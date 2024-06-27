ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to experience some cuteness created by Emily Dunlap.

Emily is an artist from Ohio who paints the most adorable portraits of various animals. Even sharks can look cute under the brush of this talented painter. Emily's painting style and the selection of colors give her artwork a dreamy yet vibrant look that seems to linger between our world and imaginative realms.

The artist's artwork captures the attention of thousands of people, and as of today, her Instagram is followed by 259K admirers. Without further ado, scroll down below and see her work for yourself; maybe you are her future follower too.

More info: Etsy | Instagram