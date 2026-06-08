“Hippo Crisps”: 47 Wild TikTok Screenshots That Cost Readers Several Brain Cells (New Pics)
Back in 2014, studies have suggested that prolonged social media use has led to society’s intellectual decline. It was a time when Facebook and Twitter were the main platforms that people spent a large chunk of their time on.
These days, we have sites like TikTok that have captured the attention of users of all ages. And as you’re about to see in the following screenshots, it appears that the research from 12 years ago still holds true today.
Fair warning: these posts may make your brain hurt. However, do enjoy the free laughs that they bring.
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Maybe We Really Do Need TikTok Banned
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Ah, yes, the great religious sacrifice of stuffing your face before dawn and after dusk and acting like a martyr in between.
Sunday
I Love The Internet
More studies have shown that social media may contribute to a person’s intellectual deterioration. According to Stafford Global, critical thinking, for one, has taken a massive hit. And one reason for this is the “Echo Chamber Effect.”
Finally Found One
At Least They Didn't Go Right To Assuming It's For Losing Weight
He Wanted To Say Hippopotamus
“These self-reinforcing informational bubbles function on a straightforward yet potent principle: social media platforms emphasize engagement, presenting users with content similar to what they have previously engaged with,” an excerpt from the piece reads.
On Ovens
I Have No Hope In My Generation
"Look how close the meteor came to taking out the visitor centre"
"23 Stands For The Month"
Then, there is instant gratification. Social media provides immediate satisfaction through each notification of likes, comments, and shares. As Stafford Global points out, it stimulates dopamine release, leading the brain to favor immediate rewards and ultimately reducing the ability to engage deeply.
“Studies indicate that continuously scrolling through bite-sized content trains the brain to seek immediate rewards, making it increasingly difficult to concentrate on more complex tasks.”
Class Of 25 Means The Year They Graduate Is 2025
They're Identical Or For Turtles?
Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, And Arthropods, Reptiles, And Amphibians Are All Animals
Given the echo chambers and misinformation on social media, it doesn’t help that many platforms target young people. In fact, Instagram spent $390 million of its 2021 annual marketing budget on digital ads targeting teens.
The Best Minds Are On The Case
Password
Native Americans Aren’t American, Apparently
Responsible social media use is more than necessary. In a column for The Dallas Morning News, experts Harris Eye, Andy Keller, Sandi Chapman, and Ian McRae pointed out the importance of ensuring that children have opportunities to develop social relationships outside of these platforms.
“Social media isn't a passing trend, nor is it reasonable to expect most people to opt out. We need to understand the influences that are at play and take responsibility for our own behavior and time spent online,” an excerpt from the piece reads.
Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything
Chinese Food Was Invented In The USA
Kids On TikTok Self-Diagnosing With Pareidolia, Thinking It's A Mental Illness
I stumbled upon this video of everyone treating this phenomenon as something people rarely have, almost treating it like a mental disorder, trying to figure out if everything is okay with them. I just thought it was silly and decided to share.
So sad to see so many kids suffering from pattern recognition.
Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Available Yet
TikTok In A Nutshell
As Long As Little Braxxtynlynn And Hudsynlee Remain Illiterate, They Won’t Ever Figure Out How Messed Up Their Names Are
Geese Come From Ducks Now, Apparently? The OG Commenter Just Accepted They Were Wrong, But Not This Guy, For Some Reason
Tea Looks On With Interest
Welcome Back, Y’all. Next On Today’s Episode Of “We Shouldn’t Have To Say”
Americans
Someone Posted On TikTok About How Things Like School And Work Can Be Hard If You Have Autism
Someone else commented, "You don't have autism," and the pink person basically just called the commenter dumb for saying that. Then the conversation happened.
Ah yes, we all know REAL autistic people are not on TikTok, won’t ever hold real jobs, were totally born from mothers on Tylenol or whatever painkiller, and are secretly spies implanted by the Fae. /sarcasm (not sarcasm now, there’s a good song on Youtube called Changeling by ‘Lydia the Bard’, autistic broskis might enjoy it)
Their Username Explains It All
This TikTok Account Is Posting A Fake Story To Advertise Its Stupid Product, Which Got Millions Of Views. The Comments Are All Falling For It
The images in the slideshow are all fake and AI-generated. None of the images are related to each other and have been taken from Google randomly. I scrolled for minutes and found no comments calling out suspicion, just praising this fake story.
“You Didn’t Give Birth, You Had Surgery To Bring Your Child Into The World”
I Swear TikTok Has All Of The Idiots
It Was An Interview, And He Said, "How Many Followers Do You Have 4 Mil" To Ariana Grande, And She Said, "Oh, That's Great! I've Got 20"
Microsoft Word Adds Them All The Time, Maybe Chatgpt Is Using Word
I really like using – when I’ve already used too many commas or quotation marks, but the rise in AI scepticism always made me concerned when handing in a university assignment that the AI similarity checker would go off the deep end with false flags.
This Is Embarrassing
Wait... wait... Only 35?! And they don't know who JFK is? I'm not saying it is possible, because of different countries' education system, but even my Japanese wife knows who JFK was (even if to her he's "The other president that got assasinated)
No, You Did Not Remember What It Was Like In The Womb
Apparently, Taking Medications Is The “Easy Way Out” And Makes Me “Lazy”
In the process of trying to switch antidepressants, I made a TikTok asking people about their experiences with the 2 that I'm debating. I know it’s TikTok, so I expected a couple of bad comments, but this one drives me wild; it’s like arguing with a brick wall!
Why Is TikTok Like This?
Everyone Knows They’re Always Trying To Cause Deliberate Injury To Their Parents, And That’s Normal, And We Won’t Follow Up On This In Any Way
Saw This On TikTok Today
Cultural TikTok Brainrot
Stop Laughing Near Her
"We Invented The Fries" On A TikTok Between McDonald's Fries In The US vs. In England
Found This On TikTok
She's got those glasses that let her cheekbones read at a distance.
These TikTok Comments
The Answer Is 24
Tiktoker Replied To Himself In The Comments
Is His Name Clifford?
My 80lbs Akita was hell to pick up. Not so much the weight, but she always wanted to be craddled like a baby.