42 Times A Customer Get Caught And Publicly Shamed For Lying In A Review
On paper, online reviews are a great way to do your due diligence before laying down some hard-earned cash. Unfortunately, it does leave you at the mercy of random internet people, who can range from well-informed and helpful to enteral made up.
The ‘Quit Your BS’ internet group gathers all the times people have publicly lied and then gotten caught in the act. Most prominent are the posts about customers leaving reviews so fake that the business owners themselves had to debunk them. So be sure to upvote the most satisfying call-outs as you scroll and comment your own stories below.
One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant
Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet
The Food At This Shop Sucked!
The unfortunate truth is that the internet allows for pure anonymity, so it’s not hard to lash out vindictively against a business that you think slighted you in some way or maybe just mess with someone’s day. A more sinister phenomenon, depending on how you look at it, is the rise in bought, fake reviews. Amazon is the prime location for these sorts of operations, where anyone can unleash an army of bots or poorly paid users to give their products rave reviews. Even worse, a nefarious business owner can, instead, use these services to give competitors bad reviews.
The result of all this manipulation is that many customers simply don’t know whether they can trust a review or not. This basically has the effect of removing any and all trust in general. This has become such an issue that certain regulatory bodies are actually looking into ways to hold companies accountable. The UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Amazon and Google for not doing enough to combat fake reviews.
Why Lie It’s Just Not Worth It’ll The Embarrassment?
Owner Calls Out Customer Over Poor Review
A Review About A Trampoline Park
As a consumer, if you plan to put down serious money for a product, you would want to at least read through a handful of user reviews beforehand. But now that you know that so many are faked, what can you do to be sure? While it's impossible to know one hundred percent, there are a few telltale signs to look out for. You can use services like Fakespot or Reviewmeta to analyze if something is real or not. There are also browser extensions like Camelizer that can rate the reliability of a text.
Fake Review After Eating The Food
Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens
Pink Tried To Make A Bad Review, Then Gets Called Out By The Devs Of The App
Generally, just reading through the review can give you some good indicators. Vague descriptions, a multitude of grammatical errors, and generally short texts all point towards a review being created by a bot or a service provider. Reviews with images of the product are more likely to be real, and you can reverse image search the picture to see if it’s just been taken from elsewhere.
Fake Review By A Competitor For A Bicycle Store
1 - Star Review Fail
Local Barber Shop Calls Out Fake Review
Another suggestion is to explore reviews outside of Amazon. Professional reviews can be helpful, though they often don’t use the item long enough to determine if it's suitable for long-term use. Similarly, restaurant reviews can be difficult since tastes, literally, differ. If it's a more mundane item, might be hard to find an expert review, since, say, garden hoses and roof shingles might not have a dedicated community assessing them.
My Orthodontist Received A Fake Review From The Competition… Murder Ensues
A Nail Salon Owner Responds To A 1 Star Review
This Review Of My University
The best bet would be to go to a store to try the item in person, but this only really works for a handful of options. Most restaurants don’t really let you sample random dishes for free, though you can at least enter the establishment to determine the vibe. Similarly, service providers like wedding planners and photographers might have impressive portfolios, but until they actually do their job, it can be difficult to keep track. The bottom line is that buyers really do have to be wary. Fortunately, at least some business owners do their part to ensure only fair and, more importantly, real reviews.
Competitor Barber Shop Posts Fake Review - Gets Called Out
Local Shop Owner Calling Out Fake Review
"WTH, I Didn’t Want This Food, Why Would You Make Me Eat It??"
Leaving An Incorrect Negative Review
Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant
Owner Of Salon Says 'Quit Your Bullsh*t' To Fake Review
Woman Writes A Fake Bad Review, Gets Called Out By Restaurant Owner
Owner Of A Micro-Brewery Responds To A Review, The Reviewer Doesn't Want To Quit Their Bullsh*t
Hostel Responding To A Hostile Yelp Review
Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday
Lying On A Pet Store Google Review Because They Wouldn't Hire Him. Owner Responds
Woman Leaves Poor Review On Local Restaurant, Restaurant Fires Back
Casually Browsing Reviews For Dinner When
Owner Of Car Mechanic Shop Calls Out Fake Reviewer
More Fake Reviews
Fake Review For An Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital Program
A Coworker Was Fired In No Small Part Due To His Harassment Of Me
He wasting no time in asking his friends to leave a bunch of fake reviews against me and the tattoo I work at. I thought it was over since it’s been 4 months, but we just got a new one!