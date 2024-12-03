ADVERTISEMENT

When winter rolls around, we lose around 4 to 8 hours of daylight, with some regions like Alaska exceeding 12 hours. Have you ever noticed that such a lack of sunshine and lower temperatures in the cold season tends to make us feel less motivated and happy, dear Pandas? This phenomenon is called winter blues and encompasses the dreary mood many of us are probably in right now with darkness and cold being in full swing.

If your serotonin levels are in some real need of replenishing, Bored Panda has your back with a fresh batch of memes, courtesy of this Instagram account. Scroll down to fuel on some laughter and don’t forget to upvote the ones that spoke to you the most.