“Not Like Other Girls”: 52 Times People Got Shamed For Sounding Like They Are Above Others
Many of us have experienced the desire to present ourselves in a more favorable light to our significant others, bosses, and friends. It's natural, and there's no harm in it. Human pride can be a powerful motivator, leading us to act or speak in ways that may not truly reflect who we are. Some of these moments have been captured on the subreddit 'Not Like the Other Girls' in some funny and entertaining posts.
The subreddit has a thriving community of 860k members who share posts where people attempted to appear cool but came across as cringy. We've gathered a collection of our favorite ones so without further ado, let's dive into this cringe-fest and have a sneaky chuckle. Don't forget to upvote the ones that brought you the most laughter.
Been Seeing This Woman's Tweets A Lot
At times, we tend to think of ourselves as smarter, funnier, kinder, and paradoxically, even more modest than we truly are. This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect. But in psychology is it known as the Superiority Illusion.
Tell Me You're Insecure Without Telling Me You're Insecure
This Probably Doesn't Fit Here But
In 1995, McArthur Wheeler robbed two banks in Pittsburgh in broad daylight wearing no mask. He was identified from security cameras. When police asked him about it, he said he rubbed lemon juice on his face. It supposedly should have worked as an invisible ink. He tested it before the robbery by putting juice on his face and then taking a Polaroid picture - it showed no face. Let's just say this man is as good at robbery as photography.
Found One Out In The Wild
She’s Got Like 6 Days To Eat All Of That
Then she should know better than to put tomatoes in her fridge. 🍅
Golden Skin Shimmering In The Summer Sun
A few psychologists, Justin Kruger and David Dunning, were so intrigued by McArthur Wheeler's funny robbery story that they held a social experiment with psychology undergraduate students. They performed problem-solving tests using logic, analysis of grammar, and assessment of whether jokes were funny. Surprisingly, the results revealed that those who scored the lowest overestimated their performance. In their research paper, Dunning and Kruger wrote that "…people who are unskilled in these domains suffer a dual burden: Not only do these people reach erroneous conclusions and make unfortunate choices, but their incompetence robs them of the metacognitive ability to realize it." The phenomenon subsequently became known as the Dunning–Kruger effect, sometimes called ‘the unskilled and unaware effect.’
It is also interesting that the Dunning-Kruger effect involves smart people underestimating themselves.
Found In The Wilds Of Instagram
A short time ago, Bored Panda taught me that Colleen Hoover is the last author in the world that I would want to read. We are not the same.
A Facebook Gem Shared By A 14 Year Old Girl
Apparently Only This Girl Wants To Get A House
Unfortunately, the Dunning-Kruger effect is part of being human. The good news for us is that it can be remediable. "Paradoxically, improving the skills of the participants, and thus increasing their metacognitive competence, helped them recognize the limitations of their abilities," Dunning and Kruger wrote in their paper.
Stumbled Across Someone's Ig Story
I Drink Beer, Not Fruity Drinks!!
Not One Of The Kardashians
Do they have a mold where they make Kardashians? I can’t tell them apart 🤔
Perceiving yourself to be better than you are is also linked to optimism. It is considered by many to be one of the most desirable traits to have. We just don't want that negativity. However, according to Leuven University’s Vera Hoorens and colleagues, it can come at a price: "It may make you look naïve, and you may be in for disappointment when your sunny predictions fail to materialize."
Did You Win? Do All The Men Like You Yet?
I Can’t Even-
She eats while doing cardio? And on top of that she exercises wearing a turtleneck, hair down, wearing earrings and a necklace that don't even go with each other? Mmm, that sounds...odd.
Just Why
That’s bcz everyone else made smart life decisions. Xoxo, me, who once forgot my sneakers on a hike and regretted it immediately.
Another pitfall linked to optimism emerges when you become ensnared by the hubris hypothesis. According to the above mentioned Belgian scientists, it involves "comparing yourself favorably and explicitly with other people. This leads others to believe that you hold disparaging attitudes toward them because you’re letting them know that you think of yourself as superior. It’s a particular form of pride in which the claims you make about your worth come at the expense of acknowledging that of other people."
