As of 2025, there are 1.12 billion monthly active users on TikTok. And around the world, users spend an average of 95 minutes per day scrolling through the app. While the platform might be a great place to find recipe inspiration, learn fun facts about history or find out cleaning hacks that will change your life, it can also be a wonderful place to lose braincells.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots of the most idiotic things people have ever said and done on TikTok, so you’ll find all of these facepalm-worthy moments below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this article might make you feel stupider as you scroll through. But it may also be a great push to finally get off social media and go spend some time outside instead!

#1

Having Different Colored Eyes Is Called Heterochromia

Close-up of a cat with heterochromia featured in a popular TikTok screenshot with engaging viewer comments.

corpuscavernosa Report

I mean, we don't know if the cat is homophobic or not...

    #2

    Absence Of Humour Detected

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a funny comment questioning the logic behind a zero candle on a birthday cake.

    Hequo Report

    Sometimes it's really hard to tell if someone is being sarcastic or is just plain ignorant.

    #3

    The Emojis Is The Cherry On Top

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a comment misunderstanding 25 weeks as 2 years, relating to smart TikTok screenshots.

    fragasaurus_rex Report

    Social media was once an innovative way for us to stay connected with old friends, find new people in our area and share updates about our lives with the internet. Today, however, it seems to have permeated every single aspect of life (and not in a good way). 

    Soax reports that the average social media user spends about 143 minutes per day on these apps, and YouTube is the site that sucks up the most of our time, with users watching for about 7 minutes and 25 seconds each time they log on. TikTok isn’t far behind though, as it’s in second place, with users tending to spend around 6 minutes scrolling every time they open the app.  

    #4

    Uncle Bill Cord

    Screenshot of TikTok comments humorously discussing a typo involving the term umbilical cord for a smart TikTok moment.

    SoleilthePhoenix Report

    #5

    Found On TikTok

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment thread discussing periods, part of 89 screenshots from TikTok that might make you feel smart.

    butch_babe Report

    And men like this make decisions and laws about a woman’s body.

    #6

    Inspiration Date

    TikTok screenshot showing a comment about eating a whole bag of cool ranch and getting food poisoning.

    reddit.com Report

    Is the inspiration date where they decided to eat a whole bag of chips?

    So what are the impacts of spending so much of our time on social media? Well, you’ve probably noticed your own attention span shortening over the years, and maybe your short term memory isn’t what it used to be. And apparently, “TikTok brain” is a real thing. 

    Psychiatrist and professor of child health and behavior at King’s College London, Stephen Scott, CBE, told The Sun that the way social media overstimulates our minds can be harmful, particularly for young children. 

    “The bit of the brain that wants a reward quickly and immediate gratification gets more stimulated by this stronger use of screens and social media like TikTok, and their ability to sustain concentration is reduced,” Scott noted. “We haven't got the studies yet, but many of the changes are those that are seen by people with Alzheimer's disease."
    #7

    On The Miracle Of Birth

    TikTok screenshot showing a realization about birthdays with engaging comments, part of smart TikTok screenshots.

    carseatneedsrest Report

    #8

    Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok

    Plate with steak, scrambled eggs, and avocado with text about opposing government advice, featured in smart TikTok screenshots.

    psipolnista Report

    #9

    Capital Of Scandinavia

    TikTok comments debating the capitals of Scandinavian countries with humorous and smart responses on geography.

    LarryCroft0 Report

    Oh. My. Stars! And folks like this walk the Earth. 🤦🏻‍♀️

    While you can certainly use social media as an educational t**l or as a place to stay up to date with current events, it really depends on how you’re engaging with it. And unfortunately, according to Psyche, many teens are intentionally seeking out “brain rot” content online. 

    Brain rot is the kind of stupid, silly content that might make you laugh or entertain you for a moment but isn’t teaching you anything or really adding any value to your life. And while this type of content might make you feel like you’re getting dumber as you consume it, it can also be a comforting oasis away from posts about war, politics and global tragedies. 
    #10

    Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies

    TikTok comments debating if water is a chemical or element, showcasing science misunderstandings in screenshots.

    TurquoiseBeetle67 Report

    #11

    I Know Not Everyone In The World Considers Antarctica A Continent, But A Country?

