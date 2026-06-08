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Back in 2014, studies have suggested that prolonged social media use has led to society’s intellectual decline. It was a time when Facebook and Twitter were the main platforms that people spent a large chunk of their time on.

These days, we have sites like TikTok that have captured the attention of users of all ages. And as you’re about to see in the following screenshots, it appears that the research from 12 years ago still holds true today.

Fair warning: these posts may make your brain hurt. However, do enjoy the free laughs that they bring.