It can be hard to make sense of randomness. Our brain is constantly looking for cues and details that help us to complete the patterns that allow us to grasp the world around us. However, sometimes giving in to the disorder can yield positive results, like fostering creativity that allows for exciting discoveries.

For today’s unexpected dose of randomness, we’re looking at the “I Don't Know. I'm Just Sharing” Facebook page. It’s full of captionless pictures that might raise more questions than they answer, but that’s the whole fun of it! Relax and give in to the chaos that these photos exude, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that bewildered you the most.