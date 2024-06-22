ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever walked into a room or area and immediately felt an unexplainable chill go down your spine? You may have been the victim of a liminal space, a location that is simultaneously abandoned, yet eerily familiar.
The “Elegiac Images” X page is dedicated to creepy, haunting and just eerie pics of liminal spaces. We got in touch with Lillie Marshall, a teacher and veteran traveler with a self-confessed love of the liminal to learn more. So get comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1

#2

#3

Bored Panda got in touch with Lillie Marshall, a teacher and traveler from Aroundtheworldl.com who has spoken to us about liminal spaces before. We wanted to hear more of her thoughts on this matter, so we asked her to share some personal stories about them.

“Until I went through it recently, I never realized how profound a liminal space (or liminal time) the divorce process can be. You are halfway between being married and not married, and it completely throws everything for a loop!”
#4

#5

#6

sarahngakaarihammond avatar
NZShieldMaiden
NZShieldMaiden
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if the Aliens 👽 will teleport her back to Earth?

reply
“There are many of the same eerie and surreal feelings evoked during a liminal time like this as there are for classic physical liminal spaces -- and also the same potential for deep growth, development, and learning as you move to that next chapter,” she shared. This got us wondering about the idea of other liminal “things” that aren’t necessarily just creepy rooms.

#7

#8

jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved the story on how they finally figured out what it was. It was the mom, walking away, and her scarf and dress got blown around by the wind.

#9

“As I recently wrote in my article about life transitions, every major life transition we go through -- be it positive or challenging -- is a liminal space that can be scary. I really urge people to start identifying liminal times in their life (not just physical liminal spaces) and to reach out to get extra support during those months or years. Self-care strategies such as meditation and exercise can help move the energy through during those transitions as well.”
#10

#11

supasaab2007 avatar
SUPASAAB
SUPASAAB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhh this is from that famous video. Seriously, if you haven't watched it, you're missing out. https://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ?si=7XR4jI3xZc72z0F0

#12

pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Red sprites...they occur above thunderstorms about 50 miles up. Very cool.

“A liminal time is essentially a life transition: You are leaving one chapter of your life, and entering another, but not there yet. For example, the teen years are a liminal time because you are between child and adult. That is an example that lasts for many years, but you can also have a shorter moment in time that is a liminal moment or liminal state.”

#13

#14

#15

marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a setup for another rat utopia (don't look it up if you are easily triggered, especially by animal abuse. That experiment was all kinds of messy)

“For instance, meditation or Reiki therapy brings you to a state that is neither awake nor asleep, but rather an in-between time during which great growth and processing can happen, to launch you into the next state powerfully.” she shared.
#16

#17

#18

Given her interest in this question, we wanted to hear why Lillie believed “liminal spaces” had become so popular as of late. “I think -- in fact, know -- that liminal spaces have become so popular lately because, as I explained in my liminal space article, they are a wildly exciting space of growth -- with that same thrill of heart-thumping adrenaline that comes from amusement park rides.”

#19

#20

tigertaters avatar
Minecraft_Chicken (He/Chicken)
Minecraft_Chicken (He/Chicken)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't go there when the zombie apocalypse starts. There's a giant sign hinting them to go there.

#21

erniemarquisdesade avatar
Ernie Marquis de Sade
Ernie Marquis de Sade
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just thinking about that light going off and hearing the echoes of me crapping my pants.

“If you think about it, that moment before a roller coaster dives down the first slope is a liminal space! There is so much possible in those moments of anticipation.” If you want to learn more about liminal spaces, you can check out Lillie’s other article on them and if you just want to feel more uneasy, check out Bored Panda’s articles on creepy stuff or more unsettling spaces.

#22

honeyk avatar
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

can't leave until you smile? while you're dealing w whatever psychological terror that is happening in the room? hmmm. i don't like it. not at all.

#23

#24

jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't think checkerboard went with shiny, bare trees, shades of black, brown and beige squiggles, faux Southwestern Pendleton blanket, light pink paint AND light blue large and small diamonds.

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

saralarca_2 avatar
sk23
sk23
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is inside the Taj Mahal... not sure why it's 'creepy' https://www.tajmahal.gov.in/taj-story.aspx#:~:text=It%20was%20built%20by%20the,birth%20to%20their%2013th%20child.

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we sure this isn't AI or shopped? The logistics don't make any sense.

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

erniemarquisdesade avatar
Ernie Marquis de Sade
Ernie Marquis de Sade
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I immediately thought of a Roomba running over a dog turd and dragging it everywhere in the room.

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
supasaab2007 avatar
SUPASAAB
SUPASAAB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of minecraft images on this thread lol. I mean it is both nostalgic and eerie

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#75

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
honeyk avatar
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm so disgusted with AI - there's nothing real anymore.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#79

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
sarahngakaarihammond avatar
NZShieldMaiden
NZShieldMaiden
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Man, it sure is relaxing for me-a Mario to be sitting by down by the sea!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

Elegiac-Images

ElegiacImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!