It can be hard to make sense of randomness. Our brain is constantly looking for cues and details that help us to complete the patterns that allow us to grasp the world around us. However, sometimes giving in to the disorder can yield positive results, like fostering creativity that allows for exciting discoveries

For today’s unexpected dose of randomness, we’re looking at the “I Don't Know. I'm Just Sharing” Facebook page. It’s full of captionless pictures that might raise more questions than they answer, but that’s the whole fun of it! Relax and give in to the chaos that these photos exude, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that bewildered you the most.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this from? The bus has no licence plate. I'm questioning the authenticity of this image. I tried a reverse image search through Google Lens and my conclusion is this is probably fake.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Editor of Oxford English Dictionary, Jesse Sheidlower, explains that the word ‘random’ can be described as a term meaning peculiar, strange, nonsensical, unpredictable, inexplicable, or unexpected. 

The name originally started out as a noun in the 14th century and was used to refer to great speed, force, or violence in riding or running. Like in the phrases “run with great random" or “ride at random.”
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HERE FISHY FISHY FISH! If you watched Sesame St. in the 80s you'll get that.

billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exposed to one too many political campaign ads, Frank could actually feel his soul abandoning his body.

In the 17th century, it meant “lacking a definite purpose.” Two hundred years later, it acquired a mathematical sense. 

It was used as a highly technical definition, referring to “governed by or involving equal chances for each of the actual or hypothetical members of a population; also, produced or obtained by such a process and therefore unpredictable in detail."
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok let me calculate how many pixels would be required to snap you 😂

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's what is meant by am thoroughly washing my car 👍

The experts, or rather geeks who used this word daily turned it into slang in the 1960s after a jokey article called the students “randomized tools.” The meanings of stranger, outsider, odd, peculiar, unfamiliar, and unexpected got stuck to the word and went mainstream when it showed up in the Hacker's Dictionary.
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he done it dunking better than all NBA famous dunkers ! 👍

Even though it might seem like an atypical word, randomness is a vital part of life. "Every now and then at—random—you end up with something awesome," says Charlotte McDonnell, maker of the web series Fun Science. "And this could be anything—like longer feathers, sharper teeth, bigger muscles, a giant brain, anything that can help life survive. And that is why I think randomness is so cool, because it is what gives awesome things the chance to happen."
legoman avatar
Lego Man
Lego Man
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that bar of soap hadn’t been anywhere too nasty before it was munched 🤨

Indeed, our life is made up of a series of random events, and we are where we are because of them. They might not always be positive but they help us to adapt and grow in ways we probably wouldn’t have otherwise. For this reason, we should embrace it and be open to new experiences. Even though our brain craves control, breaking this habit can present exciting opportunities. 
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok, could you move closer to make him clearly appear or let Jesus show him walking on water is better than riding a bicycle 🤣😂

Interestingly enough, in humans, randomness peaks at the age of 25, making it the perfect time to make uncalculated choices. “At age 25, people can outsmart computers at generating this kind of randomness,” said Hector Zenil, co-author of a study published in the journal PLoS Computational Biology.
richardross avatar
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you’ve had an argument but still need to go somewhere 😂

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

good idea actually but where is the break pedals 😫

dkjzone avatar
Kai
Kai
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a car where only one door opens from the inside normally and ya need a screwdriver to get it out of park. I pity the fool that tries to steal it.

Unfortunately, this ability starts steadily declining at 60, as it's directly related to our cognitive abilities. It’s worth mentioning that age is the only factor that seems to affect randomness. “Neither gender, language spoken, beliefs nor education level had any impact,” says Zenil.
So it’s best to start embracing randomness now before our declining cognitive abilities stop us from doing so. Karen Elaine Parsons, the author of The Art of Kumomi: Finding Meaning in Randomness, suggests taking up this exact art form. It’s a creative process that combines the randomness of spontaneous painting with the meditation of mindful drawing. Its aim is for people to enjoy the creative process, relax the body, and open the mind, which is key to embracing randomness. 

Psychiatrist Ralph Lewis, M.D., even claims that our inability to recognize or accept randomness can harm us. In his practice, he often sees people blaming themselves for things or problems that were entirely out of their control, like poor genes, a toxic past environment, or unpredictable circumstances. Subsequently, they feel anger and abandonment when their universe is shattered by an unfair situation. 
“Although coming to terms with randomness is initially frightening, it can ultimately be liberating and empowering. It can liberate us from our irrational fears and our unfounded self-blame. And shifting the emphasis to humans having to rely only on ourselves and each other empowers us and motivates us to live with a sense of interdependent purpose,” he concludes.
jackholt avatar
Greenmantle
Greenmantle
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My name is Mr Sonny Me-Yow. What you looking at Mister?"

jackholt avatar
Greenmantle
Greenmantle
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone wants to know what Migraine Auras can look like, this is a brilliant example.

hannahmaryamwang avatar
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sit tight, ladies and gents! This will be a wild ride..

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Random-No-Context-Pics

IDKIJSV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!