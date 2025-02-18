ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the history of the Internet, every social media platform had a different function. MySpace was for budding artists to build a fanbase by sharing their music with their peers. Vine was all about 6-second entertainment. And Tumblr? Well, some might say it was simply meant to be one of the silliest places on the Internet.

If you were on the Internet around 2014 when Tumblr was at its peak, you might have an inkling about the shenanigans its users would get up to – and maybe still do. Today, we're featuring some pages that collect the funniest interactions on Tumblr. For posterity, but for an occasional chuckle as well, we suppose.