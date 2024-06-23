ADVERTISEMENT

Stairs. Not a word that sparks much excitement. We climb them all the time without even thinking. If you do feel anything at all, it’s usually just the burn in your legs after one too many steps or the sudden jolt of missing one. But there are places where the simple act of going up or down can get your heart truly racing—not from the effort, but from sheer fear.

You can find them in a Facebook group called ‘Death Stairs’ which, as its name suggests, is dedicated to sharing terrifying staircases. Picture this: flimsy ladders reaching for the sky and slippery rocks clinging to cliff edges. If you’re curious, we’ve gathered the most spine-tingling posts below. Fair warning though, you might want to hold onto something first.

#1

Abandoned Diving Board, Prague, Czech Republic.

Josef Polesný

“Welcome to Death Stairs, where ascension is perilous and descending is deadly,” reads the bio of the Facebook group that has 382K followers. Despite the ominous tone, the members often lighten the mood with their humorous captions.

“Literally all it would take is one drunk uncle attempting to scale this like Mount Kilimanjaro to turn the wedding reception into a funeral,” said one of the users about a tiny set of wooden steps used by restaurant staff to reach their office.

#2

Good Luck Going Down To Pee At Night

Anna Tuvike

Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Community Member
23 minutes ago

is that a great view of a grain elevator? Is this a silo converted into a home?

To learn more about ‘Death Stairs’, Bored Panda got in touch with Jeroen Puijn and Greg Wilson, two regular contributors. The fascination behind the group remains a bit of a mystery, they admit. But one thing’s for sure: the trickier the stairs, the more people seem to love them.

Jeroen, being Dutch, isn’t easily impressed. In the Netherlands, a small country that historically had to use every inch of space, narrow and steep staircases are a common feature.

For context, Dutch home steps are typically 15 cm deep, which is about 6 inches—half the recommended safety standard. You can’t even put your entire foot down. Yet, as Jeroen notes, everyone there is simply used to them.
#3

An Accident Waiting To Happen

Linda Johnson

#4

Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Maria Georgieva

Sharing a glimpse of his own home, Jeroen posts a picture of a small ladder leading to the attic. His cat is laying by the very edge of the opening, looking relaxed. One of the commenters calls the pet a “personal resident death defier”. The owner jokes that the cat might just smack you on the head as you come down.
#5

Student Dormitory Stairs In Eastern Turkey

Emir Özmen

#6

Giants Causeway, Northern Ireland. Not Traditional Steps, But Certainly Not A Place For A Soft Landing After A Misplaced Step

Darren Millar

Jeroen says the scariest stairs he encountered weren’t in the Netherlands, but in Greece. Located on one of Crete Island’s famous gorges, they were very wet. Jeroen found himself seriously struggling with keeping his balance on the way down.
#7

Go To The National Zoo, They Said. Take The Metro, They Said.

Allie Baker

#8

Old Faithful Inn, In Yellowstone National Park

David Kallinger

#9

Scary Stairs

Andrew Karam

Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
Community Member
3 minutes ago

soooo, that baby gate.. it's to stop one from stepping across to landing where one would trip on those cords?

On the other side of the world, Greg, who plays in a jazz band in Pittsburgh, has faced many vertical obstacles since moving to the city with his partner four years ago.

“We’ve encountered crumbling concrete city stairs, residences with all number of stair-related code violations, and piles of bricks or rotting wood being passed off as ‘stairs’,” he says.

“I see our laughable state of regulatory oversight as a microcosm of the downfall of the American empire, and [the group] manages to make a big heavy topic like that feel like something we can laugh about”.

#10

Stairs At My Hotel In Paris. It Was Even Worse In Person. The Camera Brightened It Up A Lot From The Actual Lighting.

Geoff Baie

#11

5th Floor Of Our Hotel In London, UK. I'm Standing With My Back Touching The Closed Door To Our Room. Yes That Is Beige Low-Pile Carpet Lining The Walls Under The Banister. The Stairs Ahead Were To The Washrooms.

Jeannie Grundy

Miracle Max
Miracle Max
Miracle Max
Community Member
34 minutes ago

UK hotels are the worst, I've stayed at multiple locations like this!

#12

Death Stairs In Our Old Home. Everyone Has Fell Down These At Least Once.

Devin L Hill

Greg had a near-death stair experience once when his dog rushed past him, causing him to trip down to his garage. The wooden beams supporting the stairs gave way, and he landed on his side, breaking two ribs. It took nearly half a year for them to heal completely.
#13

Just Bought A House And These Are Our Stairs

Sara Kay

#14

1911 Photo Of The Indian Trail Steps In Pittsburgh. Over 1000 Steps From The Level Of The Monongahela, Just Across The River From Downtown Pittsburgh, To The Top Of Mt. Washington, Which Was A Working-Class Neighborhood In Those Days. It Cost A Nickel To Ride The Duquesne Incline, Worth About $1.75 In Today's Economy, And Many People Climbed These Steps Both Ways To Save Ten Cents Every Day! The Steps Fell Into Disrepair And Disuse And Were Gone Before The Beginning Of Ww II.

