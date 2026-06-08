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Back in 2014, studies have suggested that prolonged social media use has led to society’s intellectual decline. It was a time when Facebook and Twitter were the main platforms that people spent a large chunk of their time on. 

These days, we have sites like TikTok that have captured the attention of users of all ages. And as you’re about to see in the following screenshots, it appears that the research from 12 years ago still holds true today. 

Fair warning: these posts may make your brain hurt. However, do enjoy the free laughs that they bring.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Maybe We Really Do Need TikTok Banned

Maybe We Really Do Need TikTok Banned

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ingosauer avatar
Reemerger
Reemerger
Community Member
1 hour ago

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Ah, yes, the great religious sacrifice of stuffing your face before dawn and after dusk and acting like a martyr in between.

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    #2

    Sunday

    Sunday

    themajkisek Report

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    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bud Bundy's date: April May June

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    #3

    I Love The Internet

    I Love The Internet

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    More studies have shown that social media may contribute to a person’s intellectual deterioration. According to Stafford Global, critical thinking, for one, has taken a massive hit. And one reason for this is the “Echo Chamber Effect.” 
    #4

    Finally Found One

    Finally Found One

    hetty147 Report

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would take a *tad* less time, at 8 minutes 20 seconds.

    2
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    #5

    At Least They Didn't Go Right To Assuming It's For Losing Weight

    At Least They Didn't Go Right To Assuming It's For Losing Weight

    EthicalHackerman Report

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    #6

    He Wanted To Say Hippopotamus

    He Wanted To Say Hippopotamus

    RightFoot_ Report

    14points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm the hiphopopotomus and my rhymes are bottomless

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    “These self-reinforcing informational bubbles function on a straightforward yet potent principle: social media platforms emphasize engagement, presenting users with content similar to what they have previously engaged with,” an excerpt from the piece reads.

    #7

    On Ovens

    On Ovens

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    #8

    I Have No Hope In My Generation

    I Have No Hope In My Generation

    Ninja_Kitten_exe Report

    14points
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    ahmedchiedu avatar
    Borderline
    Borderline
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Look how close the meteor came to taking out the visitor centre"

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    #9

    "23 Stands For The Month"

    "23 Stands For The Month"

    Huge-Mortgage-2202 Report

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    Then, there is instant gratification. Social media provides immediate satisfaction through each notification of likes, comments, and shares. As Stafford Global points out, it stimulates dopamine release, leading the brain to favor immediate rewards and ultimately reducing the ability to engage deeply. 

    “Studies indicate that continuously scrolling through bite-sized content trains the brain to seek immediate rewards, making it increasingly difficult to concentrate on more complex tasks.”
    #10

    Class Of 25 Means The Year They Graduate Is 2025

    Class Of 25 Means The Year They Graduate Is 2025

    Tiny-Lie-7110 Report

    13points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much talkin, so little thinking.

    0
    0points
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    #11

    They're Identical Or For Turtles?

    They're Identical Or For Turtles?

    Caitlyn_Grace Report

    13points
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    #12

    Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, And Arthropods, Reptiles, And Amphibians Are All Animals

    Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, And Arthropods, Reptiles, And Amphibians Are All Animals

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    Given the echo chambers and misinformation on social media, it doesn’t help that many platforms target young people. In fact, Instagram spent $390 million of its 2021 annual marketing budget on digital ads targeting teens. 
    #13

    The Best Minds Are On The Case

    The Best Minds Are On The Case

    grassmudhorse69 Report

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    #14

    Password

    Password

    boh045 Report

    13points
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    #15

    Native Americans Aren’t American, Apparently

    Native Americans Aren’t American, Apparently

    Reasonable_Crazy3825 Report

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    Responsible social media use is more than necessary. In a column for The Dallas Morning News, experts Harris Eye, Andy Keller, Sandi Chapman, and Ian McRae pointed out the importance of ensuring that children have opportunities to develop social relationships outside of these platforms. 

    “Social media isn't a passing trend, nor is it reasonable to expect most people to opt out. We need to understand the influences that are at play and take responsibility for our own behavior and time spent online,” an excerpt from the piece reads.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    YaBoiJones Report

    13points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No wiegh would water way anything lol

    0
    0points
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    #17

    Chinese Food Was Invented In The USA

    Chinese Food Was Invented In The USA

    SkillSufficient0 Report

    13points
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    #18

    Kids On TikTok Self-Diagnosing With Pareidolia, Thinking It's A Mental Illness

    Kids On TikTok Self-Diagnosing With Pareidolia, Thinking It's A Mental Illness

    I stumbled upon this video of everyone treating this phenomenon as something people rarely have, almost treating it like a mental disorder, trying to figure out if everything is okay with them. I just thought it was silly and decided to share.

