If there’s one thing the digital age has taught us, it’s that nothing disappears from the internet. Everyone keeps receipts of past social media activity in some form, a few of which may bite back in the future. 

That’s where the Facepalm subreddit comes in. This online group collects screenshots of people’s posts worthy of the spotlight of shame, some from public figures. 8.3 million members keep the page alive with tweets and replies showing how questionably some people’s minds work. 

Go ahead and see for yourself. Here’s a compilation of the images that stood out to us. Some may shake your faith in humanity, so proceed with caution. 

#1

Well You're Not Wrong

Well You're Not Wrong

General_Locksmith490 Report

#2

It's Just Sad

It's Just Sad

RadiantRush0 Report

#3

Ope

Ope

Comfortable-Map6282 Report

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Wish I were a professor just so I could give that an A

How you’re perceived online carries the same weight as your reputation in real life. If anything, the former is a highly valuable currency in the current age of technology. 

According to the Pew Research Center, 91% of people tend to believe what they gather from search engine results. The Edelman Trust Barometer also found that 65% of people believe these results more than any other source.

#4

The Company Has Needs... Which Don't Include Employees I Guess

The Company Has Needs... Which Don't Include Employees I Guess

GothSpite Report

#5

Can't Afford To Be Taxed

Can't Afford To Be Taxed

RBReich Report

#6

Make It Make Sense

Make It Make Sense

WinterYogurtcloset61 Report

maggzbennett avatar
Maggz Bennett
Maggz Bennett
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This should be the number one post. The world has gone mad and we're all just looking on.

Enter online reputation management. As the name suggests, it’s the process of monitoring and influencing the narrative of how people see your brand. Your goal is to find the balance between positive and negative feedback. 

Online reputation management is necessary for companies as it can impact a person’s buying decisions. Recent surveys found that 60% of consumers would avoid purchasing from a brand that may appear “untrustworthy.”

#7

The Audacity Of This Man

The Audacity Of This Man

elonmusk Report

#8

The Tampa Bay Area's Main Hospital And Only Trauma Center Is Built On An Island At Sea Level

The Tampa Bay Area's Main Hospital And Only Trauma Center Is Built On An Island At Sea Level

OGSyedIsEverywhere Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
43 minutes ago

The whole state of Florida is barely above sea level for now. The highest point in the whole state is only 105 meters and it's so far inland it's almost in Alabama.

#9

Simple As That

Simple As That

Odyssey_Dragonfly Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited)

Did you miss starboard in the Bible when Jesus shouts "Murica!" Whilst ignoring the poor and needy?

Having a reputable image online isn’t only applicable to distinguished public figures. A random Twitter user lost her NASA internship after posting a profanity-laced tweet. 

According to the story posted by Norton’s Reputation Defender, the post got the attention of former NASA engineer Homer Hickam, who is also on the National Space Council. The person apologized, but it isn’t clear if NASA reinstated her internship.

#10

Tough Times Always Reveal The Crybabies

Tough Times Always Reveal The Crybabies

Emiliana_Serene Report

#11

Misdirected Anger

Misdirected Anger

robrousseau Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
32 minutes ago

"They sent me abroad to kill foreigners. I hate them all...." military mentality

#12

A Big Lesson For All!!

A Big Lesson For All!!

John_1992_funny Report

Proactive participation is one way to achieve a stellar online reputation. As digital marketing expert Tripp Donnelly wrote in an article for Forbes, lurking on social media platforms is no longer a smart move. 

“Participation means more than just having a profile,” Donnelly stated, adding that analyzing online interactions can also help understand the audience for more effective communication.

#13

Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding

Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding

Henry-Teachersss8819 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Matt Gaetz is also a MEMBER OF CONGRESS. Who is he writing this to? Himself?

#14

What Can I Say Just America

What Can I Say Just America

teshkerensaad Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
31 minutes ago

People defend tipping because a) the workers don’t earn enough (businesses’ problem not customers’) and b) it would raise prices if they were paid more … and prices get raised anyway

#15

Imagine Being This Dumb

Imagine Being This Dumb

uDoucheChill Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Florid Woman replying to someone who chooses to call themselves a turd? Some low IQs on display....

