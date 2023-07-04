64 Times People Were So Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia, The Internet Called Them Out For It (New Pics)
Ah, The Good Old Days(™)! A time when everything was (allegedly) better: the music, the food, and even the fabric of society. Though… which era are we talking about, specifically? For some, it might be the ‘70s and ‘80s. For others, it’s the ‘90s and early 2000s. While others yearn to live a century or two ago, periods they never experienced firsthand.
Nostalgia is great in small doses, but too much of it can make you miss the beauty of the present. The r/lewronggeneration subreddit is a witty online community that is “dedicated to satirically mocking” folks who are completely and utterly “blinded by their own nostalgia.” We’ve collected some of their most cringeworthy posts to show you how many people wear rose-colored glasses to an unhealthy extent.
This post may include affiliate links.
J’accuse!
Not Sure If This Has Been Thrown Around Before But I Think It Belongs Here
Romantic music then: Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down Romantic music now: Yummy yummy yummy yummy (no offense, I just wanted to rickroll)
Inverse Reversal
I found my dad's old Gameboy today. Sad thing is it doesn't work, but his gamestar does
The r/lewronggeneration community has been going strong for nearly a decade now. Founded in mid-August of 2013, the sub has grown to house over 300k members since that time.
According to the moderator team running the whole show, the subreddit itself was created out of annoyance over the ‘born in the wrong generation’ that fans of ‘60s and ‘70s rock often express. So there’s a special emphasis on music on r/lewronggeneration, but other forms of nostalgia are welcome, too, from other forms of media to societal trends.
That’s Probably Not The Flex You Think It Is…
Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free
Quite Literally
I'm kind of wondering if your grandpa was really your grandpa.
The mods ask the members to post images and videos that fit the spirit of the subreddit. In short, the content should be focused on “quasi-nostalgic attitudes, often with a sense of superiority.” However, posts can’t have anyone’s identifying information displayed in them, whether that’s actual names or internet usernames. The point is to gently mock over-the-top nostalgia, not the individuals themselves.
I Got No Words
Remember when: What other people might think of us controlled our lives.
Those Were Ye Good Ol' Days
Like Three People Will Get This
Well, I'm one (I grew up with cassette tapes). So.... who are the other two here?
Moreover, members of r/lewronggeneration ought to avoid posting content that they created themselves. Meanwhile, if anyone’s in the mood for some satire, they’re welcome to go for it, but they have to add the ‘Satire’ flair to make it clear to everyone else.
In the meantime, everyone’s asked to be civil, and polite, and to “keep the elitism at the door.” While disagreements are perfectly fine (and, if we’re honest, completely unavoidable on the internet), calling other users names and insulting them is way over the line. What’s more, the mods frown upon low-effort posts, redditors who spam memes, and repost irresponsibly.
Kids Today Are So Stupid
Ah yes, because every young person is eating tide pods these days, definitely not just a small number of stupid people
Modern Cartoons Suck Now
Of Course All The Comments Were Saying "Sad But True"
Valentina Stoycheva Ph.D. explains in a post on Psychology Today that nostalgia can lead to unhelpful behaviors and have negative consequences when taken to an extreme.
“The difference between helpful and harmful nostalgia is the difference between incorporating the positive emotions of reminiscing into the present versus renouncing the present for the sake of reinstating and perpetually reliving some moment in the past,” she writes.
🦓
they did what they wanted around the world and created so the terrorists----
Man, Boomers Who Post [things] Like This Completely Forgot The Message Of The Breakfast Club
It would be forced to have a more diverse cast for “representation” purposes and then it would be ripped apart for any perceived stereotype applicable to a given character and tweets by the thin-skinned morons would flood the internet.
Today's Generation Is Lazy
As a Gen Xer, I disagree with this. I know people like to portray the Millennials and Gen Z like this, but it's nonsense. My generation got hosed. But nothing like these generations have. I admire how they don't take c**p from companies and challenge the idea of "work hard and you'll get ahead". The truth is their is a natural reaction to companies exploiting them. And all you need to do is open your eyes and you will see it. The model businesses operate under now demands that kind of response. They broke the social contract between between companies and workers. And they did it in a deceptive manner. Pensions, healthcare, and social security are a few examples. They made sure to take care of the Boomers so they wouldn't call foul and let Gen X & Y work old school style without the rewards. And we were too inexperienced to see it. From the time I turned 18 I have seen home costs jump from $30k for a house to $350k. While the federal minimum wage went from $2.35 to $7.25. Insane.
