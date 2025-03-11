ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, I watched countless hours of HGTV with my mother. I also tagged along to dozens of open houses, even when we weren’t planning on moving any time soon. She loved looking at homes and critiquing their designs, and I would pretend to have an opinion while snacking on the complimentary cookies realtors put out for guests.

Today, I still don’t know very much about architecture or what makes a great building. But you don’t need to have much technical knowledge to be able to spot a monstrosity. We took a trip to the That’s It, We’re Architecture Shaming Facebook group and gathered some of their most atrocious pics below. From office buildings that look like they could fall down at any moment to bizarre bungalows, enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe an architect signed off on!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When Your Clients Are Dipsy And Laa-Laa From Teletubbies So That Their Antennas Won't Hit The Door Header

Tragically designed door frame obstructed by ceiling architecture, showcasing poor construction choices.

Jillian Lin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This

    Oddly designed entrance with stained glass doors at the bottom of steep stairs, showcasing tragic architecture.

    Kevin Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    When You Really Love Columns

    Tragically designed house with mismatched columns and minimal landscaping in arid surroundings.

    Jess Cruz Almero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    That’s It, We’re Architecture Shaming has only been around since July 2024, but the community has already amassed an impressive 28K members. It has a simple goal, as it’s described as a “silly shaming group for people who want to point and laugh at terrible buildings!” And it’s clear that the members won’t run out of content any time soon.

    There’s been 74 new posts in the group in the past month, and 72 new members joined in the last week. It’s a wholesome community that’s not meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, but they are looking to get a kick out of some of the questionable and creative choices that architects around the world have made. Perhaps this list will even inspire you to join and start posting photos of homes you drive past every day that make you wonder, “Who the heck designed that?”   

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Is It Just Me Or Does This Look Like Somebody Gave It A Boot In The Rear?

    Unconventional architecture: a house with an oversized, slanted roof in a field.

    Rene Kreis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Apartment Building In Poland

    Tragically designed building with numerous misaligned balconies.

    Bang Chris Yan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo I Took Today. All I Can Say Is It's Well Built

    Quirky architecture: house with castle-like facade and mismatched features, showcasing unusual building design.

    Lisa Asher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As with most things, you can easily argue that design is subjective. Sure, your house might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean that it’s objectively ugly or bad. Right? Well, some architects would say that objectively bad choices definitely do exist. And according to Vera Iconica Architecture, there are a few reasons why making good design decisions is important.

    First of all, architecture is a great way to create beauty. Everyone wants to live in an environment that’s pleasant to look at, so having gorgeous homes, offices, government buildings, etc. surrounding you can have a huge impact on how you feel while moving through the world.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Can You Make It More Diagonal?

    Unusual house design with steep, angled roof and chimney, surrounded by greenery. Architecture shaming example.

    Matias Galarraga Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Oh Dear. Lv Just Went Full Longaberger Basket. What Do We Think, Team? Neat, Or Too Literal?

    Building designed to look like a giant gray suitcase with luxury brand patterns; example of architecture shaming.

    Jeremy Anderson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Saw This While In The Detroit Area Last Week. Not Sure What To Say. Not Sure What They Were Thinking

    Unusual architecture with a mix of styles and shapes on a residential building.

    Eric Woodfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Filling your city with stunning architecture is also a great way to attract tourists. People travel from all over the world to see the Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramids, Sacré-Cœur, the Empire State Building and more. If your city invests in beautiful buildings, the entire globe will want to appreciate them. 

    At the same time, these buildings can be a great way to show different cultures to the rest of the world. Nowadays, we can find generic buildings popping up everywhere, but if your country or city has a specific design style, it will always be unique and representative of what life there is like.     

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Look, If You’ve Got A Useless Space, Might As Well Make It Interesting!

    Poorly designed architecture featuring a precarious alcove with mismatched decor and a chair by the window.

    Marissa Richardson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Unknown Location (Seen On Several Polish Pages, But Not Sure It's In Poland)

    House with unusual architecture, featuring a triangular stone facade design covering part of the upper wall.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like maybe another surface was attached there but fell off?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    I Don't Think This Is Decorated Right. Not My Listing Nor Photo

    Tragically designed bedroom with mismatched stairs, odd placement, and awkward architecture.

