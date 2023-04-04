The unfortunate truth is that the internet allows for pure anonymity, so it’s not hard to lash out vindictively against a business that you think slighted you in some way or maybe just mess with someone’s day. A more sinister phenomenon, depending on how you look at it, is the rise in bought, fake reviews. Amazon is the prime location for these sorts of operations, where anyone can unleash an army of bots or poorly paid users to give their products rave reviews. Even worse, a nefarious business owner can, instead, use these services to give competitors bad reviews.

The result of all this manipulation is that many customers simply don’t know whether they can trust a review or not. This basically has the effect of removing any and all trust in general. This has become such an issue that certain regulatory bodies are actually looking into ways to hold companies accountable. The UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Amazon and Google for not doing enough to combat fake reviews.