We genuinely feel that a good sense of humor is one of the most important things to look for in a partner. No matter how tough things might get, they’ll find the silver lining, keep both of your moods up, and help you giggle your way toward bluer skies. (Being able to make someone else laugh with your jokes is also a wonderful way to get out of trouble when you forget to wash the dishes, but you didn’t hear that from us. That and tickling.)

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious and heartwarming things that the husbands and boyfriends of the internet have done to entertain and tease their partners. Scroll down for the best pics and we hope you’re taking notes, Pandas—this is a goldmine of how to keep your relationship fresh.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about making relationships feel fresh and exciting, so we reached out to Relate, the largest provider of relationship support in England and Wales which helps millions of people strengthen their relationships every year. Tamara Hoyton, a Senior Practice Consultant at Relate, was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for her insights.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Made A "Play Boy" Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

I Made A "Play Boy" Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

reddit.com Report

68points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lmao you seem like a fun boyfriend

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#2

Happy Toot Day

Happy Toot Day

Lockraemono Report

62points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're a keeper fs. Remember something like that and making a funny celebration out of it, plus you got an (amazing well done) cake for her.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Asked My Husband To Buy Plastic Cups So That We Don't Always Have To Drink From Glass Cups And Potentially Break Them. This Is What He Bought, And No, We Don't Have Kids

I Asked My Husband To Buy Plastic Cups So That We Don't Always Have To Drink From Glass Cups And Potentially Break Them. This Is What He Bought, And No, We Don't Have Kids

ArchieFartsy Report

56points
POST
Lance LaRocque
Lance LaRocque
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He followed your instructions, I do not see the problem.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Hoyton, a Senior Practice Consultant at Relate, shed some light on what couples can do to make their relationship seem more fresh and exciting if things have been seeming stagnant recently.

"Individually, write down a list of activities you'd like to do and put them in a jar. Take turns drawing out an activity at random and doing them. It might mean you end up wild swimming in November, but that's all part of the fun!" she told Bored Panda.

"Ultimately, when you're stuck in a rut, the best thing to do is talk to your partner to understand where that feeling is coming from. Maybe you're spending too much time together, or not enough—but you'll never know if you don't ask."
#4

My Husband And I Did Maternity Pictures. Here Is The Best One

My Husband And I Did Maternity Pictures. Here Is The Best One

Zethley Report

50points
POST
View more comments
#5

I Was Worried For A Second There. My Husband Is A Funny Guy

I Was Worried For A Second There. My Husband Is A Funny Guy

JessyPearl Report

49points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can never leave my windows all the way down when I have a dog in the car, especially a small one. Afraid of them hopping out

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

She Looks Like She's At The Museum Contemplating What That Piece Actually Means

She Looks Like She's At The Museum Contemplating What That Piece Actually Means

whereisyvette Report

47points
POST
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it's being appreciated! Well done, OP's husband!

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Meanwhile, we were interested to find out how someone might show their partner that they love and appreciate them throughout the year, not just on birthdays and anniversaries. After all, while some individuals are very creative at gift-giving, others find it difficult to come up with original and meaningful gifts.

Hoyton, from Relate, had this to say: "The first thing to ask yourself is 'do you know what makes your partner feel loved and appreciated?' If you're uncertain, trying a Love Language quiz might help you realize all this time you've been buying them houseplants, what they really want is you to give them a massage once in a while."
#7

Not Even A Day After Our Dog Had A Mass Removal, I Ended Up Having An Emergency Appendectomy. My Wife Is Taking Care Of Both Of Us

Not Even A Day After Our Dog Had A Mass Removal, I Ended Up Having An Emergency Appendectomy. My Wife Is Taking Care Of Both Of Us

ninja996 Report

47points
POST
View more comments
#8

My Husband Photoshopped Our Cat As An Astronaut And Had It Printed On His Vans. Sweetest Boy In Space

My Husband Photoshopped Our Cat As An Astronaut And Had It Printed On His Vans. Sweetest Boy In Space

