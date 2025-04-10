ADVERTISEMENT

You might want to cover your eyes and ears when I tell you this, my dear fellow Millennials, but the '90s ended almost exactly 25 years ago. Still, we've been living with the remnants of how good life was back then ever since, as for Generation Y, the 1990s remain the decade they are most nostalgic for.

The subreddit dedicated to upholding the decade's legacy is still going strong, too. With almost 500k members, it's a testament to how Beanie Babies, dial-up internet, and Blockbuster will always have a place in our hearts. So, fellow '90s lovers, scroll down to see the newest pics from r/90s that we've collected for you!

While you're here, don't forget to read our captivating conversation with the creators of The Nostalgia Test Podcast team. Its creators Dan and Manny kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda why they think the '90s are having such a comeback moment.

They also shared which '90s pop-culture things passed their ultimate nostalgia test and which ones failed miserably. Read on to find out what fate befell movies like Airheads, The Wedding Singer, Rocky 5, and even '90s Swing music!

