On paper, online reviews are a great way to do your due diligence before laying down some hard-earned cash. Unfortunately, it does leave you at the mercy of random internet people, who can range from well-informed and helpful to enteral made up. 

The ‘Quit Your BS’ internet group gathers all the times people have publicly lied and then gotten caught in the act. Most prominent are the posts about customers leaving reviews so fake that the business owners themselves had to debunk them. So be sure to upvote the most satisfying call-outs as you scroll and comment your own stories below.

More info: Reddit 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant

One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant

Amethyst928 Report

31points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on. Help her. This invisible dress costs 5 million.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#2

Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet

Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet

endoflevelbaddy Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#3

The Food At This Shop Sucked!

The Food At This Shop Sucked!

88Burner88 Report

28points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That explains why the food’s burnt!

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The unfortunate truth is that the internet allows for pure anonymity, so it’s not hard to lash out vindictively against a business that you think slighted you in some way or maybe just mess with someone’s day. A more sinister phenomenon, depending on how you look at it, is the rise in bought, fake reviews. Amazon is the prime location for these sorts of operations, where anyone can unleash an army of bots or poorly paid users to give their products rave reviews. Even worse, a nefarious business owner can, instead, use these services to give competitors bad reviews

The result of all this manipulation is that many customers simply don’t know whether they can trust a review or not. This basically has the effect of removing any and all trust in general. This has become such an issue that certain regulatory bodies are actually looking into ways to hold companies accountable. The UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Amazon and Google for not doing enough to combat fake reviews.
#4

Why Lie It’s Just Not Worth It’ll The Embarrassment?

Why Lie It’s Just Not Worth It’ll The Embarrassment?

ari_bu03 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#5

Owner Calls Out Customer Over Poor Review

Owner Calls Out Customer Over Poor Review

PurpleDiver Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#6

A Review About A Trampoline Park

A Review About A Trampoline Park

demonic_pug Report

18points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The parent is "limited"in the brain department ;)

6
6points
reply
View more comments

As a consumer, if you plan to put down serious money for a product, you would want to at least read through a handful of user reviews beforehand. But now that you know that so many are faked, what can you do to be sure? While it's impossible to know one hundred percent, there are a few telltale signs to look out for. You can use services like Fakespot or Reviewmeta to analyze if something is real or not. There are also browser extensions like Camelizer that can rate the reliability of a text.
#7

Fake Review After Eating The Food

Fake Review After Eating The Food

LionsLioness Report

14points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd go to this place only so I could congratulate the owner

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

your_dankesty Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Pink Tried To Make A Bad Review, Then Gets Called Out By The Devs Of The App

Pink Tried To Make A Bad Review, Then Gets Called Out By The Devs Of The App

GirixK Report

11points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Templerun (if I'm not completely mistaken) reminds me of school

1
1point
reply

Generally, just reading through the review can give you some good indicators. Vague descriptions, a multitude of grammatical errors, and generally short texts all point towards a review being created by a bot or a service provider. Reviews with images of the product are more likely to be real, and you can reverse image search the picture to see if it’s just been taken from elsewhere. 
#10

Fake Review By A Competitor For A Bicycle Store

Fake Review By A Competitor For A Bicycle Store

Trazer854 Report

10points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well then I am imaginary staff no.295, the one who is ‘super rude’ and ‘charged way extra’ for a packet of Oreos

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

1 - Star Review Fail

1 - Star Review Fail

Eileithia Report

9points
POST
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woooow messed with the wrong store on a bad day, eh, Karen? :D

1
1point
reply
#12

Local Barber Shop Calls Out Fake Review

Local Barber Shop Calls Out Fake Review

CallingYouForMoney Report

8points
POST

Another suggestion is to explore reviews outside of Amazon. Professional reviews can be helpful, though they often don’t use the item long enough to determine if it's suitable for long-term use. Similarly, restaurant reviews can be difficult since tastes, literally, differ. If it's a more mundane item, might be hard to find an expert review, since, say, garden hoses and roof shingles might not have a dedicated community assessing them.
#13

My Orthodontist Received A Fake Review From The Competition… Murder Ensues

My Orthodontist Received A Fake Review From The Competition… Murder Ensues

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The universe: Hey leave me out of this!

2
2points
reply
#14

A Nail Salon Owner Responds To A 1 Star Review

A Nail Salon Owner Responds To A 1 Star Review

imgur.com Report

7points
POST
#15

This Review Of My University

This Review Of My University

DrKader Report

6points
POST

The best bet would be to go to a store to try the item in person, but this only really works for a handful of options. Most restaurants don’t really let you sample random dishes for free, though you can at least enter the establishment to determine the vibe. Similarly, service providers like wedding planners and photographers might have impressive portfolios, but until they actually do their job, it can be difficult to keep track. The bottom line is that buyers really do have to be wary. Fortunately, at least some business owners do their part to ensure only fair and, more importantly, real reviews. 
#16

Competitor Barber Shop Posts Fake Review - Gets Called Out

Competitor Barber Shop Posts Fake Review - Gets Called Out

schleiderftw Report

6points
POST
#17

Local Shop Owner Calling Out Fake Review

Local Shop Owner Calling Out Fake Review

ratdaddy225 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#18

"WTH, I Didn’t Want This Food, Why Would You Make Me Eat It??"

