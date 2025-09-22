Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots of the most idiotic things people have ever said and done on TikTok, so you’ll find all of these facepalm-worthy moments below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this article might make you feel stupider as you scroll through. But it may also be a great push to finally get off social media and go spend some time outside instead!

As of 2025, there are 1.12 billion monthly active users on TikTok. And around the world, users spend an average of 95 minutes per day scrolling through the app. While the platform might be a great place to find recipe inspiration, learn fun facts about history or find out cleaning hacks that will change your life, it can also be a wonderful place to lose braincells.

#1 Having Different Colored Eyes Is Called Heterochromia Share icon

#2 Absence Of Humour Detected Share icon

#3 The Emojis Is The Cherry On Top Share icon

Social media was once an innovative way for us to stay connected with old friends, find new people in our area and share updates about our lives with the internet. Today, however, it seems to have permeated every single aspect of life (and not in a good way). Soax reports that the average social media user spends about 143 minutes per day on these apps, and YouTube is the site that sucks up the most of our time, with users watching for about 7 minutes and 25 seconds each time they log on. TikTok isn't far behind though, as it's in second place, with users tending to spend around 6 minutes scrolling every time they open the app.

#4 Uncle Bill Cord Share icon

#5 Found On TikTok Share icon

#6 Inspiration Date Share icon

So what are the impacts of spending so much of our time on social media? Well, you've probably noticed your own attention span shortening over the years, and maybe your short term memory isn't what it used to be. And apparently, "TikTok brain" is a real thing. Psychiatrist and professor of child health and behavior at King's College London, Stephen Scott, CBE, told The Sun that the way social media overstimulates our minds can be harmful, particularly for young children. "The bit of the brain that wants a reward quickly and immediate gratification gets more stimulated by this stronger use of screens and social media like TikTok, and their ability to sustain concentration is reduced," Scott noted. "We haven't got the studies yet, but many of the changes are those that are seen by people with Alzheimer's disease."

#7 On The Miracle Of Birth Share icon

#8 Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok Share icon

#9 Capital Of Scandinavia Share icon

While you can certainly use social media as an educational t**l or as a place to stay up to date with current events, it really depends on how you’re engaging with it. And unfortunately, according to Psyche, many teens are intentionally seeking out “brain rot” content online. Brain rot is the kind of stupid, silly content that might make you laugh or entertain you for a moment but isn’t teaching you anything or really adding any value to your life. And while this type of content might make you feel like you’re getting dumber as you consume it, it can also be a comforting oasis away from posts about war, politics and global tragedies.

#10 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies Share icon

#11 I Know Not Everyone In The World Considers Antarctica A Continent, But A Country? Share icon

#12 The Gazebo Effect Share icon

Psyche also explains that brain rot content often helps teens destress. If they’re worried about exams, the state of the world, their futures and more, it can feel nice to just shut their brains off for a bit and laugh at a stupid Skibidi Toilet or Tralalero Tralala meme. After all, the World Health Organization reports that one in seven people between the ages of 10 and 19 struggles with a mental disorder, so if some stupid memes help them cope, who are we to stop them?

#13 TikTok User Discovers Parental Love And Emotions Share icon

#14 Fella On TikTok Doesn’t Know . On A Video Showing The Ice (Intercity-Express) Train Which Is A German Train Built By Siemens-Bombardier Share icon

#15 Watch Out For Seals, They Are Deadly Carnivals Share icon

It is a commonly held belief that social media is making us stupider. And in certain ways, this may be true. Nowadays, the internet is full of fake news and rage-bait content that’s intended to be divisive and rile people up. It has increasingly become more and more challenging to distinguish which content has been created by AI and what’s been posted satirically. In this chaotic landscape, it’s easy for people to become overwhelmed and turn off their critical thinking skills altogether. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 "No You Are Wrong" Share icon

#17 This Is How You Get Ants Share icon

#18 Tiktoker Licks "Jellyfish", Doesn't Know It Is A Portuguese Man 'O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known Share icon

If you’re worried about social media making you stupider but you aren’t willing to permanently log off, you might want to learn how to engage with it in a way that won’t make you lose braincells. The algorithm will feed you the same type of content that you have a history of engaging with, but you can use that to your advantage. Seek out educational accounts, and unfollow any pages that don’t teach you something new.

#19 Tiktoker Claims She Got Plastic Surgery So Her Kids Would Inherit Her New Nose… And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing Share icon

#20 Fossil Videos On TikTok Are A Gold Mine For Christians That Believe The Earth Is Only 6-2k Years Old I Am Indeed Concerned About The American Education System Share icon

#21 To Insult An Androgynous Person On TikTok Share icon

It’s also wise to find social media accounts that will teach you about topics you know nothing about. Seeking out this kind of content opens you up to new perspectives that you may have never considered and guarantees that you’ll learn something new every time you log on. And it will likely push you to be even more curious about a wider range of topics!

