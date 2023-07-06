The beauty about humor is that there’s a niche for any kind of it on this planet.

Men’s humor—like, the guys being dudes kind—is a whole different ecosystem in and of itself. It’s hard to put a finger on it, it’s just that specific, but one thing’s for certain: it’s funny as hell.

Incidentally, there’s a page that celebrates guy humor in the form of memes (and other bits of content) simply called Men’s Humor. Bored Panda whipped up an entertaining listicle for you from the best memes they had, so scroll down to partake in it.

Oh, and this is part 2 of sorts with part 1 being here. You’re welcome.

More Info: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website