    Kirsten Tautfest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Good architecture can also increase residents’ quality of life. When people are surrounded by well designed spaces, they are encouraged to spend time in them, rather than just bolt home as fast as they can right after work. When architecture puts wellness first, Vera Iconica notes that people are inspired to build stronger communities. At the same time, office buildings that have plenty of natural light, good air and water quality, great ventilation, and thoughtful design can have a huge impact on how employees feel while working.     

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    It’s Located In… Christchurch! More Info In Comments

    Boat-shaped building in a residential area, illustrating funny architecture design.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    This Is Mostly The Color. That… Salmon? Paired With That Gray. It Just Looks So Weird And Wrong

    High-rise building with mismatched colors and balconies, exemplifying tragically designed architecture.

    Sami Kuhmonen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there any way to make gigantic apartment blocks look appealing?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    When You Can’t Tell Where The Original House Starts And Ends

    Tragically designed building with mismatched rooflines and windows, showcasing confusing architecture.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And if you’re one of the 136 million Americans who commutes to work every morning, having a pleasant journey can greatly impact how you feel when starting your day. I typically take one route to work in the morning by bus and a different route while walking home in the evening, and I always enjoy taking a moment to admire the stunning buildings and river my city has to offer. Humans want to live in beautiful places, and we should be afforded that luxury.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    His Keeps Popping Up In My Feed For Ages.. (Stupidly I Clicked It That Probably Isnt Helping) I Guess They Are Having Trouble Selling This Hotel/Chapel

    Tragically designed building with brick facade, large windows, and patio seating, featuring unique architectural elements.

    Ently Lamar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Get A Load Of This Beauty!

    Colorful architecture shaming: house with mismatched orange and blue sections, bright yellow accents, surrounded by trees.

    The addition is bad enough… the paint job adds a lot.

    Fran Allison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have self storage locations in the UK that look like that

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    "You Like My Plans, Boss?"

    Tragically designed building with asymmetrical roof and mixed materials, featuring modern windows and stone accents.

    "Nah. Too big. Cut off half."
    "But, boss, there's no front door now."
    "Just tack one on the side."
    "Something doesn't look right."
    "Add a window above the door. Folks love windows."
    "It still seems a little off . . ."
    "No matter. Someone'll buy it. Bet we can get half a million."

    Dianna Scofield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the other hand, Architizer notes on their site that bad architecture might actually be harmful for our health. They provide examples of reflective buildings that become extremely hot when hit with sunlight or buildings that harm us indirectly, such as filling us with negative feelings. For example, if you look out your living room window to see an ugly, huge grey building that blocks all sunlight from your street, you might not be too happy to open the shades. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Ammanauz Hotel, Dombai, Russia, Built 1982-85. Abandoned

    Tragically designed building with uneven balconies against a mountainous backdrop, highlighting architecture shaming.

    Leoghann MacAlister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Valley Architecture, Design By Mvrdv In Amsterdam

    Unconventional architecture design of a quirky, irregularly stacked building.

    Bang Chris Yan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    For The Fans Of Symmetry Here. Located In A Small Town In Oklahoma. Taken By My Appraiser/Boss

    A small, oddly designed house with a mismatched roof extension, highlighting architecture shaming.

    Kirsten Tautfest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Bad architecture can also be harmful when it’s simply confusing. If you can’t find the front door, can’t navigate through the building without feeling like you’re in a labyrinth or have to walk up an extremely narrow flight of stairs to reach your office, you probably won’t be thrilled about visiting that space. It’s important that architects keep aesthetics, functionality and how people will feel about the environment in mind when designing a building.   

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Found This On Zillow In North Texas. Can't Decide What's Worse, The Window Placement Or The Siding Inset On The Front/Center Of Each Unit

    Tragically designed townhouse with mismatched architectural features, highlighting architecture shaming humor.

    Jamie Kosich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Never Loved The Blocky Split Levels That Are Cloned All Over The Pnw, And I Personally Think These Colors Make The Blockiness Worse. Esp Paired With Brick. Portland, Or

    Bright pink house with mismatched orange garage doors, showcasing funny architecture design.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Actually Love This Home

    Unconventional building design with slanted green facade, highlighting funny architecture elements.

    Lolita Potts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Are you enjoying these photos of atrocious buildings, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you can’t believe are real, and feel free to call out any more buildings you hate in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in even more structures that deserve to be shamed, you can find another Bored Panda list on the same topic right here!
    #25

    House In The Orchard, Prague, Czech Republic

    Unusual building design on a grassy slope, showcasing unique architectural features surrounded by autumn trees.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Prepping For Doomsday In Belgium

    Modern brick building with unconventional design, surrounded by plants, illustrating architecture shaming.

