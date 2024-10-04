ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes when you're scrolling through the internet, you might stumble upon a sentence so absurdly perfect that it stops you in your tracks. It’s the kind of sentence that makes you wonder, "Did I just read that right?" and yet, you can’t help but admire its quirky genius.

Today, we’ve rounded up some hilarious and mind-boggling sentences from r/BrandNewSentence—a vibrant community of netizens dedicated to unearthing the most unexpected combinations of words ever typed. These gems are the kind of sentences you didn’t know you needed in your life until now!

#1

This Is Advance Homosexuality An I'm Just Amateur Apparently

This Is Advance Homosexuality An I'm Just Amateur Apparently

#2

The "Late 1900's"

The "Late 1900's"

#3

Corn As In One Or Whole

Corn As In One Or Whole

According to a study, researchers have discovered that we have over 6,000 individual thoughts running through our minds on any given day. From random musings to deep reflections, our brains are constantly buzzing with ideas, questions, and plans.

Sometimes, these numerous thoughts may turn into quirky, one-of-a-kind sentences that have probably never been spoken or written before. You know, those random phrases that pop into your head—the ones you didn't even think twice before saying out loud.
#4

So Now I, As A Mom, Get To Deal With Telling My Toddlers We Can’t Watch Disney+ While In Our Tesla

So Now I, As A Mom, Get To Deal With Telling My Toddlers We Can't Watch Disney+ While In Our Tesla

The muskrat is not a grown man regardless of what age he is. This fool spent 44 billion dollars on twitter to make sure no one could make fun of him

#5

Monday-Bundy

Monday-Bundy

I live in front of an alleyway where Ted Bundy killed a woman

#6

Formal Essays Are Never Happy

Formal Essays Are Never Happy

But here’s the thing—when you share those thoughts with someone else, they might pause and think, "Wait, that was an intriguing sentence!" It’s in those moments that we’re reminded just how wonderfully unpredictable language can be.

And that's exactly what the subreddit "Brand New Sentence" celebrates. With over 1.4 million members, this online community is dedicated to finding and sharing sentences that are a testament to the boundless creativity of human expression.
#7

Rs Tho

Rs Tho

Yes. Yes. Like - I have a friend who's doing the ethical-monogamy-dating thing and while I have nothing against it, I'm so grateful I don't have to deal with the messiness of it all. Gimme the same man every night under a blanket watching a Top Gear episode we've seen five times already.

#8

Smell Like Concepts

Smell Like Concepts

#9

"Millennial Culture Is Knowing That Frankenstein Is The Scientist"

"Millennial Culture Is Knowing That Frankenstein Is The Scientist"

Bit also knowing that the monster is Frankenstein, and not his creation?

It’s easy for us to get lost in the maze of our own thoughts—after all, we juggle around 6,000 of them daily. But here’s the thing: Dr. Jordan Poppenk and his student, Julie Tseng, from Queen’s University in Canada, have developed a method that can pinpoint where one thought concludes and another begins.

#10

A Couple Of New Ones Here

A Couple Of New Ones Here

#11

The Husband Lesbian Is A Better Husband Than I Was

The Husband Lesbian Is A Better Husband Than I Was

#12

"Female Archetype Is Lacanian Super Predator"

"Female Archetype Is Lacanian Super Predator"

In a paper published in 2020 in the journal “Nature Communications," the researchers unveiled a method for isolating specific moments when a person is deeply engaged with a single idea, coining the term “thought worm” to describe this phenomenon.
#13

Femboy Fishing

Femboy Fishing

#14

“American IQs Are Dropping. Here's Why It Might Not Be A Bad Thing”

"American IQs Are Dropping. Here's Why It Might Not Be A Bad Thing"

Have you seen the USA lately? Flat earthers, diminished women's rights, religion in schools, but violence, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia.... You sure IQ dropping is a good thing?,

#15

Apologize To Mr. Hoskins, Immediately

Apologize To Mr. Hoskins, Immediately

BP "authors" now frantically searching for this so they can post in here.

Imagine you’re at work, and the deadline for an important project is coming soon. Suddenly, amidst all the pressure, you find yourself intensely focused on a solution for a problem that has been bugging you for days. In that moment, everything else fades away, and you’re wholly absorbed in the “thought worm” of that one idea.
#16

He’s A Good Boy…

He's A Good Boy…

#17

Amazing Discoveries

Amazing Discoveries

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I reckon they just don't have any idea of up, down or sideways.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Why Must I Go To The Local Honest Jim's Horseshit Emporium And Haberdashery And Waste 3 Hours Of My Time

Why Must I Go To The Local Honest Jim's Horseshit Emporium And Haberdashery And Waste 3 Hours Of My Time

Going to Honest Jim's Horseshit Emporium and Haberdashery sounds like a fun adventure.