TripleXTina Report

44points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait why is that actually so cute and well done

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

My Wife Asked Me To Pick Up A Roll Of Hannukah Wrapping Paper. The Criteria I Was Given Was "It Should Be Blue And White"

My Wife Asked Me To Pick Up A Roll Of Hannukah Wrapping Paper. The Criteria I Was Given Was "It Should Be Blue And White"

bubonis Report

43points
POST
View more comments

Couples in healthy and happy long-term relationships trust and respect each other, find each other attractive, communicate openly and consistently, and find way ways to support each other.

And that support has to be consistently there, whether it’s dealing with challenges like looking for a new job or making massive lifestyle changes for the sake of health, or something as mundane as dividing up the chores in a fair way.
#10

While My Wife Was Away, I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She's Got At Home

While My Wife Was Away, I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She's Got At Home

The_Craig1986 Report

41points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoaaaa! If you'd included one with a vacuum cleaner I think I'd lose all control.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

So My Boyfriend And I Were Beauty And The Beast For Halloween

So My Boyfriend And I Were Beauty And The Beast For Halloween

knittwisp Report

40points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an exact height difference from the original!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

My Boyfriend Wore A Mustache And A Vintage Style Swimsuit The Entire Time We Were At A Water Park. This Was The Best Shot I Got Of Him

My Boyfriend Wore A Mustache And A Vintage Style Swimsuit The Entire Time We Were At A Water Park. This Was The Best Shot I Got Of Him

AsSeenOnStevie Report

40points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, I find him/this really attractive.

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Having a partner who enjoys humor isn’t just fun, it’s actually beneficial to us. And that’s because laughing is great for our physical and mental health. Verywell Mind points out that laughter helps reduce tension by reducing the level of stress hormones.

What’s more, laughing gives us a sense of physical and emotional release, improves our immune system, and distracts us from whatever else is going on in our lives. Not only that but trying to find humor in anxiety-inducing situations can help us reframe the events as something far more positive. Things aren’t always as universally awful as they might seem at first.
#13

Diva Got Some New Dresses In The Mail Today But Was At Work. She Really Wanted To See Them Though, So I Took Some Selfies To Show Her

Diva Got Some New Dresses In The Mail Today But Was At Work. She Really Wanted To See Them Though, So I Took Some Selfies To Show Her

orchidderek Report

40points
POST
View more comments
#14

My Wife Had Our Bedroom Paris-Themed. I Thought It Needed A Bit More Decorations, So I Bought This Baguette

My Wife Had Our Bedroom Paris-Themed. I Thought It Needed A Bit More Decorations, So I Bought This Baguette

SC487 Report

38points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your wife is an amazing decorator and I love the baguette pillow. Gorgeous bedroom

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

This Is How I Like To Make My Girlfriend Laugh

This Is How I Like To Make My Girlfriend Laugh

CURcubeu0_0 Report

38points
POST
View more comments

According to psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, M.D., it is absolutely essential to be fully present with your partner.

That means putting in the time and effort to connect to them, even if there are a dozen chores, piles of paperwork, and countless social media notifications waiting for you. Even something as simple as asking how they’re doing works if you actively listen to them.
#16

I Bought This Makeup Holder From A Thrift Store. My Name Is Not Hannah. I Asked My Husband If He Somehow Could Cover Up The Name. This Was His Million-Dollar Idea

I Bought This Makeup Holder From A Thrift Store. My Name Is Not Hannah. I Asked My Husband If He Somehow Could Cover Up The Name. This Was His Million-Dollar Idea

Darkangel1979 Report

37points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, it works

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

My Wife Won't Let Me Wear This To A Rehearsal Dinner, And We're Both Pissed

My Wife Won't Let Me Wear This To A Rehearsal Dinner, And We're Both Pissed

NBAJam95 Report

33points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

My Wife Tends To Gather Her Hair And Stick It To The Wall In The Shower So It Doesn't Go Down The Drain. So, I Had A Little Fun Today And Framed It

