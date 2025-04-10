ADVERTISEMENT

You might want to cover your eyes and ears when I tell you this, my dear fellow Millennials, but the '90s ended almost exactly 25 years ago. Still, we've been living with the remnants of how good life was back then ever since, as for Generation Y, the 1990s remain the decade they are most nostalgic for.

The subreddit dedicated to upholding the decade's legacy is still going strong, too. With almost 500k members, it's a testament to how Beanie Babies, dial-up internet, and Blockbuster will always have a place in our hearts. So, fellow '90s lovers, scroll down to see the newest pics from r/90s that we've collected for you!

While you're here, don't forget to read our captivating conversation with the creators of The Nostalgia Test Podcast team. Its creators Dan and Manny kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda why they think the '90s are having such a comeback moment.

They also shared which '90s pop-culture things passed their ultimate nostalgia test and which ones failed miserably. Read on to find out what fate befell movies like Airheads, The Wedding Singer, Rocky 5, and even '90s Swing music!

More info: The Nostalgia Test Podcast | Linktree | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Replacing The Car Stereo Yourself. Who Else Has Been There?

Hands installing a 1990s car stereo into a vehicle dashboard.

Nostalgic-Soul-76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The Nostalgia Test Podcast was born during the pandemic when friends Dan and Manny decided to catch up over Zoom. The two friends would have long conversations about pop culture, until one day day they decided to record it as a podcast in the form of a nostalgia test.

"On the surface, The Nostalgia Test Podcast is a comedy podcast where we make fun of stuff," Dan told Bored Panda. "At its core though, it's a longtime deep friendship between two people that have shared so many moments, happy and sad, scary and beautiful. That's really where the building blocks of The Nostalgia Test Podcast lie because that's how nostalgia is created."
RELATED:
    #2

    Where My Pog Kids At?

    '90s nostalgia Kaps container with collectible Pogs scattered around.

    RealThinkaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Best Days In School

    Kids pushing a TV on a cart in school, capturing the essence of '90s nostalgia.

    timeiscoming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Thinking about the past is pretty funny because we always think that our past was always the best and everything we did was great and everything that came out was better than it is now," Manny shares an observation. "It's been fun going through all the different decades and all the different genres of movies, music, and more to see whether it stood the test of time, and whether our memories and nostalgia play tricks on us." 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Throughout their tests, the guys experienced disappointment with some pop culture staples that brought them joy way back when. "You're disappointed and you almost wish you never would put it to the test because you just remembered it differently," Manny told us.

    "The '90s had so many ups and downs, so many independent movies that did well and others that did badly, the music was so different too, and it's just been a whirlwind of emotions to relive all of that," he explains. "It's fun to make fun of your own past, and while you're making fun of it, you also get to see how great it really was."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Felt Like I Was Transported To The 90’s While At The Movie Theater The Other Night

    Pizza Hut box and ICEE drink in a '90s-themed theater setting.

    waterbuffalo69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    What Our 90s Living Room Looked Like

    Retro '90s living room setup with CRT TV, VHS tapes, and vintage gaming console.

    Hefty-Instance3517 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man, I Always Wanted One

    Blue X-Brain yo-yo from the '90s, featuring clear casing with visible mechanics and red logo.

    Mando0351 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dan and Manny, the faces and voices of The Nostalgia Test Podcast, think that the '90s were a decade like no other. Dan believes we're so drawn to it nowadays because they were so full of life. "It was like society woke up from the end of the '80s and was like, 'Oh no, what did I do for the past 10 years?'" 

    "I feel the last verse from Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' from their album Nevermind says it all, 'And I forget just why I taste/ Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile/ I found it hard, it's hard to find/ Ooh well, whatever, nevermind.'"
    #7

    Homeward Bound Was Released On This Day 32 Years Ago (Feb 3, 1993)

    Cover art for "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey," featuring three animals in a scenic landscape, celebrating the '90s.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Anyone Else Play This Growing Up?

