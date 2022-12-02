40 Memes Catered To Men, Shared On This Facebook Page
It is true that men and women can crack equally funny jokes, but it is also true that men and women might find some things funnier than others. It can depend on people’s experiences, interests and culture.
This one Facebook group with almost 12 million followers caters to men’s humor, although the posts can be universally funny as well. It’s called Men’s Humor and includes funny posts on Twitter and other social media as well as memes.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
Men’s Humor has the biggest following on Facebook where they are followed by 11.8 million people, but their Instagram and Twitter game is strong as well where they have 4 million and 2.6 million people enjoying their content.
Not only are they present on social media, but they also have a website. The team behind Men’s Humor describes the purpose of their content: “Men’s Humor was built around one guiding principle: men enjoy humor. <...> Our core belief is that men’s souls would wither and die without seeing something funny at least a few times a day, and that is exactly what Men’s Humor intends to provide our readers.”
Now I really need that giant skeleton. My Christmas decorations would look so much more amazing
It’s not just a meme page either, but it has a bigger role in a person’s life. “MensHumor.com is the buddy you share memes with. It is the group chat with your oldest friends. It is the brains of Homer Simpson and Walter Cronkite mashed together in a particle accelerator.”
It’s not only about the memes, but more about the community, “The most important part of the Men’s Humor operation is…YOU, the reader. Our organization would not be possible without you.”
That is so freaking cute. Never let anyone tell you to grow up. This isn't childish its bonding. Like camping but not gross
They also include some made-up history facts and quotes from President Howard Taft, wanting to make a point that men can’t live without humor, whether it is laughing at someone or making others laugh.
Although the precise information is not reliable, the main point of what the team behind Men’s Humor emphasizes is that a good laugh is an important part of a man’s life and for them, it’s actually more important to make others laugh rather than find someone else funny. And it all comes down to evolution and people’s instinct to procreate.
A study conducted by Rod A. Martin looked into how important humor is when looking for a partner and his conclusion was, “Although both sexes say they want a sense of humor, in our research, women interpreted this as ‘someone who makes me laugh,’ and men wanted ‘someone who laughs at my jokes.’”
Nichole Force explained in her book Humor’s Hidden Power: Weapon, Shield and Psychological Salve why women would want a partner that makes them laugh: “Evolutionary psychologists have theorized that a sense of humor is a sign of intellect and strong genes and that women, the more selective sex due to the burdens associated with pregnancy, are attracted to funny men because of the genetic benefit that could be bestowed upon potential offspring.”
Men and women have a different relationship with humor: one of them wants to laugh while the other wants their jokes to be appreciated. But both sexes also have a different way of creating humor.
The book author describes a bit what are the differences between men’s and women’s humor: “While women tend to share humorous stories and take a narrative approach, men more commonly use one-liners and engage in slapstick” and “While women tend to use puns, self-deprecating humor and wordplay, men are more inclined to use physical and active humor,” adding that this is only a generalization that summarizes the tendencies.
Because men and women produce humor in different ways, there is a stereotype that men are funnier than women or that women aren’t funny at all. Although studies show that on average that is true. Evolutionary psychologist Gil Greengross and his colleagues Paul Silvia and Emily Nusbaum from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro reviewed all available studies that analyzed how men and women produce humor.
According to their calculations, “on average, men appear to have higher humor production ability than women. Note that I emphasized the word average because the study does not mean, as Christopher Hitchens famously proclaimed, that women are not funny.”
They also created a theory about what causes men to be funnier than women: “It is possible that the view that women are less funny is so pervasive that societal forces discourage girls and women from developing and expressing their humor, making a woman less likely to be perceived as funny.” Although they are leaning more to the evolutionary theory that was mentioned above by Nichole Force.
Do you find men’s and women’s humor different? Do you think we still are slaves to evolution and different genders have different brains because of how we used to be in the past? Also, did you find the memes on Men’s Humor entertaining? Let us know your thoughts and your favorite posts in the comments.
Ok ill do it. Sorry in advance. "Her shadow looks like rotisserie chicken cuz she a tasty dish". I'm really sorry
Why am I imagining a long line of them following behind and saying "YOU ARE THE MESSIAH"