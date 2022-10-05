Nostalgia is a strange creature. It always ties you to a sentimental longing for the seemingly better times when people were nicer, life was easier, and the world simply didn't stink. And let’s be real, nothing brings back happy memories more than an old mixtape. Or a childhood snack. Or a garment that is somehow back in style. These things hold a special place in our sentiment-addled hearts and make us believe everything back in the day was great, wasn't it?

Well, some people get way, way stuck in the past. They yearn for bygone days, decry modern culture, complain about virtually everything, and create countless posts and memes about being left out and misunderstood. And then rightfully get shamed for it online.

Here’s where the 'Le Wrong Generation' subreddit comes in. With the tagline "pray for kanye", this forum is the perfect place to satirically mock those who declare that the past was for sure better than the present. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining posts from the group to share with you right below. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy laughing through this wild rollercoaster of a ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon anything like this in the comments!

J’accuse!

Damn good comment

Le Counterargument

We've been trying to avoid talking to random strangers for centuries. Understandable.

I Wish I Was Born In The Good Old Days

or dying in the moment .-.

They Had Us In The First Part, Not Gonna Lie

Ah, the good old days! No kids volunteer for getting polio or dying of consumption anymore. Bunch of wimps.

Killing The Doorbell Industry

Whatever happened to knocking? Did it get broken and i didn't notice while i aged?

Not Even Dogs Are Safe

PTSD maybe.... But it carried on for generations

Le Sigh

Perhaps they'll know the difference between "lay" and "lie".

"I'm Only 15 And I Listen To Nirvana, I'm Born In The Wrong Generation"

*listens to classical music written in the 1700s while wearing full American Revolutionary War regalia* "I was born in the wrong generation!"

Skin Care Is For Weak Millennials!

Well, in case of the bear you don't have to ask if it's organic. It definitely is.

Poor Millennials

It really annoys me when people say millennials are offended by everything and are too soft. No, we've realised that good mental health and having boundaries is important, and that bigotry towards people for skin colour, religion, gender and sexuality isn't ok. If a millennial is being called lazy for refusing to work 70 hours a week for a barely living wage, or if a gay person is offended by being called a homophobic slur then they aren't the ones that need to look at their values or attitudes. I'm a student nurse and can't tell you how many 'old school' nurses complain how today's students moan too much. Easy to say when their generation were being paid a living wage to train and didn't have to pay extortionate tuition fees. Side note- the guy in the photo is clearly from the millennial generation.

Gamer Moment

Right in the ouch

Parents Smart. Kids Dumb

YouR nOT aLWayS goINg To hAvE a CalCuLAtoR iN yOuR PocKEt!

They Will Never Survive

I was never that active in IG, but I added all the folks I follow on youtube hoping to see their shorter guitar lessons, graphic arts or history lectures previews. When I went online on IG the other day I saw butts, dancing, things I cannot describe and nothing I was interested in. How did that happen? Is their algorithm broken?

Only 2000 BC Boomers Will Remember

History goes in cycles

Much Needed Opinion

i like how this sounds so non judgemental<3

What We've Done

both are looking pretty slay to me

Doctors, Amirite?

i have an obsession with plague doctors at the moment, im drawing them left and right help

The Person Who Posted This Is 19 Years Old

I'm confused. I'm a millennial but had to learn cursive.

Snowflakes Smh

I think Gen X hated Baby Boomers more than Millennials. And in their case it's absolutely justified.

Listening To Two Of The Most Popular Bands Of All Time Makes You Interesting

Personaly i preffer " Prodigy ".

A Lewronggeneration And A Wooosh At The Same Time

You still can't afford that and the landlord is an a**

Jesus

Understandable. That year was the start of much worse years

100 Year Old Comic Proving Boomer Is A Mindset

At least we can be pretty confident that the one on the right won't try to burn someone at the stake for being a witch.

Rabbits Just Aren't What They Used To Be

They developed cuteness to tame us into providing for them.

Those Were Ye Good Ol' Days

ahoy me maties 🏴‍☠️

Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free

You're so self-satisfied I don't need you. I've got to break free (This thread is FUN,)

So Do That?

Ohhh there are frikking good pop/rock bands today, personaly i love " imagine dragons " for me One of the best pop/rock bands in actuality.

Wish We Could Go Back

iCarly Trying Way Too Hard

The Tables Have Turned

You say black, I say white, You say bark, I say bite...

Posted On Facebook By A 23 Year Old

Lol

Ben Shapiro Is A 13 Year Old In A 12 Year Old's Body

Nah. Nathaliel Gow is better than Mozart

Them Oldies Always On Their Talkers

They actually checking the airport map to find the nearest washroom.

Fricking Millennials Calling And Texting Their Loved Ones And Telling Them They Became World Champions

What they meant to do to share their good news? Send out smoke signals?!

Tyler, The Creator Gets It

That's... not exactly true. Yes, you can access all the things you miss BUT often you've to have money to get them and who has money nowadays? Also, there are some things like i.e. cooking methods/ingredients, ways of life which aren't accessible any longer as parts of the knowledge about them are forgotten.

This, Not This

Wait till they realize they forgot the towers for their heavy a** CRT monitors.

Why Are There No Smartphone Photos Of The Titanic?

dang BP missed one

Defeners Triggered

honestly mozart step up your game, man 🙄🙄

Beautiful Little Thing I Found In The Comments Of Paint It Black The The Rolling Stones

Spotted On The Ifunny Features

The 2019 ones look a whole lot happier. Maybe not so bad*ss, but if that's the price for happiness, I'm onboard.

People Still Have These

*have

Engineers Are Bad

How did ancient people make their roads so resistant to thousands of trucks and cars passing them every day? They must have been geniuses.

I'd Rather Have 15 Year Olds Die On The Battlefield Than Have Them Be Protesters

Not sure why some parents want their kids killed in absolute terror on a battle field so they can pay less taxes.

Here We Go

Looks like I'm still doing 1985 math, then

Minecraft Is For Losers Born In The 2000s

The title offends me

Pinterest

These Dogs Now And Days

Soooo did all the wild ones disappear or...?

Pretty Sure Most People Know Both

Is this an US-vs-Europe-thing again? In Germany you had to decide till a couple of years ago whether you want to drive stick shift AND automatic cars in your future OR just automatic cars. They probably only got rid of this distinction because driving schools rely more and more on electric cars (= automatic). Cursive is still taught in elementary school as well and I doubt this will change any time soon.

The Bottom Pic Is So Euphoric I Grew A Fedora On My Head Immediately

The lower pic lowkey looks like Vecna from Stranger Things

TikTok

I still do and it makes me barf.

Listening To The Beatles Makes You Better Than Everyone Else

I honestly don't even know what I listen to, but it's neither of them

Nintento

Owen Jarvis
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

...Was it better than Mario though? I genuinely need to know this.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!