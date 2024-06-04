In this list, you can see pictures taken from the Facebook page called “Liminal Spaces.” This page, which is put under the visual arts category, currently has 18k likes and 41k followers. As can be seen from the images here and as the page’s name suggests, their content focuses on liminal spaces.

If you’re not sure what it means, well, basically, it is a space or, better said, a time between the past and the future. Or it's a transitional or uncertain period. Being in a liminal space means being on the verge of something new but not being there quite yet.

This description can be applied to physical, emotional, and even metaphorical places. For instance, when you are on stairs between the floors, you are technically in a physical liminal space. Emotionally, a person ends up in such a place typically after life events such as a graduation, divorce, the death of a loved one, and so on.

Metaphorical liminal space might be a bit difficult to understand, as it is a space between two ideas, which sounds quite obscure, doesn’t it? Well, to say it simply: basically, it’s a time when a person has to make a decision, and until they do, they are in the said space.