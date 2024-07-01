ADVERTISEMENT

While we usually think of toys as fun things to play with, sometimes they can be a bit creepy. Just think of dolls—their vacant stares and uncanny smiles can feel eerie, making us wonder if there’s a spirit trapped behind those beaded eyes.

Whether dolls can truly be haunted is up for debate, but there’s an entire community on Facebook dedicated to sharing them. From stiff porcelain figures to beat-up rag dolls, this group has it all. We’ve combed through their collection (at a safe distance, of course) and picked out the most chilling ones we could find. If you’re brave enough to take a look, keep reading!