We often see certain styles and trends coming back, and vintage aesthetic kitchen s are no exception. With their homey feel and unique characteristics, they are once again luring people who yearn for more than modern and simplistic home designs . If you’re a retro lover in need of some inspiring ideas for adding a vintage twist to your own cooking area, look no further. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most stunning examples of these spaces, courtesy of people from the Facebook group Vintage Kitchens . Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that sparked a nostalgic feel the most!

#1 I Found This 1945 Range And Asked My Husband To Build My New Kitchen Around It. It Works! Only One Oven Works - Because It Was Restored Share icon

#3 The Best Piece I Ever Got ! 1950s Chambers "B " Range In Candy Apple Red. Dutch Oven Cooking Allows Baking With The Gas Turned Off Holding Temperature For Almost 2 Hours Share icon

According to the 2024 Pinterest Predicts report, kitschens (a term for kitschy kitchens) are trending. The report writes, “They say the party always moves to the kitchen. But sometimes, the party is the kitchen. This year, Gen X and Boomers will quirk up their cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and eye-jarring pops of paint. No minimalist aesthetic is safe.”

#4 1937 Toaster Share icon

#5 Vintage Dining Set That I Restored That Is Up For Sale At The Antique Store In My Hometown Share icon

#6 We Collect Vintage Toasters... My Husband And I Were Both Born To Families With A Strong "Collector Gene" So It Is Not Hard For Us To Start A Collection Share icon For reasons that would take too long to explain we started to collect toasters and toaster related objects. This is a photograph of us with a small part of our collection that was featured in a UK magazine. In addition to toaster shaped cookie jars and tea pots this shows eight of our real vintage toasters

The term kitschy kitchen is a derivative of the German verb kitschen used to describe a work of art thrown together. This is exactly what such a cooking area is - a colorful and diverse space typically full of vintage assorted furniture and accessories. It’s a trend synonymous with all things retro, pulling at the heartstrings of nostalgic people. ADVERTISEMENT Providing us more insights into this trend, Sydney Stanback, global trends and insights lead for Pinterest, says, "People will elevate their kitchen designs and cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and eye-jarring pops of paint as they are looking for 'eclectic kitchen decor,' 'kitschy kitchens,' 'retro pink kitchens' and more."

#7 The Antique Kitchen In My 1875 Coastal Maine Home, Tax Assesor Said It Was The Oldest Working Kitchen In My Town Share icon The stove is a Gold Medal Glenwood combination coal/ gas range made in 1920. The Hoosier is all original and came with all its glassware and utensils and paper work. The porcelain icebox is also 1920, non electrified.the huge sink and drainboard date to the 20s and cabinetry has been here since the house was built

#8 My Parents Used This Kerosene Perfection Stove Until They Got Rea Electricity In 1948 Share icon Several years ago, I got it down out of the rafters in our barn, cleaned it up, replaced the wicks and it works as it should. Since then I have acquired and restored a couple other kerosene stoves



#9 1950s,amazing Vintage Kitchen Share icon

Interestingly, the pink retro kitchen search term has increased by 40%. "Pink provides that unique retro charm and is a hue that doesn't go out of style," says Mattia Salia, product manager at SMEG, famous for its vintage-looking kitchen appliances. "While playful, pink is also a unique and stylish choice for the kitchen, setting it apart from more traditional colors like white or beige." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 1950s,so Amazing,vintage Kitchen Share icon

#11 Still Works Share icon

#12 One Little Corner Of My Kitchen Share icon

Besides its charming aesthetic, one reason why vintage kitchen design has seen a resurgence in popularity is its sustainability. “Buying pre-loved is crucially a more ethical way to buy, especially at a time when mass consumption is costing us the earth and driving small businesses under,” says antiques expert Alice Roberton.

#13 I Love The Idea Of Using Enamelware Pot Lids As Burner Covers, Especially On A Vintage Stove Share icon

#14 This Is My “Summer Kitchen” Share icon All the farms around here, Northwest Minnesota, had summer kitchens The idea was to keep the house cooler in the summertime as those wood burning stoves got the house too warm for comfort, hence the term summer kitchen. They cooked, canned, and so much more. It was a practical and necessary building, This is to honor our nostalgic past



#15 My Basement Rec Room Share icon

“An increased awareness of sustainability and production has fueled this decision and while people often come to vintage from a sustainable standpoint, they stay for the instantaneous burst of character that antique and reclaimed furniture and accessories bring into their home,” she explained.

#17 Here's My Vintage Kitchen. Ain't She Purdy? Share icon

#18 My Blue Heaven. We Left Everything Original Share icon

If you’re lost on where to start your transition into a vintage kitchen, don’t fret; interior designers have our back. The first step they recommend taking is identifying your perfect design aesthetic, as vintage can mean different things to different people. Perusing through showrooms, Pinterest, or your favorite antique thrift stores can give you a better idea of how you want your kitchen to look.

