As a proud owner of two mischievous but adorable cats, I’ve come to realize just how much joy and laughter these furry companions bring into our lives. Their tricks, like knocking things off the table or squeezing into yet another cardboard box, never fail to entertain.

I could spend hours on my phone just looking at all the hilarious cat memes out there. If you do too, let’s make sure our feeds stay fresh, shall we? The Instagram page Catslix has memes to make you smile and help you bond with your feline friend.

Scroll down to check them out and don’t miss our chat with British cat behaviorist Alex Worth!