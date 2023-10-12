We’re big fans of Today Years Old Media here at Bored Panda, so this actually isn’t the first time we’ve covered one of their accounts. And lucky for us, when we featured posts from their X page about a year ago, we were able to get in touch with the company’s founder, Aidan Schwieger.

As far as where the inspiration for Today Years Old Media came from, Aidan shared, "I always found myself coming across random facts that truly blew my mind, and couldn’t help but share them in the hope that others would find them as fascinating as I did.” This list features mostly memes and silly photos, but on the group’s X account, there are many fun facts that followers can learn when they’re “today years old.”