    Margit Klumpers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Seems Legit

    Poorly designed bedroom floor with hidden staircase to an unusual basement structure under the room.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The phrase "never seen" always reminds me of "Pee Wee Herman's Big Adventure" and Large Marge. "On this very night, ten years ago, along this same stretch of road in a dense fog just like this. I saw the worst accident I ever seen."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Stolen From Another Page. Imagine Chillin On Your Indoor Balcony

    Tragically designed apartments in Blacksburg, VA with small balconies facing an indoor hallway.

    Leo Hesser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Appreciate Reusing Existing Fascia And Structure… But Wow That’s Ugly

    Humorously designed building with mismatched brick façade, showcasing architecture shaming at a construction site.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    It's Like Someone Dropped A Tiny House Into A Monolith. The Tiny House Looks Cozy, But What's Going On In The Rest Of That Sad, Dark Space? Nice Sunset, Though

    Modern house with unique architecture design, featuring a small balcony and asymmetrical windows at sunset.

    Dianna Scofield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    They’ll Say It’s AI. Because It Makes Absolutely No Sense And It’s Unbelievable Someone Would Design And Build This. Welp, They Would Be Wrong. No Level Walls Or Surfaces Anywhere!

    Unusual triangular beach house design surrounded by trees and overlooking the ocean at sunset.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    raiynebow24 avatar
    Raiyne M
    Raiyne M
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like one of those houses you would see on an international homes show.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Pretty

    Unconventional building with wood and glass, featuring unique design elements like circular windows and sharp angles.

    Laura Andres Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Daughter Captioned This, "I Want Six Of Every Shape Window You Have

    Unusual house design with mixed window shapes, featuring circular and arched windows. Architecture shaming example.

    Christie James Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    What The Hap Is Fuckening In This Doctor's Office

    Tragically designed building with stairs leading to a dead end in a health clinic reception area.

    Chelsea May-Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Sad Renovations Done In 2012 To The 16th Century Caldwell Tower In Scotland. The Addition Is Still There To This Day

    Tragically designed building with awkward blue siding on stone tower in rural landscape.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Long Time Lurker Of The Other Group (Just Realized It Got Taken Over) First Time Poster - This Is Certainly A Design Choice

    Quirky house with mismatched porch design showcasing architecture shaming.

    Charles Cramblit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Are My Eyes Playing With Me?! 🎸 The Worst Part? This Build Doesn’t Have A Kitchen

    Aerial view of a guitar-shaped house amidst trees, showcasing funny architecture design.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    What In The.... Looks Like Someone Couldn't Pick A Design

    Modern house listing with unique architectural design, 7 beds, 6 baths priced at $1,999,999.

    Elizabeth Ohling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Always Giggle When I Walk By This House. What Do You Think Of The Decreasing Blue Triangles Over The Front Door?

    Humorously bad architecture featuring mismatched house design on sloped street.

    Laura Magu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Being So Bold To Believe You Could Build Homes, Let Alone Giant Homes, On A Literal Beach, Is The Pinnacle Of Hubris

    Poorly designed beach houses on stilts, surrounded by debris, highlighting architecture shaming.

    Outer Banks, North Carolina: six homes have collapsed already

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Mind Reels

    Tall, quirky building with multiple levels and mismatched architectural styles under a clear blue sky.

    Robin Rogers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    This

    Oddly designed wall with vertical slits, showcasing unusual architecture, next to a blue chair and light switch.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Driving Recently In Hartford, Connecticut, I Was Stuck At A Red Light Across From The Hartford Water Department Building. The Longer I Sat There, The More I Was Brutalized By The Brutalism

    A uniquely shaped building with an angular design, illustrating architectural shaming for its unconventional structure.

    Aaron Emke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    The Fireplace In Little Moreton Hall (Built Between 1504 And 1610) Looks Wonky, But It's Actually Completely Straight. It's The Rest Of The Room That's Out Of Whack - It's One Of The Wonkiest Buildings In England

    Tragically designed ornate fireplace with intricate carvings, misaligned in a wood-paneled room.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    We Should Have Used Better Glue

    Tragically designed building with a warped green balcony on the facade.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Putting This In This Page Too. Abomination In Fayetteville, Ar. If It’s Gonna Be Bland Why Not At Least Be Symmetrical??

    Funny architecture: a two-story house with a garage partially suspended over a slope, an unusual design choice.

