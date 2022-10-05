Nostalgia is a strange creature. It always ties you to a sentimental longing for the seemingly better times when people were nicer, life was easier, and the world simply didn't stink. And let’s be real, nothing brings back happy memories more than an old mixtape. Or a childhood snack. Or a garment that is somehow back in style. These things hold a special place in our sentiment-addled hearts and make us believe everything back in the day was great, wasn't it?

Well, some people get way, way stuck in the past. They yearn for bygone days, decry modern culture, complain about virtually everything, and create countless posts and memes about being left out and misunderstood. And then rightfully get shamed for it online.

Here’s where the 'Le Wrong Generation' subreddit comes in. With the tagline "pray for kanye", this forum is the perfect place to satirically mock those who declare that the past was for sure better than the present. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining posts from the group to share with you right below. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy laughing through this wild rollercoaster of a ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon anything like this in the comments!