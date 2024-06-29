51 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post
The internet is a wild place, and sometimes comedy appears where you least expect it. You might notice a hilarious headline on a news site or pick up on funny details hiding in the background of a friend’s vacation photos. Or if you take the time to read a post’s replies, you might realize that the content in the comments is even better than the original post.
Below, you’ll find a list of screenshots from Tumblr featuring clever and hilarious responses readers have left on posts. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but chuckle at!
Tumblr might not be the most popular social media site nowadays, but as you can see from this list, it still has plenty of great content. And according to The Muse, it’s actually the social media platform that we should all be using. Unlike many other sites, Tumblr allows users to post a wide range of content, from text to videos to audio to links.
Users can also customize their “theme” on Tumblr, so everyone’s site won’t look exactly the same. Reblogging is very simple on Tumblr as well, so users can easily share anything they like that shows up in their feeds. Whether you’re looking for memes, videos, walls of text or recipes, you can find it all on Tumblr.
Because Tumblr supports all kinds of content, there are very few limits on what users can post. You don’t have to feel confined to sharing exclusively photos or videos. And there’s no pressure to make your content fit into whatever’s trending on TikTok or Instagram at the moment. Get creative, and post whatever you want!
Tagging can also help your content on Tumblr get seen by much wider audiences. The Muse recommends keeping your tags quite literal and noting exactly what’s in the content, so it’s easy for people to find what they’re looking for. This way, it’ll be easier for you to gain new followers who are interested in your style of content too!
Another great feature that Tumblr offers is the “queuing functionality,” which allows users to schedule future posts in advance. The Muse notes that this can be a great way to make posts in batches and then not have to worry about logging in every single day that you want a post to go live. This feature is becoming more popular on other sites as well, but it’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss the perfect time to post. You can be relaxing on the beach while your photos and videos are being published!
Although clever replies might be one of the things that you associate most with Tumblr, there was actually a time when these didn’t exist on the site. In November 2015, Tumblr made a very controversial move to take away the reply feature for a brief period. In March 2016, however, the platform gave users back their beloved replies, and this time with even more features.
When replies made a comeback on Tumblr, there had been updates made to make them more conversational. Rather than only being able to reply to the original author of a post, users can now reply to their own posts, reply more than once and reply to reblogs as well. Users also gained more options for who is allowed to reply to their own posts. If they wanted to limit replies, for example, they could allow only their followers or those who they follow to respond.
As someone who is much more of a lurker online than a commenter, I honestly often forget that you can engage with content in more ways than just clicking “like.” When I watch funny reels on Instagram, I always open the comments to see what viewers are discussing, but it never crosses my mind that I could contribute to the conversation myself. So what makes people chime into comments sections online?
According to HuffPost, anonymity is a huge factor that can motivate users to engage with content online. If nobody is going to know who you are or what comments you’ve posted, there’s no stress involved. On the other hand, if people will know that you’ve been active in the comments section, you might not want to participate. According to a survey from Livefyre, 78% of respondents noted that they would not be willing to comment on blogs or articles if they were required to use their real identity to do so.
Gender also plays a role in how willing we are to contribute to the comments section. According to Huffpost, a study from Sydney University found that nearly 80% of commenters on certain social media sites are men. However, women prefer commenting as themselves, while men prefer to be anonymous. And one of the main reasons why readers and viewers like to contribute to conversations is to reply with their own similar experiences or thoughts on the issue at hand.
We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these funny screenshots, pandas! Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly hilarious, and the next time you think of a clever response, don’t be scared to hit send. You might end up elevating a previously boring post more than you know! And if you’re interested in checking out even more funny replies that have been shared on Bored Panda before, we recommend reading this article next!
My family groans every time I say “did you know” so I’ve become increasingly harder to predict by just stating the thing that comes after, first.
It’s actually “f*cking gringo”. 😆 (I’m not going to try to explain “gringo”.)
Idk if this is what he saw, but it seems like "2 be" is a "pun" on how it is the second letter of the alphabet