My Wife Tends To Gather Her Hair And Stick It To The Wall In The Shower So It Doesn't Go Down The Drain. So, I Had A Little Fun Today And Framed It

shankap0tamus Report

32points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ew who does that (besides the wife)

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Something that tends to happen in many relationships is that, as time goes by, both sides become a bit more lax. There’s no longer a need to impress each other with actions and appearances. However, Brenner notes that going the extra mile once in a while will be something that your partner appreciates. It helps to think back to how you behaved at the start of the relationship.
#19

My Husband Got Me Good With A Rat He Made From Clipping His Hair

My Husband Got Me Good With A Rat He Made From Clipping His Hair

Pangur_Ban_Hammer Report

31points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the front it looks super realistic, like it's lying down .Well done

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#20

During A 12-Hour Flight Delay, My Boyfriend Wandered Off. When I Found Him, He Was In The Middle Of A Pixar Movie Marathon With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds

During A 12-Hour Flight Delay, My Boyfriend Wandered Off. When I Found Him, He Was In The Middle Of A Pixar Movie Marathon With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds

janeR61 Report

30points
POST
#21

My Husband Rarely Throws Out The Rolls. So A Week Ago, I Decided To Go On A Strike. Today I Came Home To This

My Husband Rarely Throws Out The Rolls. So A Week Ago, I Decided To Go On A Strike. Today I Came Home To This

shadowreverie Report

30points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The signs are the best part xD

5
5points
reply
View more comments

Meanwhile, if you ever get into an argument (and you will!), it really helps if try to see things from the perspective that you’re both a team and that you’re looking for a solution to a very specific problem. Instead of dragging up all the little things that annoy you about your partner, focus on the core issue (it might be that they forget to do the dishes or it may be something more serious).

Listen to their side of things, don’t attack them unless you want them all defensive, and search for a compromise. Humor, here, can help break the tension a bit, too.
#22

I Fixed Our Bathroom Picture. The Wife Was Not Amused

I Fixed Our Bathroom Picture. The Wife Was Not Amused

mrprikei Report

30points
POST
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i read the first one as: Ling like no one is listening

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#23

My Son Was Really Excited When My Wife And I Agreed To A Pokemon-Themed Halloween Until He Saw My Costume

My Son Was Really Excited When My Wife And I Agreed To A Pokemon-Themed Halloween Until He Saw My Costume

nerge Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#24

My Boyfriend Asked Me If I Wanted Anything From The Store, So I Jokingly Said: "Yeah, A Car" And He Comes Back With This

My Boyfriend Asked Me If I Wanted Anything From The Store, So I Jokingly Said: "Yeah, A Car" And He Comes Back With This

Curious_Glove_9433 Report

30points
POST
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh! I have a sweet story! When we started dating we were working for the same non-profit. Once I was leaving the office and sent him a message that "in front of the [fancy hotel down the street] there are my future birthday presents from him". There were super expensive shining Bentleys parked there. My next birthday present from him was a toy car of the exact same model and colour. ❤️ Now I bring it with me whenever we're apart.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

During an earlier interview, dating and relationship expert Dan Bacon, from The Modern Man, shared his thoughts on the role that humor and playfulness play in relationships.

"The reality is that a couple can begin a relationship without humor being used, but the relationship will eventually feel a little boring and one-dimensional if the interactions are always rational, serious and straightforward. So, although humor can be avoided, it's much better to use it initially and then continue using it when in a relationship or marriage," he explained to Bored Panda previously.

