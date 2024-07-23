Redditors have recently been sharing stories of mortifying moments that their spouses managed to overlook while they were dating, so we’ve gathered the funniest tales below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with clinical psychologist and founder of Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. Kathy McMahon , and be sure to upvote the most heartwarming stories!

When you first start dating someone new, almost everything feels embarrassing . Showing up for a date slightly overdressed, snorting while laughing at their jokes in a quiet coffee shop or getting spinach stuck in your teeth can feel like the end of the world when your stomach is already full of butterflies. But over time, your partner will learn to love all of your quirks and brush off these little mishaps. In fact, if you’re with the right person , these embarrassing moments might bring you even closer together.

#1 My wife is a snoozer, she hits ths snooze button an easy dozen time before moving. This one more the alarm go off she smacks it doesn't turn off. She hits it again. Still not shutting off. She really just start smacking the s**t out of the alarm. Still going off. She sit up to realize two things. It's the trash truck alarm, and she been slaping my head the whole time. Did wake me.

#2 Early on, I spent the night and overslept the next morning. He had already left for work, and I was slightly hungover, so I took a big morning dump. Ended up clogging the toilet. There was no plunger and I was late for work so I ran off and eventually worked up the courage to text him about it. He bought a plunger on his way home and.. took care of it.



Edit: We’ve been together eleven years now :).

#3 When he introduced me to his parents, I was nervous enough already. When we got into his parent’s car to go to dinner, I was hit with a very unpleasant smell. I thought maybe one of his parents had an accident or something, like maybe they had on some depends or just didn’t shower for a week. No one said anything in the car - total awkward silence.



When we finally get to our destination, I step out of the car and my foot slips. I had unknowingly stepped in fresh dog s**t right before getting in the car and during the ride had managed to grind it into the carpet.



My man cleaned that s**t up for me and it took some years, some alcohol, and singing karaoke before I felt like his mom finally accepted me.

To learn more what it's like to embarrass yourself in front of your partner, we reached out to clinical psychologist and founder and president of Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. Kathy McMahon. Dr. McMahon was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what to do in these mortifying situations. "Oh, those embarrassing moments! We all have them and if we’re sensitive souls, we feel them deeply and sometimes never forget them. We blush every time we think of them!" the therapist shared. "Whether your date ignores them (or it’s impossible to ignore…), how they respond (or don’t) requires a complex set of social skills that can leave the awkward among us feeling in love or running for cover!" ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I farted on the first date… (the next morning?)



A few weeks later I laughed so hard I got a fettuccine noodle stuck in my nose and had to excuse myself because I couldn’t breathe.



A few weeks after that… I smacked his cousin’s boyfriend’s a*s really hard. (I was drunk and I they looked similar from behind?)



18 years later, I’m still an embarrassment.

#5 I tripped and fell into his mouth for our first kiss. He thought I was being overzealous when I came flying in. No, my heel caught on some uneven asphalt with my lips all puckered and head already turned up as I crash-landed against his chest.



He pulled back, basically prying me off of him, and said with a knowing smirk, "Let's try that again..."



And then he leaned in for the most breathtaking kiss I've ever had.



I was so embarrassed because I'm not that big of a klutz that I absolutely blocked this from my memory. Maybe a year later, he brought it up laughing, "Remember our first kiss???"



I said that I did and talked about a totally different (later) kiss. He was quick to refresh my memory and it came flooding back that I moaned with great distress. To this day, he finds it funny that I blocked our first kiss and he only half-believes me that I "tripped." (I did, I swear!).

#6 First time this woman has me come and meet her folks, they order pizza and when it shows up I go “Oh, I got it” and I DROP THE MFING PIZZA as soon as I close the door man.



Everyone is quiet for what seems like an hour, and then at the same time, her dad, older and younger brothers all start laughing/crying. I thought her dad was gonna have a heart attack. To this day the f-ing guy says he’s never laughed harder and he’s like 90.



30+ years and these people have their *kids* still making fun of me man.

First, Dr. McMahon noted that these are not "one size fits all" situations. "In one situation, blaming the dog for changing the air scent is an appropriate and humorous solution. Or the right move is to stays silent and pretend not to notice," she told Bored Panda. "In another, a date kindly asks the partner to 'leave the room if they know one’s coming,' and they say it kindly or in a hostile tone. Their date is humiliated and never agrees to a second date or wonders how they managed to say that without being the least bit offensive!" the expert continued. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 We weren’t even dating yet, we had hung out a few times in a group and he was driving me back to my sister’s place in his sweet new car, and I threw up everywhere.