"WTH, I Didn’t Want This Food, Why Would You Make Me Eat It??"

Sizzox Report

4points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the last line in Chinese: dude, what’s up with slandering people

1
1point
reply
#19

Leaving An Incorrect Negative Review

Leaving An Incorrect Negative Review

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#20

Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant

Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant

Only for the owner to call the bulls**t that they tried to do a professional photoshoot and lingered around for 3.5hrs buying 3 coffees for a group of 6!!!

Indianfattie Report

4points
POST
#21

Owner Of Salon Says 'Quit Your Bullsh*t' To Fake Review

Owner Of Salon Says 'Quit Your Bullsh*t' To Fake Review

CynicalCinderella Report

4points
POST
#22

Woman Writes A Fake Bad Review, Gets Called Out By Restaurant Owner

Woman Writes A Fake Bad Review, Gets Called Out By Restaurant Owner

BRANN0N Report

4points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Noooo do not let the first person anywhere near a cat

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Owner Of A Micro-Brewery Responds To A Review, The Reviewer Doesn't Want To Quit Their Bullsh*t

Owner Of A Micro-Brewery Responds To A Review, The Reviewer Doesn't Want To Quit Their Bullsh*t

carlsto1 Report

3points
POST
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cancellation policy is always available on every business's website. It's good to have them. We put them in our confirmations too. If you didn't scroll down to the bottom of the document or haven't checked the website for information you needed, that's on you.

1
1point
reply
#24

Hostel Responding To A Hostile Yelp Review

Hostel Responding To A Hostile Yelp Review

imgur.com Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

NarutoCell Report

3points
POST
#26

Lying On A Pet Store Google Review Because They Wouldn't Hire Him. Owner Responds

Lying On A Pet Store Google Review Because They Wouldn't Hire Him. Owner Responds

greeneyes826 Report

2points
POST
#27

Woman Leaves Poor Review On Local Restaurant, Restaurant Fires Back

Woman Leaves Poor Review On Local Restaurant, Restaurant Fires Back

lilgnat Report

2points
POST
#28

Casually Browsing Reviews For Dinner When

Casually Browsing Reviews For Dinner When

ginga_gingaa Report

2points
POST
#29

Owner Of Car Mechanic Shop Calls Out Fake Reviewer

Owner Of Car Mechanic Shop Calls Out Fake Reviewer

kar816 Report

2points
POST
#30

More Fake Reviews

More Fake Reviews

myameans Report

2points
POST
#31

Fake Review For An Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital Program

Fake Review For An Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital Program

anagorinth Report

2points
POST
#32

A Coworker Was Fired In No Small Part Due To His Harassment Of Me

A Coworker Was Fired In No Small Part Due To His Harassment Of Me

He wasting no time in asking his friends to leave a bunch of fake reviews against me and the tattoo I work at. I thought it was over since it’s been 4 months, but we just got a new one!

rococo_chaos Report

2points
POST
#33

Fake Account Leaves A One Star Review. Gets Called Out By Owner

Fake Account Leaves A One Star Review. Gets Called Out By Owner

solidsnoot Report

2points
POST
#34

Came Across This Review For A Nearby Bakery

Came Across This Review For A Nearby Bakery

sh**hij Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Restaurant Owner Smacks Down Bs Review

Restaurant Owner Smacks Down Bs Review

BoricuaDriver Report

1point
POST
#36

Reading Reviews For A Hotel And Found This Gem

Reading Reviews For A Hotel And Found This Gem

silkblackrose Report

1point
POST
#37

Friend Of Disgruntled Ex Employee Leaves Fake Review, Gets Called Out

Friend Of Disgruntled Ex Employee Leaves Fake Review, Gets Called Out

you-know-poo Report

1point
POST
#38

Good Old Fake Reviews

Good Old Fake Reviews

SkyylarYT Report

1point
POST
#39

Got Caught Faking A Puppy Review

Got Caught Faking A Puppy Review

MrFluids Report

1point
POST
#40

Fake Google Review Gets Called Out

Fake Google Review Gets Called Out

dannydevito77 Report

1point
POST
#41

Guy Gives New Dentist In Town It's Only Bad Review. Called It By New Dentist. Funny The Reviewer Name Is Mr. @ickman And Suggest They See Dr. $ickman Instead

Guy Gives New Dentist In Town It's Only Bad Review. Called It By New Dentist. Funny The Reviewer Name Is Mr. @ickman And Suggest They See Dr. $ickman Instead

looky32 Report

1point
POST
#42

Local Restaurant Fighting Back

Local Restaurant Fighting Back

habadab Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!