89 Screenshots From TikTok That Might Make You Feel Very Smart
As of 2025, there are 1.12 billion monthly active users on TikTok. And around the world, users spend an average of 95 minutes per day scrolling through the app. While the platform might be a great place to find recipe inspiration, learn fun facts about history or find out cleaning hacks that will change your life, it can also be a wonderful place to lose braincells.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots of the most idiotic things people have ever said and done on TikTok, so you’ll find all of these facepalm-worthy moments below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this article might make you feel stupider as you scroll through. But it may also be a great push to finally get off social media and go spend some time outside instead!
Having Different Colored Eyes Is Called Heterochromia
Absence Of Humour Detected
Sometimes it's really hard to tell if someone is being sarcastic or is just plain ignorant.
The Emojis Is The Cherry On Top
Social media was once an innovative way for us to stay connected with old friends, find new people in our area and share updates about our lives with the internet. Today, however, it seems to have permeated every single aspect of life (and not in a good way).
Soax reports that the average social media user spends about 143 minutes per day on these apps, and YouTube is the site that sucks up the most of our time, with users watching for about 7 minutes and 25 seconds each time they log on. TikTok isn’t far behind though, as it’s in second place, with users tending to spend around 6 minutes scrolling every time they open the app.
Uncle Bill Cord
Found On TikTok
Inspiration Date
Is the inspiration date where they decided to eat a whole bag of chips?
So what are the impacts of spending so much of our time on social media? Well, you’ve probably noticed your own attention span shortening over the years, and maybe your short term memory isn’t what it used to be. And apparently, “TikTok brain” is a real thing.
Psychiatrist and professor of child health and behavior at King’s College London, Stephen Scott, CBE, told The Sun that the way social media overstimulates our minds can be harmful, particularly for young children.
“The bit of the brain that wants a reward quickly and immediate gratification gets more stimulated by this stronger use of screens and social media like TikTok, and their ability to sustain concentration is reduced,” Scott noted. “We haven't got the studies yet, but many of the changes are those that are seen by people with Alzheimer's disease."
On The Miracle Of Birth
Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok
Capital Of Scandinavia
While you can certainly use social media as an educational t**l or as a place to stay up to date with current events, it really depends on how you’re engaging with it. And unfortunately, according to Psyche, many teens are intentionally seeking out “brain rot” content online.
Brain rot is the kind of stupid, silly content that might make you laugh or entertain you for a moment but isn’t teaching you anything or really adding any value to your life. And while this type of content might make you feel like you’re getting dumber as you consume it, it can also be a comforting oasis away from posts about war, politics and global tragedies.
Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies
I Know Not Everyone In The World Considers Antarctica A Continent, But A Country?
The Gazebo Effect
Psyche also explains that brain rot content often helps teens destress. If they’re worried about exams, the state of the world, their futures and more, it can feel nice to just shut their brains off for a bit and laugh at a stupid Skibidi Toilet or Tralalero Tralala meme. After all, the World Health Organization reports that one in seven people between the ages of 10 and 19 struggles with a mental disorder, so if some stupid memes help them cope, who are we to stop them?
TikTok User Discovers Parental Love And Emotions
Fella On TikTok Doesn’t Know . On A Video Showing The Ice (Intercity-Express) Train Which Is A German Train Built By Siemens-Bombardier
Watch Out For Seals, They Are Deadly Carnivals
It is a commonly held belief that social media is making us stupider. And in certain ways, this may be true. Nowadays, the internet is full of fake news and rage-bait content that’s intended to be divisive and rile people up. It has increasingly become more and more challenging to distinguish which content has been created by AI and what’s been posted satirically. In this chaotic landscape, it’s easy for people to become overwhelmed and turn off their critical thinking skills altogether.
This Is How You Get Ants
Tiktoker Licks "Jellyfish", Doesn't Know It Is A Portuguese Man 'O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known
If you’re worried about social media making you stupider but you aren’t willing to permanently log off, you might want to learn how to engage with it in a way that won’t make you lose braincells. The algorithm will feed you the same type of content that you have a history of engaging with, but you can use that to your advantage. Seek out educational accounts, and unfollow any pages that don’t teach you something new.
Tiktoker Claims She Got Plastic Surgery So Her Kids Would Inherit Her New Nose… And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing
The same goes for hair and eye color. You just have to dye your hair the color you want and wear colored contact lenses throughout the planning, implementation, and pregnancy until delivery. Some people are confusingly dense, even for me.
Fossil Videos On TikTok Are A Gold Mine For Christians That Believe The Earth Is Only 6-2k Years Old I Am Indeed Concerned About The American Education System
To Insult An Androgynous Person On TikTok
It’s also wise to find social media accounts that will teach you about topics you know nothing about. Seeking out this kind of content opens you up to new perspectives that you may have never considered and guarantees that you’ll learn something new every time you log on. And it will likely push you to be even more curious about a wider range of topics!