I tried to open the window first, to throw up out the window, it did not work, I threw up on the window, and the door, and myself, and his soft gray leather seats.



When I tell you that my beloved husband of 20 years is a neat freak and a perfectionist that is an understatement.



Knowing him now, I can’t believe he ever spoke to me again. I can’t believe he cleaned all of that up and still proposed six months later.

#8 Not me but my loving husband. In the very early days of dating, we were waiting out a rainstorm on a walk in a Mexican grocer. Walking around and looking at all the imported items, he picked up a bottle of men’s cologne/aftershave. I leaned in to give it a smell as he squeezed the sides of the plastic bottle to waft the smell for me. But he squeezed too hard. And it shot straight up my nose and down my throat. It was so startling. And so awful. And all I could smell for HOURS was cheap aftershave. Still married the doofus.

#9 We were already just married, probably about a month. We'd rented a house that had a one lane driveway. We were always switching our vehicles to not block each other. One afternoon I moved my car up and went to park his truck behind it, the truck was a standard and l was not an expert. Long story short, I hit the back of the car with the truck.

I quickly looked at the window and sure enough he was looking out and had seen what happened. I stayed sitting in the truck for a while and finally decided to face the music.

All he said is we should try to not beat our vehicles against each other and dropped it.

We'll celebrate 43 years this year.

Dr. McMahon also shared her thoughts on some of the stories that appeared in this thread. "I like the [one about the man dropping a pizza] because [he] got a 'two for one' there: Not only did he learn about his date, but about the whole clan! All felt for him, and that made the laughter even more intense!" she said. "I love the story of a partner washing his lover’s sheets on the cruise and bringing them to housekeeping explaining he spilled 'red wine,'" the therapist continued. "He knew it was embarrassing and wanted to remove her embarrassment. That’s true love." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Well I almost ruined his proposal.



He has an acquaintance who I think is the biggest douche canoe on the planet and he was dating a colleague of mine whom I also have zero respect. Well, they got engaged in Hawaii the day before *we* got to Hawaii. I was due for a marriage proposal at any time. When I saw their social media posts, I said, "Don't do something cheesy like propose in Hawaii".



He had the ring already purchased and my perfect day snorkel trip with my favorite animal already booked.



Fortunately, he knows I am my worst enemy and carried out his original plan and it was an absolute dream day.



I'll never live this one down.

#11 Early on while dating I was late to dinner with her at her house. She said I was late to everything and I stupidly said "I'm never late for *important* things!"



Been married almost 15 years and she still makes fun of me for that one 😂.

#12 Had a few beers not realizing they were 10%abv each-this was completely my own poor judgement and not paying attention. Threw up twice in the toilet and once in the bathtub in his apartment ….managed to throw up in my own hair all three times. He cleaned it up three times, washed my hair all three times, combed it out. The third time he found my anti frizz spray and French braided it. We got married 4 months ago and have been together 5.5 years. He’s the best!

Dr. McMahon was even willing to share an embarrassing story from her own life. "Very pregnant and having just enjoyed a large chocolate shake, the urge to hurl came over me. My dear friend and I were in the car, in rush hour, at a spot in Boston where two major highways merge (93 & 95). It’s terrible when it’s not rush hour," she noted. "She was driving. Coolly, she told me to roll down the window or crack the door and do what I needed to do. Coordinated and nimble I was not, and the car was a mess," the therapist said. "I just realized that she never mentioned it for 30 years, and only when we could laugh together, because she knew I was so upset about it. That’s a true friend." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Heavy, heavy, heavy period overnight. Woke up to a near crime scene. Worse yet it was a hotel room. He was totally cool and didn’t even blink twice. Never brought it up again either.

#14 I was in my first year of work out of law school. I was working around the clock, was super sleep deprived, and had basically no social life. He took me to a party with a bunch of his burning man artist friends. They were going around the circle, talking about their current projects - sculptures, textile art, all kinds of really cool things. I was feeling out of place and kind of lame and also was just so sleep deprived and tired that my social compass was off. When it came my turn to share, I blurted out, "all I make is money." I was trying to be self-deprecating and funny, but you could've heard a pin drop, the way that joke went over. I still cringe 15 years later!

#15 Oh I got a good one for this. 😂



My husband and I hadn’t been dating long and we were at his apartment having movie night with pizza. We ordered Pizza Hut.



Later on, I started to have terrible gas. And he was spooning me on the couch as we watched the movie. He said something that made me laugh and before I knew it, I started slapping out farts.



