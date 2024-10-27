ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural differences really make waves. For instance, while the United States and the majority of Europe belong to the Western world, the two are still an ocean apart.

Redditor Comfortable-Use6239 asked everyone on the platform to name the things they believe are normal on the Old Continent but horrifying in America.

In less than a week, they have received nearly seven thousand replies. From tipping to the size of parking spaces, continue scrolling to see which have gotten the most attention.

#1

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Minimal air conditioning.. Europeans tend to rely less on air conditioning even in warmer weather.. many Americans, used to blasting AC, might find it uncomfortable or surprising.

cutiereddgal , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

#2

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Female nipples on TV and social media? We can’t grasp why the USA is so fixated on censoring them. Violence and death are shown without issue, yet the female nipple is taboo. It seems the influence of fear-mongering religious groups still holds sway. It’s absurd.

digibeta , cottonbro studio Report

#3

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Not tipping.

West_Reindeer_5421 , Tim Samuel Report

#4

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Drinking alcohol in public spaces. In many European cities, it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy a drink in parks or on the streets, while in the U.S., it can lead to fines or legal issues.

Fuzzy_Bus458 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#5

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Buildings that are over 300 years old being used instead of building new ones.

Late_Baker_6728 , Abene Sebei Report

#6

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Eating dinner at 10 PM! In Europe, it’s just a normal night out but in the U.S., you’d be met with confused looks and a few “Are you planning to party with the vampires?”.

Missmaudedoll , Los Muertos Crew Report

tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm a retired nurse. I worked the overnight shift for the last few years of my career. I used to eat dinner at 8:00 AM.

#7

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Salaries. At least in my field, they appear to be 1/3 to 1/2 what an equivalent job would pay in the US.

geographicfox , Yan Krukau Report

tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
30 minutes ago

But you have to add the citizenship benefits, such as healthcare and a someone liveable pension.

#8

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American The German Foreign Ministry has a travel advisory that you should not photograph your own children naked when you are in the USA at the beach.
In Germany it is quite normal for small children to bathe naked on public beaches or in swimming pools.

No-Comedian4090 , Ashley K Bowen Report

#9

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Nudity in TV and print media.

santaclaws_ , Lisa Fotios Report

#10

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Suggesting a medical visit for a mild injury.

ajbdbds , Antoni Shkraba Report

#11

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American I know this one.

The size of parking spaces. Parking spaces in the US are 1.5x bigger than those of Europe, almost double at Costco. European vehicles are on average very very small and their parking spaces reflect that. I rented as Mazda 3 and it was a pretty tight squeeze in 99% of parkades.

Consider that before you decide to rent an SUV or bigger.

garlicroastedpotato , Swapnil Sharma Report

#12

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Directness in communication.. Europeans specially in places like Germany or Netherlands are often more straightforward in conversation which might come off as blunt or rude to Americans used to more indirect communication.

qtpetalsxo , Armin Rimoldi Report

#13

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Leaving your baby in the stroller while you have dinner.

Normal in denmark(and a few other european countries), gets you arrested for child endangerment in USA

Freecraghack_ , Yan Krukau Report

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It's common in Nordic countries, but not at all common in most other European countries, and would probably get you in trouble in many of those too.

#14

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Charging for water at a restaurant. Charging to use the restrooms.

shadowsog95 , Pixabay Report

#15

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Not refrigerating eggs.

optoph , Estudio Gourmet Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Yes, but they have to be unwashed (bloom must stay intact) and not refrigerated at any time. They're good for a few weeks on the counter.

#16

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Walking for ten minutes ina city instead of getting a taxi.

Wiedegeburt , Meruyert Gonullu Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
25 minutes ago

This also depends on where you are in the US.. the big cities that got established before cars were ubiquitous are still pretty walkable. In NYC I never bothered to own a car and most days I never needed the train. New Orleans, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago.. a few other places that at least have city center that you can do this too.

#17

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Going out on "THE SESH!", Americans dont comprehend how much we actually drink as Europeans, and we dont drink water down swill, its proper beer, larger and ale... we go big and then have no idea how we got home, and i think in america they would call that alcoholism but in the UK we call it Saturday night.

Empty-Refrigerator , ELEVATE Report

#18

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Children walking or cycling to school and outside of school activities such as sport or theater, all by themselves.

CrystalRedCynthia , Tuấn Kiệt Jr. Report

#19

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Beans on toast.

SakkaSouffle , Beck Report

ladonnajsanchezmichael avatar
AbandonAllHope
AbandonAllHope
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I wonder what kinda beans these would be in the US, like pork n beans or baked beans. ?

