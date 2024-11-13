ADVERTISEMENT

While many tattoos are bold and edgy, Javier brings a fun, playful style to his designs. He creates charming tattoos featuring animals and beloved characters, giving each one a lively and welcoming feel. His designs have their own unique personalities, combining creativity with warmth that might make you smile.

Javier’s work is loved for its cheeky style, making even small creatures and characters feel special. From flirty alligators to quirky cats, each tattoo tells its own little story, bringing a bit of joy to anyone who sees it.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

