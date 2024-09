Larter says some of the most cringeworthy situations she’s seen involve drunk posts or pictures. But adds that people can be just as shocking when sober. Personal attacks on public platforms make Larter reach for the facepalm emoji. "I believe the worst things you can post online are polarizing, divisive and mean spirited rants," she told us.

"People want to be heard, and that is their right. If you are one of those people, be sure to do your research, and know all the facts because what you post may alienate people and or cause public discourse online." Again, Larter says it's particularly important if you're a business owner. "That could cost you business. If you're okay with that, fair game, but if you'd prefer to keep politics out of business, you may want to think carefully about what you have to say."

Larter expands on the issue on her website. “I have seen people do this and I am always in shock at how hateful and disrespectful people can be to each other,” she writes. “Take note – it is you who looks bad when you wage a personal attack on someone in public, no matter how wrong the other person is.”