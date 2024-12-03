ADVERTISEMENT

When winter rolls around, we lose around 4 to 8 hours of daylight, with some regions like Alaska exceeding 12 hours. Have you ever noticed that such a lack of sunshine and lower temperatures in the cold season tends to make us feel less motivated and happy, dear Pandas? This phenomenon is called winter blues and encompasses the dreary mood many of us are probably in right now with darkness and cold being in full swing.

If your serotonin levels are in some real need of replenishing, Bored Panda has your back with a fresh batch of memes, courtesy of this Instagram account. Scroll down to fuel on some laughter and don’t forget to upvote the ones that spoke to you the most.

#1

#2

#3

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the devil keeps his pets in Australia, he keeps his drinking buddies in South Africa. Yeah, that was a dig on Muskrat.

#4

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For what they charge i am not sure they would care too much

#5

#6

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I felt like I was going to vomit all day but I still worked a full day. Not really sick, just drank too much over the holiday weekend. I pay my debts for my fun.

#7

#8

#9

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're bringing you presents be they like you. Birds are smarter than most people think. Especially crows. They are smart AF.

#10

#11

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Drive to Cincinnati?" Did they wrong someone in a previous life?

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found a student sleeping in a tent on top (roof) of a college building once...

#18

#19

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am at that stage in my life where kinder chocolates are breakfast.

#20

#21

rollinskjohn avatar
meh
meh
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's Gurugram, a city in India. This was on my way to work . The other side gets jam packed at night.

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I don't know, Steve, can someone else not on this project go and get me a chicken?"

#31

thamonkey avatar
Tha Monkey
Tha Monkey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have many parking talents. Thus far, fortunately(?), this is not one.

#32

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always reminds me of an episode of Highlander the TV series where Duncan cashes in a savings account from a hundred years ago.

#33

kj7418 avatar
Kavin
Kavin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 7x seems to be smaller in the bottom answer. I think it's e^(x^2+7x) (2x+7) vs e^x^(2+7x) (2x+7)

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Start withdrawing it before they notice the mistake or go into hiding until the heat dies down

#41

#42

s_akimov avatar
RU Sirius
RU Sirius
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One guy in our place got a speeding ticket barely moving in a jam when a bike swooshed just in front of him inbetween lanes.

#43

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's exactly how clever, artistic Nancy made fake IDs for her friends back in the 70s

Vote comment up
#44

#45

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex- and I send each other Mothers' and Fathers' Day greetings. Seems real normal.

#46

#47

#48

#49

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And fall in love with anyone that pays you the slightest bit of attention

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to do this in my 20s XD I played a lot of FPS/fighting games in those days and it was pretty satisfying to pull off a really cool move on someone else or kill someone else's character with an anti-tank missile from across the map. Then briefly turn on voicechat and respond to their inevitable b!tching just to let them know they'd been pwned by a girl XD

#55

#56

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha, okay, I haven't done this, per se, but back when my ex used to inflict hours-long rants on me/lecture me for hours, I used to fake calls from my family (who lived next door) and I'd say they needed my help with my dad (who was disabled and bedridden) so I could escape the abuse. It didn't work for long, and I stayed with him way longer than I should have, but live and learn.

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The girl on the left was named Niece Waidhofer. She committed suicide in 2022 due to ongoing mental health struggles. (No, this pic didn't contribute to them - she was, by all accounts, a funny and quirky person who would have gotten a kick out of a gift "box".) Please take care of your mental health if you can, my fellow Pandas; I love all of you and would hate to lose any of you. As someone who has danced on the edge of suicide since I was 13 (and made two very serious attempts), my inbox/Discord PMs/Steam PMs are always open to anyone who needs a sympathetic and non-judgmental ear. <3

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alas, I'm female, but the only birthday congratulations/notifications I get are from my optometrist, my neurologist, the bone-marrow donor registry I'm a part of, and Chewy.com, who also sends me birthday emails on my pets' birthdays XD

#68

#69

#70