Mascara Trend Nlog
Just Saw This On Twitter
Anti-vaxxer that won't use birrh-control? Her gaggle of future children are doomed
Found On Facebook
Women shaming, degrading and abusing other women. If men were doing this, we'd be horrified.
So it's not positivity or negativity, arrogance or modesty that matters. It is the fine balance between all those things. Keep scrolling to see all those 'not so modest' people, as featured on r/notliketheothergirls. When you're done, feel free to delve into our previous posts about the subreddit here, here, and here.
Imagine Being This Level Of “Pick Me” That You Create A Whole List
Some of the "red flags" sound genuine for me... Let me emphasise SOME. The single motherhood really annoys me though, not every single mom is a woman who hoes around. Some are widows, others are divorcees, you can't judge them like that.
Found One In The Wild
Someone Actually Made This List On Twt
I mean the Feminism column is sounding pretty appealing, I'll take it
I’m Not Like Other Girls I Make Bone Broth
Some Of You Honestly Just Use Nlogs As An Excuse To Flex Your Inner High School Bully, It’s Nasty And Awful
Rude and hateful words coming out of a mouth just really ruins a face too
#differentbreed
Im Not Like Other Girls Because I Love Harassment And Have A Real Womb
Frankly Talking About Grout Sounds Boring
On A Video About Andrew Tate
Hmm hmm I'm sure the judge formally charging him with human trafficking will definitely agree with u
She’s The Best You Guys
"I'm Not Like Other Girls I'm Sick In The Head"
On R/Askreddit
“Im Not Saying Male Friends Are Better Than Female Friends!! Im Saying That Girls Are Predictable ”
Not Sure If This Has Already Been Posted But 🥴
Tiktok Comment Accusing This Girl Of Sexualising The Workplace Bc She Likes Dressing Up
She Don't Cook Low Vibrational Food Boys 🤬
what's 'low vibrational foods'? like girl u should be worried if what ur cooking is * vibrating * because that's a big no no. maybe eating too much *vibrating * food messes with ur brain idk
How Do I Tell Her. She’s A Grown Ass Woman
Having Kids Good , Having Carrer Bad
Have you noticed that the lady on the bottom right's babies have adult men's heads? aaargh nightmare fuel
Girl….who Asked?
Ah Yes Calling All Other Women The “Competition” And Then Belittling Them For Who They Identify As And Where They Have Body Hair
Party Bad
What music is good or bad is based on perspective
So Cute And Quirky !!! Gross, Men Have Feelings? 😩
Apparently Wearing Flats Makes You A Slob
In the 80s, I worked w a lady who wore stilettos every single day. She told me she couldn't wear flats or tennis shoes because it made her feet hurt due to wearing stilettos daily for so long.
I May Be Off Base, But This Feels Super Shame-Y
So Brave - Inspiring
Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention
WAIT WHAT NO I THOUGHT THEY LOOKED LIKE GREEN ALIENS WITH OCTOPUS TENTACLES, i'm legitimately shocked :O
👍👍👍👍👍
Yeah, the majority of women/no wait-- human beings try to be * nice *
Can We Please Stop With This Crap Already??
I’m Glad All The Comments Weren’t Agreeing With Her
Dude I have pcos so I HAVE to take pills to regulate my cycle if not its so fked up that I will go like 5 months without it and end up crying because of the amount of pain I'm in when I get it so I'm sorry if my ovaries do not agree with your idea of using birth control pills or hormonal pills to regulate my cycle. How are you wild by doing this and me not? I'm just taking care of myself dude
A Woman… Drinking… Beer??!! Scandal!!
Okay Then Make Friends With Girls Who Want To Do This???
Me too, but then again I have girlfriends who would all rather do this so that solves that problem, but I also have girlfriends who would rather get their nails done which is fine and they can show me after or maybe I will go with them just for shits 'n giggles, who knows? It's like we're people.
My Sports Bra Is From The Men’s Section
You’re A Whole Woman Yourself, Bozo
Ok but how? What's the correlation? Like I can say" if we didn't allow dogs on the streets, our streets would be poo-free". That's a statement that's virtually correct. But in what way banning women from voting would lead to a futuristic society with flying vehicles? Like, how? It doesn't compute.