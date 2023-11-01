ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had that eerie feeling when you step into a place that's both familiar and foreign? That's the magic of liminal spaces. These are the spots that give you a sense of "I'm not sure where I am, but I'm definitely somewhere."

Liminal spaces often give people a sense of being in a surreal moment, and they've become a popular subject for online communities who appreciate their unique and sometimes eerie atmosphere. Thanks to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, boasting 661k members, we've got a treasure trove of these uncanny pics to admire. From empty waiting rooms to desolate hallways, there's something inexplicably intriguing about these in-between places.

So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams. So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams. And don't forget to upvote the most peculiar places below!