    Two people talking on a city street with TikTok comments discussing Antarctica as a continent in a viral screenshot.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    The Gazebo Effect

    TikTok screenshot showing a comment thread discussing the gazebo effect and correcting it to placebo effect.

    beerfloats Report

    gazebo. You think to be on the shadow and you don't get sunburn

    Psyche also explains that brain rot content often helps teens destress. If they’re worried about exams, the state of the world, their futures and more, it can feel nice to just shut their brains off for a bit and laugh at a stupid Skibidi Toilet or Tralalero Tralala meme. After all, the World Health Organization reports that one in seven people between the ages of 10 and 19 struggles with a mental disorder, so if some stupid memes help them cope, who are we to stop them?  
    #13

    TikTok User Discovers Parental Love And Emotions

    Anime screenshot from TikTok discussing controversial character depiction and sparking debate in comments.

    Aki008035 Report

    Well, people see what they want to see, I guess. 🙄 Sheesh!

    #14

    Fella On TikTok Doesn’t Know . On A Video Showing The Ice (Intercity-Express) Train Which Is A German Train Built By Siemens-Bombardier

    Screenshot of TikTok comments discussing USA infrastructure and correcting the location as Germany, part of smart TikTok screenshots.

    electra_91 Report

    #15

    Watch Out For Seals, They Are Deadly Carnivals

    Screenshot from TikTok comment highlighting a surprising fact, part of 89 TikTok screenshots to feel smart.

    reddit.com Report

    It is a commonly held belief that social media is making us stupider. And in certain ways, this may be true. Nowadays, the internet is full of fake news and rage-bait content that’s intended to be divisive and rile people up. It has increasingly become more and more challenging to distinguish which content has been created by AI and what’s been posted satirically. In this chaotic landscape, it’s easy for people to become overwhelmed and turn off their critical thinking skills altogether. 

    #16

    "No You Are Wrong"

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous debate about paying a final paycheck in pennies and basic math concepts.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    This Is How You Get Ants

    Modern kitchen before and after covered entirely in Nutella, a creative TikTok screenshot that might make you feel very smart.

    1Hate17Here Report

    #18

    Tiktoker Licks "Jellyfish", Doesn't Know It Is A Portuguese Man 'O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known

    Hand touching a blue jellyfish on sand and a man on beach holding the jellyfish near his mouth in TikTok screenshots.

    kayserfaust Report

    If you’re worried about social media making you stupider but you aren’t willing to permanently log off, you might want to learn how to engage with it in a way that won’t make you lose braincells. The algorithm will feed you the same type of content that you have a history of engaging with, but you can use that to your advantage. Seek out educational accounts, and unfollow any pages that don’t teach you something new. 
    #19

    Tiktoker Claims She Got Plastic Surgery So Her Kids Would Inherit Her New Nose… And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing

    Young woman with a bandaged nose in hospital bed, featured in TikTok screenshots that might make you feel very smart.

    elsombrerofascista Report

    The same goes for hair and eye color. You just have to dye your hair the color you want and wear colored contact lenses throughout the planning, implementation, and pregnancy until delivery. Some people are confusingly dense, even for me.

    #20

    Fossil Videos On TikTok Are A Gold Mine For Christians That Believe The Earth Is Only 6-2k Years Old I Am Indeed Concerned About The American Education System

    TikTok comments discussing the age of the earth with various user opinions in a smart screenshot conversation.

    dajacobinclab Report

    #21

    To Insult An Androgynous Person On TikTok

    TikTok screenshot showing a STEM comment about looking like if a man and a woman had a child, smart TikTok content.

    indie_horror_enjoyer Report

    It’s also wise to find social media accounts that will teach you about topics you know nothing about. Seeking out this kind of content opens you up to new perspectives that you may have never considered and guarantees that you’ll learn something new every time you log on. And it will likely push you to be even more curious about a wider range of topics! 
    #22

    Smartest Tiktoker

    Person in glasses sharing a TikTok screenshot explaining the meaning of case sensitive passwords feeling very smart.

    womenpostingls Report

    #23

    Highway To H**l

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a dashboard with a speed challenge to drive fast in the dark with headlights off.

    ManMilk2 Report

    #24

    More Of People Not Understanding They/Them Pronouns, But On TikTok

    TikTok screenshot showing a discussion about they and them pronouns and gender identity in comments.

    firelava88 Report

    Are you enjoying this hilarious list of facepalm-worthy moments from TikTok, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you want to eliminate the app from your phone, and let us know in the comments below if you think social media is making you less intelligent. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar photos, look no further than right here
    #25

    There Are 6479 Likes On The Post

    TikTok screenshot showing a list of strict personal rules with text overlay and social media interface elements.

    deq17 Report

    #26

    Everyday I Get Closer To Leaving TikTok Forever

    TikTok screenshot showing a conversation about insecurity and the pigtail syndrome from viral TikTok comments.

    Shirinne Report

    What the...??? Can someone translate what this idjit means??