"For example: When a man and woman first meet, being able to really laugh together and not be so serious all the time when talking or hanging out, signals that relationship could be quite fun and enjoyable in the long run. It opens up the possibility that a relationship between them could be one where they can both relax, be themselves and just enjoy life together, rather than being so serious and uptight. That is appealing to most men and women," the dating expert said.
#25

My Boyfriend Was Pregnant Beyonce For Halloween

My Boyfriend Was Pregnant Beyonce For Halloween

tfotheufo Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#26

Apparently, This Is What My Husband Does To Our Cat When I'm Not Home

Apparently, This Is What My Husband Does To Our Cat When I'm Not Home

keepitloki80 Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did I think that was a really ugly wall paper for a second

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

When You Let The Husband Take Care Of The Rabbit

When You Let The Husband Take Care Of The Rabbit

Crisbel86 Report

28points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sure hope he just put it in there for a minute to get a cute picture.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

"Then, when years into a relationship together, humor helps to keep the spark alive because it helps you feel happy, relax and enjoy life when around each other. The feeling you get when you really laugh together, sometimes even hysterically, releases all sorts of positive, natural chemicals in your brain, which then makes the other person seem more attractive and lovable,” the expert shared. "Of course, humor isn’t the only ingredient to keeping the spark alive in a relationship, but it’s definitely part of what does it."

"The irony is that avoiding humor and enjoyable interactions in a relationship actually drains more energy from you and ends up making you feel miserable. When a man tries to avoid humor and fun interactions with his girlfriend or wife, he ends up spending a lot of time feeling frustrated, lonely, unloved, annoyed, and unsatisfied with his relationship. Those types of negative emotions are draining, whereas the positive emotions that come with getting into the habit of being a little bit playful at times in your relationship are refreshing,” the founder of The Modern Man told us earlier, adding that if playfulness is missing from someone’s relationship, they can develop it slowly over time, like building a new habit.
#28

My Husband Made Me A Mel-O-Lantern For Summerween

My Husband Made Me A Mel-O-Lantern For Summerween

Brkiri Report

28points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might try this too

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#29

I Left A Surprise For My Wife And Daughter To Find When They Come Home

I Left A Surprise For My Wife And Daughter To Find When They Come Home

ion_nine Report

28points
POST
Sean
Sean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol i have the exact same plushie, the grey, white, blue one on the top

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

My Wife Finally Found Out Where I've Been Getting My Frozen Snickers

My Wife Finally Found Out Where I've Been Getting My Frozen Snickers

Standard_Candle Report

27points
POST
Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was wondering where you got your FROZEN Snickers from?

5
5points
reply
View more comments

For some more goofiness and silliness, check out Bored Panda’s previous lists of all the funny and ridiculous things that boyfriends and husbands did for their husbands. You’ll find them here and here, as well as here, here, and here.

In the meantime, swing by the comment section and share how you and your partner make each other laugh, dear Pandas.
#31

My Wife Broke Her Ankle In 3 Places Playing Pickleball, So I Decided To Decorate Accordingly

My Wife Broke Her Ankle In 3 Places Playing Pickleball, So I Decided To Decorate Accordingly

Trankleizer Report

26points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's pickleball? 🥒🥎

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

I Made A Miyazaki Soot Ball From My Wife's Hair That Falls All Over The Place

I Made A Miyazaki Soot Ball From My Wife's Hair That Falls All Over The Place

signal15 Report

26points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That creepy. Soot sprites aren't creepy. lol

2
2points
reply
#33

If The Wings Would've Been Cooked, She Might've Actually Just Laughed This Off

If The Wings Would've Been Cooked, She Might've Actually Just Laughed This Off

RoyIsThaTruth Report

25points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You took this picture at the grocery store so you obviously knew it was going to happen and you knew what she meant. I don't find this one as funny

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All Of The Guys

Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All Of The Guys

FictionVent Report

25points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to see one with you posing exactly as they do

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Maybe He Won't Notice That They Are Gone

Maybe He Won't Notice That They Are Gone

3cheers20years Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#36

My Wife Insisted That We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. She Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

My Wife Insisted That We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. She Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work

Greellx Report

25points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That´s crampus. Very christmassy, nothing wrong here.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#37

A Love Note From My Husband

A Love Note From My Husband

Basicsouthernwife Report

24points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suffer from deep depression. This is a love note.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#38