    '90s amusement park simulation game with roller coasters and rides, capturing nostalgic gaming moments.

    ExoticDimension5763 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Mars Attacks ! 1996. Are You A Fan?

    Collage of scenes from the '90s film "Mars Attacks," featuring alien invaders and iconic moments.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dan says that people felt a similar way because of the pandemic and the few chaotic years prior, starting around 2016. "After the world reopened in 2022, there was such a desire to feel again, to experience, to be fully embodied (even if people didn't have words for it). And much like the '90s, it was like relearning to taste again."

    He compares the pop culture of the '80s to that of the early 2000s. "[It] worked to distract people from feeling pain, from dealing with reality." The '90s, according to him, were a response to the materialism and nihilism of the '80s. They were messy, painful, cathartic, and they highlighted taking risks.
    #10

    Films Released In February 1997

    '90s movie poster featuring three people under a sunset background with palm trees.

    Djf47021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

    Three '90s Scary Stories books with eerie cover art by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell.

    GoodnYou62 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Twisted Metal 2 (1996)

    PS1 game cover of Twisted Metal 2, featuring a clown and vehicles in flames, celebrating the '90s gaming era.

    life_ad007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "People are gravitating towards the '90s because of this messiness, the intense volume of the music, and the look of the '90s because it challenges the (dis)illusion of social media and corporately manufactured pop culture selling us a recycled hyperinflated American Dream," Dan shares his thoughts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His co-host Manny thinks the '90s were the decade of acceptance. "There was so much variety—you had a swing resurgence, you had grunge, you had punk, and you had independent movies that were box office hits. Creativity was at its highest, along with accessibility, and acceptability was, to me, at its peak point in the '90s. Everyone was fine in their own way," he told Bored Panda. "I think people are in search of that again, that it's OK to be different. It's OK to be creative and it all can still be mainstream."
    #13

    Thought This Sub Would Appreciate My Recent Thrift Find

    Pack of 90s hot drink cups on a kitchen counter.

    SqueakySnapdragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cool Movie !

    '90s movie Cool Runnings poster featuring Jamaican bobsled team.

    omartje Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Did Anyone Have These?

    Bright '90s Moon Shoes with pink platforms and green straps on a white background.

    Dangerous_Spring5030 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In their 100-plus episodes, Dan and Manny have tested American pop culture staples to see if they have stood the test of time. Things that pass The Nostalgia Test are worth recommending to others and engaging with again and again. And those that fail have two possible fates.

    "If it remains nostalgic, that means that it's not necessarily good, yet it makes us go back to that time and reminisce, giving us a rush of memories about people, places, moments, good or bad, happy or sad, whatever it is, and we can enjoy that for some time," Dan tells Bored Panda. The other fate befalls pop culture that is so bad the hosts never want to return to it again.
    #16

    Any Fans Of My Cousin Vinny?

    '90s film poster of My Cousin Vinny with characters holding a sign against a height chart backdrop.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    The Pepsi Girl

    A smiling child in a floral dress enjoys a soda, capturing a joyful '90s moment.

    FrankieIsAFurby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Who Remembers Watching MTV’s Celebrity Death Match??

    Claymation figures in a wrestling ring from '90s show "Celebrity Deathmatch."

    Helloo_clarice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the more surprising movies that didn't pass The Nostalgia Test was The Wedding Singer. "We really wanted to like this movie and thought we would because we remember loving it when we saw it in 1998," Dan tells us. However, in their adult eyes, the movie failed miserably. "Any 'joke' moments were targeting historically oppressed communities, and all of it was wrapped in a nostalgic soundtrack."

    "When you listen to our conversation about this movie on episode 35, you can hear the disappointment and sadness of us realizing that when we were laughing back in the day, we were laughing at the expense of people being repeatedly punched down on for no reason," Dan points out.

    The hosts had similar feelings for the movie Airheads. "There were no jokes, and the jokes that were there were all punching down," Dan says.
    #19

    'member This Guy?

    '90s cartoon superhero with turquoise hair and a red suit featuring a globe emblem.