Dr. Poppenk, who is the Canada Research Chair in cognitive neuroscience, explains, “What we call thought worms are adjacent points in a simplified representation of activity patterns in the brain. The brain occupies a different point in this 'state space’ at every moment. When a person moves onto a new thought, they create a new thought worm that we can detect with our methods.”

Imagine you’re daydreaming about a beach vacation. At one moment, you might be thinking about the sand; this represents one thought worm. And then, when you start thinking about the sound of waves crashing, you transition to a new point, forming a new thought worm.

#19

I Wonder How Many Men Find Themselves Oddly Attracted To Flower And Bo Scent For Unknown Reasons

I Wonder How Many Men Find Themselves Oddly Attracted To Flower And Bo Scent For Unknown Reasons

Difference between deodorant and antiperspirant. One hides stank. The other prevents stank. Accidentally bought deodorant instead of antiperspirant. Gonna stow the deodorant in my backpack for the days I forget. It's not good for anything other than that

#20

Being A Taylor Swift Fan In 2024 Feels Like Being A Jew In 1938

Being A Taylor Swift Fan In 2024 Feels Like Being A Jew In 1938

#21

“I Wish The Best Of Luck To You And Your Fungally Inclined Extremities”

"I Wish The Best Of Luck To You And Your Fungally Inclined Extremities"

Dr. Poppenk further adds, “Our methods help us detect when a person is thinking something new, without regard to what the new thought is. You could say that we’ve skipped over vocabulary in an effort to understand the punctuation of the language of the mind.”
#22

Photographer Disqualified From AI Image Contest After Winning With Real Photo

Photographer Disqualified From AI Image Contest After Winning With Real Photo

#23

Stalin's Granddaughter Is A

Stalin's Granddaughter Is A

#24

The What Representing What As A What Now?

The What Representing What As A What Now?

This idea highlights how, at times, we don’t overthink our words and instead let our thoughts flow freely. When we stop filtering our expressions, we might end up saying some unique sentences that might have never been heard before. And sometimes it’s just coincidence or a playful twist of language that leads us to these gems.
#25

How To Erase The Woke Wikipedia From Researchs?

How To Erase The Woke Wikipedia From Researchs?

Perhaps reality is to the left of your extreme view of the world you absolute bum nugget.

#26

The UK Is Starting To Run Out Of Ghosts

The UK Is Starting To Run Out Of Ghosts

Or.... Maybe people are just less gullible and more likely to find a reasonable explanation?

#27

Ngl, I Would Pay For This Too

Ngl, I Would Pay For This Too

#28

Sounds Like You're About To Shoot Up A Gamestop

Sounds Like You're About To Shoot Up A Gamestop

Such unique sentences not only capture the person’s feelings but also showcase the playful nature of language. Which of these posts did you find the most interesting? Did any of them inspire a moment of creativity in your thoughts?
#29

Normal UK Moment

Normal UK Moment

#30

He’s Not Wrong

He's Not Wrong

#31

Alright

Alright

#32

Huh

Huh

This is why torture does not work people and he should have gotten 10 million. If dad had not been found he would have spent his life in jail.

#33

Let He Who Hasn’t Dumped A Dead Bear Cub In Central Park Cast The First Stone

Let He Who Hasn't Dumped A Dead Bear Cub In Central Park Cast The First Stone

The NewYorker doesn't have to spin it. You are a dead bear dumping moron.

#34

Suspiciously Majestic

Suspiciously Majestic

Man, how can I be more majestic with my figure skating? I know, I'll get me some estrogen and shoot it up. No one will suspect a thing!

#35

"The United States Is Three Joe Bidens Old"

"The United States Is Three Joe Bidens Old"

#36

A Never Before Uttered Insult

A Never Before Uttered Insult

#37

An Orgy Of Mysterious Dickering (With A Death Ray)

An Orgy Of Mysterious Dickering (With A Death Ray)

The invisible death rays I sell are currently two for a hundred bucks if anyone is interested.

#38

Mid B***h With Terrible Vibes

Mid B***h With Terrible Vibes

#39

"A Portable Sun That Can Be Delivered By Aircraft"

"A Portable Sun That Can Be Delivered By Aircraft"

I know I'll be downvoted and my dad and I disagree on this too, but we should never have dropped the bombs. It made it seem like an acceptable thing to do, and now that so many "bad" nations have the technology, is that a precedent that should have been set?

#40

All Stars Are North

All Stars Are North

I'm curious what he thinks "mansplain" means, if he thinks "some chick" did it. Or maybe it's the "chick" part he's confused about, but I doubt that.

#41

Plus Size Coffins?

Plus Size Coffins?

#42

Tmz With A New One, Only In Merica’

Tmz With A New One, Only In Merica'

#43

Any Takers?

