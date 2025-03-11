Today, I still don’t know very much about architecture or what makes a great building. But you don’t need to have much technical knowledge to be able to spot a monstrosity. We took a trip to the That’s It, We’re Architecture Shaming Facebook group and gathered some of their most atrocious pics below. From office buildings that look like they could fall down at any moment to bizarre bungalows, enjoy scrolling through these photos. And be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe an architect signed off on!

Growing up, I watched countless hours of HGTV with my mother. I also tagged along to dozens of open houses, even when we weren’t planning on moving any time soon. She loved looking at homes and critiquing their designs, and I would pretend to have an opinion while snacking on the complimentary cookies realtors put out for guests.

#1 When Your Clients Are Dipsy And Laa-Laa From Teletubbies So That Their Antennas Won't Hit The Door Header Share icon

RELATED:

#2 This Share icon

#3 When You Really Love Columns Share icon

That’s It, We’re Architecture Shaming has only been around since July 2024, but the community has already amassed an impressive 28K members. It has a simple goal, as it’s described as a “silly shaming group for people who want to point and laugh at terrible buildings!” And it’s clear that the members won’t run out of content any time soon. There’s been 74 new posts in the group in the past month, and 72 new members joined in the last week. It’s a wholesome community that’s not meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, but they are looking to get a kick out of some of the questionable and creative choices that architects around the world have made. Perhaps this list will even inspire you to join and start posting photos of homes you drive past every day that make you wonder, “Who the heck designed that?” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Is It Just Me Or Does This Look Like Somebody Gave It A Boot In The Rear? Share icon

#5 Apartment Building In Poland Share icon

#6 Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo I Took Today. All I Can Say Is It's Well Built Share icon

As with most things, you can easily argue that design is subjective. Sure, your house might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean that it’s objectively ugly or bad. Right? Well, some architects would say that objectively bad choices definitely do exist. And according to Vera Iconica Architecture, there are a few reasons why making good design decisions is important. First of all, architecture is a great way to create beauty. Everyone wants to live in an environment that’s pleasant to look at, so having gorgeous homes, offices, government buildings, etc. surrounding you can have a huge impact on how you feel while moving through the world. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Can You Make It More Diagonal? Share icon

#8 Oh Dear. Lv Just Went Full Longaberger Basket. What Do We Think, Team? Neat, Or Too Literal? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Saw This While In The Detroit Area Last Week. Not Sure What To Say. Not Sure What They Were Thinking Share icon

Filling your city with stunning architecture is also a great way to attract tourists. People travel from all over the world to see the Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramids, Sacré-Cœur, the Empire State Building and more. If your city invests in beautiful buildings, the entire globe will want to appreciate them. At the same time, these buildings can be a great way to show different cultures to the rest of the world. Nowadays, we can find generic buildings popping up everywhere, but if your country or city has a specific design style, it will always be unique and representative of what life there is like. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Look, If You’ve Got A Useless Space, Might As Well Make It Interesting! Share icon

#11 Unknown Location (Seen On Several Polish Pages, But Not Sure It's In Poland) Share icon

#12 I Don't Think This Is Decorated Right. Not My Listing Nor Photo Share icon

Good architecture can also increase residents’ quality of life. When people are surrounded by well designed spaces, they are encouraged to spend time in them, rather than just bolt home as fast as they can right after work. When architecture puts wellness first, Vera Iconica notes that people are inspired to build stronger communities. At the same time, office buildings that have plenty of natural light, good air and water quality, great ventilation, and thoughtful design can have a huge impact on how employees feel while working. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 It’s Located In… Christchurch! More Info In Comments Share icon

#14 This Is Mostly The Color. That… Salmon? Paired With That Gray. It Just Looks So Weird And Wrong Share icon

#15 When You Can’t Tell Where The Original House Starts And Ends Share icon

And if you’re one of the 136 million Americans who commutes to work every morning, having a pleasant journey can greatly impact how you feel when starting your day. I typically take one route to work in the morning by bus and a different route while walking home in the evening, and I always enjoy taking a moment to admire the stunning buildings and river my city has to offer. Humans want to live in beautiful places, and we should be afforded that luxury. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 His Keeps Popping Up In My Feed For Ages.. (Stupidly I Clicked It That Probably Isnt Helping) I Guess They Are Having Trouble Selling This Hotel/Chapel Share icon

#17 Get A Load Of This Beauty! Share icon The addition is bad enough… the paint job adds a lot.

#18 "You Like My Plans, Boss?" Share icon "Nah. Too big. Cut off half."

"But, boss, there's no front door now."

"Just tack one on the side."

"Something doesn't look right."

"Add a window above the door. Folks love windows."

"It still seems a little off . . ."

"No matter. Someone'll buy it. Bet we can get half a million."