#20

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Being able to vote even if never registered to vote - you are registered automatically, so that's not even a term. Your voting rights cannot be removed ever. Even if convinced of crime.

Capital punishment is forbidden in the EU countries.

You cannot give up your right to trial, unlike in the US where you are easily forced to give up the right to sue the companies that provide you the services.

Chemical_Refuse_1030 , Edmond Dantès Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
21 minutes ago

This is somehting that Americans look on with envy not with horror. This is how it should be here.

#21

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Kids being left alone in homes for more than 15 minutes.

thecursedredditor , Julia M Cameron Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That is not different. I think a run of stories about overprotective priviledged parents gave the world in inaccurate idea that we are all paranoid helicopter parents.

#22

The Socialist Party winning a national election.

A coronation.

A restaurant that served fries smothered in mayonnaise.

A public restroom with squat toilets.

Seeing people under 21 drink alcohol in public. Legally.

Going into McDonald's and looking at the menu and seeing McFalafel, Croque McDo, and even beer.

Bo_Jim Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
18 minutes ago

As an American these are all foreign to me, but the only one horryifying is the coronation.

#23

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Speedos in a non-sporting context.

stellacampus , Kindel Media Report

#24

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Having to pay to pee.

InspectorNoName , Chelsea Cook Report

tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I've seen this twice here, but actually this is pretty rare. Almost all toilets, at least in the UK, are free. I can't remember when I last had to pay.

#25

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Walking to the store.

dyslexicassf**k: My mom traveled to the US for the first time recently, she was shocked at how unwalkable it was and how people went everywhere with the car

Sohn_Jalston_Raul , Kevin Malik Report

#26

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Mass gathering without x-ray and bag checks.

Beachhouse15 , NIC LAW Report

#27

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Having a bidet.

unspeakabledelights , Berna Ekinci Report

#28

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Not owning a car.

geographicfox , Olga Vunder Report

#29

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Throwing dirty toilet paper in the trash can instead of flushing it down the toilet....

Jen120ha , Max Vakhtbovycn Report

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I am soooooo happy I live in a country where you can just throw it in the toilet itself. I've had to throw it in the trash can during some holidays, and I absolutely couldn't stand that, horrible. I get why it's necessary in some places, but I feel so grateful that we have bigger plumbing pipes here and don't need to do that.

#30

Cops without guns.

Major_Honey_4461 Report

#31

Letting kids play outside by themselves, or going to the local playground.

Kaalveythur Report

#32

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Shutting down markets at sundays are perfectly normal in europe

it may cause public outrage at US.

WilhelmTheDoge , Erik Mclean Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Probably would not cause public outrage, but would make some corporate overloards angry

#33

41 Things That Are Normal In Various European Countries But Would Horrify An American Calling an ambulance.

NiceGuysFinishLast: I drove myself to the emergency room for a coral snake bite. They didn't have the antivenin, I had to go to the hospital. They called me an ambulance despite the fact that I had already driven there and I said I didn't want one. Total hospital bill was 94K and the ambulance was a separate 3K that dropped to like 1K after I gave them my insurance.

insubordinate74 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

#34

Letting your cat out to enjoy the garden.

farraigemeansthesea Report

matthewsavestheworld avatar
Matthew Savestheworld
Matthew Savestheworld
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Mostly still the norm in the US, but the damage to native bird populations prompted a trend towards keeping cats entirely indoors

#35

I might be showing my age, but drowning unwanted pups was pretty common in Ireland back in the 80s. Horrible when you think about it.

robotbike2 Report

cam2d2 avatar
Cammy Mack
Cammy Mack
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, just horrible. And just think - there's human women that will intentionally have their progeny dismembered in the womb and thrown out like garbage...and somehow we feel broken hearted over a bunch of puppies.

#36

The size of a european cup of coffee.

cmvm1990 Report

#37

Paying 8$ for a gallon of gasoline.

pattyG80 Report

#38

Having to pay a fairly significant sum of money to become a licensed driver. Getting a regular license in Europe is way more expensive than in the US.

NlghtmanCometh Report

#39

Those tiny streets.

Guntztuffer Report

#40

I would say is more a mediterranean thing but eat your lunch with a glass of wine or beer. When I do this in the US, I look almost as an alcoholic. Same about smoke on the workplace (not inside the office but on the terrace or outside the office with the colleagues).

Calbot Report

#41

Blowing your nose at the dinner table, especially when it's really snotty, and then putting the handkerchief or better yet paper tissue back in your pocket.

degobrah Report

boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I am not leaving the table multiple times in a meal to blow my nose, and if you think blowing it is a problem then feel free to listen to me sniff. And where the heck else do you keep a tissue? Do you ball it up on the table?

