If you’re in need of some giggles today, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Today Years Old Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious memes and screenshots down below. 

No matter how many trips you’ve taken around the sun, we’re all “today years old” at the moment, and we all deserve to enjoy some silly content. So have fun scrolling through, and remember to upvote the pics you’ll want to see when you're "tomorrow years old" and "next week years old" too! 

More info: XFacebook | TikTok | TodayYearsOld.com

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
9 hours ago

Sounds like the type to start a juicy rumour if there wasn't one going round, true or not.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
The Today Years Old Instagram account is dedicated to sharing entertainment, news and memes. And clearly, it’s doing a great job, as the account has amassed an impressive 9.1 million followers since its creation in 2018. But if Instagram isn’t your favorite platform, have no fear. Today Years Old can also be enjoyed on X, Facebook, and TikTok as well.

TYO even has their own website, TodayYearsOld.com, which explains their community. “We’ve created a network of social accounts that drive influence,” the site states. “Leveraging creative content and marketing strategies, our approaches have allowed us to build a highly engaging and organic audience across all platforms. From viral memes and trending videos to fun facts and discoveries, our communities are centered around content that speaks to people.”
arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
8 hours ago

I got so tired to being the one to put in then mental effort and planning for ordinary every things. My husband and I talked about it, and now whilst I am planning the menu, composing the shopping list etc, he is washing dishes, doing the laundry, vacuuming the stairs... What I am doing has not changed, but it is being recognised as being part of the housework. It's being valued and appreciated. We each have our own tasks, and it feels like a balance has been reached.

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
8 hours ago

There are many good reasons to not want kids (most of them problems for one self, the kids, the world...) so in my book not selfish. It's more selfish to want kids just to procreate. What could be more selfish than that? That being said: it's ok to sometimes be selfish.

We’re big fans of Today Years Old Media here at Bored Panda, so this actually isn’t the first time we’ve covered one of their accounts. And lucky for us, when we featured posts from their X page about a year ago, we were able to get in touch with the company’s founder, Aidan Schwieger.

As far as where the inspiration for Today Years Old Media came from, Aidan shared, "I always found myself coming across random facts that truly blew my mind, and couldn’t help but share them in the hope that others would find them as fascinating as I did.” This list features mostly memes and silly photos, but on the group’s X account, there are many fun facts that followers can learn when they’re “today years old.”
arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
8 hours ago

I'd far rather a very simple wedding, and use the money as a downpayment on a house.

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 hours ago

I think tax avoidance is trashier when the rich do it because they're just being greedy monsters

"I’m truly amazed that the project has had such a positive response on Twitter, literally overnight,” Aidan went on to say. “We’ve had a long-standing presence on Instagram, but I’m so glad the content we share has now found a home on Twitter as well.”

And when it comes to what Aidan decides to share to his followers, he previously told Bored Panda, "In all honesty, I really share whatever interests me. I love learning new things and when I come across something unusual or unexpected, I can’t help but share it.”
Birgit M
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
9 hours ago

Yes, and I also have books I've read more than twenty times.

Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Community Member
9 hours ago

I wish we had a cry room at work. I'd use it every day. Maybe multiple times.

Because Today Years Old had only recently taken off on Twitter when we last spoke with Aidan, he noted that it’s difficult to know what content resonates the most with followers. “But we hope to continue to be a daily source of trending facts and discoveries in a variety of topics,” he added.
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
8 hours ago

In Europe we have the museum night since 2005. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_Night_of_Museums

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 hours ago

Unfortunately the sleazy dates will lie and say "no", when, in fact, there is someone

The founder also wanted to encourage readers to never stop seeking out new information. "There is always something new to learn in our world. You can never really know everything,” he previously shared. "I hope this project will allow people to find new interests and encourage us to continue to be curious about the world around us."
Learning something new every day and getting in some laughs every day are both key to maintaining a happy, healthy life. So by following a few Today Years Old accounts, you can have all of your bases covered. On X, you’ll learn why the highways in the United States are numbered the way that they are, and on TikTok, you’ll learn that San Francisco residents have been taping notes in the windows of their cars urging people to stop breaking into them. Meanwhile, on Instagram, you’ll find hilarious screenshots of silly conversations that have taken place online.   
#19

Funny-Today-Years-Old-Posts Shares stats

todayyearsold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
86points
Add photo comments
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
8 hours ago

I’ll take on that schedule, can remix it to like 7-5, Mon-Th

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 hours ago

Even tho I know it's her dress, it's funny to think the fairy godmother threw in a butt lift too

According to Everyday Health, you can’t be stressed and laugh at the same time, so if you find yourself holding onto some tension, don’t hesitate to find something funny to help you relax. “Just a moment of laughter can allow us to think more clearly and creatively and strengthen a sense of connection with others,” clinical psychologist Natalie Christine Dattilo, PhD told Everyday Health. Squeeze in a few moments to scroll through funny memes or exchange silly stories with your loved ones, and you’ll be sure to have a brighter day than you would have otherwise. 
Raumpfleger
Raumpfleger
Raumpfleger
Community Member
3 hours ago

No wonder, that character is played by someone new at the job.

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
9 hours ago

Noise at night. The bloody crickets won’t shut up and there’s construction going on in the neighbouring plot at 11 fricking pm!

We hope you’ve been able to get a kick out of some of these memes, pandas! Keep upvoting the screenshots and pics you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments which ones are the most relatable to you. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s previous publications featuring Today Years Old, you can find them right here and here!

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

We are mammals! Surrounded by food we are designed to eat as much of as we can(high fat/sugar), as it should have been as rare as hens teeth to come across. We are meant to lounge about and whatnot. No wonder so many of us suffer mental health issues, especially anxiety and depression. Our societal advancements don't mesh well with our still existing basic instincts (inside artificial structures, artifical light affecting circadian rhythm etc)

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
6 hours ago

Yeah this "you need to WORK on this relationship" is b******t. I mean, yes, make an effort, make sure to not exclude the other person but come on ... it's not WORK.

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited)

And turning my pillow over every second body turn

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
9 hours ago

I got ok at this. But only mastered it once or twice (all rings on hooks). How did you guys do?

Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Mario Strada
Community Member
9 hours ago

I just tried the same thing and I am writing this from the Emergency Room.

Pamela24
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
9 hours ago

My boyfriend was once kinda complaining about how complicated my family situation is. And he's right, I don't blame him but he was framing it as if that's so strange and I then had to point out to him that looking around our closest friends and their families - he's actually the weird one for having mostly good relationship with his parents who actually listen to feedback etc.

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
9 hours ago

That's why they sometimes find extinct animals. "Hey, hasn't this [random animal] been extinct since 1756 when we ate the last specimen?"

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
8 hours ago

Move somewhere with a proper healthcare system.

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
5 hours ago

Same both ways. I can tell if my partner is miff by her breating pattern.

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 hours ago

If they can't understand this, then it's probably best to just get rid of them as friends. No need for extra, unnecessary stress in your life

Temporary Dork
Temporary Dork
Temporary Dork
Community Member
9 hours ago

When I'm not reading or editing images I prefer the world to be a bit blurry tbh. It's bad enough.

