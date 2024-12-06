ADVERTISEMENT

Poland... Polska. The Land of Fields. Home to 39 million people, one of the oldest restaurants in Europe, the biggest castle in the world, the first upside-down house, the invention of the paper clip. And some of the longest, most hard-to-pronounce names ever.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be able to pronounce Grzegorz Brzeczyszczykiewicz to enjoy classic Polish humor. You only need to head over to the _polandski_ Instagram page to find a wall of hilarious memes and "just some Polish laughter". The page has racked up more than 505,000 followers, all there for relatable and hilarious Polski content.

Bored Panda has put together our top picks from the account. Grab a plate of pierogi, and prepare to be suitably amused, as you scroll through this list of funny Polish memes. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and feel free to comment "heheszki" on the ones that make you LOL.

#1

Funny-Polish-Memes

_polandski_

Andrea Pereira
Andrea Pereira
Andrea Pereira
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also Italian and Portuguese moms. Heck, all of the European moms anyway.

    #2

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    David
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    "Sir, most of the clones are down but clone 37B is looking very promising." /j

    #3

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    Daniel Czapiewski turned architecture on its head when he designed a rather unique and strange building in 2007. Poland’s ‘upside down house’ became the first of its kind on the planet. And since then, several others have popped up (or down) around the world. Czapiewski’s work aimed to teach visitors about the country’s political history, and its relationship with communism. The architect’s message: life in Communist Poland turned the world upside down.

    #4

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #5

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    TMTMTMTM
    TMTMTMTM
    TMTMTMTM
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    OW. But to be fair, France in 1792 and 1795 was rather preoccupied with wars closer to home ... but Napoleon was no friend to Poland.

    #6

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Looks gross and doesn't sound good. I think I would still have to try it though.

    As Atlas Obscura reports, “The upside down house is essentially a fully furnished home like any other, but took much longer than normal to build as workers kept becoming disoriented, forcing them to stop work. It wasn’t even built simply upside down, but on a tilt as well, essentially eliminating the comfort of a reliable, flat surface.”

    Visitors enter the house by climbing through the attic window, and are able to walk around on the ceiling once inside. The interior is furnished with 1970s decor and a television shows propaganda from that era. Many have reported feeling dizzy and a bit confused after visiting the tourist attraction.
    #7

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #8

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #9

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #10

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #11

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #12

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #13

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #14

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #15

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #16

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #17

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #18

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #19

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Does this not apply to every country? It's standard here in New Zealand too.

    #20

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #21

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    sry but "everywhere" is north America in this case... we have the flat ones in Germany

    #22

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #23

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #24

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #25

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #26

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #27

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #28

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #29

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #30

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #31

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #32

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #33

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #34

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #35

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #36

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Laughed so hard that if I was drinking my coffee it would have come out through my nose.

    #37

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #38

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #39

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #40

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #41

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #42

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #43

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #44

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #45

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #46

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #47

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #48

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #49

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #50

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #51

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #52

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #53

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #54

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #55

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #56

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #57

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #58

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #59

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #60

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #61

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #62

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #63

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #64

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #65

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #66

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #67

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #68

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #69

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #70

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #71

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

    #72

    Funny-Polish-Memes

    _polandski_