    So sad to see so many kids suffering from pattern recognition.

    evacodaa Report

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    #19

    Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Available Yet

    Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Available Yet

    MrCanadianShark Report

    13points
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    #20

    TikTok In A Nutshell

    TikTok In A Nutshell

    HitADogWithATruck Report

    12points
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    #21

    As Long As Little Braxxtynlynn And Hudsynlee Remain Illiterate, They Won’t Ever Figure Out How Messed Up Their Names Are

    As Long As Little Braxxtynlynn And Hudsynlee Remain Illiterate, They Won’t Ever Figure Out How Messed Up Their Names Are

    IloveRamen99 Report

    12points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't breed any further!!!

    0
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    #22

    Geese Come From Ducks Now, Apparently? The OG Commenter Just Accepted They Were Wrong, But Not This Guy, For Some Reason

    Geese Come From Ducks Now, Apparently? The OG Commenter Just Accepted They Were Wrong, But Not This Guy, For Some Reason

    Solargalixies Report

    12points
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    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SMH. Everyone knows they turn into Swans...

    3
    3points
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    #23

    Tea Looks On With Interest

    Tea Looks On With Interest

    thegrinninglemur Report

    12points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or 'boiling' as we used to call it in the olden days (Saturday, when I boiled some potatoes...)

    2
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    #24

    Welcome Back, Y’all. Next On Today’s Episode Of “We Shouldn’t Have To Say”

    Welcome Back, Y’all. Next On Today’s Episode Of “We Shouldn’t Have To Say”

    1Hate17Here Report

    12points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No no not at all. I encourage anyone in Tik Tok to repeatedly hit themselves in the face with a hammer. If your arm tires, call me and I'll be more than happy to assist...

    4
    4points
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    #25

    Americans

    Americans

    Individual_Pain_1750 Report

    11points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do they always manage to sound dumb while trying to sound smart.

    1
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    #26

    Someone Posted On TikTok About How Things Like School And Work Can Be Hard If You Have Autism

    Someone Posted On TikTok About How Things Like School And Work Can Be Hard If You Have Autism

    Someone else commented, "You don't have autism," and the pink person basically just called the commenter dumb for saying that. Then the conversation happened.

    FadedShatter_YT Report

    11points
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    andrea-rusmane avatar
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, we all know REAL autistic people are not on TikTok, won’t ever hold real jobs, were totally born from mothers on Tylenol or whatever painkiller, and are secretly spies implanted by the Fae. /sarcasm (not sarcasm now, there’s a good song on Youtube called Changeling by ‘Lydia the Bard’, autistic broskis might enjoy it)

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    #27

    Their Username Explains It All

    Their Username Explains It All

    NameEntered Report

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    #28

    This TikTok Account Is Posting A Fake Story To Advertise Its Stupid Product, Which Got Millions Of Views. The Comments Are All Falling For It

    This TikTok Account Is Posting A Fake Story To Advertise Its Stupid Product, Which Got Millions Of Views. The Comments Are All Falling For It

    The images in the slideshow are all fake and AI-generated. None of the images are related to each other and have been taken from Google randomly. I scrolled for minutes and found no comments calling out suspicion, just praising this fake story.

    ItalianJamal Report

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    #29

    “You Didn’t Give Birth, You Had Surgery To Bring Your Child Into The World”

    “You Didn’t Give Birth, You Had Surgery To Bring Your Child Into The World”

    Srw2725 Report

    10points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are a real mom. But you shouldn't be.

    0
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    #30

    I Swear TikTok Has All Of The Idiots

    I Swear TikTok Has All Of The Idiots

    BeshyCliche Report

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    #31

    TikTok Comments Are Crazy

    TikTok Comments Are Crazy

    Potential_Good_1065 Report

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    #32

    It Was An Interview, And He Said, "How Many Followers Do You Have 4 Mil" To Ariana Grande, And She Said, "Oh, That's Great! I've Got 20"

    It Was An Interview, And He Said, "How Many Followers Do You Have 4 Mil" To Ariana Grande, And She Said, "Oh, That's Great! I've Got 20"

    Unhappy_Cancel599 Report

    10points
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    #33

    Microsoft Word Adds Them All The Time, Maybe Chatgpt Is Using Word

    Microsoft Word Adds Them All The Time, Maybe Chatgpt Is Using Word

    Curious_Tea6504 Report

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    andrea-rusmane avatar
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    OneWithRatsAndKefir
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like using – when I’ve already used too many commas or quotation marks, but the rise in AI scepticism always made me concerned when handing in a university assignment that the AI similarity checker would go off the deep end with false flags.

