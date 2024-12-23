ADVERTISEMENT

As December winds down, work often falls into one of two extremes: either you’re pretending to look busy until the year wraps up, or you’re drowning in tasks and dreaming of quitting on the spot.

Whatever the case may be, we get it. That’s why we recommend taking a moment to scroll through some funny work memes. If you’re in the first group, it’ll give you something to do. If you’re in the second, it’s the perfect way to destress. Check them out below and enjoy a well-deserved laugh!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

funny_workmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
williamkeaton avatar
Miracle Max
Miracle Max
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to get asked questions while I was still on the sidewalk outside the building.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to screenshot this one because the little old man driving looks just like my grandpa that passed several years ago.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know this is actually true for some ppl! Not just for small/new companies where you know the actual top boss cus they work in the same office. But even some like 1000 + year old businesses that are now huge companies! There are traditions where the "boss" would adopt their best workers into their families as like 40+ year old adults XD to keep it in said family! It is not just the mafia that does it!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Funny-Work-Jokes-Memes

    funny_workmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!