#19 I’ve Had The Old Frigidaire For Quite Awhile… Now It Has A Partner Share icon

#20 A Few Of My Vintage Sifters And Matchbox Holders Share icon

#21 Some Of My Vintage Kitchen Collection- - It’s All Cream/Green In Color! Share icon

For those who aren't planning a big renovation, your vision can be achieved by adding vintage touches and various accessories to your cooking area. “Buy unusual pieces, try putting things in your kitchen that might be traditionally suited to a living room, or even your grandma’s home,” suggests Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL. “Mix up old with new and always try to source authentic and well-made pieces.”

#22 We Just Got This “New Stove”…..we’re Replacing A 1920’s Gas Stove..which We’ve Had For About 30 Years! These “Old” Stoves Are Fun! Cooks Great Share icon

#23 I Have A 1973 Viking Range Share icon

#24 I Did Not Pay More Than Few Dollars For Any One Thing In This Room. Most Everything Was Gifted, Thrifted Or Dragged Out Of A Dumpster Or Off The Side Of The Road Share icon

Adding wallpaper, an interesting backsplash, or brass accents can also transform your kitchen into a vintage one without putting too much labor into it. If you’re ready to put more elbow grease into your dream kitchen, swapping your cabinets and appliances for retro ones is also a great option. Repurposing antique furniture and appliances for this can add to the charm even more. Patterned fabrics like curtains, reclaimed vintage lighting, or checkered flooring are some additions that are worth considering as well. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Here Is A Photo Of The Kitchen At Our 1958 Home In St. Petersburg, Florida. It Is What Sold Us On The House Share icon

#26 Our Original 1930s Kitchen Share icon

#27 Part Of A Snack Set Share icon

I hope this list inspired you to fulfill your vintage dreams and got you to start designing your own kitchen! For even more ideas, make sure to check out our earlier publications featuring beautiful thrifted things and amazing old homes.

#28 Hot And Dirty, But Unrestored And Works Flawlessly. Dinner Tonight: Chicken, Cheesy Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy. (The Potatoes Are In The Warmer Drawer On The Left) Share icon

#29 The Red And White Kitchen Saga Continues Share icon

#31 My 1923 Spanish Bungalow Kitchen In California. I Love The Tile Colors Share icon

#32 This Is A Rental House I Cleaned For A Client Here In Alberta. I Immediately Fell In Love With This House! I'm Thinking About Making Her An Offer Share icon

#33 This Is My Mom’s 1966 Kitchen And Dining Area. Still In Pristine Condition. Dishwasher Was Added Later By Removing A Cabinet Under The Oven Share icon

#34 Sharing Pictures Of My Prized Kitchen Dinette Set! Rescued (Purchased) From A Basement A Few Years Ago Share icon

#36 My 1952 Wedgewood Stove. My Husband Re-Wired It And Put A New Gas Regulator On It. It Works Like A Charm And I Love It Share icon

#37 Just Got This House From 1940s Share icon

#38 Our 1940s Cabin In Ruidoso Nm Share icon

#39 I Just Love Our Vintage Kitchen In Our New House Share icon

#40 Obsessed With My Vintage Cookie Jar Share icon

#41 My Kitchen, I Love My Coca-Cola Collection. I Have About 2000 Pieces Share icon

#42 My Kitchen Is A Work In Progress And I Have So Much More To Do. We Recently Bought A Fridge To Fit Into The Original Spot And Will Be Moving The Big One Out Soon Share icon It's so messy right now. I've had this retro green color since 2017, and just freshened the white on the walls and will be painting the ceiling and pulling up the flooring to restore the original hardwood underneath

#43 This Is A General Electric Refrigerator That We Use In My 1910 Office Kitchen. Probably Built In The 1930’s. It Works Great Share icon We do have to defrost the freezer occasionally. I cleaned it up and had the shelves re chromed . It also has a foot pedal door opener on the left side



#44 Our New Gem Share icon

#45 1974 Montgomery Ward Signature Harvest Gold Kitchen Stove. We Still Use It And Everything Works But The Clock Share icon

#46 My Vintage Table/ Chairs Share icon

#47 Dishmaster Faucet That We Recently Had Installed In Our Restored 1950 Kitchen. Originally Designed In 1948, A Dishmaster Is Much "More Than Just A Faucet" Share icon With an attached wand that dispenses hot, soapy water at the touch of a button, it's essentially a hand-held dishwasher...that makes cleaning easier and more efficient (and enjoyable) than ever!

While our model is brand-new, it's an exact replica of the company's classic Dishmaster Imperial M-59, with a faceplate that's been reproduced according to the exact specifications of the original (recently re-discovered) 1959 tooling.

Last week, I had the opportunity to visit the Dishmaster factory in Mitchell, Indiana—where the owner graciously gave me an impromptu tour. To my astonishment, I discovered that—far from being some vast impersonal corporate entity—Dishmaster is a deeply personal family business, run entirely by Roger & his son Chris as a 2-man operation...they do it all! Just as it was way back in 1948, this ingenious invention continues to be crafted with pride each day in small-town middle America (with the sole exception of a single part that has to be outsourced).