Many make the mistake of prioritizing self-promotion whenever they are online. It makes them seem unnatural, which can turn off their audience. People gravitate toward a genuine human connection, and excessive self-glorification takes that away. 

As Donnelly notes, constant positive engagement leads to more meaningful relationships, albeit digital ones. It can also significantly improve one’s presence on social media and search engines.

#16

Advantages And Disadvantages Of Teleworking

Advantages And Disadvantages Of Teleworking

BarronGreen89 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Made up articles by "People" = Bosses, CEOs, or HR?

#17

Despised One

Despised One

Radiant_Whitley Report

#18

Facepalm

Facepalm

blankblank60000 Report

We’d like to hear your thoughts, dear readers. What do you attribute these head-scratching posts to? Are people just that misinformed? Let us know in the comment boxes below!
#19

Murica

Murica

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The one thinking this are thinking it's your fault to get ill??

#20

On Double Standards

On Double Standards

TristanSnell Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Best thing Clarence Thomas and his evil wife can do is have a piano fall on their heads, repeatedly....

#21

She’s Trans

She's Trans

TRANSBIANGODDES Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
15 minutes ago

She's not wrong. Some people's political agendas have destroyed what was acceptable and caused phobia and hatred by (possibly) false militancy on the opposing side. The needle is swinging wildly between the parties and people become outraged when they see egregious examples on either side.

#22

This Is Literally Unconstitutional…

This Is Literally Unconstitutional…

PopBase Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
25 minutes ago

"Ooooooklahomah, where the bigots ruin all the schools......"

#23

Wild And Very Sad

Wild And Very Sad

uDoucheChill Report

#24

This One Got Me Boiling

This One Got Me Boiling

YourLocalFemboyMaid Report

#25

You Can't Get Any More Divorced Than This

You Can't Get Any More Divorced Than This

MoreMotivation Report

#26

He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture

He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture

thenewyorkgod Report

#27

Ew, A Lab Diamond?

Ew, A Lab Diamond?

Laila_Serenade Report

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
7 minutes ago

It's not the suffering I think. But it's time for these evil bastards like "Tiffany" to disappear

#28

Still Doing Better Than You

Still Doing Better Than You

Theodore-Nunez Report

#29

Times Have Changed

Times Have Changed

John_1992_funny Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I prefer the metaphor that they "pulled up the ladder after climbing to the top".

#30

Murica! Freedumb!

Murica! Freedumb!

AppealImpure2690 Report

#31

It Does Though?

It Does Though?

Plooshiy Report

#32

Still Figuring It Out

Still Figuring It Out

AntiFacistBossBitch Report

#33

Mom

Mom

Delightful_Lime Report

#34

How To Explain Maga To Boomers. You're Welcome America

How To Explain Maga To Boomers. You're Welcome America

PawPaw_Burlap Report

#35

Go Ruin Your Own Counties

Go Ruin Your Own Counties

Mr__O__ Report

#36

Someone Who's Clearly Not Racist

Someone Who's Clearly Not Racist

AskJayce Report

#37

It Doesn’t Make Any Sense

It Doesn't Make Any Sense

GlooomySundays Report

#38

I Knew It!

I Knew It!

Luminous_Miss_Kitty Report

#39

System Is Failing

System Is Failing

Henry-Teachersss8819 Report

#40

Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!

Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!

no_longer_huhman Report

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

People have the freedom to speak; they do not in fact have the right to be heard. Blocking and muting doesn't stop speech; it stops the listening. So basically, he's giving people back their right to harass and bully people who've opted to avoid it. Great idea, moron. 🙄

#41

😭🤦

😭🤦

Nice_Substance9123 Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I’m think you may be on to something, Grant. I also think you may be on something, Grant.

#42

United States Representative:

United States Representative:

what_eve_r Report

#43

I Think This Guy's Name Is The First Clue

I Think This Guy's Name Is The First Clue

victoria_fairyX Report

#44

Wow 🤦

Wow 🤦

Nice_Substance9123 Report

cindyjbrick avatar
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Nope. This is c**p. DeSantis said 1) he didn't know Harris had called, and 2) he was talking directly to Biden. Harris hadn't paid any attention to the past three years' hurricanes before this. Why was she so interested now? Politics.

