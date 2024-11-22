ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to take you on an adventure into the deep forests of India, where nature photographer Biju Pb captured stunning close-up shots of amphibians. These portraits feature a variety of exotic frogs in their natural environment.

From delicate textures to bold patterns, each of his photos highlights the fascinating diversity of frog species, offering a glimpse into the hidden wonders of nature. Biju’s work goes beyond photography—it's an invitation to appreciate the incredible intricacies of the natural world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook