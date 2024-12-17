“Girls Think I’m Funny”: 116 Hilarious Memes To Help You Better Express How You’re Feeling Today
We’re currently deep into winter and experiencing some of the shortest days of the year. So if your Vitamin D levels are dangerously low, your city is covered in snow, and the only daylight you get to see is during your lunch break, it can be difficult to maintain a cheerful attitude. But something that can always help turn frowns upside down is a hilarious Instagram account full of relatable memes!
We took a trip to @GirlsThinkImFunny and gathered some of their best posts down below. From silly screenshots to memes about life that will make you giggle, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list, pandas. And be sure to upvote the pics that bring you a bit of warmth on this December day!
This post may include affiliate links.
The Girls Think I’m Funny Instagram account has been around since 2014, and it has shared nearly 40,000 posts. And clearly, the page is doing something right, as they’ve amassed an impressive 1.6 million followers. Here, you’ll find hilarious screenshots and memes that you might find painfully relatable. But as long as some of these pics make you smile, then they’re doing their job well!
It’s always important to have some humor in your life, but it can be increasingly necessary during these dark winter months. According to the American Psychiatric Association, approximately 5% of adults in the United States suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (or SAD), and this often lasts for 40% of the year. Symptoms of SAD may include feeling depressed, losing interest in activities previously enjoyed, changes in sleep, lack of energy or increased fatigue, feelings of worthlessness and difficulty concentrating or making decisions.
To combat Seasonal Affective Disorder, one of the best things you can do is make sure that you’re making time for laughter every single day. Humor can be great for your mental health year round, but there are certain times when you might need it a bit more than others.
The Mayo Clinic reports that laughter can be a wonderful stress reliever. During this time of year, many of us are overwhelmed with holiday shopping, worried about how expensive Christmas will be, stressed about trying to make plans with family members and struggling to finish everything at work before taking some much needed days off. But if you can manage to get some giggles into your day, you’ll be stimulating your organs, melting away some of your stress and allowing tension to leave your body. At least for a few minutes!
And if you think laughing is only a temporary solution to your current problems, you might be happy to know that it can provide long-term benefits as well. The Mayo Clinic notes that it can be great for building your immune system and relieving pain. It’s also a wonderful way to bond with others and improve your personal satisfaction. If you’ve had a great laugh, you’re likely going to be in a wonderful mood, which can improve your self-esteem and even be contagious to others!
Adding more laughter into your day might be easier said than done, though. If you have a particularly stressful job or you’re going through a difficult time, your life might feel like anything but a sitcom. But Everyday Health has some tips for how to increase the giggles in your daily routine. First, they recommend not worrying at all about trying to be funny. Instead, just start looking at every situation from a different perspective. There is a bright side, or a humorous side, to almost any situation. You just have to try to find it!
Being intentional about how you spend your time can also bring more laughter into your life. You may be intrigued by true-crime documentaries, but how do you feel after watching them? It's possible that you need to consciously seek out funny or wholesome content online and on streaming platforms to ensure that your mood is actually improved after watching something. And if you don’t know where to start, might I suggest funny animal video compilations on YouTube?
Everyday Health also recommends an exercise called “3 Funny Things” that might help you start to focus on amusing things that happen throughout your day. Essentially, all you have to do is jot down three hilarious or silly things that you witnessed or experienced during the day. You might giggle to yourself when thinking back on these moments, and once you’ve written them down, you’ll never forget them!
me when I've been coughing for 2 hours straight due to allergies during my math midtem
Another wonderful way to invite more humor into your life is to simply lighten up. Carrying around stress and tension can be exhausting, and nobody likes to be angry! If you lighten up a bit and refuse to sweat the small stuff, you’ll probably have a much nicer perspective on any situation you’re in. Plus, if you can manage to relax and let the humor flow, you might find that it’s much easier to make friends.
We hope you’re having a great time scrolling through these pics, pandas. We know that some funny memes won’t cure all of your problems, but if they can bring some joy to your day, we’ve accomplished our goal! Keep upvoting your favorite posts, and then, if you’re in the mood for even more laughter, check out this Bored Panda piece next!
Jude Law recently said that the house didn’t actually exist… the director couldn’t find a suitable cottage so she had the exterior built & the interior scenes were filmed on a stage.