    #27

    Omg I Really Hate People In TikTok

    Animation of whale evolution shared on TikTok with user comments and high engagement shown.

    drixy007 Report

    #28

    Only The Strong Don’t Bleed

    TikTok screenshot showing a comment about periods and fitness, part of smart TikTok screenshots collection.

    giraffeonfleek Report

    Yeah, getting period is dependent on body fat/lean body mass ratio. So, gaining muscle weight AND decreasing energy intake below energy expenditure leads to oligo/amenorrhea. And loss of bone mass. Really unhealthy, but, unfortunately, many female ballet dancers and athletes follow this recipe.

    #29

    I Don't Even Know What To Say

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a comment thread about odd numbers with many replies, engaging users feeling smart.

    OzzyBoy03 Report

    #30

    TikTok Comment Section

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a funny comment thread correcting the word specific, highlighting smart TikTok moments.

    Eliot_White Report

    #31

    Salmon Vanilla

    TikTok screenshot showing humorous comments about salmon vanilla and raw chicken with multiple likes.

    bakedbeanzexe Report

    #32

    Tiktoker Shames Kid For Being On Device At The Table, While She Records Random Strangers From Her Table To Post Online. Also, Bottom Left Of The Photo. What's That? And At The Dinner Table

    Elderly people dining in a restaurant while watching a tablet screen with TikTok screenshots that inspire smart thoughts.

    Coolio1014 Report

    #33

    Influencer At A Wine Bar In Paris That Precisely States No Tiktoks On Their Storefront. This Wine Bar Had Become Famous On TikTok A Few Weeks Prior

    Young woman sitting on a city curb enjoying a drink, shown in two TikTok screenshots conveying casual street moments.

    Squiernat Report

    I guess she thinks that since she is outside the wine bar then people can’t complain

    #34

    A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them

    Screenshot from TikTok comment discussing armpit hair, included in 89 screenshots from TikTok that might make you feel smart.

    fatalehomosapiens Report

    #35

    The Ending Was Like A Comedy Skit

    TikTok screenshot showing a user with blonde hair and a comment about dyeing roots black in a viral post.

    epicarcanoloth Report

    #36

    He’s Been Around Enough Women In His Life To Know About Tampons

    Close-up of a dog with a TikTok comment thread discussing why tampons belong in the trash in screenshots from TikTok.

    Confusedbutwhoisnt Report

    #37

    “So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Bed Stuff”

    Close-up selfie of a young man with curly hair at night among a crowd, featured in TikTok screenshots to feel smart.

    soggywhalez Report

    I once read in some punk fanzine that there are people who find everything boring, and people who see something interesting in everything because they think about it. Whether you find something boring is therefore more a question of intelligence. This post certainly does not refute that theory.

    #38

    Found On TikTok And Literally Have No Words

    Young man in a black jacket with TikTok screenshot text, part of screenshots from TikTok that might make you feel smart.

    Zealousideal-Hour329 Report

    Someone set this jerk up on a blind date with an old lady. She'll talk some sense into him.

    #39

    These Gems Were On A TikTok Talking About Birth Control

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment thread debating women's natural desire to be mothers in a discussion that might make you feel very smart.

    Combatwombat-99 Report

    I see... I think you mean no women want to pass on your "genetics." 🙄🤣

    #40

    Nurse Mocks A Patient Experiencing Pain, Goes Viral And Gets Flamed

    TikTok screenshot showing a nurse reacting to a patient's pain meds issue, related to TikTok screenshots that feel smart.

    BroiledBoatmanship Report

    #41

    Silly Person On TikTok Comments Thought Gold Wasn’t A Metal

    TikTok screenshot explaining the difference between a metal detector and a gold detector to make you feel smart

    Ko0kyKe3g4n Report

    #42

    People On TikTok Don’t Know What Cotton Looks Like

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous conversation about cotton and popcorn, engaging smart TikTok users.

    reddit.com Report

    Germans looking smug here... because cotton is literally 'tree wool' in German.

    #43

    TikTok Be Like

    TikTok screenshot showing funny math mistake with 3 squared equals 6 and user comments reacting to it.

    joedabst Report

    #44

    Bmw Is European

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a debate about whether BMW is a German or European brand, highlighting user comments.

    the123king-reddit Report

    It's obviously impossible that the Bavarian Motor Car company could be both German and European, I suppose....

    #45

    The Irish Flag

    Screenshot of a TikTok post asking about a pride flag with an orange, white, and green striped flag in the background.

