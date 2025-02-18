ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the history of the Internet, every social media platform had a different function. MySpace was for budding artists to build a fanbase by sharing their music with their peers. Vine was all about 6-second entertainment. And Tumblr? Well, some might say it was simply meant to be one of the silliest places on the Internet.

If you were on the Internet around 2014 when Tumblr was at its peak, you might have an inkling about the shenanigans its users would get up to – and maybe still do. Today, we're featuring some pages that collect the funniest interactions on Tumblr. For posterity, but for an occasional chuckle as well, we suppose.

#1

Person in a sparkly dress at NASA event, inspired by letter to show scientists as sparkly; highlights Tumblr's funny side.

RitaJKing Report

    #2

    Funny Tumblr posts highlighting its sarcastic side, discussing makeup and object permanence in a humorous exchange.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Jason K
    Jason K
    Jason K
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will say this though… there are some scary transformations out there with makeup. Nobody would even know it’s the same person with how amazingly some conceal.

    #3

    Funny Tumblr post about loving married life, highlighting the humorous side of relationships.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    If someone were to ask me what Tumblr is really for, I don't think I could answer easily. But one netizen on Reddit might have done so four years ago when they explained to another lost soul what is Tumblr and what people use it for. If Twitter was for short quips and Blogger and WordPress for long-form posts, then Tumblr aimed to fill in the gap in between.

    Tumblr's simple interface allowed its users to share any and all types of content easily in their blogs. Whether it was text, video, pictures, or gifs, the site built a diverse and strong community where people shared and explored their interests like nowhere else on the Internet.
    #4

    Child smiling with garbage workers in front of a truck, highlighting the funny side of Tumblr moments.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #5

    Tumblr post discussing a professor's advice on solving problems, highlighting knowledge beyond perceived limits, funny and insightful.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #6

    Funny censored conversation highlighting Tumblr's humor, with omitted vowels and footnotes for added comedy.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    For me, Tumblr was about finding and connecting with the fandoms I enjoyed. Whether they were for TV series, anime, or music, it was a place to find and follow the bloggers and the fan art you find interesting. Granted, it's easy to veer into the weird side of Tumblr really quickly, but I usually stuck with the vanilla side of the platform.

    Another great thing about Tumblr was its news feed: it was only the creators you follow in chronological order. Nowadays, most social media platforms have pretty annoying algorithms in that regard. But if you really worked on your Tumblr feed, you'd see exactly what you want. Most people say that one person's feed differs wildly from the next.
    #7

    Text post highlighting a bartender's gesture of concern and kindness towards sobriety, showcasing Tumblr's "ugly side."

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #8

    Funny illustration of cats drawn humorously with unique anatomy, capturing a quirky side of Tumblr humor.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #9

    Plague doctor with plague doclings humorously resembling PhD students, highlighting the funny side of Tumblr.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    People like to say that nobody hangs out on Tumblr anymore. But is that really true? According to the statistics from Demand Sage, Tumblr still has more than 300 million active users each month. Users publish around 12.5 million blog posts every day, so can we really call it a deceased platform?
    #10

    Funny Tumblr post discussing why there are no night museums, with a humorous reference to movies explaining it.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #11

    Text post humorously describing a tattoo artist's life choices made out of spite, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #12

    Tumblr post humorously describing a library workplace with quirky activities like tattoo night and playing cards.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Recent Tumblr statistics are quite interesting, too. While its demographics are pretty young with 40% of its users being Gen Z and 30% being Millennials, its gender divide splits exactly in the middle. The platform saw a jump in new users when Redditors migrated to Tumblr when Reddit began imposing fees on third-party developers. 

    #13

    "The ugly side of Tumblr: humorous post discussing random sadness with a unique perspective on mourning."

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #14

    Text post humorously sharing a law student's detour to pet a napping golden retriever, showcasing the funny side of Tumblr posts.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #15

    Funny Tumblr post about the absurdity of a king-sized bed, described humorously as an untouched expanse.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    So, if Tumblr has that many active users, why do some consider it to be finished? Well, some people like to quantify a social media platform's success by how much money it's worth. And Tumblr's situation is quite sad in that department. In 2013, when Tumblr was at its peak, Yahoo bought it for $1.1 billion. In 2019, it sold to Automattic for a mere $3 million.
    #16

    "Funny Tumblr post showing French Bulldog profile before and after healthier breeding with humorous comments."