    DirkLoogs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Remember When

    Two men in '90s attire on a show set with text: "Remember when SNL used to actually be good?" Celebrating '90s nostalgia.

    Sandcracka- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    When This Show Came On. You Knew It Was Time To Go To Sleep. 🤣

    Animated character in a superhero costume with a yellow cape, standing in a '90s-style futuristic setting.

    Illustrious_Spend_26 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But then there are universally panned movies that weren't good back then and aren't any better today. The Nostalgia Test podcast hosts mention Rocky 5 and Street Fighter as examples. "My cohost Manny says it best, 'There's '80s cheese and then there's '90s trash.' These were '90s trash," Dan says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manny's personal pick for the thing that didn't pass their test is '90s swing music. "It was fun to listen to, but it's just not the vibe anymore," he says simply. 
    #22

    Anybody Ever Make These Back In The Day??

    Creepy Crawlers molding oven with colorful paints and metal molds for making '90s-themed toy insects.

    b1uedream3r Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Scars To This Day!

    '90s bike pedals evoke nostalgia and humor about enduring their shin impact.

    R3st7ess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Who Remembers This? (1992-1997)

    Man in green coat holding a globe, from iconic '90s TV show Beakman's World.

    JB92103 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Manny isn't judgmental towards the things that didn't pass their nostalgia test. There's a lot that failed, but some fall in between the awesome-terrible spectrum. "We do have a grade where it just stays in 'nostalgic,' meaning it was still fun and it's still a movie that tells the story of its time, but it just doesn't fit into what our lifestyles are right now," he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny How Just Looking At A Cd Cover Instantly Turns Time Back 30 Years

    CD of Better Than Ezra's "Deluxe" album, featuring iconic '90s design, held in front of a shelf of music CDs.

    Imnothere1980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Jim Henson's ‘Dinosaurs’ 🦖🦕 ~ [1991] ~ Have U Re-Watched This As An Adult? It's Way Deeper Than I Ever Realized As A Kid

    '90s dinosaur characters, one holding a pot, in front of a colorful background.

    Secure-Target338 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Who Remembers Earthworm Jim? - Acrylic On Canvas Painting

    Cartoon character art from the '90s, featuring a muscular hero with exaggerated features and bright colors.

    just_an_artist24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dan and Manny say it's hard to put their coming-of-age moments to The Nostalgia Test because we all hold them sacred, more or less. "At the same time, it's been kind of an exercise in learning about living in the present," Dan notes. He says that we cling to nostalgia because it makes us feel safe, but being able to live in the moment is more important. "Nostalgia can be fun for a quick visit. It's no way to live your life though, living in the past."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Empire Records

    '90s movie poster featuring a diverse group of young adults standing confidently with a dog and boombox.

    Elcapitano2u Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Y’all Have This In Your Bathroom Growing Up Or Was It Just Me?

    '90s electronic draw poker game, displaying a winning hand, with buttons for holding and drawing cards.

    Dizzlebank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Movie Is Such A Moment In Time

    '90s movie poster for "Clerks" featuring five people and bold text about service and likeability.

    Lambzy_Divey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dan says that, in the end, their podcast celebrates what it means to come of age through your connection to pop culture. You also see if you've grown out of some of the things that used to be part of your identity. The best way to deal with those, according to him, is "to say thank you, and like Marie Kondo says, to let it go if it doesn't bring you joy."

    If you'd like to see which iconic '90s pop culture phenomena passed Dan and Manny's nostalgia test and which didn't, be sure to give their podcast a listen! Who knows, maybe you'll discover something new about your favorite '90s things, too.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    90’s Kid TV Dinners! Who Remembers?!

    Assorted '90s Looney Tunes and Fun Feast meals featuring cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo on colorful packaging.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Super Mario 3 (1990)

    Cover art of 'Super Mario Bros. 3' showcasing Mario flying with a yellow background, a classic '90s video game.

    robbjuteau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    “You Got Mail”

    Boy in '90s style with retro computer and meme text.