    Connor Gwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Kaiser-Permanente Building In Timonium, Maryland With (In My Humble Opinion) Absolutely Hideous Exterior Cladding

    A beige building with complex exterior design criticized for poor architecture in a sunny parking lot.

    Aaron Emke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Step Right Up! Or...down

    Sunken living room with unusual design features including a fireplace and chandelier, highlighting architecture shaming.

    Shawn Livingston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Container Castle

    Funny architecture: photos of buildings made from stacked shipping containers in a forest setting.

    Tamara McDonnell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    From An Apartment/Hoa Group

    A humorous example of poor architecture with an excessively large wooden ramp on a mobile home.

    Amber L Kier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Just Saw This On Another Page, Thought Of This Page

    Tragically designed kitchen drawer barely functional due to poor architecture.

    Elliot JA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    No One Needs To Access The Bedroom Anyways, Right?

    Floor plan of a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment, highlighting tragically designed building layout.

    Holly Ann Horton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Closet in the corner and the second bathroom door gets put next to it. Problem solved.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    I Hate To See When Bad Paint Happens To Good Houses

    Victorian house with pink and purple accents, an example of funny architecture shaming.

    This used to belong to my great-grandparents and my mother swears it was painted differently in the 40s.

    Andrea Lubawy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    A Pyramid Office Building. All Roof

    Pyramid-shaped building office property for sale in Eatonton, GA with uniquely tragic architecture design.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Found On X

    Humorous architecture design sketch of a tilted, elevated building over a parked car.

    Nicholas Stauffer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    A Contemporary Take On Traditional Nordic Architecture

    Modern white house with wooden fence showcases tragically designed architecture on a sunny day.

    Bang Yin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Waka Waka Waka!

    Humorous brutalist architecture with cylindrical concrete elements and windows, labeled as "Muppet Brutalism."

    Marissa Richardson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Welcome To My Home Milady

    Tragically designed building resembling a small castle with mismatched features and a truck parked in front.

    Jason Cunningham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    In Austin Tx

    Tragically designed building with mismatched roofs and windows, surrounded by barren landscape.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    What A Piece Of Ship!

    Boat-shaped house in a garden, highlighting tragically designed architecture with autumn trees in the background.

    Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    I Can't Hack That It's Not Symmetrical And The Solar Panels Have Just Added To The Issue

    Blue house with mismatched renovations and solar panels, surrounded by plants, showcasing tragically designed architecture.

    Rozwellia Cartereii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share Pics Of This Record Of Bad Decision Making I Walk Past Daily

    Tragically designed building with mismatched roof lines and a second-story block structure.

    Sheila Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    I Looked Up The Wikipedia Page On Kitsch, And This Is What I Found

    Tragically designed buildings with mismatched styles and odd features on a sunny street.

    Oliver Klimek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    You Can't Convince Me That A Human Being Ever Actually Lived In This

    Unusually designed building with curved roof and large balcony amidst lush greenery.

    Jeffrey Adam Danyleyko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Imagine Approving The Plans For This Complex?

    Poorly designed gray buildings with garages and narrow spaces, demonstrating tragic architecture decisions.

    Shelley Lange-Hemenway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    King Of The Cabinet

    Kitchen design with dark wood cabinets, white marble counters, and oddly placed range hood. Architecture shaming example.

    Gary Salata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Not Even Shaming, I’m Actually Impressed That Whoever Had The Idea Managed To Get It Through All The Funding, Permits, And Approvals Necessary To Pull It Off. It’s The Inntel Hotel In Zaandam, Netherlands

    Uniquely stacked buildings with colorful facades showcasing funny architecture design against a cloudy sky.

    Ovi Grigorescu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Unusual Brickwork Hate It Or Love It? Sienna Appartments, 2019 - Hyderabad, India

    Wavy brick building exterior with irregular window placement, showcasing tragic architecture design.

    Sandra Segal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Who Tf Thought This Design Was A Good Idea???

    Bizarre architecture in Korea: two towers connected by a complex web-like structure.

    Courtney Nicole Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    This Absolutely Gargantuan Home In My Area (Unfinished) Listed For $1.9 Mil. It’s A Lot To Take In

    Tragically designed stone house with a mismatched pool and awkward landscape layout.

    I feeeeeel like all the money spent on the pool/outdoor area could have been used to finish a hefty portion of the interior, but that’s not my business...
    Very tempted to go for a tour just for funsies

    Bethany Rosenkrans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!