I was mortified and started laughing hysterically out of embarrassment and ran to his bathroom.



My husband was very amused and maybe a bit grossed out but he was waiting for me when I finally emerged from the bathroom.



We’re celebrating our ten year anniversary in October. :).

Unfortunately, not everyone is as understanding as Dr. McMahon's friend. "You can tell a sadistic date when that happens. They offer an unconvincing reassurance. They say that whatever you did was 'fine' but in a tone where you know it’s not," the expert noted. "They later bring it up as a 'funny story' about you in a crowd of their friends, but you aren’t laughing. All will have a good laugh at your expense." "Why aren’t you laughing? Because it’s mean. He or she brought it up to wound you, humiliate you or give you the message 'I’m better than you.' The passive-aggressive mate tells you to 'lighten up' or 'get a sense of humor' when you protest later," she explained. "Leave them or face a life of misery." ADVERTISEMENT "The correct response is for your date to realize they have done wrong, apologize profusely and promise to never do it again," Dr. McMahon noted. "And then keep their promise when it comes to related embarrassing stories."

#16 We had been dating long enough that marriage had been discussed but not engaged yet. I have a thing about symmetry that he was at least somewhat aware of at the time, but maybe he didn’t know the extent of my quirkiness. We were talking about rings one night and I mentioned the symmetry thing and how I hated the wrap-type wedding rings that go around a solitaire engagement ring because the ones I had seen on friends that were engaged at that time didn’t look visually balanced to me. He started laughing but wouldn’t elaborate on why that was funny.



A month or so later he proposed. I said yes. And then he pulled the wrap-style wedding ring out of his pocket and said “this is why I was laughing when you said you hated wrap rings. I had already bought it, but we can go pick out a different one.”



I felt horrible, and in that moment I also knew I would have loved that wrap ring knowing he picked it out for me. But he took me to the store and we got a different wedding band and I’ve worn it for nearly 25 years now.



He will never let me forget that I HATE wrap rings, though! Man, I wish I’d learned to listen more and talk less earlier in life.

#17 Ripped a noxious silent fart in the grocery store as we were checking out. His face went white and started grabbing the grocery bags pretty fast. He goes, "we gotta get outta here. Someone farted and it smells really bad." He took off walking really fast and I started laughing so hard, I couldn't keep up. He didn't turn around until the parking lot, saw me laughing, says, "that was YOU!" Together 17 years, married almost 10 years.

#18 Did not know at the time that I was allergic to vagisil.



The gyno was even surprised at how swollen I was. Then I had to sit, open-legged in front of a fan for a week.



My man did allllll the things for me that week.

We also asked the relationship expert if it's possible to reach a point where nothing can embarrass us in front of our partners. "Few of us reach the point of comfort where we never blunder. And some of those faux pas are downright embarrassing," she shared. "Embarrassment is a complex feeling that arises when we believe we've violated a social norm or fallen short of others' expectations, often leading to a sense of discomfort, self-consciousness, and a desire to hide or escape the situation. It can be real or imagined, but the effects on the person are the same," Dr. McMahon explained. "The lady on the cruise hadn’t done anything wrong but felt embarrassed anyway." ADVERTISEMENT "As a universal human experience, embarrassment serves as a powerful social signal that helps us navigate relationships and adapt our behavior to fit within the norms of our communities," she added.

#19 My husband absolutely mortified himself while asking me out. We were chatting while I was driving, and I was lamenting the ways of the f**k boy and how I was growing tired of them. We were on the way to his mom's house. As we pulled onto her street, he suddenly squeaked out, "Will you go out with me?" in this super prepubescent style of voice. Like it cracked and everything. I couldn't help but laugh and asked him if he wanted to try again. After two more attempts, he finally went into Demon Mode and just kinda growled the question out. I said yes to dating him right there in his mom's driveway, and then immediately greeted her with "Hey mom!" Lmao We passed one year married this past Memorial Day.



The most mortifying thing I did was sleep talk. I've had a habit of it all my life, and we were maybe a week into dating. He couldn't sleep because my place was new to him and he was very very nervous being so near to me. I apparently slept talked and told him I love you that night. When he finally told me about it months later after we finally said I love you while awake and coherent to each other, I couldn't stop hiding and blushing.

#20 We were dating and living together and moved across the country and engaged at the time of this story.



Having combined households included an abundance of household goods.



Specifically, we owned like 5 can openers some how.



And only 1 worked well.