    R3st7ess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Such A Underrated Comedy

    90s movie poster featuring George of the Jungle in a comedic jungle setting with animals.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Heavyweights Was Released On This Day 30 Years Ago

    '90s movie "Heavyweights" poster featuring kids lifting a giant sandwich, promoting classic Disney comedy.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tonight's 90s Watch, Death Becomes Her

    Woman with wet hair and intense expression in '90s themed setting.

    Emotional-Leg66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Yikes!

    Colorful '90s pencils lined up, showcasing vibrant designs and nostalgic patterns.

    67duckman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    The Blair Witch Project (1999) ! Did This One Freak You Out?

    '90s film "The Blair Witch Project" missing persons poster.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Army Of Darkness (1992) ! Are You A Fan Of This One?

    Collage of '90s movie scenes featuring dramatic action and expressive characters, celebrating nostalgic culture.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Who Remembers Immature?

    '90s music group in baggy denim overalls and sunglasses, embodying classic '90s fashion trends.

    Final-Adhesiveness19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    This Guy In My Neighborhood Is Really Making The Most Of His White Bronco

    White '90s Ford SUV with a personalized "O JUICE" license plate parked on a street.

    NaziPunksFkOff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Fisher-Price Great Adventure Castle (1994)

    Child playing with '90s Fisher-Price Great Adventure Castle toy, featuring knights and action elements like a catapult and cannon.

    robbjuteau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Anyone Remember This One?

    Cast of 1990s TV show Hey Dude smiling, with logo in front, celebrating 90s nostalgia.

    Remote_Horror_2116 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Does Anyone Remember This?

    Group of kids from '90s show Salute Your Shorts, gathered with a trumpet, smiling, wearing colorful Camp Anawanna shirts.

    CAKE_EATER251 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Who Else Played Scorched Earth (The Tank Game) Growing Up?

    A '90s computer game screenshot showing projectile paths over a pixelated landscape.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    You Just Had To Be There

    LimeWire logo, Sharpie marker, 1999 mix CD with '90s songs.

    Xavier187666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Trapper Keeper Was The Original But I Felt These Were The Best. Thoughts?

    A classic '90s Five Star binder in teal, featuring a textured band across the front.

    Dr-Richado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Better Film? Can't Hardly Wait vs. American Pie

    '90s movie poster with a group of smiling young adults, featuring a pie in the corner and bold red text.

    Djf47021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    This Movie Blew 13 Year Old Me Away

    '90s DVD cover of "Go" with main actors and special features highlighted.

    jjwhit2018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Blank Check Was Released On This Day 31 Years Ago

    '90s movie poster of "Blank Check" with a boy in sunglasses and a cap, holding a large check in the background.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Rip Peter "Navy" Tuiasosopo Aka E. Honda From Street Fighter 1994 (1963-2025)

    Man in a gray T-shirt at a sports field, evoking iconic '90s style and nostalgia.

    AC_the_Panther_007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Anyone Here Remember These Dudes?

    '90s video game cover featuring a muscular, anthropomorphic toad from Battletoads fighting in a space-themed setting.

    RyeTiliDie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Do You All Remember Seeing “Jurassic Park” In Theaters When It First Came Out Back In 1993?

    Crowd outside a theater showing "Jurassic Park," capturing a '90s vibe.

    DanielVasquez2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Blood In Blood Out - 1993

    Three men from '90s style poster with intense expressions against a city backdrop.

    TimeNewspaper4069 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Jnco Jeans, Popularized In 1990s Los Angeles

    Person wearing '90s JNCO jeans and a branded shirt in a vibrant, colorful setting.

    ZERO_PORTRAIT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Anyone Remember The Vtech Power Pad?

    Vintage '90s VTech Power Pad with a keyboard and interactive screen, showcasing retro educational technology.

    HumbleBumble77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Honestly

    90s dog Wishbone dressed as literary characters, highlighting humor and nostalgia with "Some of y'all" meme text.