Any Takers?

#44

Well

Well

#45

I Am A Child With A Drinking Permit

I Am A Child With A Drinking Permit

#46

He Does?

He Does?

Does Jesus know this? Has anyone told him? And do you think Jesus wants to be associated with modern day USA?

#47

Campaign Says The Worm That Ate Part Of His Brain Will Not Affect His Ability To Be President

Campaign Says The Worm That Ate Part Of His Brain Will Not Affect His Ability To Be President

#48

“…in Case Ancient Protein Proves Deadly”

"…in Case Ancient Protein Proves Deadly"

#49

“Little Red Headed Dips**t”

"Little Red Headed Dips**t"

well... there is always someone who is a**l about the rules...

#50

We Are Reaching Levels Of Race Science Not Seen In Decades. Next…phrenology!

We Are Reaching Levels Of Race Science Not Seen In Decades. Next…phrenology!

Nazis tying themselves into knots rather than admit the truth.

#51

Sandwich

Sandwich

#52

Hawk Tuah Is In South Korea Today Speaking At A Blockchain Conference

Hawk Tuah Is In South Korea Today Speaking At A Blockchain Conference

#53

New Mozart Dropping Dawg

New Mozart Dropping Dawg

#54

Playing Tag With Tremendous Momentum

Playing Tag With Tremendous Momentum

#55

Take The Quiz: Submissive And Breedable Or Autistic

Take The Quiz: Submissive And Breedable Or Autistic

#56

A Sentence That Sounds Like A South Park Episode Pitch:

A Sentence That Sounds Like A South Park Episode Pitch:

#57

With Luck Like That, Maybe He Deserves To Be President?

With Luck Like That, Maybe He Deserves To Be President?

#58

Slurping Up The Power Grid To Make 1 Image Of A Girl With 5 Tits

Slurping Up The Power Grid To Make 1 Image Of A Girl With 5 Tits

#59

The Pasta Is Now

The Pasta Is Now

#60

Real (Understood Half The Sentence)

Real (Understood Half The Sentence)

#61

Napoleon's Office Job

Napoleon's Office Job

#62

Gummy Universe

Gummy Universe

#63

"Fatter Assed Citizenry "

"Fatter Assed Citizenry "

Fake Foot Toes

Fake Foot Toes

If Anyone Ever Wondered…

If Anyone Ever Wondered…

#66

I Had To Use Chatgpt To Learn Where To Buy A Stamp

I Had To Use Chatgpt To Learn Where To Buy A Stamp

Very Specific (And Likely True)

Very Specific (And Likely True)

The Temu Vape Reversed The Cilantro Soap Gene In My Sister

The Temu Vape Reversed The Cilantro Soap Gene In My Sister

Ah Yes, That Chipotle

Ah Yes, That Chipotle

#70

A Bird Leaf

A Bird Leaf

I Don’t Even Want To Know How They Came Up With This…

I Don’t Even Want To Know How They Came Up With This…

Millennial And Gen X Core

Millennial And Gen X Core

"Side Hoe To His Map Video Game Addiction"

"Side Hoe To His Map Video Game Addiction"

"From Oakland To Ethiopia, We Will Fight Back!"

"From Oakland To Ethiopia, We Will Fight Back!"

Selling It By The Hawaiian Punch

Selling It By The Hawaiian Punch

Excuse Me, Without What?

Excuse Me, Without What?

"My (29f) Boyfriend (29m) Keeps Getting Into Fights With A Cook At Waffle House"

"My (29f) Boyfriend (29m) Keeps Getting Into Fights With A Cook At Waffle House"

#78

One Line Horror Story

One Line Horror Story

"Wall People"

"Wall People"

Never Been Uttered Before

Never Been Uttered Before

Wearing My Party Hat To The Eugenics Debate

Wearing My Party Hat To The Eugenics Debate

Anything But Lol??

Anything But Lol??

“Keep The Meat.”

“Keep The Meat.”

Stanky Jazz

Stanky Jazz

"Taylor Swift, You Are A Young Pretty Girl, Do You Know What The Gang Members From Venezuela Do To Young Pretty Girls? It Ain't Pretty!"

"Taylor Swift, You Are A Young Pretty Girl, Do You Know What The Gang Members From Venezuela Do To Young Pretty Girls? It Ain't Pretty!"

#86

Maybe I Should Be Someone's Dead Wife

Maybe I Should Be Someone's Dead Wife

Hawk Tuah Recently Went Viral For Her Rant On The Overuse Of Advanced Machine Learning Models By Junior Quant Researchers

Hawk Tuah Recently Went Viral For Her Rant On The Overuse Of Advanced Machine Learning Models By Junior Quant Researchers

Caffeinated Instant Ramen

Caffeinated Instant Ramen

