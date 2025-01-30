ADVERTISEMENT

If we were to believe the Happiness U-Curve, one of the happiest periods of our lives universally is childhood. It's when we don't have any worries, responsibilities, debts, and life was just generally easier. Different generations have different things that remind them of their early years.

On the "[Heck], I'm Old" subreddit, folks regularly share the things that remind them how old they really are. Old appliances, gadgets, TV shows, actors – many things can tickle our nostalgia. So, why don't you scroll down these posts and see which ones are the most relatable to you? But we warn you: you might find out you're a little bit older than you actually thought.

#1

Were You One Of These Kids?

Vintage 160-in-1 electronic project kit showcasing resistors, capacitors, and circuits, reminding us of childhood memories.

Tony-Sopranos-Prozac Report

    #2

    In The 70s I Grew Up In A House Where We Wheeled The Dishwasher Around And Hooked It Up To The Faucet

    Vintage kitchen with a retro dishwasher, evoking childhood memories from the past.

    m262 Report

    #3

    Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?

    Children playing with toy cars in a yard, evoking nostalgic childhood memories.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Only, the hole was 3 feet deep, 10 feet long and the mound served as a barrier during army battles. Hilariously primitive compared to today's opportunites for children but I wouldn't change it for the world.

    It's fun to look back at ourselves in old pictures and rewatch TV shows we loved as kids. Reminiscing about our "golden years" can bring us joy, but we should be careful not to lose ourselves in nostalgia too much. If we do, we might fall victim to nostalgic depression.

    Although nostalgic depression isn't an official subtype of depression, mental health experts did use the term back in the 1600s. One doctor used it to describe the melancholy and homesickness that Swiss soldiers used to feel when fighting away from home.
    #4

    Why Did These Go Away?

    Vintage General Electric can opener and knife sharpener evokes childhood nostalgia.

    Frostbit77 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, we had the EXACT same model. That thing was the sh*t.

    #5

    Anyone?

    Moon character with sunglasses at McDonald's, iconic childhood memory for those near 40, with fries and drinks.

    Libra79 Report

    #6

    Remember When Air Was Free?

    Vintage air pump at a gas station, evoking childhood memories of past road trips.

    L0st-137 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta make a profit center for every single thing these days. After they started charging I bought a small tire pump from Harbor Freight and never looked back.

    In the 1900s, sociologist Fred Davis offered to make a distinction between nostalgia and homesickness. From then on, his peers continued to look into the consequences of nostalgia and to study its benefits. You see, a bit of nostalgia does give us a warm, fuzzy feeling, but that's mostly because it's selective.

    Nostalgia is very biased; we tend to romanticize it and remember only the bits that felt good. Even as you scroll through this list, you'll see that people often share nostalgic things associated with happiness, community, their childhood friends, or funny and wholesome memories.
    #7

    40+ To Understand This

    Sony car stereo from the past, reminding us of our childhood, placed on a wooden table.

    vi3talogy Report

    #8

    True Story!

    Sign reads "I'm so old my high school had a smoking area," reminiscing childhood past in front of a rural building.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #9

    Who Remembers This?

    Car pedals on a floor with a cigarette lighter, evoking nostalgia and childhood memories.

    UmpireWorking5328 Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To this day I don't understand why this isn't still around. So easy to blast the highs.

    In 2021, a team of researchers found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on whether they're generated on request or just come to us in our daily lives. When you open your phone and go through old pictures on purpose, you'll rate these nostalgic recollections more positively. If some memories just catch you off guard throughout the day, you might dwell more on their negative side.

    #10

    Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today

    Vintage wooden waterbed with a large headboard and mirrors, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    1illiteratefool Report

    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a water bed for most of my 20s. It was nice to lie on, but miserable if the heater ever went out. Also couldn't let the pets on it, the cat poked a hole in it once...

    #11

    Tell Me I'm Not The Only One Who Thinks This

    Walmart Supercenter with parked cars, evoking childhood memories.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #12

    Who Remembers Him?

    Man reminiscing about childhood, pondering in front of abstract painting, captioned "Few will remember him."

    R3b3lli0n Report

    We sometimes look back to the past to feel better about the present. When we're lonely, depressed, or just plain sad, we like to go back to the good ol' days and reminisce about how good they were. That prompted some researchers to suggest that nostalgia itself can make us feel more lonely, sad, and even depressed.
    #13

    My Spotify When I Was A Kid

    Childhood nostalgia: kid relaxing with feet on desk, using an old computer running Limewire.

    vi3talogy Report

    #14

    Nuff Said

    Nostalgic text highlights struggles of singing wrong lyrics before internet era.