#45

Elon Suspends A Journalist For Sharing The Jd Vance Dossier

Elon Suspends A Journalist For Sharing The Jd Vance Dossier

Unusual-State1827 Report

#46

Same Tired Playbook

Same Tired Playbook

uDoucheChill Report

#47

Fancy That

Fancy That

StrangeDig3811 Report

cindyjbrick avatar
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
33 minutes ago

...and FEMA spent a bunch on illegal migrants. Don't forget that part.

#48

Great Question!

Great Question!

monaleeparis Report

#49

This Isn’t 1800s, Right?

This Isn’t 1800s, Right?

depressedsinnerxiii Report

#50

Oh The Irony

Oh The Irony

blaze_uchiha999 Report

#51

The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes

The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes

guitarguy12341 Report

#52

Matt Gaetz Also Voted Against Fema Funding Right Before Hurricane Helene Struck

Matt Gaetz Also Voted Against Fema Funding Right Before Hurricane Helene Struck

Mr__O__ Report

#53

Yp

Yp

JuryDesigner3255 Report

#54

Never Happening

Never Happening

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#55

Yeah, Answer That!!

Yeah, Answer That!!

ad240pCharlie Report

sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now tell them how there are parts of the universe that will always be invisible from Earth…

#56

Never To Be Satisfied

Never To Be Satisfied

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#57

I See So Many Political Stuff So Wanted To Add Some Chances

I See So Many Political Stuff So Wanted To Add Some Chances

Itoo00 Report

#58

I Just Died From Cringe

I Just Died From Cringe

butumm_ Report

#59

This Finland Thing Brought All The Racists Out Of Hiding

This Finland Thing Brought All The Racists Out Of Hiding

Merchant_Alert Report

#60

Murica

Murica

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

15m here in Portland, Oregon. We're getting better. Personally I just bike everywhere year round.

#61

AI Bros Discover Copyright Infringement

AI Bros Discover Copyright Infringement

americanthaiguy Report

#62

Any Bulls**t Lie Will Do In The Name Of Fascism

Any Bulls**t Lie Will Do In The Name Of Fascism

AntiFacistBossB***h Report

#63

Never. Murica

Never. Murica

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#64

This Is Pretty Weird

This Is Pretty Weird

uDoucheChill Report

#65

Jd Vance’s Solution To Curbing School Shootings: “We Have To Make The Doors Lock Better. We Have To Make The Doors Stronger, We’ve Got To Make The Windows Stronger.”

Jd Vance’s Solution To Curbing School Shootings: “We Have To Make The Doors Lock Better. We Have To Make The Doors Stronger, We’ve Got To Make The Windows Stronger.”

MoreMotivation Report

#66

Why Do They Lie Like This?

Why Do They Lie Like This?

Sometypeofway18 Report

#67

“The Gays”

“The Gays”

Pessimist2020 Report

#68

More Than One Facepalm Here

More Than One Facepalm Here

Mr__O__ Report

#69

"Help Me Step-Government, A Hurricane Destroyed My State Again"

"Help Me Step-Government, A Hurricane Destroyed My State Again"

Serithraz Report

#70

The Percentage Is Probably Higher

The Percentage Is Probably Higher

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Teacher says, 'Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings!'"

#71

The European Mind Cannot Comprehend A Company This Dedicated To Not Closing

The European Mind Cannot Comprehend A Company This Dedicated To Not Closing

WillowPillQueen Report

#72

I Don't Know

I Don't Know

MoreMotivation Report

#73

I'm Tired Of Pretending That Hard Work Will Get Me Somewhere In Life

I'm Tired Of Pretending That Hard Work Will Get Me Somewhere In Life

banstovia Report

#74

Totally Normal Behavior For The Richest Man

Totally Normal Behavior For The Richest Man

EndInstructive3690 Report

#75

Man Smashes Signed Taylor Swift Guitar After Buying It For $4,000 At Auction

Man Smashes Signed Taylor Swift Guitar After Buying It For $4,000 At Auction

MoreMotivation Report

#76

Let’s See How This Plan Works Out

Let’s See How This Plan Works Out

Comet_With_One_T Report