    JB92103 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Nothing But Trouble (1991)

    '90s movie poster for "Nothing But Trouble" featuring four main characters and a spooky mansion.

    robbjuteau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Yakbak- Did You Have One?

    Yak Bak, a 90s toy gadget with "say" and "play" buttons in a transparent shell, evokes nostalgia.

    HumbleBumble77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Admit It…we All Wanted Arnolds Room When We Were Younger

    Urban nighttime cityscape illustration with a bright full moon over water, capturing the essence of '90s style.

    Recreant793 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    What Netflix Looked Like In 1999

    1999 Netflix webpage showcasing new movie rentals and offers, highlighting popular '90s films for users to explore.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Remember How Mind-Blowing This Episode Of The Simpsons Was When It Aired In 1995? (The Same Year ‘Toy Story’ Was Released!)

    Animated character in a 3D virtual space, representing iconic '90s nostalgia.

    Secure-Target338 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Say It Aint So

    Tweet humor about '90s alt rock music and creative replies.

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

    Brady Bunch Movie poster with cast on stairs, globe background, '90s theme.

    robbjuteau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Kid Cuisine Meals Were So Good Back In The 90s

    Kid Cuisine meal, featuring chicken nuggets, corn, and dessert, with a fun penguin character, celebrating '90s nostalgia.

    Ekhoes- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Name This Group. Wrong Answers Only

    Scene from a '90s movie with a group of men dressed as medieval archers in a forest setting.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    I Will Take One In Green Still To This Day

    '90s SUVs in desert and suburban settings, capturing iconic dream cars for kids of the era.

    -Naive-Melody- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Knowing All The Other Kids Were Jealous

    90s meme of a man in formal attire holding a Happy Meal, with a caption about school after a doctor’s appointment.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    100% Factual

    Cast of 'The Mummy' (1999) in various scenes, capturing the essence of the '90s cinema nostalgia.

    Emotional-Leg66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Who Else Spent Hours Trying To Make It Downhill In This Game?

    '90s skiing game with a skier, trees, and obstacles on a snowy landscape, reminiscent of retro video game graphics.

    SurfSucculentGrill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Who Was Your '90s Crush?

    Person in red hoodie and sandals, reminiscent of '90s fashion, sitting outdoors on a sunny day.

    HandsomeGemini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    What Other Lies Did 90s TV Tell Us

    '90s TV scene with friends having breakfast in a cozy kitchen, capturing a nostalgic moment.

    Emotional-Leg66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I Found So Many Gems At My Parents' I Thought Were Gone Forever

    Vintage '90s trading cards, including Superman, spread on a gray surface.

    erebus7813 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Happy Meal 1990

    '90s McDonald's Super Mario Bros. 3 Happy Meal with fries and drink.

    Corndogeveryday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Small Soldiers (1998) ! Any Fans?

    Collage of '90s action figures and movie scenes, showcasing nostalgic elements from the era.

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Deep Memories Unlocked

    '90s nostalgia: A toy figure in yellow pants stands beside a large key at the base of a rustic wooden door.

    Godzira-r32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Best Movie Of '95?

    DVD cover of the '90s film "Kids" with a group of teenagers, skateboard, and bold colorful letters.

    BigHommieDale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Pete And Pete - My Favorite Nickelodean Show

    Two kids from the '90s, one in a red plaid hat, against a cloudy sky backdrop.

    Ok_Setting_2044 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Year Was 1993

    Star Fox Super Nintendo game cover showcasing iconic '90s video game nostalgia and revolutionary Super FX graphics.

    PincheTony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    I'll Never Understand Why These Were Discontinued

    Cartoon elves with '90s Pizzarias chips, evoking nostalgia for the amazing '90s era snacks.

    BigHommieDale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My Glow In The Dark 90s Pizza Hut Casper Toys. Original Packaging. Yes, They Smell Exactly Like You Remember

    Four '90s ghost toys in plastic bags on a kitchen counter.

    dnol4444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!