On the other hand, Architizer notes on their site that bad architecture might actually be harmful for our health. They provide examples of reflective buildings that become extremely hot when hit with sunlight or buildings that harm us indirectly, such as filling us with negative feelings. For example, if you look out your living room window to see an ugly, huge grey building that blocks all sunlight from your street, you might not be too happy to open the shades. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Ammanauz Hotel, Dombai, Russia, Built 1982-85. Abandoned Share icon

#20 Valley Architecture, Design By Mvrdv In Amsterdam Share icon

#21 For The Fans Of Symmetry Here. Located In A Small Town In Oklahoma. Taken By My Appraiser/Boss Share icon

Bad architecture can also be harmful when it’s simply confusing. If you can’t find the front door, can’t navigate through the building without feeling like you’re in a labyrinth or have to walk up an extremely narrow flight of stairs to reach your office, you probably won’t be thrilled about visiting that space. It’s important that architects keep aesthetics, functionality and how people will feel about the environment in mind when designing a building. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Found This On Zillow In North Texas. Can't Decide What's Worse, The Window Placement Or The Siding Inset On The Front/Center Of Each Unit Share icon

#23 Never Loved The Blocky Split Levels That Are Cloned All Over The Pnw, And I Personally Think These Colors Make The Blockiness Worse. Esp Paired With Brick. Portland, Or Share icon

#24 I Actually Love This Home Share icon

Are you enjoying these photos of atrocious buildings, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you can’t believe are real, and feel free to call out any more buildings you hate in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in even more structures that deserve to be shamed, you can find another Bored Panda list on the same topic right here!

#25 House In The Orchard, Prague, Czech Republic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Prepping For Doomsday In Belgium Share icon

#27 Seems Legit Share icon

#28 Stolen From Another Page. Imagine Chillin On Your Indoor Balcony Share icon

#29 I Appreciate Reusing Existing Fascia And Structure… But Wow That’s Ugly Share icon

#30 It's Like Someone Dropped A Tiny House Into A Monolith. The Tiny House Looks Cozy, But What's Going On In The Rest Of That Sad, Dark Space? Nice Sunset, Though Share icon

#31 They’ll Say It’s AI. Because It Makes Absolutely No Sense And It’s Unbelievable Someone Would Design And Build This. Welp, They Would Be Wrong. No Level Walls Or Surfaces Anywhere! Share icon

#32 Pretty Share icon

#33 My Daughter Captioned This, "I Want Six Of Every Shape Window You Have Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 What The Hap Is Fuckening In This Doctor's Office Share icon

#35 The Sad Renovations Done In 2012 To The 16th Century Caldwell Tower In Scotland. The Addition Is Still There To This Day Share icon

#36 Long Time Lurker Of The Other Group (Just Realized It Got Taken Over) First Time Poster - This Is Certainly A Design Choice Share icon

#37 Are My Eyes Playing With Me?! 🎸 The Worst Part? This Build Doesn’t Have A Kitchen Share icon

#38 What In The.... Looks Like Someone Couldn't Pick A Design Share icon

#39 I Always Giggle When I Walk By This House. What Do You Think Of The Decreasing Blue Triangles Over The Front Door? Share icon

#40 Being So Bold To Believe You Could Build Homes, Let Alone Giant Homes, On A Literal Beach, Is The Pinnacle Of Hubris Share icon Outer Banks, North Carolina: six homes have collapsed already

#41 The Mind Reels Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 This Share icon

#43 Driving Recently In Hartford, Connecticut, I Was Stuck At A Red Light Across From The Hartford Water Department Building. The Longer I Sat There, The More I Was Brutalized By The Brutalism Share icon

#44 The Fireplace In Little Moreton Hall (Built Between 1504 And 1610) Looks Wonky, But It's Actually Completely Straight. It's The Rest Of The Room That's Out Of Whack - It's One Of The Wonkiest Buildings In England Share icon

#45 We Should Have Used Better Glue Share icon

#46 Putting This In This Page Too. Abomination In Fayetteville, Ar. If It’s Gonna Be Bland Why Not At Least Be Symmetrical?? Share icon

#47 Kaiser-Permanente Building In Timonium, Maryland With (In My Humble Opinion) Absolutely Hideous Exterior Cladding Share icon

#48 Step Right Up! Or...down Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Container Castle Share icon

#50 From An Apartment/Hoa Group Share icon

#51 Just Saw This On Another Page, Thought Of This Page Share icon

#52 No One Needs To Access The Bedroom Anyways, Right? Share icon

#53 I Hate To See When Bad Paint Happens To Good Houses Share icon This used to belong to my great-grandparents and my mother swears it was painted differently in the 40s.

#54 A Pyramid Office Building. All Roof Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Found On X Share icon

#56 A Contemporary Take On Traditional Nordic Architecture Share icon

#57 Waka Waka Waka! Share icon

#58 Welcome To My Home Milady Share icon

#59 In Austin Tx Share icon

#60 What A Piece Of Ship! Share icon

#61 I Can't Hack That It's Not Symmetrical And The Solar Panels Have Just Added To The Issue Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Hi All! I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share Pics Of This Record Of Bad Decision Making I Walk Past Daily Share icon

#63 I Looked Up The Wikipedia Page On Kitsch, And This Is What I Found Share icon

#64 You Can't Convince Me That A Human Being Ever Actually Lived In This Share icon

#65 Imagine Approving The Plans For This Complex? Share icon

#66 King Of The Cabinet Share icon

#67 Not Even Shaming, I’m Actually Impressed That Whoever Had The Idea Managed To Get It Through All The Funding, Permits, And Approvals Necessary To Pull It Off. It’s The Inntel Hotel In Zaandam, Netherlands Share icon

#68 Unusual Brickwork Hate It Or Love It? Sienna Appartments, 2019 - Hyderabad, India Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Who Tf Thought This Design Was A Good Idea??? Share icon