    ManMilk2 Report

    #46

    Time To Take A Lies D******r Test

    Screenshot from TikTok comment section with users discussing a "lies dictator" in a humorous exchange.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    The Whole Audience Ovulated, So Wholesome

    Screenshot from TikTok showing Angelina Jolie emotional while audience gives her ovation for movie performance.

    rosamundsike Report

    #48

    Ducks Are Not Birds

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment debate about whether ducks are birds, from 89 Screenshots from TikTok to feel smart.

    Organic_Valuable_610 Report

    Nobody calls a duck a bird to their face and gets away with it. Peace was never an option!

    #49

    TikTok Is Dumb

    Screenshot from a TikTok post showing a comment about love and betrayal, featured in smart TikTok screenshots.

    Business_Reporter420 Report

    He loved her so much he stole her stuff, stalked her, mvrdered her friend, then imprisoned and mvrdered her as well. *sighs* Why don't I have a love like that in my life? It's so unfair.

    #50

    Laughing And Making The Uber Driver Wait For Her To Go Out "Aesthetically"

    Woman in a black dress exiting an apartment door and getting into a car, captured in TikTok screenshots showcasing smart moments.

    Specific-College-194 Report

    And we can safely presume that she didn't pay him for the 10 minutes she kept him waiting whilst she found the opportunity to walk out aesthetically.

    #51

    On A TikTok Of A Mexican Lady Making The Dish Mexican Rice

    Screenshot from TikTok showing a humorous comment about Mexican seasoning while cooking rice, highlighting TikTok smart content.

    Skeleton200000 Report

    #52

    Can You Imagine Being The 10th Person And Just Staring At The World Like "Wait, I Gotta Figure This All Out?"

    Young man in a car shares a thoughtful TikTok screenshot about Socrates and ancient philosophy to feel very smart.

    shatturedglass Report

    #53

    Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week

    Old British clock with Roman numerals and text about British clocks featured in TikTok screenshots.

    LibertyCapping1 Report

    #54

    Guess I’m Not White Then

    TikTok screenshot showing a discussion about genetics and culture related to curly hair in a social media comment thread.

    depressho Report

    #55

    Just A Normal Day On TikTok

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous comment thread about naming all 50 states, highlighting smart and funny interactions.

    Savings_Reward_5657 Report

    #56

    Saw These Comments On TikTok Under A Vid Of A Barista Removing A Pigeon From A Cafe, I Have No Words

    TikTok screenshot showing a comment debate about whether London is a country or part of the UK.

    PhizzyPop360 Report

    Well England is made up of London...and the surrounding fields where some of our food comes from...

    #57

    Gore May

    TikTok screenshot showing a comment about discovering a new American restaurant with fresh homegrown food.

    LadybirdTheCat Report

    #58

    Eye Saucerless

    TikTok screenshot showing a conversation about fractals and a triangle, with multiple user comments and creator replies.

    Toffeethegoldfish Report

    #59

    The Earth Looks Pretty Flat To Me

    Aerial view of farmland from a plane window with text about flying over America states on TikTok screenshot.

    PicturesFoIder Report

    There's Kalefornia, and Cornegon, and Wheat Virginia, and Carroticut!

    #60

    What

    TikTok screenshot text about sleeping servers being full and waiting to wake up, related to smart TikTok content.

    ClintonISBA Report

    #61

    How Dare A 600 Years Old Italian Town Not Be Car Centered, I Had To Walk 100 Steps

    Woman in floral dress on balcony with mountain view sharing a TikTok screenshot about manual labor, smart content.

    If you plan your trip by looking at what influencers say on Tiktok, it's your fault. Amalfi is a medieval town, it was built around pedestrians when cars did not exist.

    thoxo Report

    most of the italian towns are from pre-roman era... so don't expect to be car-friendly

    #62

    TikTok Horror Fan Don't Watch Horror

    Four screenshots from TikTok showing horror movie villains with captions, part of 89 screenshots from TikTok to feel smart.

    Aki008035 Report

    Because the mother won't let the child watch age-restricted content.

    #63

    Hygiene Is Overrated

    Person wearing a black dog-ear hat taking a TikTok selfie with text about hygiene and showering from TikTok screenshots.

    cows_are_underrated_ Report

    #64

    Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Of Staff Mocking Patients

    Group of smiling healthcare workers in a TikTok screenshot with a caption about patients leaving gifts, showing smart TikTok moments.

    TikTok shows several former employees at Clinic in Santa posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables.