    0
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    #34

    This Is Embarrassing

    This Is Embarrassing

    notibrahimoo Report

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait... wait... Only 35?! And they don't know who JFK is? I'm not saying it is possible, because of different countries' education system, but even my Japanese wife knows who JFK was (even if to her he's "The other president that got assasinated)

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    #35

    No, You Did Not Remember What It Was Like In The Womb

    No, You Did Not Remember What It Was Like In The Womb

    Ok-Worker-879 Report

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    #36

    Apparently, Taking Medications Is The “Easy Way Out” And Makes Me “Lazy”

    Apparently, Taking Medications Is The “Easy Way Out” And Makes Me “Lazy”

    In the process of trying to switch antidepressants, I made a TikTok asking people about their experiences with the 2 that I'm debating. I know it’s TikTok, so I expected a couple of bad comments, but this one drives me wild; it’s like arguing with a brick wall!

    webkinzwrinkls Report

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    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” ― Mark Twain

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Why Is TikTok Like This?

    Why Is TikTok Like This?

    Low_Consideration669 Report

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are the taxes high in Texas I wonder.

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    #38

    Everyone Knows They’re Always Trying To Cause Deliberate Injury To Their Parents, And That’s Normal, And We Won’t Follow Up On This In Any Way

    Everyone Knows They’re Always Trying To Cause Deliberate Injury To Their Parents, And That’s Normal, And We Won’t Follow Up On This In Any Way

    IloveRamen99 Report

    9points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a prank, that's attempted a*****t. I have 3 brothers and the most diabolical prank any of them pulled was toothpaste in the shampoo.

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Saw This On TikTok Today

    Saw This On TikTok Today

    ShadowTheScythe0 Report

    9points
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    #40

    Cultural TikTok Brainrot

    Cultural TikTok Brainrot

    Warm_Noise_4274 Report

    9points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'wait so your culture is brainrot' -SkibidiSigma69

    0
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    #41

    Stop Laughing Near Her

    Stop Laughing Near Her

    Darth-Pirnie Report

    9points
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    #42

    "We Invented The Fries" On A TikTok Between McDonald's Fries In The US vs. In England

    "We Invented The Fries" On A TikTok Between McDonald's Fries In The US vs. In England

    xIRaguit Report

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    #43

    Found This On TikTok

    Found This On TikTok

    FeedbackTechnical771 Report

    9points
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    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got those glasses that let her cheekbones read at a distance.

    1
    1point
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    #44

    These TikTok Comments

    These TikTok Comments

    Potential_Good_1065 Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait till you see the pyramids they built next to a KFC in Egypt...

    2
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    #45

    The Answer Is 24

    The Answer Is 24

    random_posting_ Report

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    #46

    Tiktoker Replied To Himself In The Comments

    Tiktoker Replied To Himself In The Comments

    Monarch50 Report

    9points
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    #47

    Is His Name Clifford?

    Is His Name Clifford?

    zephsoph Report

    9points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 80lbs Akita was hell to pick up. Not so much the weight, but she always wanted to be craddled like a baby.

    0
    0points
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    #48

    The Comments Proved How Stupid This Concept Is

    The Comments Proved How Stupid This Concept Is

    delusionalmidnight Report

    9points
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    #49

    I'm Crying

    I'm Crying

    notsohappilyaware Report

    9points
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    #50

    Isn't This Stalking? I Already Reported The Video. I Hope TikTok Takes Down The Video

    Isn't This Stalking? I Already Reported The Video. I Hope TikTok Takes Down The Video

    Hypernic67 Report

    9points
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    #51

    Now, Replace A Traffic Light With Your Parents' Chandelier

    Now, Replace A Traffic Light With Your Parents' Chandelier

    realVelocont Report

    8points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just really funny.

    0
    0points
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    #52

    I'm Not Confused, Just Disturbed

    I'm Not Confused, Just Disturbed

    I_need_to_learn_more Report

    8points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a man, I could never slãp a woman. Which is why I'm offering £1M to any woman who would be willing to slap this one on my behalf...

    3
    3points
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    #53

    TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country

    TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country

    POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2 Report

    8points
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    #54

    I Understand You Bro, Cancel Culture Is A Really Scary Thing

    I Understand You Bro, Cancel Culture Is A Really Scary Thing

    aidantomcy Report

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    #55

    The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Just Are Like This

    The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Just Are Like This

    panickedpris Report

    7points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The proper response is "got to do, got to do with it"

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    #56

    Yikes

    Yikes

    Prior_Neat3332 Report

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    #57

    Courter Pounder On TikTok

    Courter Pounder On TikTok

    lloyd1024 Report

    6points
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