In Stoycheva’s opinion, overindulging in nostalgia is similar to overusing salt or pepper in your dishes, leading to the present being “colored by the negative emotions, in favor of glorifying some moment in the past.” There’s a need for balance here so that nostalgia doesn’t consume someone’s life.
Fyi - The Thing On The Right Is A Pencil Sharpener And The Thing On The Left Is A Pencil
The funny thing is, I seem to still be using these untensils now....
Never Realised You Had To Listen To Modern Music, And That Statements Just Blatantly Untrue
"Cars Now Don't Have Any Character"
ok, they also looked the same, but they were much cooler still
Some individual examples where people go overboard with nostalgia include getting excessive plastic surgery in order to create the illusion of youth, hoarding things, and using social media to track down their ex-partners. On a societal level, overindulging in nostalgia can lead to people glorifying their historical past without acknowledging the collective traumas of the past.
We Are Not The Same
Damn :((
Is This Welcome Here?
This is the way it's gone throughout history.
Nostalgia, according to Stoycheva, is focused on simplicity rather than complexity, so it can backfire as an emotional regulatory strategy because the world itself is so complex. According to her, this can be countered by coming face to face with our own biases and beliefs and tackling uncomfortable feelings of shame and longing.
Vintage Le Wrong Generation
Ah The 80s, You Know The Time When You Could Make Real Friends And Walk Around Not Being Scared
I Think He'd Still Be Considered A Psychopath Today
Anyone else who is an introvert hate it when you get these shows about killers and the first thing the experts say is "They were a loner, kept themselves away from others, had no friends, rarely socialised "
Stoycheva suggests that everyone who’s feeling nostalgic for an activity, a period of time, and people to ask themselves these questions: “What emotion am I after? In engaging in nostalgia, what former self-state am I seeking to recreate? How will this help me and also how can I stay rooted in the present while I also feel the positive emotions of reminiscing? Am I avoiding complex emotions? If so, what are they, and why are they so hard for me? Where else can I seek help in managing my emotions?”
For Reelz
I Too Am Absolutely Horrified By Men On Scooters
In 79 a young adult could afford a clunker and it was simple enough to fix up. Today it might be 1 scooter is all the two could afford.
"Why Aren't Soldiers Like My Hollywood Heroes"
In the meantime, Bored Panda has previously written about how people tend to be the most nostalgic for those periods of time when they were happiest. For many, that’s their childhood because they had fewer responsibilities. However, if someone had an awful childhood, you most likely won’t find them reminiscing about that period of time.
Though nostalgia can be a good coping strategy when you’re feeling blue, it can interfere with our daily lives. For instance, if we constantly compare the present to the past and feel like nothing ever measures up in terms of values and quality, then we’ll feel disappointed.
This Has 4.2k Upvotes And Counting
Being Against Racial Slurs ≠ Soft Generation
Can’t believe they’re not letting us use racial slurs anymore ffs, let’s go back to the good old days of getting away with racism and not learning and growing as people! /s
Got That Right ....!!!
weird that the best music off all time has allways been written in your puberty
It’s vital to remember that our memories aren’t perfect: they’re not as accurate as we might think and we might be reliving only the moments we want to remember. Meanwhile, the present has many opportunities to be seized, even if the world has changed and will continue to change.
For some more posts about nostalgia and r/lewronggeneration, check out Bored Panda's earlier feature over here.
Yeah….no
Ahhh Yes. That Recent Development Of Cheating
I mean, younger people don’t like to commit to relationships and stay loyal to a partner; hence why there a thing called a “situation-ship.” Sure would be nice if people wouldn’t cheat…we might have better relationships.
The Wwe Wasn't Like This Picture Until The Late 1990's
After that whole WWE vs WCW and ECW takeover, I kinda lost interest. By that point wrestling had peaked for me after watching it since I old enough to change the channel. Macho man, Ultimate Warrior, The Rock before he became the rock, DX are all now memories seared into my brain.
So We've Come To This Now
🤦🏾♂️
Quirky
Does This Count As Lewronggeneration?
I remember being blown away when Mario 64 came out and I got to play gl quake for the first time. Actually pilot wings 64 was extra crazy for me, felt futuristic. It's what you had to compare to before. 3d was a crazy leap. Though I still love 2d games new and old
Bruh
Dang Kids And Their Healthy Lungs!
There Are No Bricklayers Under The Age Of 50 Apparently
Is It Considered Lewwronggeneration?
Aww Yes, Simple Plan Was The Height Of Early 2000s Music
The whole early 2000s pop punk is the best, New Found Glory, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, Blink 182, Green Day just to name a few. I still listen to them daily!
More Of This From R/Cartoons
I think every Ren and Stimpy episode was quite disturbing