    Prestigious-Yam-8605 Report

    #65

    This Is Unacceptable. I’m Shocked In Today’s Day And Age We Still Have Nurses Posting Stupid Things Like This On TikTok And Have Terrible Nurses

    Smiling healthcare worker in blue scrubs sharing a funny TikTok screenshot about an epidural during labor.

    babybluexo_23 Report

    #66

    This Pos Telling Children On TikTok It's Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color

    Young woman in two TikTok screenshots, one holding ice to her face, showcasing popular TikTok moments that spark curiosity.

    skyethefemboy Report

    #67

    On A TikTok Edit Of A Movie, Apparently Teenagers Cant Define Teen

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous debate about the age range of teenagers in comment threads.

    catcookiecutter Report

    I wonder if they're talking about The Virgin Su1cides? Really good movie.

    #68

    TikTok Is A Bad Math Goldmine

    Algebra problem from TikTok screenshot with a solution comment, illustrating smart math concepts and problem solving.

    Feisty-Artichoke8053 Report

    #69

    Courter Pounder On TikTok

    Person in red plaid shirt sitting and holding food with TikTok screenshot text about McDonalds meal and mozzarella sticks.

    lloyd1024 Report

    #70

    TikTok Kids Are Dumb

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment correcting a geography mistake about the Nile river, illustrating smart TikTok moments.

    big-boi-jason Report

    #71

    TikTok People Really Don’t Understand Jokes

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous comment thread about misunderstood lyrics and user reactions.

    CashMachine2192 Report

    #72

    Found In The Comments Of A TikTok Talking About Growing Cacao Beans

    TikTok comments discussing how to grow chocolate, clarifying cocoa beans and cacao beans in a funny screenshot.

    emogirl450 Report

    #73

    Found On TikTok

    TikTok screenshot showing a humorous comment thread with replies and emojis, engaging users in a smart conversation.

    ElChamo200705 Report

    #74

    Memorise

    TikTok screenshot showing a witty conversation about the Appalachian Mountains that might make you feel very smart.

    Unusual-Tomorrow-892 Report

    #75

    Center Blocks

    Screenshot from TikTok comments explaining how center blocks are called cinder blocks, showing clever insights.

    Main_Platform2517 Report

    #76

    Tugger War

    TikTok comments discussing the term tugger war with humorous exchanges in an engaging social media screenshot.

    askepticalskeptic Report

    #77

    It Amazes Me How Many People Struggle With When Leap Years Are

    TikTok screenshot showing a debate in comments about whether this year is a leap year with incorrect statements.

    reddit.com Report

    #78

    While You're Going About Your Day-To-Day Life, There's Someone Who Uses TikTok To Reveal That They Think Vampires Are Actually Real

    Screenshot from TikTok listing humorous vampire-friendly school ideas with a person looking up, related to smart TikTok content.

    KEEMSTAR Report

    #79

    Woman On TikTok Wasting Product And Breathing In Chemical Mixtures. She Refers To Everyone Who Calls Her Out As “Trolls”.

    Person cleaning a bathtub with chemical stains, featured in 89 screenshots from TikTok that might make you feel very smart.

    She also has kids in her house too which is a bit alarming to say the least.

    Vehemences Report

    #80

    Do Not Steal From Target

    TikTok screenshots showing a user’s story about stealing $3,000 from Target and legal consequences discussed.

    imgur.com Report

    Because it’s not worth the effort for them to prosecute somebody for stealing a $10 lipstick but it if you’re costing them thousands it’s worth prosecuting.

    #81

    On A TikTok About Evolution

    Comment on TikTok screenshot asking to explain how an elephant became a monkey, highlighting curiosity and smart content.

    Impressive-Shake-761 Report

    #82

    Guy On TikTok Putting Super Glue In A Lotion Bottle At A Store

    Hand filling an Aveeno lotion bottle with glue shown in a TikTok screenshot to highlight clever hacks and smart tricks.

    NickMatt94 Report

    #83

    TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country

    TikTok screenshots showing a debate about whether the United Kingdom is a country or made of four countries.

    POMNLJKIHGFRDCBA2 Report

    It is a bit weird. They're 4 countries in one. Don't ask me, it's like the holy trinity or some such bollox.

    #84

    I've Been Binging This Sub For An Hour, Hopped Onto TikTok For 3 Seconds And This Is The First Comment Section I Find

    TikTok screenshot debate about the six continent model, Europe and Asia geography, and smart comments from users.

    Brintyboo Report

    I'm still confused that some people think Russia is in Europe. That's my polish SIL, btw.

    #85

    TikTok Is So Dumb

    TikTok screenshot of a debate about the meaning of BC and historical dating, part of smart TikTok screenshots.

    Pigeano Report

    #86

    Deformation Of Character

    Screenshot from TikTok with bold text about suing for defamation, part of smart TikTok screenshots collection.

    bluejay_612 Report

    #87

    TikTok

    TikTok comments discussing the nuclear fizzle video with debates about history and nuclear bombs.

    Jack_Maas Report