    JimRussellMusic Report

    #15

    Yes, It Is. Received This When I Turned 65

    Man wearing a humorous shirt about aging, standing outdoors, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Littlebirch2018 Report

    Yet other researchers have found that our response to nostalgic memories depends on how we're feeling that day. If we're already feeling lonely, nostalgic memories may exacerbate those feelings. "Nostalgia did not attenuate, but rather exaggerated the negative effects of loneliness on affective well-being," the authors of one study concluded.
    #16

    If You Grew Up Back In The Day You Have A Definite Opinion On This Gum

    Fruit Stripe gum package with colorful stripes and cartoon animal, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    joetrumps Report

    #17

    Strawberry Or Chocolate

    Vintage Nestle Quik tin with text asking if you remember using a knife or spoon to open the lid, evoking childhood memories.

    Libra79 Report

    #18

    If You Can Hear This You're Really Old

    Vintage cow-themed tin can reminding us of childhood past.

    Devi8tor Report

    But enough about the bad side of nostalgia; it has a bright side, too! Research shows that nostalgia can boost our sense of social belonging and give us a sense of meaning. A 2023 study on nostalgia's effect on loneliness by Andrew Abeyta, PhD, a Rutgers University psychology professor, revealed that lonely people who go on trips down memory lane report feelings a greater sense of meaning.

    #19

    I’m Pop’n Old

    Vintage Fisher-Price popper toy with red wheels and blue handle, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Fogmoss42 Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They still sell these! Bought one for my niece’s 2nd bday last month!

    #20

    If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old

    Red plastic adapter for 45 RPM records held between fingers, invoking childhood memories.

    penkster Report

    #21

    I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old ?

    Vintage metal game dart on a wooden surface, evoking childhood memories of the past.

    moldytacos99 Report

    Nostalgic memories can also help us build and maintain our mental fortitude. In one survey, 84% of the respondents said that nostalgic memories serve as reminders of what is precious and meaningful in their lives. For others, they're a source of comfort (77%) and even inspiration (72%).
    #22

    Anyone Else Look Forward To These?

    Plastic hand puppet of Ronald McDonald evokes childhood nostalgia.

    Falcondriver50 Report

    #23

    But Are You This F**kn Old?

    Two people playing a vintage video game on a retro TV, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    rbrt_brln Report

    #24

    If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af

    Service Merchandise storefront, evoking childhood nostalgia with its classic retro design.

    Drinkythedrunkguy Report

    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Them and Best were actually great places to buy stuff. Lost in time.

    Social psychologist Clay Routledge, PhD, vice president of research and director of the Human Flourishing Lab, told the APA that nostalgia can help people move forward. "It makes people more optimistic about the future, it boosts well-being, it reduces anxiety, it increases positive mood and self-esteem and meaning in life. But more than that, it makes people thankful, and it energizes them."
    #25

    We Had This In My Old Middle School

    Nostalgic vintage stone wash basin with text reminding us of childhood memories.

    Doe79prvtToska Report

    dtominsky avatar
    Sleepy Panda
    Sleepy Panda
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hand washing sink! I had one in my elementary school. You pushed the lever with your foot to turn it on.

    #26

    39 Years Ago Today, A Group Of Strangers Gathered In An Old House For Some Kind Of Party. Fio If You Know What The Occasion Was

    A group of people in vintage attire, reminiscent of childhood memories, standing in an elegantly decorated room.

    bluegambit875 Report

    #27

    Rip To This Beautiful Legend

    A woman with vintage curls, wearing a classic dress, evokes nostalgia and reminds us of childhood memories.

    ThrowawaySeattleAcct Report

    Nostalgia is also good for our future well-being. As a social psychologist from the University of Winchester, Verbon Cheung explained to WaPo, that it activates a sort of "mental highway" we can use to project into the future. When we remember past successes and friendships, it drives us to pursue new goals, meet new people, or even reconnect with old acquaintances.

    #28

    Any "Night Court" Fans Out There?

    Group photo of people in uniforms and suits in front of a bridge, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    #29

    70's Essential

    Wooden salad bowl with humorous caption about age, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Devi8tor Report

    #30

    Who Else?

