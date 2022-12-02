Men and women have a different relationship with humor: one of them wants to laugh while the other wants their jokes to be appreciated. But both sexes also have a different way of creating humor.

The book author describes a bit what are the differences between men’s and women’s humor: “While women tend to share humorous stories and take a narrative approach, men more commonly use one-liners and engage in slapstick” and “While women tend to use puns, self-deprecating humor and wordplay, men are more inclined to use physical and active humor,” adding that this is only a generalization that summarizes the tendencies.

Because men and women produce humor in different ways, there is a stereotype that men are funnier than women or that women aren’t funny at all. Although studies show that on average that is true. Evolutionary psychologist Gil Greengross and his colleagues Paul Silvia and Emily Nusbaum from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro reviewed all available studies that analyzed how men and women produce humor.