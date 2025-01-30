On the "[Heck], I'm Old" subreddit, folks regularly share the things that remind them how old they really are. Old appliances, gadgets, TV shows, actors – many things can tickle our nostalgia . So, why don't you scroll down these posts and see which ones are the most relatable to you? But we warn you: you might find out you're a little bit older than you actually thought.

If we were to believe the Happiness U-Curve, one of the happiest periods of our lives universally is childhood . It's when we don't have any worries, responsibilities, debts, and life was just generally easier. Different generations have different things that remind them of their early years.

#1 Were You One Of These Kids? Share icon

#2 In The 70s I Grew Up In A House Where We Wheeled The Dishwasher Around And Hooked It Up To The Faucet Share icon

#3 Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You? Share icon

It's fun to look back at ourselves in old pictures and rewatch TV shows we loved as kids. Reminiscing about our "golden years" can bring us joy, but we should be careful not to lose ourselves in nostalgia too much. If we do, we might fall victim to nostalgic depression. Although nostalgic depression isn't an official subtype of depression, mental health experts did use the term back in the 1600s. One doctor used it to describe the melancholy and homesickness that Swiss soldiers used to feel when fighting away from home.

#4 Why Did These Go Away? Share icon

#6 Remember When Air Was Free? Share icon

In the 1900s, sociologist Fred Davis offered to make a distinction between nostalgia and homesickness. From then on, his peers continued to look into the consequences of nostalgia and to study its benefits. You see, a bit of nostalgia does give us a warm, fuzzy feeling, but that's mostly because it's selective. Nostalgia is very biased; we tend to romanticize it and remember only the bits that felt good. Even as you scroll through this list, you'll see that people often share nostalgic things associated with happiness, community, their childhood friends, or funny and wholesome memories.

#7 40+ To Understand This Share icon

#8 True Story! Share icon

#9 Who Remembers This? Share icon

In 2021, a team of researchers found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on whether they're generated on request or just come to us in our daily lives. When you open your phone and go through old pictures on purpose, you'll rate these nostalgic recollections more positively. If some memories just catch you off guard throughout the day, you might dwell more on their negative side. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today Share icon

#11 Tell Me I'm Not The Only One Who Thinks This Share icon

#12 Who Remembers Him? Share icon

We sometimes look back to the past to feel better about the present. When we're lonely, depressed, or just plain sad, we like to go back to the good ol' days and reminisce about how good they were. That prompted some researchers to suggest that nostalgia itself can make us feel more lonely, sad, and even depressed.

#13 My Spotify When I Was A Kid Share icon

#14 Nuff Said Share icon

#15 Yes, It Is. Received This When I Turned 65 Share icon

Yet other researchers have found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on how we're feeling that day. If we're already feeling lonely, nostalgic memories may exacerbate those feelings. "Nostalgia did not attenuate, but rather exaggerated the negative effects of loneliness on affective well-being," the authors of one study concluded.

#16 If You Grew Up Back In The Day You Have A Definite Opinion On This Gum Share icon

#17 Strawberry Or Chocolate Share icon

#18 If You Can Hear This You're Really Old Share icon

But enough about the bad side of nostalgia; it has a bright side, too! Research shows that nostalgia can boost our sense of social belonging and give us a sense of meaning. A 2023 study on nostalgia's effect on loneliness by Andrew Abeyta, PhD, a Rutgers University psychology professor, revealed that lonely people who go on trips down memory lane report feelings a greater sense of meaning. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I’m Pop’n Old Share icon

#20 If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old Share icon

#21 I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old ? Share icon

Nostalgic memories can also help us build and maintain our mental fortitude. In one survey, 84% of the respondents said that nostalgic memories serve as reminders of what is precious and meaningful in their lives. For others, they're a source of comfort (77%) and even inspiration (72%).

#22 Anyone Else Look Forward To These? Share icon

#23 But Are You This F**kn Old? Share icon

#24 If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af Share icon

Social psychologist Clay Routledge, PhD, vice president of research and director of the Human Flourishing Lab, told the APA that nostalgia can help people move forward. "It makes people more optimistic about the future, it boosts well-being, it reduces anxiety, it increases positive mood and self-esteem and meaning in life. But more than that, it makes people thankful, and it energizes them."