From the very beginning, these were always considered something of a post-war luxury (the cost in 1950 was the equivalent of $660 today)—but not only can you get yours today for significantly less (even when loaded with all the extra "bells & whistles" available), you can invest in something that will simultaneously make your daily life a little easier and help keep this family-run American company in business for generations to come! Look closely—and you just might see a Dishmaster in your future

#48 A Basket Full Of Vintage Tablecloths Share icon

#49 Sharing Some Of My Tins Share icon

#50 My Daughter's Vintage Kitchen Very Cool Old Stove! Heavyn Ayers Share icon

#51 Here‘S Our 70s Kitchen In Its Bright Orange Glory. Everything Gets Used Regularly And Is Fully Working Share icon Cabinets are from 1974, the fridge is from 1960, stove and microwave are 70s and the dishwasher is from the early 80s



#53 I Wanted To Share A Pamphlet From 1959 Sears, That Was An Advertisement For My Stove Share icon I couldn't believe it when I saw this on ebay, and I bought it right away. I've framed it and it's in my kitchen



#54 Saw This In A Listing For A Home In Nebraska Share icon

#55 My Kitchen Cabinet Share icon

#56 My New Green Bamboo Blinds Share icon

#57 This Hoosier Set Is In The New Home Kitchen And Ads At Least Some Vintage Effects To The Room Share icon

#58 My Home Is Southwestern But I Have A Lot Of Vintage Items That I Love. This Is A Vignette With Some Of My Kitchen Items Share icon

#59 I Have Just One Medium Sized Bowl Left From My Mom’s Set. I Believe There Were Also A Matching Jar-Shaped Salt And Pepper Shaker Set As Well Share icon

#60 Little Vintage-Ish Coffee Bar In My Kitchen Share icon

#62 Things I Love To Collect And Add In My Vintage Kitchen: Kitchen Stools, Scales, Bread Boxes And Picnic Tins! I’m Literally Obsessed With These Kitchen Stools Share icon

#63 This Is My 1953 Kitchen. Vintage St. Charles Metal Cabinets. Cabinets Are In Perfect Condition Share icon

#64 I Think This Pattern Is Called Fire King Sunrise Swirl Share icon

#65 1972. Perfect Condition And Pristine Share icon

#66 The House Was Built In 1950 Share icon

#67 Finally Got My Vintage Appliances Been Wanting Them For Years Share icon

#68 I Live In My Grandparents House Of Which Is Now My House That Was Built In 1972 Share icon I’ve been here for 6 years and this oven is one of my favorite things in the entire house. It still works great too



#69 My 1921 Bungalow Kitchen Before And After. (Bottom Pic Is Before) Share icon

#70 My Momma Got This Tablecloth In 1954 At Her Wedding Shower . I Use It In The Summer Months Share icon

#71 I Found This Kitchen Clock. It Brought Me Right Back To My Nana's Kitchen. I Bought It, Plugged It In & It Still Works Great Share icon

#72 Just One Of Many Vintage Tablecloths I Have Share icon

#73 This Is The Layout Of The Kitchen, Stuck In The 70s, Of My House In The Mountains. I Love Her Share icon

#74 This Is My Kitchen From 1973, I Inherited It From My Aunt Share icon

#75 My Husband Installed A Brand New Stove In A 100 Year Old House And She Asked If He Could Haul The Old One Away. He Hauled It Back To His Shop And Renovated It For Me Share icon

#76 I Got This At A Yard Sale Today!! Vintage Fiesta For Only 1.00. Such A Find My Kitchen Is Red Checked Share icon

#77 I Love My Vintage Kitchen In My 1903 Farmhouse Share icon

#78 My 1950 Kitchen Share icon

#80 Score For Me Today $20 . I Love That Original Pricing Is On Box And Then Marked Down No Less Share icon

#81 This Is Our Kitchen, Built In1973 And It Still Has The Same Cooker Share icon

#82 My Chamber Stove Finally Arrived. I've Had It A Couple Of Weeks And Have Enjoyed Cooking On It When You Know You Know Share icon

#83 My Grandparents' Sweet *mostly* Untouched Early 60's Kitchen With Original Cabinets, Counters/Backsplashes, And Lighting Share icon Obviously the appliances aren't the originals, but check out the amazing wallpaper and built-in phone at the breakfast bar

#84 An Ebay Find, Love This 1950s Spice Rack Came All The Way From Australia Share icon

#85 Here’s A Photo Of My Vintage Kitchen. A Bit Of A Mishmash, Time Capsule-Wise, But It’s A Lovely Place To Cook Share icon

#86 This Is My 1970s Kitchen. Original Appliances (Except For The Fridge). Oven Works Better Than Any Oven I’ve Ever Used Share icon