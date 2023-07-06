42 Posts From A Meme Page With 11M Likes That’s Dedicated To “Men’s Humor”
The beauty about humor is that there’s a niche for any kind of it on this planet.
Men’s humor—like, the guys being dudes kind—is a whole different ecosystem in and of itself. It’s hard to put a finger on it, it’s just that specific, but one thing’s for certain: it’s funny as hell.
Incidentally, there’s a page that celebrates guy humor in the form of memes (and other bits of content) simply called Men’s Humor. Bored Panda whipped up an entertaining listicle for you from the best memes they had, so scroll down to partake in it.
Men’s Humor is a lot of things. Mostly, though, it’s a meme page. Well, technically, pages.
Men’s Humor has quite a huge following on Facebook, as of this listicle clocking in at 11 million followers. The two other noteworthy online venues are Instagram, with 4.1 million followers, and Twitter with 2.5 million followers. According to Instagram’s stats, the page has nearly 12,000 posts, so that’s a lot of memes.
There is also a website that focuses on delivering internet pop-culture news, and also provides a bit of info on what the page is all about:
“Men’s Humor is a site geared towards supporting men across the world with all the humor they can handle. Men’s Humor has grown its community to nearly 10 million followers since 2011 and continues to provide all the memes, fails, and comedy we need in our lives. With a funny picture or video, our goal is to make our audience laugh, even if it’s at the expense of some poor, unfortunate soul. It’s all in good fun though, and we love to poke fun at ourselves as well. Men’s Humor plans to continue to grow and encourages our audience to spread laughter with all of their friends and family.”
It should come as no surprise that humor between the sexes differs. Men’s approach to verbal humor is often akin to one-liners and slapstick comedy, as opposed to a more narrative approach assumed by many women. They are also known to approach it more actively and even physically.
The same set of studies points out that men’s humor is better designed to win attention and affection, in contrast to women’s humor being better designed to maintain these two things.
These are, of course, generalizations and there has been, is, and always will be that one person to break the norm. But, for the time being, empirical evidence suggests these distinctions, and one is not better than the other, but rather they are just different. It also, by no means, means that it's exclusive. If anything, it's inclusive and anyone can have a laugh at it.
Reddit is a good example of men’s humor with communities like r/WhyWomenLiveLonger, where men do extremely dangerous or stupid things, and r/JustGuysBeingDudes, a subreddit for “guys being dudes, boys being boys, and madlads just goofing around.”
The latter perfectly exemplifies the active humor part mentioned previously. In a way, the collective male mind takes over and provides acts of pure zen in the best sense of the word: doing something random or serene or innocent or even funny and sharing a very guy moment of togetherness through meaningful experiences that have a varying whiff of humor to them. You gotta experience it to understand it.
I mean, ultimately, it can be a mating call of sorts if you wanna dumb it down to that degree. But it doesn’t detract from the fact that it’s a certain kind of art that men perfect every time when conditions are perfect.
Considering everything that you have read here today, Men’s Humor brings it all together into meme form. You can take a deep dive into all of it by visiting their Instagram page, which has by far the most condensed set of memes. But there’s also Facebook, Twitter, and the website if you need that fix.