Mike Walling

#15

Found Literally In The Wild!

John Arnold

Under a Facebook photo shared by Greg, one user commented that Pittsburgh is the death stair capital of the USA. The staircase in the post has scruff marks and screw holes on the floor, where the railing used to run all the way through. Now, there’s a small gap that could be easily missed.
#16

Its Been A While But Then I Found This Greatness In An Art Gallery In London

Nik Burns

#17

Staying At This Hotel In London Was A Struggle. Especially After Couple Of Pints Of Guinness

Marta Chrobak

#18

These Bad Boys Also Come With A Custom Wobble To Each Step! Stairs That Have Been On The "To Fix" List For Probably Over 10 Years. Located About 2 Hours Out Of Pittsburgh/Deathstairtopia

Hope Safko

“I guess we probably get a small smug sense of satisfaction being able to identify when something is wrong and unsafe, even if it’s blatantly obvious,” reflects Greg.

When we post on ‘Death Stairs’, it can feel like “we’ve accomplished something just by pointing out an obvious problem and saying, ‘this is bad and wrong! See? I’m helping!’”

#19

Authentic Dutch Stairs In The Airbnb We'll Be Renting To Bridge The Period Between Moving Out Of Our Current House Into The One We Just Bought.

Madalina Amza

#20

I Have Fallen Down These Bastards Twice, Which Was Two Times Too Many. Now I Climb Down Them Backwards Like A Ladder. Our House Is A Very Old Cape Cod And My Office Is On The Second Floor So I Am Upstairs Every Day. As You Can See They Are Very Steep, And The Step Is Very Narrow, Women’s Size 9 Croc For Comparison

Kellyann Kamm

#21

Scary Stairs In Portugal

Andrea Shore

Jeroen finds it ironic that stairs, whose primary goal is to be functional, sometimes end up being poorly designed and dangerous to use. Surprisingly, experts say they’re one of the most challenging elements to get right.

Danish Design Review explains that stairs are hard “to modify if other parts of the scheme are changed as the plan develops. It becomes a difficult game of consequences—change one part and another no longer works”.
#22

Haven't Seen This Mentioned Here Yet, But Was Reminded By Another Post... The Fort Worth Water Gardens.

David Hibbs

#23

Eerie Death Stairs In Pittsburgh On Melrose Avenue. These Steps LED To A Small Apartment Development Called Clifton Park

Dean Mcafee

#24

These Were The Stairs In My Daughter’s University House. It Was A Lovely Victorian House. It Was No Fun Getting Her Belongings In And Out! Shes 5’10, How She Survived Negotiating Those Whilst A Bit Tipsy And Never Knocked Herself Out On The Doorframe Is Beyond Me!

Persephone Jones

The designs we see on ‘Death Stairs’ are truly in a league of their own. But while they may be entertaining to look at, it’s important to remember that navigating them in real life can be a different story. So be careful out there and watch your step!
#25

Saw This On A Sponsored Post, I Feel Like It Counts

Joshua Darrin Hobbs

#26

The Stairs At My Boyfriends Parents House

Erin Marie

#27

My Knees Hurt Looking At This Picture

Taryn Hough

#28

This Is One Of The Coolest Things I've Learned In Anthropology, At Ruins, And So On. It's Also Completely Terrifying. Chaco Canyon

Athena Wahlstrom

#29

That's How You Get Christmas Decorations Out Of The Attic

Cole Young

#30

From A Local Listing (Technically Ladder And Not Stairs). Pitched As An Extra Bedroom…the Dining Room Is On One Side (With No Door), And The Only Entrance To The Actual Bedroom Is On The Opposite Wall. Yes The Brace Pole Is That Slanted, And Yes The Fan Is Directly Above The Ladder.

Andy Ripplinger

#31

My Very Favorite DIY Home Stair Repair In - You Probably Guessed It - Pittsburgh.

Milo Berezin

#32

My Air Bnb In Edinburgh, Scotland A Few Weeks Ago. 50 Steps Total, And We Were On The 4th Floor. Nothing Like Schlepping 4 Heavy Suitcases Up This Bad Boy After 3 Connecting Flights!

Julia Rose

#33

Morning Dog Walk! South Side Slopes, Pittsburgh

Sherrie Flick

#34

It’s Fine. Everything’s Fine

Jeff Logan

#35

Christchurch Botanical Gardens, New Zealand

George M. E. Taylor

#36

I Never Clean The Stairs Because I Love Feeling The Wet Leaves

Pierpaolo Sbarra

#37

Death Trap Steps.