    Vintage TV dial showing channels, evoking childhood nostalgia with classic VHF and UHF settings.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    How many of these pics brought nostalgia for you, Pandas? Share with us the things that made you realize you're getting older in the comments! And if you want to see more relatable pics from the "[Heck, I'm Old]" subreddit, check out our previous posts hereherehere, and here!
    #31

    Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?

    Soylent plant-based nutrition shakes on a store shelf, featuring creamy chocolate flavor and nutritional benefits.

    ElectricalWhile9635 Report

    #32

    Not Bragging At All!

    Vintage rotary phone with text about slamming it down, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #33

    Old Enough To Know Who These Two Grifters Were

    A couple posing in a field, reminiscent of nostalgic childhood moments.

    SiriusGD Report

    #34

    I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!

    Wooden folding ruler on a dark surface, evoking childhood memories and the past.

    Gator_Mc_Klusky Report

    #35

    Always Funny

    Childhood nostalgia with Bugs Bunny in a cartoon scene, featuring two characters in suits and hats.

    JavaGeep Report

    #36

    Does Anyone Remember This Movie?

    Smiling person holding a glass bottle from the movie "The Gods Must Be Crazy," evoking memories of childhood.

    HereInThisRedEarth Report

    #37

    It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s

    Vintage yellow step stool chair with black tread on wooden floor, evoking childhood memories.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    #38

    You Are F**king Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere

    Passengers in vintage airplane seats reading and relaxing, evoking childhood memories of air travel in the past.

    vcdrny Report

    #39

    What Was That One Thing You Always Wanted And Never Got?

    Young boys playing with a large aircraft carrier toy set, evoking childhood memories.

    sleeplesscitynights Report

    #40

    If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old

    Person sitting on a porch playing a banjo, capturing a nostalgic childhood moment from the past.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    #41

    Do You Get It?

    Text on a red background discussing a code recognizable to those who grew up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, evoking childhood memories.

    Crazy_Circuit_201 Report

    #42

    If You Get It, You're Old

    A meme depicting "The Distracted Boyfriend" with labels referencing childhood nostalgia.

    reddit.com Report

    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Due to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, that is no longer the case.

    #43

    I Can Still Taste Em

    Flintstones vitamins lined up, symbolizing childhood nostalgia for Gen-X.

    Libra79 Report

    #44

    How Many Of You Sat On The Living Room Floor With A Bowl Of Cereal Saturday Mornings Waiting For This To Come On?

    Three animated characters from childhood cartoons stand against a red background.

    Top_Midnight_8255 Report

    #45

    Happy 99th Good Sir!

    Dancers in vintage attire performing energetically on a rooftop, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    RedOktbr28 Report

    #46

    The Last Living Beatles Members

    Two men in sunglasses smiling at an outdoor event, one showing a peace sign, evoking memories of the past.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    #47

    Critics Didn’t Like It. It Bombed At The Box Office, But I Liked It. Who Else?

    Movie poster for "Enemy Mine" showing a human and alien face-to-face with a starry space background.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    #48

    Bernadette Peters, Then And Now

    Two images side by side showing the past and present of a woman with curly hair, reminiscing childhood moments.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    #49

    Happy Birthday To Robert Duvall Who Turns 94 Today!

    Elderly man with wrinkles and thoughtful expression, evoking memories of the past and childhood reflections.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #50

    You Can Hear This Can't You?

    Cartoon character holding another character, with nostalgic childhood memory quote in the background.

    Devi8tor Report

    #51

    And That’s The Truth

    Vintage TV and record player combo with a woman posing beside, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Libra79 Report

    #52

    Im Ancient

    Yellow Wendy's packaging and food items reminiscent of childhood memories.

    wdntuliketokno Report

    #53

    People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is

    Vintage Sylvania Blue Dot magicube from childhood, showcasing nostalgic technology in photography.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #54

    When I Was 16 This Was The 💩

    Retro car stereo and equalizer setup, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    Olhenry Report

    The Tylenol Murders Started 42 Years Ago This Week. Kids Today Have No Idea

    A woman in a sweater shopping for Tylenol in a retro pharmacy, evoking childhood memories.

    Serling45 Report

    #56

    Who Remembers This Movie?

    Group of four young adults smiling outdoors, evoking childhood memories.