And I could never recall which one. So Id grab 1, try it, grab the next, etc, til I found the good one and opened the various cans needed for dinner. And leave the other can openers out with the intent to discuss what to do with them.



But before we could have that conversation, he would do the dishes, including rinsing and putting back the can openers.



This happened casually for years.



And finally, after he had already proposed to me, he asks.



"Why do you use 1 can opener per can?"



...



He was a bit relieved when I explained what was going on, and I was impressed he had been willing to marry me with the idea I was that much of a crazy person lol.

#21 We weren't even dating yet, but I was helping her move. We were friends before we started dating. Anyway, I was moving the kitchen stuff and I dropped the box and broke all of her nice ceramic plates.



I felt bad so I gave her $200 to replace them, but some of them were like sentimental and not replaceable. I felt so bad.



About a year later we started dating, and she picked this Greek restaurant, and apparently at Greek restaurants they celebrate by smashing plates on the floor, so that was a cute choice by her.



She did insist on smashing my plate for me, which I thought was fair.

The expert says embarrassment and humiliation are related emotions that can sometimes overlap, but they do have distinct characteristics, especially in the context of intimate relationships. "Embarrassment typically arises from relatively minor social missteps or perceived faux pas and often involves a sense of self-consciousness or mild shame. It tends to be fleeting and can even be laughed off or shared as a funny story later on," she noted. "Humiliation, on the other hand, is a more intense and painful emotion that stems from feeling devalued, disrespected, or dehumanized by others. It often involves a loss of dignity and a sense of powerlessness or inferiority. Humiliation in intimate relationships can be particularly damaging, as it undermines trust, connection, and the sense of safety needed for a healthy partnership," the therapist continued. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I accidentally elbowed the f**k out of her face while switching up positions during adult fun time. To her credit, she took it with grace and didn’t stop. She had 2 black eyes the next day. I felt like s**t.

#23 Slid through a stop sign on an icy road on our first date. Got t-boned. She had a broken pelvis and was in a hospital bed at home for two months. We've been married 28 years now with two kids.

#24 Our very first date. My husband, not me. We went to a Mexican restaurant I had been to and he had not. I told him not to get the shrimp burrito al Diablo, he did not listen. I tried to explain that it was spicy even for people who eat lots of spicy food. He said, “I can handle it.” His eyes were watering. I was laughing at him. He was laughing at himself saying, “you were right.” Then he said, “Well, you know what they say, what goes down hot, comes out hot.” I was in shock that he would say something like that out loud on a first date and then I was laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe. I was crying and snorting and cackling. I had never heard that before and I was just imagining him on the toilet with MANY regrets! Hahahahaha. We still laugh about it now.

"In essence, embarrassment is usually a temporary, milder form of discomfort that's often rooted in our own actions or perceptions, while humiliation is a deeper, more damaging experience that stems from the harmful actions or attitudes of others," Dr. McMahon told Bored Panda. "We feel embarrassment for our actions, but the response to it by others can be to make light of it or humiliate us for it." "Imagine how different the response to the pizza 'drop' would be if the family stared silently and the date said: 'That’s our dinner, you know. You should try to be more careful!' We can’t help but feel embarrassed sometimes. But feeling humiliated by someone on top of embarrassment is a clue to discontinue that relationship," the therapist noted. ADVERTISEMENT "But here is the caveat: Only if they knew you felt humiliated and didn’t care. The 'laugh they got from the group' was worth the price you paid for feeling terribly shamed," she added.

#25 One time I sat down with him very close on the couch. So close in fact one of his long a*s toe nails dug into my leg. I was full on bleeding. I still have a scar. I swear his super power is the fastest growing toenails on the planet.

#26 I'm bipolar and have PTSD. We were at the VA hospital and I was waiting to see my medical doctor. This man was making these lewd gestures at me. It set me off on a episode.. Next thing I know, I'm being carried down the hall by 4 VA policemen and I'm screaming my head off. My bf is trying to tell them not to hurt me. Then I'm loaded in a ambulance and taken to the VA mental hospital for the night. He wasn't told where because we weren't married.



I was released the next day and brought back to the original hospital where he picked me up. I figured that this would the end of this relationship. But nope. He proposed one year later and we've been married 14 years.



So he overlooked my Bipolar PTSD episode.

#27 D***s. She’s never drank or did d***s. She walked in on me and my friends several times doing d***s. Thankfully I’ve been clean for 35 years. Our first born is 35. I woke up.