Derek James

#38

Found While Browsing Through A Discord Server, Location Unknown

Jerry Welsh

Nimitz
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
1 minute ago

Really needs to be braced in case of an unbalanced load

#39

We Cannot Figure Out The Original Reason For These. We Also Are Not Sure They Were Stairs Because They're Not Uniform

Jeremy Root

#40

Location Is Pei Canada

Ben Mercer

#41

Victoria Park, Truro Nova Scotia, Canada

Danielle Wood-Furlotte

#42

Found Today In Sorrento, Italy

Melissa Saint-Hilaire

#43

In Our Hotel In Paris.

Kate Bendick

#44

This Defies Explanation.

Ronald Shore

#45

Pictured: The Stairs That Almost Killed My Boss. Picture Taken After I Mopped Up The Blood And Added Tread Tape.

Kenneth John Moyers

#46

This Is Something I Built For Burning Man In 2014. My Wife Says It Qualifies To Be Posted In This Group. For The Record, There Were No Reported Injuries.

Doug Taphouse

#47

Obligatory Pittsburgh Picture

Laurel Nikole Kolenda

#48

According To The Reddit Post I Yoinked This From, These Are In Nashville.

Magnus Mcelroy

#49

Located In Portland, Oregon. Hope No One Has A Habit Of Sleep Walking!

Signe Naranjo

#50

Scary Stairs

Gabriel Grube

#51

Not Mine But Holy Wow This Is The Worst I’ve Seen

Seven Robyn Summers

#52

From A Local Listing

Guillaume St-Jean

#53

No Caption Eunice Cecílio Edit: This Post Really Escalated. Thank You All For Your Comments, It Has Been Really Funny And The Girl Is Ok

www.facebook.com

#54

Someone Shared This Photo From A Listing For A House In Nj. This Is Supposed To Be A "Bathtub."

Aymun Salman

#55

Elfin Cove, Alaska

Cooper Curtis

#56

Thought This Was Brilliant

Elizabeth Bartolomeo

#57

Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Already. But Stumbled Across These Possible Death Stairs In Juneau, Alaska… I Figure They Fit But The Camera Doesn’t Do The Angle Justice…

Garrett Proffitt

#58

Kearny, New Jersey

Roland Aviles

#59

Subway Stairs Hudson Yards NY

Pierpaolo Sbarra

#60

My Child's School Is At The Top

Jessica Lee

#61

When The Rise/Run = 1

Anthony Vincent

#62

In My Friends Barn

Bryan Bailey

#63

Looks Legit

Christian Callaghan-Newsham

#64

Newcastle, England

Daniel Butt

#65

Seven Falls In Colorado

Jim Connolly Jr.

#66

These Are Stairs Of A "Kid-Friendly" Airbnb We Recently Stayed At. Not Pictured - The Sketchy, Open, Top Of The Stairs I Had To Block Off, Also, The Mid-Flight Step That Was 2" Taller Than The Rest.

Tirzah Sawangwan

#67

Stayed In London Last Fall. Bathroom Was Upstairs.

Marinus De Graaf

#68

Perfect Choice Of Carpet

Edward Matthews

#69

18th Street Steps, Pittsburgh, Of Course. Just Blocks Away From Where My Grandparents’ House Was On The South Side “Flats.”

Fran Smith

#70

This Pic Was Taken On A Trip To Moscow In 2014. This Was The “Handicapped Accessible” Stairs To The Underground. The Picture Doesn’t Do Justice To How Steep It Was. I Stood There For Ten Minutes Just Marveling At It

Jenn Jungclaus

#71

Not Really Death Stairs, Unless You Slip And Fall 300 Feet Into The Great White Shark Breeding Ground Below. As A Sidenote, It's Just A Short Drive From Bodega Bay, Where Hitchcock Filmed 'The Birds.'

Alan Elliott

#72

If Already Posted, Please Delete.

Kervin Chan

#73

The Stairs Themselves Were Just Normal Stairs. I Don't Know Why This Guy Decided To Jump Down Them Backwards.

Bridget Tannian

#74

To My Sister’s Attic In Her New House

Brady Smith

#75

Glassport, Pa

www.facebook.com

#76

Covent Garden Tube Station, London

Nicholas Crawford

#77

Ho Chi Minh City Airbnb Years Ago Thought The Tiny Lift And Stairs Combo Was Interesting

Alex Dickinson

#78

Hope This Place Has An Elevator

Lucas Ai

#79

Tangelo In His Favorite Let's Trip Mom And Have Her Break Her Foot Again Spot.

Nancy Jeffries

#80

Not Even That Egregious But These Are Stairs Staff Actually Use To Get To The Office Of A Restaurant/Event Space I Was At Last Night. Literally All It Would Take Is One Drunk Uncle Attempting To Scale This Like Mount Kilimanjaro To Turn The Wedding Reception Into A Funeral.

Cassane Elyse

