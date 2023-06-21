Bored Panda wanted to learn about making relationships feel fresh and exciting, so we reached out to Relate, the largest provider of relationship support in England and Wales which helps millions of people strengthen their relationships every year. Tamara Hoyton, a Senior Practice Consultant at Relate, was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for her insights.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious and heartwarming things that the husbands and boyfriends of the internet have done to entertain and tease their partners. Scroll down for the best pics and we hope you’re taking notes, Pandas—this is a goldmine of how to keep your relationship fresh.

We genuinely feel that a good sense of humor is one of the most important things to look for in a partner. No matter how tough things might get, they’ll find the silver lining, keep both of your moods up, and help you giggle your way toward bluer skies. (Being able to make someone else laugh with your jokes is also a wonderful way to get out of trouble when you forget to wash the dishes, but you didn’t hear that from us. That and tickling.)

#1 I Made A "Play Boy" Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

#2 Happy Toot Day

#3 I Asked My Husband To Buy Plastic Cups So That We Don't Always Have To Drink From Glass Cups And Potentially Break Them. This Is What He Bought, And No, We Don't Have Kids

Hoyton, a Senior Practice Consultant at Relate, shed some light on what couples can do to make their relationship seem more fresh and exciting if things have been seeming stagnant recently. "Individually, write down a list of activities you'd like to do and put them in a jar. Take turns drawing out an activity at random and doing them. It might mean you end up wild swimming in November, but that's all part of the fun!" she told Bored Panda. "Ultimately, when you're stuck in a rut, the best thing to do is talk to your partner to understand where that feeling is coming from. Maybe you're spending too much time together, or not enough—but you'll never know if you don't ask."

#4 My Husband And I Did Maternity Pictures. Here Is The Best One

#5 I Was Worried For A Second There. My Husband Is A Funny Guy

#6 She Looks Like She's At The Museum Contemplating What That Piece Actually Means

Meanwhile, we were interested to find out how someone might show their partner that they love and appreciate them throughout the year, not just on birthdays and anniversaries. After all, while some individuals are very creative at gift-giving, others find it difficult to come up with original and meaningful gifts. Hoyton, from Relate, had this to say: "The first thing to ask yourself is 'do you know what makes your partner feel loved and appreciated?' If you're uncertain, trying a Love Language quiz might help you realize all this time you've been buying them houseplants, what they really want is you to give them a massage once in a while."

#7 Not Even A Day After Our Dog Had A Mass Removal, I Ended Up Having An Emergency Appendectomy. My Wife Is Taking Care Of Both Of Us

#8 My Husband Photoshopped Our Cat As An Astronaut And Had It Printed On His Vans. Sweetest Boy In Space

#9 My Wife Asked Me To Pick Up A Roll Of Hannukah Wrapping Paper. The Criteria I Was Given Was "It Should Be Blue And White"

Couples in healthy and happy long-term relationships trust and respect each other, find each other attractive, communicate openly and consistently, and find way ways to support each other. And that support has to be consistently there, whether it’s dealing with challenges like looking for a new job or making massive lifestyle changes for the sake of health, or something as mundane as dividing up the chores in a fair way.

#10 While My Wife Was Away, I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She's Got At Home

#11 So My Boyfriend And I Were Beauty And The Beast For Halloween

#12 My Boyfriend Wore A Mustache And A Vintage Style Swimsuit The Entire Time We Were At A Water Park. This Was The Best Shot I Got Of Him

Having a partner who enjoys humor isn’t just fun, it’s actually beneficial to us. And that’s because laughing is great for our physical and mental health. Verywell Mind points out that laughter helps reduce tension by reducing the level of stress hormones. What’s more, laughing gives us a sense of physical and emotional release, improves our immune system, and distracts us from whatever else is going on in our lives. Not only that but trying to find humor in anxiety-inducing situations can help us reframe the events as something far more positive. Things aren’t always as universally awful as they might seem at first.

#13 Diva Got Some New Dresses In The Mail Today But Was At Work. She Really Wanted To See Them Though, So I Took Some Selfies To Show Her

#14 My Wife Had Our Bedroom Paris-Themed. I Thought It Needed A Bit More Decorations, So I Bought This Baguette

#15 This Is How I Like To Make My Girlfriend Laugh

According to psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, M.D., it is absolutely essential to be fully present with your partner. That means putting in the time and effort to connect to them, even if there are a dozen chores, piles of paperwork, and countless social media notifications waiting for you. Even something as simple as asking how they’re doing works if you actively listen to them.

#16 I Bought This Makeup Holder From A Thrift Store. My Name Is Not Hannah. I Asked My Husband If He Somehow Could Cover Up The Name. This Was His Million-Dollar Idea

#17 My Wife Won't Let Me Wear This To A Rehearsal Dinner, And We're Both Pissed

#18 My Wife Tends To Gather Her Hair And Stick It To The Wall In The Shower So It Doesn't Go Down The Drain. So, I Had A Little Fun Today And Framed It

Something that tends to happen in many relationships is that, as time goes by, both sides become a bit more lax. There’s no longer a need to impress each other with actions and appearances. However, Brenner notes that going the extra mile once in a while will be something that your partner appreciates. It helps to think back to how you behaved at the start of the relationship.