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All short faced dogs and cats. And then we can start on the breed standards for German Shepherds which have increased the slope of their back to such a point they almost all have hip issues.

    #17

    Text post humorously highlighting kids' thoughtful dialogue on collaboration.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #18

    Funny Tumblr posts highlighting quirky takes on the hockey penalty box and imaginative gremlin scenarios.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Many say that the reason why Tumblr didn't rise to compete with social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat was because the higher-ups didn't understand what it was for. They tried to implement changes that would make it attractive to a broader audience while ignoring what made it special in the first place.
    #19

    Mother and daughter in similar prom and wedding dresses highlighting funny side of Tumblr.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #20

    Tattooed floral pattern matching a teacup, highlighting Tumblr’s humorous side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #21

    Golden retriever with birds and a hamster, embodying the wild and funny side of Tumblr posts.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #22

    Funny Tumblr post about identifying Gatorade flavors by name, suggesting it's a sign of being a cop.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #23

    Funny Tumblr post about a brother boosting chocolate milk sales at a supermarket; they want updates on his college plans.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #24

    Funny Tumblr post about anxiety and the "mom friend" instinct to help others, highlighting the platform's quirky side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    At the moment, Tumblr is like a safe refuge for some. No crazy billionaire CEOs, no rampant misinformation; just art, vibes, and [silly]posting. Minkel discusses that the owners should perhaps stop trying to make Tumblr for everyone and try to attract more users and focus on making it to those who want to be there. 
    #25

    The Incredibles camping scene with humorous caption highlighting the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #26

    Mouse peeking from bedding in a funny Tumblr post highlighting "The Ugly Side Of Tumblr" comments.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #27

    A wooden elephant on paper, showcasing Tumblr's funny and quirky side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    "Internet person" and an expert in online communities Allegra Rosenberg agrees: "Tumblr can be difficult to navigate for the inexperienced, ridden with parasitic beliefs and dangerous memes. You can easily get lost in the tags, sucked into toxic subcultures," she writes.
    #28

    Cute fox peeking out of a hole with funny Tumblr comments highlighting the ugly side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #29

    Funny Tumblr post questioning American school year terms like freshman and sophomore.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #30

    ASCII art showcasing a cat in a snow day scene with humorous perspective comments, highlighting "The Ugly Side Of Tumblr."

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #31

    A humorous Tumblr post about a race to Papa's Pizza ending with a police escort.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #32

    Four puppies lying flat while eating, showcasing the funny side of Tumblr posts.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Labradors are food vacuums. They'll eat until their stomach bursts if you let them.

    #33

    Text post humorously highlighting the ugly side of Tumblr with a story about a successful lawyer helping an ex’s wife.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #34

    Sheepdog puppy hilariously herds random sheep into owner's kitchen, highlighting funny side of Tumblr.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #35

    Funny Tumblr post about a conversation overheard in a coffee shop, discussing the desire to be muscular and helpful.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We may not have the body mass but there's a good bit of sinew and leverage at our disposal!! :-)

    #36

    Tumblr post humorously discussing energy drinks and pronunciation debates.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #37

    Funny Tumblr post about paying a homeless man to watch a car, highlighting the humorous side of car protection.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #38

    Two Tumblr posts humorously contrast adventure fantasies with being lost in the woods with cheese, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #39

    Funny Tumblr post suggesting a reality show where baby boomers apply for jobs using their own advice.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #40

    Funny post highlighting “The Ugly Side Of Tumblr” where a grandma wrinkled a book to make it seem popular before returning it.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #41

    Funny Tumblr post about a parrot understanding the word "no" but still misbehaving while repeating it.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #42

    Humorous Tumblr post featuring a playful exchange about a man's cat and his wife's reaction.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #43

    Chef at teppanyaki restaurant humorously holds up a Remy figurine from Ratatouille, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #44

    Tumblr post humorously revealing the story behind Beethoven's Für Elise, showcasing the platform's quirky side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute story, but not true. The identity of "Elise" is unknown. Therese Malfatti is just one of several women that researchers have speculated it could have been.