Finally, Dr. McMahon noted that embarrassing moments are an inevitable part of life and relationships. "How our partners or friends respond to these moments can reveal a great deal about their character and the strength of our connection," she shared. "The key is to find people who respond with empathy, kindness, and perhaps a touch of humor when appropriate. These are the individuals who will help us navigate life's awkward moments with grace and understanding." ADVERTISEMENT

#28 We were engaged and living together. I'm a restless sleeper. One night I rolled over and didn't realize how close she was to me. I accidentally kneed her HARD in the small of her back, just to the right of her spine. She was in agony and had problems with that spot in her back for years afterwards.



But we've been together for 20 years with 3 kids and had an awesome day together today, so I think she's forgiven me.

#29 We went to an amusement and one of the rides suddenly made me very nauseous. I tried to hold it in, but it didn't work and I ended up vomiting. The unfortunate part was that it was one of those giant spinning swings and he was directly behind me and got a good dose of it all over him. He cleaned himself up, and took me home while having to keep pulling over to let me out to continue being sick.



We've been married 13 years and I don't go on amusement park rides anymore!

"A truly caring partner or friend will aim to alleviate your embarrassment, not compound it," Dr. McMahon says. "Ultimately, our ability to laugh at ourselves and forgive our own missteps is just as important as how others react. So, embrace your imperfections, cherish those who support you through them, and don't be afraid to share a laugh over life's little embarrassments."

#30 I was born a clueless geek and probably will always be one. On our third date, back in 1965, we went to the drive in. When you bought a pizza in those days, it was just in a skimpy cardboard box and somehow I held it sideways and it slid completely down the leg of my pink stretch pants and all over my sandals onto the floor. He married me anyway. Don't say he wasn't warned!

#31 We were in college and he lived close by so we ended up at his house a lot. Locally the doors aren’t totally sealed off meaning there is space at the top. I had to poop but didn’t let it on, just pretended I was going for a quick bathroom run. I always ‘wipe and look’ until the toilet paper is clean. He decides to jokingly surprise me and jumps above the opening at the most inopportune moment when I was looking at the s**t on the toilet paper. I know he saw, he knows I know he saw. We both never acknowledged it happened!

#32 I had an apartment, I was falling behind on my electric bill and was trying to work as much as I can to catch up but was almost to the point of them shutting me off. The day they were going to shut my electric off, she helped pay the bill. I was so embarrassed, I wouldn't have blamed her for not being with me. From that day on, she does all the bills....

#33 Not married yet, but I was a bit of a hoarder. My boyfriend is a very clean and organized person. I’d already started cleaning and becoming a more organized person myself, but I had a large house and much of it was still a nightmare. He was willing to give me a chance in hopes that I really was changing, and eventually saw that I was. I am so glad he was willing to do that. Honestly I wouldn’t have blamed him for running from that mess.

#34 Well, turns out I'm a sleep farter. Multiple blasts through the night of fairly significant volume and smell. My wife and I spent the night together after every single one of our dates for the first six months. Every. Single. One. The entire time she never let on that I was fumigating the room. She didn't mention it until we had crossed into 'fart confidence' with each other. And yes, I am still a sleep farter.

#35 Well, I'm widowed... but it was when we were dating. We got in an argument and I called him my ex-husband's name. I was immediately mortified and apologized. but yeah... married me and put up with me for 15 years before he passed.

#36 This is not what I did, but what my BF (later husband) did. One evening around 8 or 9 he said that we were supposed to have gone to his parent’s house for dinner. Two of his Aunts and an Uncle were visiting from out of state. I had never met his parents before, and the first time I did we were 3 hours late. His wonderful Mom fixed us plates for dinner, and the two Aunts and the Uncle became my favorites after that. My husband and I were married for 46 1/2 years until he passed away 2 years ago.

#37 We had been dating for just a few weeks. We were driving to dinner and I had to quickly pull off to a side street and park. I had just run out of gas. She thought I was kidding. I wasn't.



We are married 35 years now. She laughs about it now.

#38 One of first few times having sex, my now husband picked a rather large bit of toilet paper out of my a*s and just said oh our toilet paper sucks. And then kept at it.

#39 I farted first, and it was bad. We did the whole "we've been dating awhile, lets just do it and be done"...f****n tricked me. It was like that scene in Stepbrothers, where Seth Rogan can taste the ketchup and onions.

#40 Once pooped myself a little while sitting on the bed eating an ice cream sandwich. She heard the fart and said "Did you just s**t yourself?"



I admitted that I did while continuing to sit there until I finished my ice cream sandwich. We've been married for ten years now.