#22 Smartest Tiktoker Share icon

#23 Highway To H**l Share icon

#24 More Of People Not Understanding They/Them Pronouns, But On TikTok Share icon

#25 There Are 6479 Likes On The Post Share icon

#26 Everyday I Get Closer To Leaving TikTok Forever Share icon

#27 Omg I Really Hate People In TikTok Share icon

#28 Only The Strong Don’t Bleed Share icon

#29 I Don't Even Know What To Say Share icon

#30 TikTok Comment Section Share icon

#31 Salmon Vanilla Share icon

#32 Tiktoker Shames Kid For Being On Device At The Table, While She Records Random Strangers From Her Table To Post Online. Also, Bottom Left Of The Photo. What's That? And At The Dinner Table Share icon

#33 Influencer At A Wine Bar In Paris That Precisely States No Tiktoks On Their Storefront. This Wine Bar Had Become Famous On TikTok A Few Weeks Prior Share icon

#34 A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them Share icon

#35 The Ending Was Like A Comedy Skit Share icon

#36 He’s Been Around Enough Women In His Life To Know About Tampons Share icon

#37 “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Bed Stuff” Share icon

#38 Found On TikTok And Literally Have No Words Share icon

#39 These Gems Were On A TikTok Talking About Birth Control Share icon

#40 Nurse Mocks A Patient Experiencing Pain, Goes Viral And Gets Flamed Share icon

#41 Silly Person On TikTok Comments Thought Gold Wasn’t A Metal Share icon

#42 People On TikTok Don’t Know What Cotton Looks Like Share icon

#43 TikTok Be Like Share icon

#44 Bmw Is European Share icon

#45 The Irish Flag Share icon

#46 Time To Take A Lies D******r Test Share icon

#47 The Whole Audience Ovulated, So Wholesome Share icon

#48 Ducks Are Not Birds Share icon

#49 TikTok Is Dumb Share icon

#50 Laughing And Making The Uber Driver Wait For Her To Go Out "Aesthetically" Share icon

#51 On A TikTok Of A Mexican Lady Making The Dish Mexican Rice Share icon

#52 Can You Imagine Being The 10th Person And Just Staring At The World Like "Wait, I Gotta Figure This All Out?" Share icon

#53 Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week Share icon

#54 Guess I’m Not White Then Share icon

#55 Just A Normal Day On TikTok Share icon

#56 Saw These Comments On TikTok Under A Vid Of A Barista Removing A Pigeon From A Cafe, I Have No Words Share icon

#57 Gore May Share icon

#58 Eye Saucerless Share icon

#59 The Earth Looks Pretty Flat To Me Share icon

#60 What Share icon

#61 How Dare A 600 Years Old Italian Town Not Be Car Centered, I Had To Walk 100 Steps Share icon If you plan your trip by looking at what influencers say on Tiktok, it's your fault. Amalfi is a medieval town, it was built around pedestrians when cars did not exist.



#62 TikTok Horror Fan Don't Watch Horror Share icon

#63 Hygiene Is Overrated Share icon

#64 Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Of Staff Mocking Patients Share icon TikTok shows several former employees at Clinic in Santa posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables.



#65 This Is Unacceptable. I’m Shocked In Today’s Day And Age We Still Have Nurses Posting Stupid Things Like This On TikTok And Have Terrible Nurses Share icon

#66 This Pos Telling Children On TikTok It's Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color Share icon

#67 On A TikTok Edit Of A Movie, Apparently Teenagers Cant Define Teen Share icon

#68 TikTok Is A Bad Math Goldmine Share icon

#69 Courter Pounder On TikTok Share icon

#70 TikTok Kids Are Dumb Share icon

#71 TikTok People Really Don’t Understand Jokes Share icon

#72 Found In The Comments Of A TikTok Talking About Growing Cacao Beans Share icon

#73 Found On TikTok Share icon

#74 Memorise Share icon

#75 Center Blocks Share icon

#76 Tugger War Share icon

#77 It Amazes Me How Many People Struggle With When Leap Years Are Share icon

#78 While You're Going About Your Day-To-Day Life, There's Someone Who Uses TikTok To Reveal That They Think Vampires Are Actually Real Share icon

#79 Woman On TikTok Wasting Product And Breathing In Chemical Mixtures. She Refers To Everyone Who Calls Her Out As “Trolls”. Share icon She also has kids in her house too which is a bit alarming to say the least.



#80 Do Not Steal From Target Share icon

#81 On A TikTok About Evolution Share icon

#82 Guy On TikTok Putting Super Glue In A Lotion Bottle At A Store Share icon

#83 TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country Share icon

#84 I've Been Binging This Sub For An Hour, Hopped Onto TikTok For 3 Seconds And This Is The First Comment Section I Find Share icon

#85 TikTok Is So Dumb Share icon

#86 Deformation Of Character Share icon