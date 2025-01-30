“How Old Are We?”: 81 Posts About The Past To Remind Us Of Our Childhood (New Pics)
If we were to believe the Happiness U-Curve, one of the happiest periods of our lives universally is childhood. It's when we don't have any worries, responsibilities, debts, and life was just generally easier. Different generations have different things that remind them of their early years.
On the "[Heck], I'm Old" subreddit, folks regularly share the things that remind them how old they really are. Old appliances, gadgets, TV shows, actors – many things can tickle our nostalgia. So, why don't you scroll down these posts and see which ones are the most relatable to you? But we warn you: you might find out you're a little bit older than you actually thought.
Were You One Of These Kids?
In The 70s I Grew Up In A House Where We Wheeled The Dishwasher Around And Hooked It Up To The Faucet
Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?
It's fun to look back at ourselves in old pictures and rewatch TV shows we loved as kids. Reminiscing about our "golden years" can bring us joy, but we should be careful not to lose ourselves in nostalgia too much. If we do, we might fall victim to nostalgic depression.
Although nostalgic depression isn't an official subtype of depression, mental health experts did use the term back in the 1600s. One doctor used it to describe the melancholy and homesickness that Swiss soldiers used to feel when fighting away from home.
Why Did These Go Away?
Remember When Air Was Free?
In the 1900s, sociologist Fred Davis offered to make a distinction between nostalgia and homesickness. From then on, his peers continued to look into the consequences of nostalgia and to study its benefits. You see, a bit of nostalgia does give us a warm, fuzzy feeling, but that's mostly because it's selective.
Nostalgia is very biased; we tend to romanticize it and remember only the bits that felt good. Even as you scroll through this list, you'll see that people often share nostalgic things associated with happiness, community, their childhood friends, or funny and wholesome memories.
40+ To Understand This
True Story!
Who Remembers This?
In 2021, a team of researchers found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on whether they're generated on request or just come to us in our daily lives. When you open your phone and go through old pictures on purpose, you'll rate these nostalgic recollections more positively. If some memories just catch you off guard throughout the day, you might dwell more on their negative side.
Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today
I had a water bed for most of my 20s. It was nice to lie on, but miserable if the heater ever went out. Also couldn't let the pets on it, the cat poked a hole in it once...
Tell Me I'm Not The Only One Who Thinks This
Who Remembers Him?
We sometimes look back to the past to feel better about the present. When we're lonely, depressed, or just plain sad, we like to go back to the good ol' days and reminisce about how good they were. That prompted some researchers to suggest that nostalgia itself can make us feel more lonely, sad, and even depressed.
My Spotify When I Was A Kid
Yes, It Is. Received This When I Turned 65
Yet other researchers have found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on how we're feeling that day. If we're already feeling lonely, nostalgic memories may exacerbate those feelings. "Nostalgia did not attenuate, but rather exaggerated the negative effects of loneliness on affective well-being," the authors of one study concluded.
If You Grew Up Back In The Day You Have A Definite Opinion On This Gum
Strawberry Or Chocolate
If You Can Hear This You're Really Old
But enough about the bad side of nostalgia; it has a bright side, too! Research shows that nostalgia can boost our sense of social belonging and give us a sense of meaning. A 2023 study on nostalgia's effect on loneliness by Andrew Abeyta, PhD, a Rutgers University psychology professor, revealed that lonely people who go on trips down memory lane report feelings a greater sense of meaning.
I’m Pop’n Old
They still sell these! Bought one for my niece’s 2nd bday last month!
If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old
I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old ?
Nostalgic memories can also help us build and maintain our mental fortitude. In one survey, 84% of the respondents said that nostalgic memories serve as reminders of what is precious and meaningful in their lives. For others, they're a source of comfort (77%) and even inspiration (72%).
Anyone Else Look Forward To These?
But Are You This F**kn Old?
If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af
Social psychologist Clay Routledge, PhD, vice president of research and director of the Human Flourishing Lab, told the APA that nostalgia can help people move forward. "It makes people more optimistic about the future, it boosts well-being, it reduces anxiety, it increases positive mood and self-esteem and meaning in life. But more than that, it makes people thankful, and it energizes them."
We Had This In My Old Middle School
A hand washing sink! I had one in my elementary school. You pushed the lever with your foot to turn it on.
39 Years Ago Today, A Group Of Strangers Gathered In An Old House For Some Kind Of Party. Fio If You Know What The Occasion Was
Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd look so young here...
Rip To This Beautiful Legend
Nostalgia is also good for our future well-being. As a social psychologist from the University of Winchester, Verbon Cheung explained to WaPo, that it activates a sort of "mental highway" we can use to project into the future. When we remember past successes and friendships, it drives us to pursue new goals, meet new people, or even reconnect with old acquaintances.
Any "Night Court" Fans Out There?
Who Else?
How many of these pics brought nostalgia for you, Pandas? Share with us the things that made you realize you're getting older in the comments! And if you want to see more relatable pics from the "[Heck, I'm Old]" subreddit, check out our previous posts here, here, here, and here!
Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?
Not Bragging At All!
Old Enough To Know Who These Two Grifters Were
I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!
Always Funny
Does Anyone Remember This Movie?
It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s
You Are F**king Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere
What Was That One Thing You Always Wanted And Never Got?
If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old
Do You Get It?
If You Get It, You're Old
Due to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, that is no longer the case.
I Can Still Taste Em
How Many Of You Sat On The Living Room Floor With A Bowl Of Cereal Saturday Mornings Waiting For This To Come On?
Happy 99th Good Sir!
The Last Living Beatles Members
Critics Didn’t Like It. It Bombed At The Box Office, But I Liked It. Who Else?
Bernadette Peters, Then And Now
Happy Birthday To Robert Duvall Who Turns 94 Today!
You Can Hear This Can't You?
And That’s The Truth
Im Ancient
People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is
When I Was 16 This Was The 💩
The Tylenol Murders Started 42 Years Ago This Week. Kids Today Have No Idea
Who Remembers This Movie?
If You Remember Seeing This Machine You're Pretty Old
Geeeeeez
Terrifying Cowboy Robot - If You Know Who This Is You Are Old
Guilty, it is Yul Brynner. He was also in The King and I and many other films.