#25 We Had This In My Old Middle School Share icon

#26 39 Years Ago Today, A Group Of Strangers Gathered In An Old House For Some Kind Of Party. Fio If You Know What The Occasion Was Share icon

#27 Rip To This Beautiful Legend Share icon

Nostalgia is also good for our future well-being. As a social psychologist from the University of Winchester, Verbon Cheung explained to WaPo, that it activates a sort of "mental highway" we can use to project into the future. When we remember past successes and friendships, it drives us to pursue new goals, meet new people, or even reconnect with old acquaintances. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Any "Night Court" Fans Out There? Share icon

#29 70's Essential Share icon

#30 Who Else? Share icon

How many of these pics brought nostalgia for you, Pandas? Share with us the things that made you realize you're getting older in the comments! And if you want to see more relatable pics from the "[Heck, I'm Old]" subreddit, check out our previous posts here, here, here, and here!

#31 Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This? Share icon

#32 Not Bragging At All! Share icon

#33 Old Enough To Know Who These Two Grifters Were Share icon

#34 I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!! Share icon

#35 Always Funny Share icon

#36 Does Anyone Remember This Movie? Share icon

#37 It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s Share icon

#38 You Are F**king Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere Share icon

#39 What Was That One Thing You Always Wanted And Never Got? Share icon

#40 If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old Share icon

#41 Do You Get It? Share icon

#42 If You Get It, You're Old Share icon

#43 I Can Still Taste Em Share icon

#44 How Many Of You Sat On The Living Room Floor With A Bowl Of Cereal Saturday Mornings Waiting For This To Come On? Share icon

#45 Happy 99th Good Sir! Share icon

#46 The Last Living Beatles Members Share icon

#47 Critics Didn’t Like It. It Bombed At The Box Office, But I Liked It. Who Else? Share icon

#48 Bernadette Peters, Then And Now Share icon

#49 Happy Birthday To Robert Duvall Who Turns 94 Today! Share icon

#50 You Can Hear This Can't You? Share icon

#51 And That’s The Truth Share icon

#52 Im Ancient Share icon

#53 People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is Share icon

#54 When I Was 16 This Was The 💩 Share icon

#55 The Tylenol Murders Started 42 Years Ago This Week. Kids Today Have No Idea Share icon

#56 Who Remembers This Movie? Share icon

#57 If You Remember Seeing This Machine You're Pretty Old Share icon

#58 Geeeeeez Share icon

#59 Terrifying Cowboy Robot - If You Know Who This Is You Are Old Share icon

#60 This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas Share icon

#61 One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed Share icon

#62 If You Can Smell This Photo… Share icon

#63 Tears For Fears Share icon

#64 Miss Days Like These Share icon

#65 My 27 Year Old Son Didn’t Understand The Significance Of This Place Share icon

#66 Crazy How They’ve All Aged So Well… Well Most Of Them Share icon

#67 Raise Your Hand If You Got One And Couldn't Wait To Try It Out, In Real Time Share icon

#68 Who Could Forget This Finale? It Aired 41 Years Ago, And It Was Kind Of The End Of An Era Share icon

#69 You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For Share icon

#70 Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now Share icon

#71 Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate Share icon

#72 Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke Share icon

#73 Best Halloween Costumes Ever Share icon

#74 I’ll See Your Paddle Ball And Raise You A Cheap Airplane Share icon

#75 This Was The Face Of Public Health When I Was A Kid. Are You Old Enough To Remember Him? Share icon

#76 I See Your "Tales From The Crypt," And Raise You Elvira Share icon

#77 Are You This Old? Share icon

#78 If You Recognize This Man, Then You've Likely Enjoyed Some Great TV Share icon

#79 Who Was Around When These Two Became Famous And Then Infamous? Share icon

#80 F**k I'm Old Share icon

#81 Anyone Else Play With This Kind Of Early Tablet And Stylus? Share icon