    #45

    Crayon labeled "Benedict Cumberblue" from a Tumblr post, highlighting Tumblr’s funny side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #46

    Cat lying with coins on its belly, surrounded by humorous Tumblr posts about unexpected financial gains.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #47

    Dog left at daycare, looking amused. Text reflects humorous Tumblr post about forgetting a pet.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #48

    Dog and fish touching noses by a pond, with an artistic illustration beside it, highlighting funny Tumblr content.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #49

    Two dragon statues depicted in a humorous Tumblr post, captioned "The Dragons in Love" against a sunset background.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #50

    Funny post illustrating whale behavior with humorous Tumblr comments highlighting its awkwardness.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #51

    Bear hanging from tree caught on camera, mistakenly thought to be a squirrel, highlighting Tumblr's funny and wild side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #52

    Cat humorously admiring its reflection in a mirror.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #53

    Tiger in water with frogs on its back, highlighting the funny side of Tumblr posts.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #54

    Sydney Opera House with a humorous snail filter overlay, showcasing the funny side of Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

    #55

    "Funny Tumblr post about handling oneself at their worst, sparking a powerful response and gaining 121,673 notes."

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #56

    Young girl with dog under flowering tree next to an updated photo of the mature tree, highlighting Tumblr humor.

    CaitCamelia Report

    #57

    Funny Tumblr post showing a capital "E" with many horizontal lines, humorously labeled as "ladder E's" in the word "HELLO".

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #58

    VHS tape labeled "Religion" humorously reveals Powerpuff Girls episode, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #59

    Funny Tumblr post about a surprising Instagram message highlighting life's unexpected connections over time.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #60

    Funny post about spaghetti portion tool with humorous comments on portion sizes, highlighting the ugly side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #61

    Funny Tumblr post comparing chess pieces to a muscular horse figure.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #62

    Cake with Argentina flag icing reveals German flag inside, highlighting Tumblr's funny and wild posts.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #63

    A black-and-white cat sleeping on a barbecue sauce container, highlighting the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #64

    Betta fish with humorous Photoshop eyes, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a Photoshop, that's an actual photo of the grumpy water scarf I used to have (his name was Akiyo and he knew his name) He lived in an enormous tank with all the mod-cons and he was still a little grump :D

    #65

    Funny Tumblr exchange about flirting and gaming, highlighting the humorous side of social interactions.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #66

    Cat sitting on a sunken couch cushion with text reflecting the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #67

    Striped hyena resembling a chihuahua with a mohawk, humorous Tumblr post highlights wild funny side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #68

    Cat inside a pan with lid, emphasizing the funny side of Tumblr; caption about the cat's affinity for small spaces.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #69

    Woman in colorful top taking a selfie with a person dressed as a pirate; funny highlight of the ugly side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #70

    Cat humorously stuck in a box with funny Tumblr caption referencing Schrödinger's cat, highlighting Tumblr's wild side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #71

    Funny post highlighting Tumblr's humor about Hobbit ages in Tolkien's world, reflecting on maturity at different ages.

    tumblermemes Report

    #72

    Funny Tumblr post about visualizing a rotating cow in your mind as a free activity.

    tumblermemes Report

    #73

    Text post showing a humorous take on aquarium dates, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #74

    Funny post depicting a text conversation with humorous commentary about emotions and cats from Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

    #75

    Two Tumblr posts humorously debate social etiquette on elbows and chewing, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #76

    Diagram humorously comparing circles and a spiral, highlighting Tumblr's funny side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #77

    Text post humorously highlighting misunderstanding and awkwardness on Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

    #78

    Text post humorously depicting a sneeze leading to a Roman history discussion, highlighting the funny side of Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

    #79

    Post highlighting the funny and ironic side of Tumblr, featuring a personal story about school and mortgages.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh I wish I could get such sweet revenge -of any type- on all the teachers who made my life miserable.

