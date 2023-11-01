ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had that eerie feeling when you step into a place that's both familiar and foreign? That's the magic of liminal spaces. These are the spots that give you a sense of "I'm not sure where I am, but I'm definitely somewhere."

Liminal spaces often give people a sense of being in a surreal moment, and they've become a popular subject for online communities who appreciate their unique and sometimes eerie atmosphere. Thanks to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, boasting 661k members, we've got a treasure trove of these uncanny pics to admire. From empty waiting rooms to desolate hallways, there's something inexplicably intriguing about these in-between places.

So, let's explore the spaces that are on the border between reality and dreams.

#1

Train Station In Denmark

Vinnie1103 Report

clairebailey
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
1 hour ago

In their teens Thomas, James and Gordon went through a brief Satanic phase.

#2

An Apartment Building In My City

a-non-y-mous- Report

#3

Seattle Public Library - Love The Red Floor

Pesto57 Report

#4

I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What's Next ?

HELLorLIFE Report

#5

A "Green Space" Being Built In A Hospital

Some_College_Kid13 Report

#6

Old Water Reservoir

OkProperty2576 Report

#7

My Sister Took This Picture, I Don't Like This

villasukkalol Report

#8

My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-

1IcedC0ffee Report

#9

My Hotel Room Feels Like It’s Straight Out Of The Backrooms

Flightyler Report

#10

I Have A Liminal Space Outside My Window

Ancient-Oil-8162 Report

#11

Was Told This Would Fit Here. A Pic I Took From Our Hotel Balcony In Turkey On A Family Holiday

Highway62 Report

#12

A Hotel My Mom Worked In Growing Up, Closed In 2013ish

downpinkfall Report

#13

Found On A Camera Phone From 2009

pollypooter Report

#14

This Makes It Feel So Much Worse

TheSaltyBiscuit Report

#15

Think I Captured The Liminal Feeling

ReadingMovies Report

#16

Visited My Childhood Mall, It Always Had So Many People. I Can Still Hear Them But... I Don't See Anybody

Son_of_iptuous Report

#17

My Local Indoor Playground Is Really Creepy In My Opinion

EskeKiilerich Report

#18

End Of Life Care?

kiki-chann Report

#19

Went To The Therapist. Greeted By This

EgonAndChill Report

#20

Proof It's Not Flat

BaronVonBroccoli Report

#21

Is It Just Me, Or Does Barbieland Feel Liminal To You Too?

____kevin Report

#22

Old Mall Out Of Business

LazyMembership264 Report

#23

The End Of Time

AwesomeNerdyCat Report

#24

I Got To Pull An All Nigther In A Mall And This Was So Eery

Marllyka Report

#25

The Bathroom At A Campground I Was Recently At

wolfninja_ Report

#26

If You Wander Through A Khazakstani Exclusion Zone, You'll Eventually Be Surrounded By Irradiated Alien-Like Metal Structures. These Are Known As The Geese And Sit On The Site Of The Most Nuclear-Bombed Site In The World. Semipalatinsk

TheLiminalWeeb Report

#27

Bedroom With A Pool

LoRdPeEp35 Report

#28

Liminal Neighborhood I Saw While Doordashing

cosmopansie Report

#29

A Random Mc Donalds Toilet On The Austrian Highway

FloKro Report

#30

Strawberry Fields Forever

Webcops Report

#31

The Sun Room In My Parents New House

sawblade_3X25_ Report

#32

This Is From Ikimisho From A Suburb In Tokyo. Looks So Eerie But Calm

WIDEMOUTH-psycho Report

#33

Got Lost Visiting University Dorms... Should I Cut Through The Grass ?

HELLorLIFE Report

#34

This Render From A New Build Listing

ingr Report

#35

Photo My Grandma Took Of The Decorations Before My Birthday Party Years Ago

CuteBat4569 Report

#36

Lights Went Out At Walmart

Fptmike Report

aerose101
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
14 minutes ago

That place is creepy enough with the lights on let alone with them off!

#37

Just Walked Out Of Reality

stkijo Report

#38

Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone

NeraGroup Report

#39

Everything Looks So Perfect And Beautiful, Which Is Not Normal

_RERO_ Report

#40

Mom Took It

NoMessage5995 Report

c_rut_
C. Rut.
C. Rut.
C. Rut.
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Omg I have a reoccurring dream about this place where is it?!!

#41

This Place Is Called The Square In My Town. Tiny Dead Shopping Center

UnoDosMe Report

#42

Lowlight Photos I Took In Rawlins, Wyoming

tmfult Report

#43

Abandoned Diner, Pa. Closed In 2015 Due To Funding And Never Reopened

places_forgotten Report

#44

The Inside Of A Pool Table

leoitgoes Report

#45

Starting To Look Like Christmas

Deep_Second835 Report

#46

Found On Pinterest. It Reminds Me Of My Childhood

54ngel Report

#47

Bedroom Nostalgia Or Nightmare Fuel

IdeaAlreadyTaken Report

#48

Took This At Work

Cannedpotato230 Report

#49

Picture Of A Japanese Ryokan I Took That Looks Very Much Like A Ps2 Screenshot

jp_bonk Report

#50

My College Campus Is A Bit Odd

rl224art_0 Report

#51

Television

T3LM0RR Report

#52

Saw This On Twitter

QueenShrimpette Report

#53

The Place I’ve Worked At For The Past 2 Weeks (Job-Site)

ProtienBor Report

#54

Road To Nowhere

project305 Report

#55

NYC, Abandoned Highway

Lanter808 Report

#56

A Photo Of A Road I Took Last Winter

ByAlexandros Report

#57

The Hallway To My Psychiatrists Office

hazeyjane11 Report

#58

Took That Pic 9 Years Ago Now I Wonder Where I Have It From

YT_SkyBoy_ Report

#59

It's No Use To Run In This Hallway. You Won't Even Make It In A 100 Years

Niikuro Report

#60

My First Post Here, Felt Strange In Person

ReliquaryLotus Report

#61

Garden

HlebJEST Report

#62

Grocery Store During The Early Morning

artistrat3849 Report

#63

Somewhere, Someplace At A Hotel

Downtown-Book3105 Report

#64

Depressing Space In Front Of My Store

AdequateMedia Report

#65

Who Loves Nature?

Biff_666 Report

