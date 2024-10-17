ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the digital age has taught us, it’s that nothing disappears from the internet. Everyone keeps receipts of past social media activity in some form, a few of which may bite back in the future.

That’s where the Facepalm subreddit comes in. This online group collects screenshots of people’s posts worthy of the spotlight of shame, some from public figures. 8.3 million members keep the page alive with tweets and replies showing how questionably some people’s minds work.

Go ahead and see for yourself. Here’s a compilation of the images that stood out to us. Some may shake your faith in humanity, so proceed with caution.