong and they should set a better example for their teens

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My phone has a nifty setting called Do Not Disturb. Gina should try it, and also try telling her friends that she's not going to answer their texts instantly, so text once and wait.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My phone has a nifty setting called Do Not Disturb. Gina should try it, and also try telling her friends that she's not going to answer their texts instantly, so text once and wait.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