Smartest Tiktoker
Highway To H**l
More Of People Not Understanding They/Them Pronouns, But On TikTok
There Are 6479 Likes On The Post
Everyday I Get Closer To Leaving TikTok Forever
Omg I Really Hate People In TikTok
Only The Strong Don’t Bleed
Yeah, getting period is dependent on body fat/lean body mass ratio. So, gaining muscle weight AND decreasing energy intake below energy expenditure leads to oligo/amenorrhea. And loss of bone mass. Really unhealthy, but, unfortunately, many female ballet dancers and athletes follow this recipe.
I Don't Even Know What To Say
TikTok Comment Section
Salmon Vanilla
Tiktoker Shames Kid For Being On Device At The Table, While She Records Random Strangers From Her Table To Post Online. Also, Bottom Left Of The Photo. What's That? And At The Dinner Table
Influencer At A Wine Bar In Paris That Precisely States No Tiktoks On Their Storefront. This Wine Bar Had Become Famous On TikTok A Few Weeks Prior
A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them
The Ending Was Like A Comedy Skit
He’s Been Around Enough Women In His Life To Know About Tampons
“So Yeah I Don’t Care About Woman Outside Of Bed Stuff”
I once read in some punk fanzine that there are people who find everything boring, and people who see something interesting in everything because they think about it. Whether you find something boring is therefore more a question of intelligence. This post certainly does not refute that theory.
Found On TikTok And Literally Have No Words
Someone set this jerk up on a blind date with an old lady. She'll talk some sense into him.
These Gems Were On A TikTok Talking About Birth Control
I see... I think you mean no women want to pass on your "genetics." 🙄🤣
Nurse Mocks A Patient Experiencing Pain, Goes Viral And Gets Flamed
Silly Person On TikTok Comments Thought Gold Wasn’t A Metal
People On TikTok Don’t Know What Cotton Looks Like
Germans looking smug here... because cotton is literally 'tree wool' in German.
TikTok Be Like
Bmw Is European
It's obviously impossible that the Bavarian Motor Car company could be both German and European, I suppose....
The Irish Flag
Time To Take A Lies D******r Test
The Whole Audience Ovulated, So Wholesome
Ducks Are Not Birds
Nobody calls a duck a bird to their face and gets away with it. Peace was never an option!
TikTok Is Dumb
He loved her so much he stole her stuff, stalked her, mvrdered her friend, then imprisoned and mvrdered her as well. *sighs* Why don't I have a love like that in my life? It's so unfair.
Laughing And Making The Uber Driver Wait For Her To Go Out "Aesthetically"
And we can safely presume that she didn't pay him for the 10 minutes she kept him waiting whilst she found the opportunity to walk out aesthetically.
On A TikTok Of A Mexican Lady Making The Dish Mexican Rice
Can You Imagine Being The 10th Person And Just Staring At The World Like "Wait, I Gotta Figure This All Out?"
Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week
Guess I’m Not White Then
Just A Normal Day On TikTok
Saw These Comments On TikTok Under A Vid Of A Barista Removing A Pigeon From A Cafe, I Have No Words
Gore May
You may not have heard of it, but Al Gore may....
Eye Saucerless
The Earth Looks Pretty Flat To Me
There's Kalefornia, and Cornegon, and Wheat Virginia, and Carroticut!
What
How Dare A 600 Years Old Italian Town Not Be Car Centered, I Had To Walk 100 Steps
If you plan your trip by looking at what influencers say on Tiktok, it's your fault. Amalfi is a medieval town, it was built around pedestrians when cars did not exist.
TikTok Horror Fan Don't Watch Horror
Because the mother won't let the child watch age-restricted content.
Hygiene Is Overrated
Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Of Staff Mocking Patients
TikTok shows several former employees at Clinic in Santa posing with bodily fluid left by patients who were seated on the paper covering of the exam tables.
This Is Unacceptable. I’m Shocked In Today’s Day And Age We Still Have Nurses Posting Stupid Things Like This On TikTok And Have Terrible Nurses
This Pos Telling Children On TikTok It's Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color
On A TikTok Edit Of A Movie, Apparently Teenagers Cant Define Teen
I wonder if they're talking about The Virgin Su1cides? Really good movie.
TikTok Is A Bad Math Goldmine
Courter Pounder On TikTok
TikTok Kids Are Dumb
TikTok People Really Don’t Understand Jokes
Found In The Comments Of A TikTok Talking About Growing Cacao Beans
Found On TikTok
Memorise
Center Blocks
Tugger War
It Amazes Me How Many People Struggle With When Leap Years Are
While You're Going About Your Day-To-Day Life, There's Someone Who Uses TikTok To Reveal That They Think Vampires Are Actually Real
Woman On TikTok Wasting Product And Breathing In Chemical Mixtures. She Refers To Everyone Who Calls Her Out As “Trolls”.
She also has kids in her house too which is a bit alarming to say the least.
Do Not Steal From Target
On A TikTok About Evolution
Guy On TikTok Putting Super Glue In A Lotion Bottle At A Store
TikTok Users Genuinely Believe The United Kingdom Isn’t A Country
It is a bit weird. They're 4 countries in one. Don't ask me, it's like the holy trinity or some such bollox.
I've Been Binging This Sub For An Hour, Hopped Onto TikTok For 3 Seconds And This Is The First Comment Section I Find
I'm still confused that some people think Russia is in Europe. That's my polish SIL, btw.