#19 My Husband Got Me Good With A Rat He Made From Clipping His Hair

#20 During A 12-Hour Flight Delay, My Boyfriend Wandered Off. When I Found Him, He Was In The Middle Of A Pixar Movie Marathon With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds

#21 My Husband Rarely Throws Out The Rolls. So A Week Ago, I Decided To Go On A Strike. Today I Came Home To This

Meanwhile, if you ever get into an argument (and you will!), it really helps if try to see things from the perspective that you’re both a team and that you’re looking for a solution to a very specific problem. Instead of dragging up all the little things that annoy you about your partner, focus on the core issue (it might be that they forget to do the dishes or it may be something more serious). Listen to their side of things, don’t attack them unless you want them all defensive, and search for a compromise. Humor, here, can help break the tension a bit, too.

#22 I Fixed Our Bathroom Picture. The Wife Was Not Amused

#23 My Son Was Really Excited When My Wife And I Agreed To A Pokemon-Themed Halloween Until He Saw My Costume

#24 My Boyfriend Asked Me If I Wanted Anything From The Store, So I Jokingly Said: "Yeah, A Car" And He Comes Back With This

During an earlier interview, dating and relationship expert Dan Bacon, from The Modern Man, shared his thoughts on the role that humor and playfulness play in relationships. "The reality is that a couple can begin a relationship without humor being used, but the relationship will eventually feel a little boring and one-dimensional if the interactions are always rational, serious and straightforward. So, although humor can be avoided, it's much better to use it initially and then continue using it when in a relationship or marriage," he explained to Bored Panda previously. "For example: When a man and woman first meet, being able to really laugh together and not be so serious all the time when talking or hanging out, signals that relationship could be quite fun and enjoyable in the long run. It opens up the possibility that a relationship between them could be one where they can both relax, be themselves and just enjoy life together, rather than being so serious and uptight. That is appealing to most men and women," the dating expert said.

#25 My Boyfriend Was Pregnant Beyonce For Halloween

#26 Apparently, This Is What My Husband Does To Our Cat When I'm Not Home

#27 When You Let The Husband Take Care Of The Rabbit

"Then, when years into a relationship together, humor helps to keep the spark alive because it helps you feel happy, relax and enjoy life when around each other. The feeling you get when you really laugh together, sometimes even hysterically, releases all sorts of positive, natural chemicals in your brain, which then makes the other person seem more attractive and lovable,” the expert shared. "Of course, humor isn’t the only ingredient to keeping the spark alive in a relationship, but it’s definitely part of what does it." "The irony is that avoiding humor and enjoyable interactions in a relationship actually drains more energy from you and ends up making you feel miserable. When a man tries to avoid humor and fun interactions with his girlfriend or wife, he ends up spending a lot of time feeling frustrated, lonely, unloved, annoyed, and unsatisfied with his relationship. Those types of negative emotions are draining, whereas the positive emotions that come with getting into the habit of being a little bit playful at times in your relationship are refreshing,” the founder of The Modern Man told us earlier, adding that if playfulness is missing from someone’s relationship, they can develop it slowly over time, like building a new habit.

#28 My Husband Made Me A Mel-O-Lantern For Summerween

#29 I Left A Surprise For My Wife And Daughter To Find When They Come Home

#30 My Wife Finally Found Out Where I've Been Getting My Frozen Snickers

For some more goofiness and silliness, check out Bored Panda’s previous lists of all the funny and ridiculous things that boyfriends and husbands did for their husbands. You’ll find them here and here, as well as here, here, and here. In the meantime, swing by the comment section and share how you and your partner make each other laugh, dear Pandas.

#31 My Wife Broke Her Ankle In 3 Places Playing Pickleball, So I Decided To Decorate Accordingly

#32 I Made A Miyazaki Soot Ball From My Wife's Hair That Falls All Over The Place

#33 If The Wings Would've Been Cooked, She Might've Actually Just Laughed This Off

#34 Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All Of The Guys

#35 Maybe He Won't Notice That They Are Gone

#36 My Wife Insisted That We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. She Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

#37 A Love Note From My Husband

#38 My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day

#39 My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

#40 This T-Shirt Cracked Me Up Because My Husband Was Truly Jealous Of The Way I Described One Of My Male Characters

#41 I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans

#42 My Color Blind Husband Did The Laundry

#43 This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. He Scared Me So Much

#44 My Husband Bedazzled My Sunflowers

#45 My Boyfriend Made Our Kitty Boy A Little Tin Foil Hat

#46 My Husband Tried To Plant A Sophia (Golden Girls) Chia Pet. This Is The Result. It Looks Terrifying

#47 Everyone Runs Into Our Garden Window, So I Made This Sign. My Wife Says No One Will Get It

#48 This Is What My Girlfriend Will Be Waking Up To In The Morning

#49 We Are Newlyweds, And Today Was The First Time That I Saw Her Hair In The Shower, So I Had To Do Something With It

#50 A Decade Of Marriage And My Husband Still Keeps It Interesting. Not Only Does He Make Our Lunches Each Night After Work, But He Adds Art Too

#51 My Boyfriend Designed This Cake For My One-Year Anniversary From Quitting Cigarettes

#52 Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here's A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR

#53 My Husband Made For Me A Van Gogh Birthday Cake, And I Love It

#54 I Found Our Toilet Like This Today. My Boyfriend Is A Funny Guy