    #80

    Tumblr post humorously discussing life's motivation and exhaustion.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #81

    Smiling woman with elaborate hairstyle, captioned with a funny post highlighting the ugly side of Tumblr.

    theuglysideoftumblr Report

    #82

    Black cat sitting on a wooden floor, accompanied by funny Tumblr post discussing good luck.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #83

    Kung Fu Panda paused scene with humorous Tumblr captions, highlighting the funny side of social media posts.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #84

    Large rhododendron tree in front of a house with humorous Tumblr comments highlighting its unusual size.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #85

    A police dog with bags of ecstasy, showcasing the humorous side of Tumblr posts.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #86

    Man teaching snakes with laptop, illustrating the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #87

    Kids blocking a door with snow in a playful effort, showcasing the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #88

    A humorous breakfast setup with googly eyes on pancakes, milk, and cereal, highlighting Tumblr's quirky side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #89

    Young woman in a pink top and white sweater, smiling after a college party themed "country club", showcasing Tumblr humor.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #90

    Psyduck on medicine bottles in a humorous Tumblr post, illustrating the funny side of online humor.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #91

    Tweet humorously highlighting introvert-extrovert dynamic from Tumblr, with a cartoon character agreeing in the meme below.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #92

    Cat sitting on a ledge with a funny waffle butt appearance, showcasing the ugly side of Tumblr humor.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #93

    A lizard humorously lies under a napkin with Tumblr comment joke about it being a blanket.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #94

    Funny Tumblr post about cats and their ears, showcasing humor in online conversations.

    tumblermemes Report

    #95

    Two paintings: a male worker reading, a female builder gesturing. Humorous Tumblr comments below highlight Tumblr’s "ugly side."

    tumblermemes Report

    #96

    Robo fish interacting with normal fish, leading them as part of a humorous Tumblr post.

    tumblermemes Report

    #97

    Tumblr post humorously discussing a newfound love for yellow, highlighting its funny and relatable side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #98

    Blurred cartoon character expressing disorientation, representing funny posts on Tumblr's quirky side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #99

    Funny post on the ugly side of Tumblr about Americans driving long distances for food versus UK commuting habits.

    tumblermemes Report

    #100

    Funny post from Tumblr user about needing seven knives to cook due to putting them in the sink.

    tumblermemes Report

    #101

    Funny post about the surprising ability of some people to act on their thoughts, highlighting Tumblr's humorous side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #102

    Funny Tumblr posts on ADHD and elaboration struggles with humorous user comments.

    tumblermemes Report

    #103

    Text screenshot highlights funny post about testing a town catapult, showcasing the ugly side of Tumblr humor.

    tumblermemes Report

    #104

    Funny Tumblr post about a boyfriend compared to a German ambulance with humorous language.

    tumblermemes Report

    #105

    A funny post about old sci-fi highlighting the unrealistic expectations of the year 2003, showcasing Tumblr's quirky humor.

    tumblermemes Report

    #106

    Tumblr post humorously discussing soup as a human right with a witty comment.

    tumblermemes Report

    #107

    Tumblr post humorously discussing the consequences of a spaghetti diet, highlighting the funny and ugly side.

    tumblermemes Report

    #108

    Tumblr post humorously discussing the spiritual act of sharing bread.

    tumblermemes Report

    #109

    Funny Tumblr post with humorous life advice to a ten-year-old about eating dirt before it becomes socially unacceptable.

    tumblermemes Report

    #110

    Funny post about feeling weak next to tall sunflowers, highlighting the humorous side of Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

    #111

    Kestrel perched on glove holding a phone, with humorous Tumblr text about the bird's confusion.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #112

    Tiny kitten on a vet table, with a caption humorously pondering its size and referencing Tumblr's funny side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #113

    Squirrel with Christmas gifts on patio, showcasing Tumblr's funny side.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #114

    Dog sitting on a balcony, humorously judging people, embodying the funny side of Tumblr.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #115

    Tumblr post showing a cat on a porch, humorously described as the talkative host of an Airbnb.

    uglysideoftumblr Report

    #116

    Funny Tumblr post exchange highlighting the humorous side of online conversations.

    tumblermemes Report

    #117

    Tumblr post about rendering, with a humorous response about immobilizing enemies.

    tumblermemes Report

    #118

    Three humorous conversation modes highlighted: talk about conspiracies, speak madness, whine about life. Wild and funny post.

    tumblermemes Report

    #119

    Funny Tumblr post about a dad jokingly introducing milk as "Mr. Milk" leading to a humorous exchange.

    tumblermemes Report

    #120

    Text exchange about completing Candy Crush, highlighting a funny, unexpected scenario on Tumblr.

    tumblermemes Report