My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day

My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day

MrsStrangelov Report

24points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're into mushrooms, that's really sweet.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

clovergirlerin Report

24points
POST
funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's pretty funny. It would make me giggle every time I used it.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#40

This T-Shirt Cracked Me Up Because My Husband Was Truly Jealous Of The Way I Described One Of My Male Characters

This T-Shirt Cracked Me Up Because My Husband Was Truly Jealous Of The Way I Described One Of My Male Characters

bethcarter007 Report

24points
POST
#41

I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans

I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans

CaptnChristiana Report

23points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he realized it before drinking

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#42

My Color Blind Husband Did The Laundry

My Color Blind Husband Did The Laundry

Blondiepicklez Report

23points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I´m not color blind and this is a success for me in the morning - Same pattern or about the same size? you have nothing to complain about, girl.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#43

This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. He Scared Me So Much

This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. He Scared Me So Much

haaslei Report

23points
POST
#44

My Husband Bedazzled My Sunflowers

My Husband Bedazzled My Sunflowers

fivezenses Report

23points
POST
#45

My Boyfriend Made Our Kitty Boy A Little Tin Foil Hat

My Boyfriend Made Our Kitty Boy A Little Tin Foil Hat

xiouxie77 Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

My Husband Tried To Plant A Sophia (Golden Girls) Chia Pet. This Is The Result. It Looks Terrifying

My Husband Tried To Plant A Sophia (Golden Girls) Chia Pet. This Is The Result. It Looks Terrifying

nevermindqueen Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#47

Everyone Runs Into Our Garden Window, So I Made This Sign. My Wife Says No One Will Get It

Everyone Runs Into Our Garden Window, So I Made This Sign. My Wife Says No One Will Get It

CatVideoFest Report

20points
POST
Nash Nopper
Nash Nopper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

shake ya a**, show me what you workin with ....

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#48

This Is What My Girlfriend Will Be Waking Up To In The Morning

This Is What My Girlfriend Will Be Waking Up To In The Morning

Transman5000 Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you warned her lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#49

We Are Newlyweds, And Today Was The First Time That I Saw Her Hair In The Shower, So I Had To Do Something With It

We Are Newlyweds, And Today Was The First Time That I Saw Her Hair In The Shower, So I Had To Do Something With It

Sulfito Report

20points
POST
JG
JG
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop doing this! Why!? Do women do this? Do you know how gross this is? Is it passive aggressive??!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

A Decade Of Marriage And My Husband Still Keeps It Interesting. Not Only Does He Make Our Lunches Each Night After Work, But He Adds Art Too

A Decade Of Marriage And My Husband Still Keeps It Interesting. Not Only Does He Make Our Lunches Each Night After Work, But He Adds Art Too

themothertucker28 Report

20points
POST
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

A healthier and full warm lunch would make me happier.

View More Replies... View more comments
#51

My Boyfriend Designed This Cake For My One-Year Anniversary From Quitting Cigarettes

My Boyfriend Designed This Cake For My One-Year Anniversary From Quitting Cigarettes

KarensRpeopletoo Report

19points
POST
TatteredRagdoll
TatteredRagdoll
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's actually "quitter" but he still gets the points!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here's A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR

Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here's A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR

Hueybluebelt Report

19points
POST
#53

My Husband Made For Me A Van Gogh Birthday Cake, And I Love It

My Husband Made For Me A Van Gogh Birthday Cake, And I Love It

farinha_lactea Report

18points
POST
#54

I Found Our Toilet Like This Today. My Boyfriend Is A Funny Guy

I Found Our Toilet Like This Today. My Boyfriend Is A Funny Guy

kikiboulou Report

17points
POST
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG EVERYONE EVACUATE, THE TOILET IS SMOKING /s

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#55

My Boyfriend's Attempt At Flipping A Pancake Didn't Go Too Well

My Boyfriend's Attempt At Flipping A Pancake Didn't Go Too Well