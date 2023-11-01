70 Surreal Images Of Liminal Spaces, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)
Ever had that eerie feeling when you step into a place that's both familiar and foreign? That's the magic of liminal spaces. These are the spots that give you a sense of "I'm not sure where I am, but I'm definitely somewhere."
Liminal spaces often give people a sense of being in a surreal moment, and they've become a popular subject for online communities who appreciate their unique and sometimes eerie atmosphere. Thanks to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, boasting 661k members, we've got a treasure trove of these uncanny pics to admire. From empty waiting rooms to desolate hallways, there's something inexplicably intriguing about these in-between places.
So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams. And don't forget to upvote the most peculiar places below!
Train Station In Denmark
In their teens Thomas, James and Gordon went through a brief Satanic phase.
An Apartment Building In My City
Seattle Public Library - Love The Red Floor
I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What's Next ?
A "Green Space" Being Built In A Hospital
Old Water Reservoir
My Sister Took This Picture, I Don't Like This
My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-
My Hotel Room Feels Like It’s Straight Out Of The Backrooms
I Have A Liminal Space Outside My Window
Was Told This Would Fit Here. A Pic I Took From Our Hotel Balcony In Turkey On A Family Holiday
A Hotel My Mom Worked In Growing Up, Closed In 2013ish
Found On A Camera Phone From 2009
This Makes It Feel So Much Worse
Think I Captured The Liminal Feeling
Visited My Childhood Mall, It Always Had So Many People. I Can Still Hear Them But... I Don't See Anybody
My Local Indoor Playground Is Really Creepy In My Opinion
Went To The Therapist. Greeted By This
Proof It's Not Flat
Is It Just Me, Or Does Barbieland Feel Liminal To You Too?
Old Mall Out Of Business
The End Of Time
I Got To Pull An All Nigther In A Mall And This Was So Eery
The Bathroom At A Campground I Was Recently At
If You Wander Through A Khazakstani Exclusion Zone, You'll Eventually Be Surrounded By Irradiated Alien-Like Metal Structures. These Are Known As The Geese And Sit On The Site Of The Most Nuclear-Bombed Site In The World. Semipalatinsk
Bedroom With A Pool
Liminal Neighborhood I Saw While Doordashing
A Random Mc Donalds Toilet On The Austrian Highway
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Sun Room In My Parents New House
This Is From Ikimisho From A Suburb In Tokyo. Looks So Eerie But Calm
Got Lost Visiting University Dorms... Should I Cut Through The Grass ?
This Render From A New Build Listing
Photo My Grandma Took Of The Decorations Before My Birthday Party Years Ago
Lights Went Out At Walmart
That place is creepy enough with the lights on let alone with them off!