    R3b3lli0n Report

    #57

    If You Remember Seeing This Machine You're Pretty Old

    Vintage cigarette vending machine reminding us of our childhood, featuring brand labels and coin slots.

    joetrumps Report

    #58

    Geeeeeez

    Image of four worn cassette tape storage cases, evoking childhood nostalgia for the past.

    itsoktobequiet Report

    #59

    Terrifying Cowboy Robot - If You Know Who This Is You Are Old

    Close-up of a bald man with intense eyes wearing a hat, evoking childhood memories from the past.

    WitchedPixels Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guilty, it is Yul Brynner. He was also in The King and I and many other films.

    #60

    This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas

    Wooden bowl filled with assorted nuts, reminiscent of childhood memories.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    #61

    One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed

    Close-up of a bicycle pedal with text about childhood memories.

    itsboydcrowder Report

    #62

    If You Can Smell This Photo…

    Small jar of Testors gloss enamel paint, a nostalgic reminder from childhood craft days.

    dstranathan Report

    #63

    Tears For Fears

    Two men in a nostalgic then-and-now comparison, capturing memories of childhood past.

    Doe79prvtToska Report

    #64

    Miss Days Like These

    Childhood nostalgia with cartoons and cereal, featuring a kid watching TV and a toy on the floor.

    Libra79 Report

    #65

    My 27 Year Old Son Didn’t Understand The Significance Of This Place

    Winslow, Arizona Route 66 sign with people and a vintage truck nearby, evoking nostalgic childhood memories.

    roxskier4ever Report

    #66

    Crazy How They’ve All Aged So Well… Well Most Of Them

    "The Little Rascals" movie poster recreated, showing original cast in childhood and adulthood side by side.

    Tha-KneeGrow Report

    #67

    Raise Your Hand If You Got One And Couldn't Wait To Try It Out, In Real Time

    Childhood reminder: A retro waterbed filling with water in a bedroom, featuring wood frame and mirror in the background.

    SmellySweatsocks Report

    #68

    Who Could Forget This Finale? It Aired 41 Years Ago, And It Was Kind Of The End Of An Era

    "Stones arranged to spell 'GOODBYE,' evoking childhood memories and nostalgia."

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For

    Cologne and toiletries on a shelf, evoking childhood memories of familiar scents and past grooming routines.

    Intelligent-Shock207 Report

    #70

    Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now

    Vintage can opener held in a person's hand, evoking past childhood memories.

    Pathfinder6a Report

    #71

    Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate

    Vintage car fuel cap hidden behind chrome bumper, evoking childhood memories.

    Key_Tower3959 Report

    #72

    Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke

    People sitting in a vintage restaurant, capturing a nostalgic childhood atmosphere with retro decor.

    Dense-Breadfruit1223 Report

    #73

    Best Halloween Costumes Ever

    Children dressed as iconic characters, capturing childhood memories in their playful costumes, standing outside.

    Separate-Material746 Report

    #74

    I’ll See Your Paddle Ball And Raise You A Cheap Airplane

    Wooden toy airplane with red designs, reminiscent of childhood memories.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    This Was The Face Of Public Health When I Was A Kid. Are You Old Enough To Remember Him?

    An older man with a beard, in a suit, standing in front of a U.S. flag and yellow banner, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    eraser8 Report

    I See Your "Tales From The Crypt," And Raise You Elvira

    Gothic woman in a dimly lit room, reminiscent of our childhood memories, dressed in dark attire with candles nearby.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    #77

    Are You This Old?

    Vintage Mattel Electronics handheld football game, reminiscent of childhood nostalgia.

    Capital_Wasabi_1149 Report

    #78

    If You Recognize This Man, Then You've Likely Enjoyed Some Great TV

    Smiling person in red uniform with cap saluting, evoking childhood memories.

    Gator_Mc_Klusky Report

    #79

    Who Was Around When These Two Became Famous And Then Infamous?

    Two men in 80s fashion, wearing leather jackets and stylish accessories, evoking nostalgic childhood memories.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    #80

    F**k I'm Old

    Vintage merry-go-round in a playground, evoking childhood nostalgia and carefree playtimes from the past.

    Edm_vanhalen1981 Report

    #81

    Anyone Else Play With This Kind Of Early Tablet And Stylus?

    Underdog Magic Slate Paper Saver with cartoon characters, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    athornton Report

